Man City title celebrations halted by stunning Man Utd comeback

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba speaking to Sky Sports:

"First of all we knew we had to score goals, we were losing 2-0 . With City they love to attack, they don't like to defend, so I had to get more in the box, I knew I had Nemanja Matic behind me and Ander Herrera with me.

"For the goal I didn't think about anything, with Alexis Sanchez he likes to play direct, I saw the space and just went, I was lucky Kompany wasn't tight enough.

"I was relieved, because at 2-0 after you score your confidence goes up.

"Michael Carrick has helped me a lot with these late runs, he always shows me videos of what I should be doing.

"I didn't want to lose against City, the loss from last season is still in my mind. If they won they are champions, for all the fans it would be like death. To lose against City and to see them celebrate, I couldn't let that happen. At half time in the dressing room we said we have nothing to lose, 2-0 lets make it.

"After a second half like this, we have to do that all the time. If we did we would be up there with City, and maybe even in front."