No goals between Watford & Palace, but eight bookings

Watford boss Javi Gracia to BBC Sport: "I cannot be frustrated as I see the effort of my players. I’m very proud of them. The first half was one of our best first halves this season.

"We created many chances but didn’t score. In the second half, they had more control and created more chances. We tried until the end.

"Stefano Okaka played very well, he put in a big effort and helped us in the first half, not only in trying to score but in defending as well. In the first half we kept a high level of pressure but couldn’t do it the same way in the second half and couldn’t win the match."

On Okaka and Troy Deeney playing up front together: "I am very happy for them as it was their first time playing together. I am very proud of my players."

On whether their 38 points guarantees safety: "I don’t care in this moment if it’s enough or not. The most important thing is to prepare for the next game and try to get three points."

On Roberto Pereyra's injury: "I don’t know how he is but I’m confident he will be available in the next games."