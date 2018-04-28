Newcastle v West Brom

If Swansea fail to beat Chelsea, then perhaps the impossible could be possible.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Seconds left.
Stoppage
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
There are four minutes of added time.
Four minutes for the Baggies to hang on to what could be a huge, season-defining win.
'Remarkable upturn in form'
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport football expert on Final Score
Darren Moore has got this West Brom team playing like they think they can stay up, it's been a remarkable upturn in form for them since he took over.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
So close for Joselu - he should have done better.
DeAndre Yedlin delivers a peach of a ball into the area and the Spaniard - bought for a packet of chips - heads wide from six yards out.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Uday: Maybe Newcastle should have been in a relegation fight until the end of the season... atrocious play so far today.
Down at the bottom...
West Brom will NOT go down today, as it stands, while it's all getting a bit sweaty for Swansea and Huddersfield fans...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Bradley: At least Darren Moore is doing a good job with West Brom. Just came to late I'm afraid. I blame Alan Parsnips for this.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Now then Islam Slimani.
Craig Dawson is on the ground as a corner is delivered. Ref David Coote doesn't spot it.
The replays show that Slimani had a wee kick at the leg of the defender. Nothing vicious, but it was a kick.
Retrospective?
SUBSTITUTIONS
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Florian Lejeune has yet to get on the scoresheet for Newcastle but tries to in spectacular style - however his volley on the run flies well wide.
Grzegorz Krychowiak comes on for Jay Rodriguez - it's shut-up shop time for the Baggies.
Joselu comes on for Newcastle team-mate Ayoze Perez.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
It has been woeful from Newcastle today.
The home support are frustrated and are booing the poor play. A weak pass from Jacob Murphy followed by a dire cross from Matt Ritchie has not helped the Magpies' cause.
YELLOW CARD
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Half-hearted stuff from Newcastle and careless tackles.
Mo Diame is the recipient of a yellow after bringing down Jay Rodriguez.
A few passages of play later Chris Brunt, who possesses a decent strike, hits one from 25 yards that slides past the Newcastle post.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Benitez twists again.
Islam Slimani comes on for Dwight Gayle.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Ref David Coote - making his PL debut - has a bit of a 'mare with a Matt Ritchie shot that takes an obvious deflection for a corner. It wasn't obvious to him.
Cue anger.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Remember Salomon Rondon's effort in the first half? This one is almost as bad.
The ball is again played over the top of the Magpies defence and the big striker hits one from about six yards out, on the right, but his wild swing results in a wilder shot.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Paul Dummett comes off to be replaced by Murphy - Kenedy seems to have gone into left-back.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Rafa isn't happy.
Midfielder Jacob Murphy is about to come on for the home side.
Follow the FA People's Cup live
The massive five-a-side competition that is the FA People's Cup is on the go today. Under-14 champions have been crowned, disability champions have been crowned and the action is plentiful as the finals roll out at St. George's Park.
Felix T: The West Brom game seems like a Shelvey v Livermore showdown for the England squad. Sadly, Jonjo is looking off the pace today, and Livermore has picked up an assist.
HALF-TIME
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
So far so good for the visitors. If they win and Swansea don't against Chelsea later, then they keep alive their hopes of... keeping alive.
HOW DID HE SAVE THAT???!!!
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Ben Foster somehow claws away an near-certain headed goal for Newcastle.
First Mo Diame sees his shot deflected behind and then from the resulting corner, Dwight Gayle's header from two yards is palmed by the Baggies stopper.
At the other end, Martin Dubravka does well to dive to the turf to block Jay Rodriguez's angled shot.
What a final few seconds of the half.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Jonathan Rowland: Shelvey showing today why he won't be in the World Cup squad. He's been dire for Newcastle so far.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
It really isn't clicking for Newcastle, and for their playmaker Jonjo Shelvey.
His accuracy today has been as good as the non-darts thrower on Bullseye.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Jack Graham: Let's be honest if West Brom go down today every non-West Brom fan will be quietly quite happy about it. They add nothing to the league.
YELLOW CARD
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
West Brom's Jake Livermore is shown yellow for a foul on Matt Ritchie.
Moments earlier, the England midfielder could have had a chance to shoot on goal but decided to check back inside, where he ran into the defence, instead of testing Martin Dubravka.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
It should have been 1-1 and Kenedy's third goal since joining Newcastle on loan.
The Brazilian plays a beautiful one-two with Ayoze Perez but then pokes his shot against the foot of the post with Ben Foster beaten.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Uday T: There’s a feeling that Newcastle players maybe on their holidays already.
'What a time to score'
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Danny Mills
Former England defender on Final Score
It always happens, every single season, there's a team down there who gets three or four results out of nowhere. It always happens, it's always against the form guide. What a time to score for Matt Phillips.
