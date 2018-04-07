Brighton v Huddersfield

Alex Pritchard's free-kick is through to Collin Quaner on the far side of goal but he hits his shot into the sidenetting.
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Huddersfield have a free-kick on the left side of the area. Real chance for the visitors here...
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Collin Quaner cuts the ball back for Aaron Mooy on the edge of the area, he goes for goal but not enough power on it.
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
The 90 minutes are up and there will be FOUR minutes added on.
Laurent Depoitre is getting ready to come on for Huddersfield.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Into the final few minutes and Collin Quaner is on for Huddersfield. He replaces Rajiv van la Parra.
CLOSE!
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Huddersfield have a real moment as Mathias Jorgensen flicks a corner across the face of goal.
Five minutes to go and suddenly there is a nervous silence around the stadium.
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
And Brighton go close again twice in quick succession! First, Aaron Mooy clears off the line from a corner before Shane Duffy thumps a header just over.
Huddersfield hanging in there.
CLOSE!
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
But Brighton have the chance to steal it here! Jose Izquierdo is through on goal, surely he has to score!? No! Superb save by Jonas Lossl, who then gets up to deny Ezequiel Schelotto.
What a chance.
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
You'd imagine a point is looking pretty good for Brighton now but this could be a real chance for Huddersfield to claim three important points.
They did struggle to break down 10-man Swansea last-month, however.
RED CARD - DAVY PROPPER
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Brighton down to 10 men as Davy Propper is shown a straight red card. The Brighton man slides in late on Jonathan Hogg with his studs showing and Anthony Taylor does not hesitate in sending him off.
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Into the final 20 minutes and you would have to say Huddersfield are just edging things at the moment - just the familiar lack of a clinical edge in attack holding them back.
SUBSTITUTION
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Glenn Murray's not had too many chances and Chris Hughton decides to mix things up in attack, replacing his top scorer with Leonardo Ulloa.
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Tom Ince gets a shot off from distance but there's not enough power behind it and Mat Ryan saves at his near post.
Decent spell for Huddersfield at the moment.
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Steve Mounie gets up well to meet Florent Hadergjonaj's cross but directs his header over the bar. Good chance.
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Half a chance for Huddersfield as Alex Pritchard spins away from Lewis Dunk but the Brighton skipper recovers well to block the shot.
CLOSE!
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Superb move by Brighton as Pascal Gross's clever ball finds Davy Propper inside the box. He touches it into the path of Dale Stephens and the midfielder's strong strike is tipped over the bar by Jonas Lossl.
YELLOW CARD
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Shane Duffy catches Alex Pritchard and Anthony Taylor brings a yellow card out for the first time.
A few boos and whistles from the home fans, they feel Taylor has been giving too many decisions against their side.
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
Jonathan Hogg's ball into the box is headed down by a Brighton defender for Tom Ince, he steps one way, then another... and then runs straight into his marker. Chance gone.
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
That's all from the Amex.
Our coverage of today's Premier League action continues here.
Thanks for joining me.
FULL-TIME
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
All over and a draw is perhaps a fair result.
Brighton 1-1 Huddersfield
