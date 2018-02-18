FA Cup: Rochdale secure replay with Spurs in dramatic finish

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to BBC Sport: “The FA Cup is magic. We have another opportunity at Wembley, the same situation like before.”

Did he think Harry Kane’s goal would be the winner?

“No - I was so calm on the bench because I know very well what happens if you believe the tie is over. That happens. We concede two clear chances, one was nearly and one was a goal.”

Was he surprised at how Rochdale played?

“I was not surprised. This competition is completely differently. Newport gave us a fantastic game and they lost their next game in the league 5-0.

"The motivation is always massive. It’s not easy to play this type of game. Of course we wanted to win but we have the possibly to win.

"We have all the squad fit and it will be another game to provide players with the chance to compete on Wembley and we have the possibility to reach the quarter finals."