GOAL - Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Matt Phillips
Him of the 'really good cross' scores a really good goal.
West Brom win the ball 40 yards from goal. Midfielder Jake Livermore sidefoots a pass through to Matt Phillips, who beats the defenders and the offside trap to smash his effort past the reach of keeper Martin Dubravka.
The Baggies need a win to have a chance of avoiding relegation today - so far, so good.
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
Matt Phillips does brilliantly to cross the ball from the right just as it looked as it was about to go out. His delivery lands at the feet of Jay Rodriguez who couldn't get hold of a first-time volley.
Wait...
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
What an effort from Salomon Rondon!!
Not really, it was terrible.
We've seen some great strikes in recent weeks, but this wasn't one.
The Venezuela forward flicks the ball up and tries a spectacular effort but it sails horribly wide.
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
Despite having had a shot on target, Newcastle haven't quite got going at their own gaff.
They're unbeaten in seven Premier League home games since a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City on 27 December.
'Baggies unfortunate'
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
Danny Mills
Former England defender on Final Score
West Brom have been a little bit unfortunate, after some terrible defending from Newcastle, James McClean had a good chance to shoot at goal, but he was just caught in two minds and missed the target.
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
Newcastle test Ben Foster for the first time.
Dwight Gayle, back in the starting XI, fires low from just outside the area but the West Brom keeper dives to his right to make a simple save.
Simmering.
CLOSE!
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
The corner fails to trouble the Baggies defence.
Seconds later the Baggies break, with James McClean - formerly of Sunderland and consequently booed - cracking a low angled drive which sneaks a foot past Martin Dubravka's left-hand upright.
Decent hit.
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
During those chants, Dwight Gayle went down 30 yards from goal, seemingly injured, but then got back up moments later.
At the other end, the ball rattled around the Newcastle box but failed to reach the feet of forward Jay Rodriguez.
We haven't had a chance yet, but we do have a corner for the Magpies.
Live Reporting
By Saj Chowdhury
All times stated are UK
Get involved
FULL-TIME
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Unbelievable.
They've won! They've won!
Might it happen? Could it happen?
If Swansea fail to beat Chelsea, then perhaps the impossible could be possible.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Seconds left.
Stoppage
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
There are four minutes of added time.
Four minutes for the Baggies to hang on to what could be a huge, season-defining win.
'Remarkable upturn in form'
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Garth Crooks
BBC Sport football expert on Final Score
Darren Moore has got this West Brom team playing like they think they can stay up, it's been a remarkable upturn in form for them since he took over.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
So close for Joselu - he should have done better.
DeAndre Yedlin delivers a peach of a ball into the area and the Spaniard - bought for a packet of chips - heads wide from six yards out.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Uday: Maybe Newcastle should have been in a relegation fight until the end of the season... atrocious play so far today.
Down at the bottom...
West Brom will NOT go down today, as it stands, while it's all getting a bit sweaty for Swansea and Huddersfield fans...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Bradley: At least Darren Moore is doing a good job with West Brom. Just came to late I'm afraid. I blame Alan Parsnips for this.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Now then Islam Slimani.
Craig Dawson is on the ground as a corner is delivered. Ref David Coote doesn't spot it.
The replays show that Slimani had a wee kick at the leg of the defender. Nothing vicious, but it was a kick.
Retrospective?
SUBSTITUTIONS
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Florian Lejeune has yet to get on the scoresheet for Newcastle but tries to in spectacular style - however his volley on the run flies well wide.
Grzegorz Krychowiak comes on for Jay Rodriguez - it's shut-up shop time for the Baggies.
Joselu comes on for Newcastle team-mate Ayoze Perez.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
It has been woeful from Newcastle today.
The home support are frustrated and are booing the poor play. A weak pass from Jacob Murphy followed by a dire cross from Matt Ritchie has not helped the Magpies' cause.
YELLOW CARD
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Half-hearted stuff from Newcastle and careless tackles.
Mo Diame is the recipient of a yellow after bringing down Jay Rodriguez.
A few passages of play later Chris Brunt, who possesses a decent strike, hits one from 25 yards that slides past the Newcastle post.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Benitez twists again.
Islam Slimani comes on for Dwight Gayle.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Ref David Coote - making his PL debut - has a bit of a 'mare with a Matt Ritchie shot that takes an obvious deflection for a corner. It wasn't obvious to him.
Cue anger.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Remember Salomon Rondon's effort in the first half? This one is almost as bad.
The ball is again played over the top of the Magpies defence and the big striker hits one from about six yards out, on the right, but his wild swing results in a wilder shot.
SUBSTITUTION
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Paul Dummett comes off to be replaced by Murphy - Kenedy seems to have gone into left-back.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Rafa isn't happy.
Midfielder Jacob Murphy is about to come on for the home side.
