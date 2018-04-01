Catch-up: WSL 1 - Arsenal Women v Chelsea Ladies

Don't forget you can watch Phil Neville's England host Wales in World Cup Qualifying on Friday, 6 April from 18:45 BST on BBC Two and here.
GREAT SAVE!
Arsenal Women 1-1 Chelsea Ladies
HALF-TIME
Arsenal Women 1-1 Chelsea Ladies
It's all-square at the break.
GOAL - Beth Mead
Arsenal Women 1-1 Chelsea Ladies
GOAL - Fran Kirby
Arsenal Women 0-1 Chelsea Ladies
Today's teams
Arsenal Women v Chelsea Ladies
Here are today's teams...
BBC Coverage
Arsenal Women v Chelsea Ladies
Women's Super League 1
Arsenal Women v Chelsea Ladies
12:25-14:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
All coverage times are BST.
Chelsea & Man City into Champions League last four
Chelsea Ladies boss Emma Hayes says English clubs are "no longer second class in Europe" after the Blues and Manchester City both reached the last four of the Women's Champions League.
It is the first time two British sides have made the semi-finals.
Both English sides have difficult ties in the last four, with Chelsea up against former winners Wolfsburg and City facing four-times champions Lyon, who are chasing a third consecutive Champions League title.
Get Inspired: How to get involved in women's football
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
With 1.4 million women and girls playing football, there's no doubt that it's the nation's most popular female-team participation sport.
Around the UK there are schemes designed to help girls get into football - from grassroots to the professional game - as well as routes into coaching.
Each Football Association across the UK (Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England) has information specifically to encourage women to play. You can also find out how to get into football with Get Inspired's guide here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
