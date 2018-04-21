No goals between Watford & Palace, but eight bookings
Summary
By Caroline Chapman
'Zaha would have got a penalty in another game'
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
More from Roy Hodgson: "It got tetchy but that's because we were playing against a physical side. I don't know the referee and I thought it was a tough game for him. Luckily it didn't spill over.
On Wilfried Zaha's booking: "He's given attention he doesn't deserve. When the rumours spread that he's a cheat and not the honest player he is, the crowd are led by that.
"I thought he kept his head and kept taking chances. Hopefully I'm not being one-eyed, but I think he would have got the penalty in another game.
On safety in the Premier League: "We thought it might go down to the last game and it might still. We're as many as six points clear so we've got to be satisfied with that. It's up to us to this opportunity."
'We were hanging on'
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm happy with the point especially with the expression and determination in the second half.
"We came in at half time hanging on and we were rather lucky. Fortunately the players sorted themselves out and second half performance was so much better.
"We were rather unlucky not to get the goal in the end. We're not interested in discussions between players, we want one voice and we want the players to act on it."
'I'm very proud'
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Watford
Watford boss Javi Gracia to BBC Sport: "I cannot be frustrated as I see the effort of my players. I’m very proud of them. The first half was one of our best first halves this season.
"We created many chances but didn’t score. In the second half, they had more control and created more chances. We tried until the end.
"Stefano Okaka played very well, he put in a big effort and helped us in the first half, not only in trying to score but in defending as well. In the first half we kept a high level of pressure but couldn’t do it the same way in the second half and couldn’t win the match."
On Okaka and Troy Deeney playing up front together: "I am very happy for them as it was their first time playing together. I am very proud of my players."
On whether their 38 points guarantees safety: "I don’t care in this moment if it’s enough or not. The most important thing is to prepare for the next game and try to get three points."
On Roberto Pereyra's injury: "I don’t know how he is but I’m confident he will be available in the next games."
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Chris Wise
BBC Sport at Vicarage Road
Just been down in the tunnel at Vicarage Road. It's one of those rare occasions where it appears both teams are reasonably happy with the outcome.
Plenty of smiles amongst players and backroom staff. It's hard to see Palace being sucked into the relegation shake-up again from here while Watford, bar the defining mathematics, are over the line now.
'Watford targeted Zaha'
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur: "It was a massive point. We weren't good enough in the first half and we upped the pressure. Unfortunately we couldn't get the goal.
"The boss wasn't happy with the performance. He let us know that at half time and we went out and changed that.
"I've not seen the penalty shout back but I'm sure Watford targeted Zaha a little bit, as teams do.
"We want to win every game and we'll go to the next one focused. We need to keep fighting for every single point."
'Massive clean sheet'
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Watford
Watford defender Adrian Mariappa: "It was a tough game. We take the point and the clean sheet. They’ve got a lot of good players and it’s down to us to keep them quiet.
"It's a massive clean sheet for us. Everyone from top to bottom put in a real shift today. We’re fully focused on the rest of the games and it’s a good opportunity to pick up some points."
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
That result means Crystal Palace creep up to 15th and are six points clear of the drop zone with three games to play.
And Watford look well clear of danger now. They're nine points above the bottom three.
'Both managers will be happy with a point'
FT: Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Terry Butcher
Ex-England captain on BBC Radio 5 live
Both teams had a right go at each other. Watford dominated the first half but they had to score, and they didn't. Palace regrouped and came out strong in the second half and could have gone on to win it. In the end I think both managers will be happy with the point.
FULL-TIME
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
No goals, loads of yellow cards. That's all, folks.
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Straight into the wall.
Urgh.
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Joel Ward collides into Jose Holebas and concedes a free-kick in a dangerous area.
Watford may have a chance here. It's about 20 yards out...
CLOSE!
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Aaaaaargh. Andros Townsend.
The ball is lofted over the top of the crowd by Zaha to a waiting Townsend but the Palace forward is flagged offside just as his header creeps past the post.
YELLOW CARD
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Any more for any more? Ah yes, Craig Cathcart is next up in the notebook for a tackle on Zaha.