Follow the FA People's Cup live
The massive five-a-side competition that is the FA People's Cup is on the go today. Under-14 champions have been crowned, disability champions have been crowned and the action is plentiful as the finals roll out at St. George's Park.
You can watch the action and follow all the social media flow by clicking here.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Oh Jay Rodriguez!
Matt Phillips heads back a cross into the path of the forward who has all the time in the world to hit a clean volley from eight yards, but instead makes terrible contact.
Head in hands follows.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
The Baggies are not sitting back at the start of this half - they desperately need to hang on to this lead.
Will the already-safe Newcastle let them run the show in the second half, or will the Magpies show the sort of form that got them out of trouble in recent weeks?
KICK-OFF
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
We are back under way.
Can the Baggies hang on to victory and keep alive their hopes of survival?
People's Cup live
#FAPeoplesCup
It's happening right now folks.
There are over 100 teams taking part in 18 different categories including - new for 2018 - futsal. And over 50,000 people have registered to take part this year.
There are live streams of the finals matches.
Click here to follow the action.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Felix T: The West Brom game seems like a Shelvey v Livermore showdown for the England squad. Sadly, Jonjo is looking off the pace today, and Livermore has picked up an assist.
HALF-TIME
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
So far so good for the visitors. If they win and Swansea don't against Chelsea later, then they keep alive their hopes of... keeping alive.
HOW DID HE SAVE THAT???!!!
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Ben Foster somehow claws away an near-certain headed goal for Newcastle.
First Mo Diame sees his shot deflected behind and then from the resulting corner, Dwight Gayle's header from two yards is palmed by the Baggies stopper.
At the other end, Martin Dubravka does well to dive to the turf to block Jay Rodriguez's angled shot.
What a final few seconds of the half.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Jonathan Rowland: Shelvey showing today why he won't be in the World Cup squad. He's been dire for Newcastle so far.
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
It really isn't clicking for Newcastle, and for their playmaker Jonjo Shelvey.
His accuracy today has been as good as the non-darts thrower on Bullseye.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Jack Graham: Let's be honest if West Brom go down today every non-West Brom fan will be quietly quite happy about it. They add nothing to the league.
YELLOW CARD
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
West Brom's Jake Livermore is shown yellow for a foul on Matt Ritchie.
Moments earlier, the England midfielder could have had a chance to shoot on goal but decided to check back inside, where he ran into the defence, instead of testing Martin Dubravka.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
It should have been 1-1 and Kenedy's third goal since joining Newcastle on loan.
The Brazilian plays a beautiful one-two with Ayoze Perez but then pokes his shot against the foot of the post with Ben Foster beaten.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Uday T: There’s a feeling that Newcastle players maybe on their holidays already.
'What a time to score'
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Danny Mills
Former England defender on Final Score
It always happens, every single season, there's a team down there who gets three or four results out of nowhere. It always happens, it's always against the form guide. What a time to score for Matt Phillips.
GOAL - Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
Matt Phillips
Him of the 'really good cross' scores a really good goal.
West Brom win the ball 40 yards from goal. Midfielder Jake Livermore sidefoots a pass through to Matt Phillips, who beats the defenders and the offside trap to smash his effort past the reach of keeper Martin Dubravka.
The Baggies need a win to have a chance of avoiding relegation today - so far, so good.
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
Matt Phillips does brilliantly to cross the ball from the right just as it looked as it was about to go out. His delivery lands at the feet of Jay Rodriguez who couldn't get hold of a first-time volley.
Wait...
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
What an effort from Salomon Rondon!!
Not really, it was terrible.
We've seen some great strikes in recent weeks, but this wasn't one.
The Venezuela forward flicks the ball up and tries a spectacular effort but it sails horribly wide.
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
Despite having had a shot on target, Newcastle haven't quite got going at their own gaff.
They're unbeaten in seven Premier League home games since a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City on 27 December.
'Baggies unfortunate'
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
Danny Mills
Former England defender on Final Score
West Brom have been a little bit unfortunate, after some terrible defending from Newcastle, James McClean had a good chance to shoot at goal, but he was just caught in two minds and missed the target.
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
Newcastle test Ben Foster for the first time.
Dwight Gayle, back in the starting XI, fires low from just outside the area but the West Brom keeper dives to his right to make a simple save.
Simmering.
CLOSE!
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
The corner fails to trouble the Baggies defence.
Seconds later the Baggies break, with James McClean - formerly of Sunderland and consequently booed - cracking a low angled drive which sneaks a foot past Martin Dubravka's left-hand upright.
Decent hit.
Newcastle 0-0 West Brom
During those chants, Dwight Gayle went down 30 yards from goal, seemingly injured, but then got back up moments later.
At the other end, the ball rattled around the Newcastle box but failed to reach the feet of forward Jay Rodriguez.
We haven't had a chance yet, but we do have a corner for the Magpies.