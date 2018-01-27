European football: Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid

Summary

  1. Ronaldo scores twice from the spot
  2. Marcelo and Kroos goals make it four late on
  3. Santi Mina pulls a goal back for Valencia
  4. Real Madrid remain fourth in La Liga - 16 points behind leaders Barcelona

Live Reporting

By Neil Johnston

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid

    Why can't Real play like this every week?

    That was a fine response after a difficult week for Zinedine Zidane and his players.

    As a result, Real move two points behind third-placed Valencia.

    Thanks for your company. Until next time...

  2. FULL-TIME

    Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid

    The Real Madrid crisis is over - for now.

  3. GOAL - Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid

    Toni Kroos

    Outstanding from the German.

    Toni Kroos is at least 25 yards when he beats Neto with a clinical, low finish.

    A fabulous goal. Real are home and dry.

  4. Post update

    Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid

    Credit to Zidane and Real.

    This had the potential to be the fixture from hell after their Copa del Rey nightmare.

    They have weathered a second half fightback and the points are heading to the capital.

  5. GOAL - Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid

    Marcelo

    Game over.

    A finish by Marcelo that Cristiano Ronaldo would be proud of after great link-up play with Asensio.

    That's enough for some home fans who are heading for the exits.

  6. Post update

    Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

    Valencia have lost momentum. Real, who have been forced to weather a barrage of attacks, are back on the front foot.

    Karim Benzema has been replaced by Marco Asensio for the closing stages.

  7. Post update

    Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

    Real Madrid free-kick 35 yards out.

    Here comes Ronaldo...just over!

  9. Post update

    Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

    Fifteen minutes for Real Madrid to hang on.

    Valencia are throwing the kitchen sink and everything else at this.

    We've got a grandstand finish on our hands.

  11. SUBSTITUTION

    Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

    Gareth Bale's afternoon is over. Lucas Vazquez is on for the final 20 minutes or so.

  12. CLOSE!

    Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

    Huge chance for Valencia!

    Daniel Parejo only has Keylor Navas to beat but he scuffs his shot and it's saved.

    A narrow escape for Real.

  13. Post update

    Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid

    These are nervous times for Real.

    Their defence has been reduced to jelly and all of a sudden it's all Valencia.

    It's wave after wave of home attacks.

  14. Bundesliga update

    Bayern Munich's lead in the Bundesliga stands at 16 points after they beat Hoffenheim 5-2, having gone 2-0 down after 12 minutes.

    Meanwhile, Jeremy Toljan scored a 93rd-minute equaliser for Borussia Dortmund as they drew 2-2 at home to Freiburg.

  15. GOAL - Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

    Santi Mina

    Game on!

    Real pay the price for failing to deal with a corner with Santi Mina getting behind Nacho to nod home.

    The Mestalla erupts. Zinedine Zidane is frowning again

  17. YELLOW CARD

    Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid

    Tut, tut Gareth Bale.

    The Wales international picks up a needless yellow card after making a glasses signal to the match officials after a decision goes against him.

  18. Post update

    Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid

    Valencia have made their first change.

    Carlos Soler is on for Goncalo Guedes. No sign of a comeback in the early stages of the second half.

  20. KICK-OFF

    Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid

    Back under way.

