FA Cup: Rochdale secure replay with Spurs in dramatic finish

Thanks for your company this afternoon - sithee later!
Andy Wedge: Spurs result against
Rochdale again shows that Tottenham just aren't capable of making any kind of
push to win The Premier League; take just two of their best players out of the
team and they are just another bog standard team.
Ray Verma: Multiple
changes, Llorente looks as rusty as a pair of scissors and it felt as if
certain players were hesitant, apart from Son & Lucas Moura. Son wasn't
keen to shoot at times. Poch needs to get the balance right. We're in fixture
pile-up crisis!
Sam Ager: Thoughtful of Spurs to give lower league teams a day out at Wembley in the FA Cup.
'I was hoping more than believing'
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
Rochdale scorer Steven Davies talking to BBC Radio 5 Live: I think I was hoping more than believing. We've go a great team spirit, we've just not had the best of seasons.
I was always taught have a good first touch. When they bring on the big guns and Harry Kane scores, I've got to follow suit haven't I?
It's been a great evening and we've now got a trip to Wembley to look forward to.
Before we wrap things up here, let's give the all-but-final word to Rochdale's hero...
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
Another memorable afternoon at Spotland for Harry Kane...
'I think the opposition will see it as a headache'
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham.
Rochdale manager Keith Hill speaking to BBC Sport: "It was an amazing game and an amazing event for us. We took the opposition on and we know how good they are.
"It was sacrificial behaviour at times and going 1-0 up we almost lit the bomb and knew what would come. Heads could have gone down at 2-1 but they didn't.
"We got what we felt was a deserved equaliser.
"We'll see the replay as an opportunity I think the opposition will see it as a headache. It's all on their terms now but we'll go to Wembley and have a go."
Safe to say these fellas are happy...
Anyone else out there who whipped out their camera phone at Spotland to savour the magic moment? If so, we want to see it.
WATCH: Rochdale v Spurs highlights
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
Relive the drama of the fifth-round match between underdogs Rochdale and Tottenham Hotspur, as Steve Davies saved the home side's FA Cup dreams.
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
If you've only just walked from whatever has occupied your Sunday afternoon then you've missed a treat. That's the bad news.
The good news? You can now watch our highlights of the thrilling 2-2 draw between League One's bottom side and the Premier League high-fliers....
'FA Cup is magic' - Spurs boss
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to BBC Sport: “The FA Cup is
magic. We have another opportunity at Wembley, the same situation like before.”
Did he think Harry Kane’s goal would be the winner?
“No - I was so calm
on the bench because I know very well what happens if you believe the tie is
over. That happens. We concede two clear chances, one was nearly and one was a
goal.”
Was he surprised at how Rochdale played?
“I was not surprised. This competition is completely
differently. Newport gave us a fantastic game and they lost their next game in
the league 5-0.
"The motivation is always massive. It’s not easy to play this
type of game. Of course we wanted to win but we have the possibly to win.
"We have all the squad fit and it will be another game to provide
players with the chance to compete on Wembley and we have the possibility to
reach the quarter finals."
Let's have some Spurs reaction. Mauricio Pochettino's words are positive but his face paints a different picture...
'It's absolutely brilliant'
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham.
Jermaine Jenas
Former Tottenham midfielder on BBC One
At 2-1 down Rochdale had real belief in themselves. It's all about the touch and finish. It's so precise, it's absolutely brilliant. I think they deserved this replay.
'Never had a moment like that'
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
Rochdale boss Keith Hill in the BBC One studio: "I thought we played quite well. It was a difficult fixture. We hung in there second half and always thought we could get overrun and we did to a degree but we got our rewards.
"I can't describe my emotions. I may be able to in a couple of days. It was special. We tried to press the opposition. I'm really pleased with the performance and the result.
"I've never had a moment like that. We've had promotion twice but to do that against a team like Tottenham...
"Wembley is a reward for the players' efforts. We've got that booster and momentum and they will be looking forward to it as will the supporters.
"It's Milton Keynes on Wednesday and that's the bread and butter. The players have to enjoy this with their families but we have to switch to the league campaign.
"When the ball drops to Steve Davies he's going to score, he's superb at finishing."
'It was written'
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
Rochdale's injury-time goalscorer Steve Davies on BBC One: "It's brilliant. I've been out injured for seven weeks and found it tough to get back into the team. I've done my job and finished it.
"When you look at this day and how special it is, it was written. We've got great team spirit and will never give up."
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
Don't you just love a heart-warming story. Steve Davies has had a tough time since being tipped for great things as a Tranmere kid, suffering two serious injuries while at Derby and seeing his career suffer as a result.
Now, after another comeback appearance, he is the toast of Rochdale...
Arianator Joseph: Great match, love it, I love Spurs for this, a replay is better than a win for the Dale.
Simon Sinclair: Got to love the FA Cup - that’s what it’s all about! It’s a special tournament.
Bruce Vuyani Nadin: Got to love an underdog, got to love the FA Cup Thank you Rochdale for putting a smile on the face of English football.
On the basis that Spurs drew 2-2 at both Liverpool and Juventus, does that make Rochdale as good as both of them?? from Brian
On the basis that Spurs drew 2-2 at both Liverpool and Juventus, does that make Rochdale as good as both of them??
'I've always dreamed of playing at Wembley'
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
Rochdale's first goalscorer Ian Henderson on BBC One: "To get a draw at the end of the day against a Premier League club - you can hear what it means to the fans, board and staff.
"We can't wait to go to Wembley. We always felt we had an opportunity, Stevo (Steven Davies) is an unbelievable finisher and we deserved that today.
"I've always dreamed of playing at Wembley and now I can say I've played there - if i'm fit and picked!"
"Dale are going to Wembley, la la la la"
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
Chris Bevan
BBC Sport at Spotland
The Oasis cover of Slade classic 'Cum on Feel the Noize' is blasting out of the speakers at Spotland and it's a very appropriate track. Rochdale fans are laughing with glee and singing about going to Wembley and the Spurs supporters are applauding them as they leave. They will meet again in 10 days or so.
WATCH: Steve Davies equalises to saves Rochdale
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
Steve Davies sends Spotland into pure pandemonium as his stoppage time equaliser forces a replay.
Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham
I bet Dale defender Harrison McGahey couldn't wait to congratulate goalscorer Steve Davies after that equaliser. McGahey, you will remember, was the culprit who conceded the penalty which Harry Kane scored to seemingly put Spurs though.
Order an extra side from your favourite Portuguese chicken supplier tonight Steve. It's on Harrison.
Anyone else out there who whipped out their camera phone at Spotland to savour the magic moment? If so, we want to see it.
