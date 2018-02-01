Deadline Day

Transfer deadline window closes - late deals pour in

See all completed deals here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Good night!

    And with that Eli Mangala move, we bring down the curtain on another transfer deadline day at BBC Sport.

    Read a full list of every signing here.

    Catch up on Wednesday night's match reports and all the signing stories here.

    We shall see you all for the next live football at the weekend.

    Good night!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Get Involved

    #bbcdeadlineday or 81111 on text

    Zezti: As an Everton fan, Mangala can't be much worse than our current lot. For a loan, I'm quite happy with this one.

    Eliaquim Mangala
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'So proud'

    West Ham United

    West Ham signed Jordan Hugill a little earlier for a fee rising to £10m.

    The striker spent time at Glenn Hoddle's academy in Spain as a teenager.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    And we think that could well be that in terms of Premier League moves.

    Crystal Palace were trying to sign 25-year-old Danish goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow of Brøndby but we believe that move broke down a little earlier on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. BreakingDONE DEAL

    Everton get Mangala

    Everton

    Done deal
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    There it is!

    Everton sign Eliaquim Mangala on loan from Manchester City - subject to clearance.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Get Involved

    #bbcdeadlineday or 81111 on text

    Timothy Higgins: Newcastle must have the World's poorest billionaire. Can't scrape together any money to actually buy a player. Shame we aren't in the Premier League with all that TV money... oh.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. BreakingDONE DEAL

    Wolves sign Afobe

    When you're 11 points clear at the top of the Championship why not sign a £10m striker on loan?

    Benik Afobe is back with Wolves, on loan from Bournemouth for the rest of the season.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Get Involved

    #bbcdeadlineday or 81111 on text

    Here's a little montage of some of your GIF inputs from today's hectic transfer activity (and, for others, inactivity).

    A solid effort.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Done deals

    Celtic have completed the signings of Scott Bain and Jack Hendry from Dundee. Bain arrives on loan until the end of the season; Hendry moves on permanent deal. Club record fee for Dundee.

    Get all the reaction from Scotland here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Get Involved

    #bbcdeadlineday or 81111 on text

    Ryan Blair: I think as a Middlesbrough fan we had the perfect window in my point of view. We got rid of some players that we don't need at the minute and filled in some gaps now time for a play off push.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Hands off!

    Rangers manager Graeme Murty wants "confused" striker Alfredo Morelos to stay and fulfil his potential at Ibrox following interest from China.

    The 21-year-old Colombian is wanted by Beijing Renhe just six months after arriving in Glasgow from HJK Helsinki.

    But Murty confirmed that he has no intention of losing his top scorer.

    "He is confused at the minute because there are figures being bandied about which would turn anyone's head," said Murty.

    "It's almost designed to confuse and unsettle."

    Morelos has scored 13 goals for Rangers but was rested among the substitutes for Wednesday's 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Fraserburgh.

    The Chinese transfer window does not close until the end of February but Rangers would not be able to find a replacement after this month.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Get Involved

    #bbcdeadlineday or 81111 on text

    Kevin: The football transfer deadline day single-handedly keeping the fax machine in existence.

    Last minute drama over technology any day...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Quite fittingly I make it 92 signings in the Football League today.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Get Involved

    #bbcdeadlineday or 81111 on text

    Sam Marsh: I’m an Arsenal fan and I feel robbed. I do not believe this is a good window for us.

    Mark: Bizarre decision by Liverpool not to replace Coutinho. A couple of injuries up top and they'll struggle.

    Philippe Coutinho
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. DONE DEAL

    Sunderland have signed goalkeeper Lee Camp on loan from Cardiff.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. What happened when you were six?

    Crystal Palace

    New Palace striker Alexander Sorloth: “It's a big club with ambition, a good club who takes good care of its players. It feels amazing, it's a dream come true to play in the Premier League. I've dreamt about this since I was six years old.”

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Get Involved

    #bbcdeadlineday or 81111 on text

    SMS Message: Given the lamentable constraints Newcastle are operating under, picking up Kenedy, Slimani, and a new keeper on loan could be considered a relative success. Can't help but wonder who we could have signed if Ashley had sold up... from Jonny Stewart
    Jonny Stewart
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    Any more for any more?

    Eliaquim Mangala could yet still sign for Everton, while Wolves are close - we believe - to signing Benik Afobe back on loan.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 25
Navigate to the last page
Back to top