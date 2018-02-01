Transfer deadline window closes - late deals pour in

Rangers manager Graeme Murty wants "confused" striker Alfredo Morelos to stay and fulfil his potential at Ibrox following interest from China.

The 21-year-old Colombian is wanted by Beijing Renhe just six months after arriving in Glasgow from HJK Helsinki.

But Murty confirmed that he has no intention of losing his top scorer.

"He is confused at the minute because there are figures being bandied about which would turn anyone's head," said Murty.

"It's almost designed to confuse and unsettle."

Morelos has scored 13 goals for Rangers but was rested among the substitutes for Wednesday's 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Fraserburgh.

The Chinese transfer window does not close until the end of February but Rangers would not be able to find a replacement after this month.