Just the eight bookings...
YELLOW CARD
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
It would be easier to work out who hasn't been booked.
This time it's a yellow for Palace's James Tomkins for a foul on Richarlison.
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Watford are rushing.
Richarlison picks up a loose ball in the middle of the field and whips the ball forward far too quickly for Andre Gray to do anything with it.
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
It's all gone very quiet.
Roy Hodgson is scratching his head and checking his watch.
I'm doing the same.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Subs, subs all over the place.
Watford have taken off Will Hughes and brought on Andre Gray.
Palace have swapped James McArthur for Christian Benteke.
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Troy Deeney neatly sets up Richarlison for a blistering run from the left and Wayne Hennessey has to dive into action for Palace.
Then Deeney has a shot from just outside the area, but it's over the bar.
YELLOW CARD
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Chris Kavanagh lets play continue before bringing it back and booking Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a snap challenge on Kiko Femenia.
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Jose Holebas goes to cross the ball for Watford but instead he finds the chin/throat of Joel Ward from close range.
That's gotta hurt.
'The game has really opened up'
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Terry Butcher
Ex-England captain on BBC Radio 5 live
At last, the game has really opened up. You have to feel a goal is coming but you're not sure at which end. Watford have had to absorb a lot of pressure from Palace but they're capable of going down the other end and creating chances of their own.
CLOSE!
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
From an awkward angle, Richarlison almost curls the ball into the top corner, after initially being blocked by James Tomkins.
Troy Deeney is stood in loads of space wondering why the Watford sub didn't pass.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Kiko Femenia ️has replaced Stefano Okaka for Watford, who are hanging on a bit now.
CLOSE!
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
HOW HAVE PALACE NOT SCORED?!
Cabaye's third corner is floated in, and James Tomkins heads towards goal.
James McArthur is waiting at the back post to pounce but somehow Watford clear.
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Palace finally earn their first corner of the match.
Yohan Cabaye takes it and it's too fast for any visiting players to head goalwards.
The ball ends up bouncing about and out for another corner.
Watford eventually clear again. Time for a third corner in succession.
Jason: Watford fans accusing Zaha of diving all the time. He's just too good for you, ref conned by the Watford fans and players.
Tommy: Ref was 100% correct on the yellow card for Zaha. Why not stay on your feet and shoot?
'That was a penalty'
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Terry Butcher
Ex-England captain on BBC Radio 5 live
On that occasion, Zaha's legs were taken out from underneath him and that was a penalty for me. It was the best move of the game by Palace and Roy Hodgson can't believe it. That was a penalty beyond any doubt.
YELLOW CARD
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha v Adrian Mariappa part III ends up with Zaha being booked for simulation in the box, while looking for another penalty.
That warrants the biggest cheer of the day from the home crowd.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Woah, that was travelling!
Luka Milivojevic's free-kick is fantastic and hits the same corner of the woodwork as Stefano Okaka did in the first half.
Watford scramble clear but that was Palace's best chance.
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha tripped by Mariappa AGAIN.
It's right on the edge of the penalty area. Zaha tried to move his body inside the lines but the referee's pointed to a free-kick.
YELLOW CARD
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha is involved in the action again.
He's charging forward over the halfway line until Adrian Mariappa hauls the Palace forward back.
Yellow card for Mariappa.
Joe: Chris Kavanagh has handled this game superbly so far.
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Watford manager Javier Gracia purses his lips to produce a whistle, in an attempt to gee his players on. He wants some zip out of them.
Stefano Okaka and James Tomkins come together, and Tomkins wins the free-kick, before Richarlison is caught by James McArthur.
It's getting very niggly.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Watford are going to have to make their first change. Roberto Pereyra is struggling with injury and will be replaced by Richarlison.
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
It's getting a bit feisty, this.
James McArthur and Stefano Okaka share a stare after the most recent tete-a-tete.
Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace
Abdoulaye Doucoure shakes his head as he receives a throw-in from Jose Holebas and he spanks it straight out of play on the other side of the pitch.
That was woeful.