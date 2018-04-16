Premier League: Carroll rescues point for West Ham against Stoke
Summary
- Sub Crouch scores after Hart spills Shaqiri shot
- Carroll comes off bench and volleys home in first game since January
- Arnautovic, Fernandes & Hernandez have goals ruled out for Hammers
- BBC Radio 5 live Football Social at 22:00 - call 08085 909693
Live Reporting
By Emma Sanders
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all from me today.
Emlyn Begley has written an excellent match report on the game so make sure you read that here.
Join us again tomorrow night for more Premier League action as Brighton host Tottenham.
See you then!
'40 points is safe'
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
West Ham United
West Ham manager David Moyes speaking to Sky Sports:
"We certainly didn't deserve to lose. If we did, the football gods really would be against us. We bossed the majority of the game. In the main, we played well and were on top when they got their goal.
"It was the game when we needed Marko Arnautovic to make a difference with the ball, unfortunately he didn't get that opportunity.
"I'm pleased we have got people off the bench who can make a difference - we've not always had the depth this season. I thought Javier Hernandez and Manuel Lanzini helped, all the players have played well.
"Joe Hart faced a few similar shots in first half he gathered them easily, so it unfortunate that one bounced up and caught him out. Up until then we hadn't been threatened a whole lot.
"I think the ref the decisions right from what I have heard. I shows the level of pressure we put on. There were a lot of good things about about our performance.
"You always think 40 points is safe. A lot of clubs look like they will not able to get that, hopefully we do as soon as we can."
App users may have to click on the link to see the content.
'Players have been a credit'
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
Stoke City
More from Paul Lambert: "I think all managers and players need a little lady luck. It has evaded us in a lot of games. As long as we don't give up no one can point the finger.
"I am proud of the team. We need to keep doing what we're doing and we will be in the mix. I have got great belief in them. We had some good games and have been unfortunate.
"I've never had a problem lifting the lads, they have been a credit to the club, doing everything to stay in the league. I came in late, but I'm absolutely loving it and willing to fight."
'We are willing to fight'
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
Stoke City
Stoke manager Paul Lambert speaking to Sky Sports: "It is a blow because we were so close to winning. I thought we were excellent. We had good chances for an away team but I know they had a couple of goals disallowed too. I couldn't ask for any more from my players.
"I think the cross is not a great one, and it helps them. You have to praise the goal, it's a great finish.
"We were very good. We had good moments, good chances and we've been playing well. We're willing to fight and we have got the supporters behind us. A win on Sunday really sets the cats among the pigeons.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Ryan Lloyd: I don't see why Crouchy or Carroll shouldn't go to the World Cup. Putting together a national team isn't just rewarding people who are playing well; you need people to play certain roles. And there are certainly times to throw on a massive striker to try to desperately grab a goal.
'Nobody is safe'
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
West Ham United
West Ham goalscorer Andy Carroll speaking to Sky Sports: "I thought we played well throughout, of course [Peter] Crouch comes on and scores. We had a few chances, goals disallowed, but for us, it's a good result.
On returning from injury:"I didn't feel sharp, the ball came in and it was right on the path of my left foot so i just whacked it! it's only five days I've been training with the lads, so not a lot.
On his disallowed goal: "I tried to bring it down and it hits my hand, but there's also a push in the back, maybe if the referee gives it things would be different.
"He didn't give it and at the end of the day we got a point. We've still got four games so no-one is safe. It is tough at the minute but we'll keep working."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Khan Karn: Take them both to the World Cup. And lump balls at them! Im dead serious!
Andy: West Ham now relying on others below us to lose - we haven't got a single winnable game left. A season to forget - yet again under the current board.
'Woeful, woeful goalkeeping'
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
Chris Sutton
Ex-Chelsea striker on BBC Radio 5 live
You feel for Joe Hart after what was a good display at Chelsea. He kept West ham in the game there. That save tonight was bread and butter. Football is harsh. He was indecisive when that shot came in from Xherdan Shaqiri. He should have gathered it. It would have been routine for Hart of yesteryear. But he spilled it and it was a woeful, woeful bit of goalkeeping.
'Their goal killed us'
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
Stoke City
Stoke City striker Peter Crouch speaking to Sky Sports:
On the result: "Their goal killed us. We've got five minutes left, it would have been vital 3 points, a lifeline. A draw still a good result but three would have done us a world of good."
What the manager said to him: "Just try to counselled them, keep doing what I do follow things in like I did for the goal. I thought we defended well, were good for three points. It was a great goal, but a bit of a kick in the teeth. I think since the new manager has come in we have showed a lot of fight and character and not conceded lots."
On battling relegation: "We can take heart in our remaining games, there are some winnable ones, if we can win three who knows?"
Peter Crouch and Andy Carroll have given their thoughts on the game...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Matt: Cue cries for Carroll for England
Celia: Carroll and Crouch, what a combo for Russia. Southgate are you watching?
Rich: Crouch and / or Carroll for Russia anyone?
'Lambert will be despairing'
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
Chris Sutton
Ex-Chelsea striker on BBC Radio 5 live
It may have been a risk putting Andy Carroll on the bench. he has been out 13 games. It showed it was the right call. A fit Carroll is a handful for most defences. Brave calls from both managers (Stoke sending on Peter Crouch), but they both got them right. Paul Lambert will be despairing. What an opportunity - ahead in the last few minutes. It is two points lost and I think tonight will cement the loss of their Premier League status.
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
Andy Carroll had only trained for five days prior to today's game. But he didn't look short of sharpness with that finish!
How the table looks
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
That point for West Ham sees them rise to 14th place but Stoke remain where they were at the start - second bottom.
'Both managers gambled'
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
Chris Sutton
Ex-Chelsea striker on BBC Radio 5 live
Talk about drama. an unbelievable finish to the game, both managers gambled to win the game.
A crucial point for David Moyes. Although I am not sure the handball from Carroll for Hernandez's disallowed goal was not deliberate. West Ham will feel hard done by.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
David: Good night for attacking substitutions, eh?
James: Brilliant finish from Andy Carroll, if he could stay fit he'd have a potentially great career! Thrilling finish now!
Bobby: Cometh the hour, cometh the Carroll! Possibly consigning Stoke to the Championship next year
FULL-TIME
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
ALL OVER.
What a game! It was all about the substitutions in the second-half but Andy Carroll's goal will have come as a huge blow for Stoke.
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
Stephen Ireland chips the ball into the box and Kurt Zouma thinks he should have a penalty after a push from Aaron Cresswell but the linesman flags for offside.
West Ham 1-1 Stoke
One minute to go! Will there be a winner?