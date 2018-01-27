European football: Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid

Why can't Real play like this every week? That was a fine response after a difficult week for Zinedine Zidane and his players. As a result, Real move two points behind third-placed Valencia. Thanks for your company. Until next time...
By Neil Johnston
All times stated are UK
Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid
Why can't Real play like this every week?
That was a fine response after a difficult week for Zinedine Zidane and his players.
As a result, Real move two points behind third-placed Valencia.
Thanks for your company. Until next time...
FULL-TIME
Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid
The Real Madrid crisis is over - for now.
GOAL - Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid
Toni Kroos
Outstanding from the German.
Toni Kroos is at least 25 yards when he beats Neto with a clinical, low finish.
A fabulous goal. Real are home and dry.
Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid
Credit to Zidane and Real.
This had the potential to be the fixture from hell after their Copa del Rey nightmare.
They have weathered a second half fightback and the points are heading to the capital.
GOAL - Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid
Marcelo
Game over.
A finish by Marcelo that Cristiano Ronaldo would be proud of after great link-up play with Asensio.
That's enough for some home fans who are heading for the exits.
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
Valencia have lost momentum. Real, who have been forced to weather a barrage of attacks, are back on the front foot.
Karim Benzema has been replaced by Marco Asensio for the closing stages.
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid free-kick 35 yards out.
Here comes Ronaldo...just over!
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
Fifteen minutes for Real Madrid to hang on.
Valencia are throwing the kitchen sink and everything else at this.
We've got a grandstand finish on our hands.
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
Not as good as Bristol City's...
SUBSTITUTION
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
Gareth Bale's afternoon is over. Lucas Vazquez is on for the final 20 minutes or so.
CLOSE!
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
Huge chance for Valencia!
Daniel Parejo only has Keylor Navas to beat but he scuffs his shot and it's saved.
A narrow escape for Real.
Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid
These are nervous times for Real.
Their defence has been reduced to jelly and all of a sudden it's all Valencia.
It's wave after wave of home attacks.
Bundesliga update
Bayern Munich's lead in the Bundesliga stands at 16 points after they beat Hoffenheim 5-2, having gone 2-0 down after 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Toljan scored a 93rd-minute equaliser for Borussia Dortmund as they drew 2-2 at home to Freiburg.
GOAL - Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
Santi Mina
Game on!
Real pay the price for failing to deal with a corner with Santi Mina getting behind Nacho to nod home.
The Mestalla erupts. Zinedine Zidane is frowning again
Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid
YELLOW CARD
Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid
Tut, tut Gareth Bale.
The Wales international picks up a needless yellow card after making a glasses signal to the match officials after a decision goes against him.
Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid
Valencia have made their first change.
Carlos Soler is on for Goncalo Guedes. No sign of a comeback in the early stages of the second half.
KICK-OFF
Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid
Back under way.