Transfer gossip and FA Cup reaction

Sam Allardyce has just bought another forward at Everton after Theo Walcott's arrival, but his priority is clean sheets.

That's what he told TalkSport this morning when discussing the start to his time as Toffees boss.

He said: "We've still got a little bit to do to get away from being dragged back into the relegation zone. Adding a striker and attacking wide player will hopefully give us more goals.

"I've got to try and revert back to a more defensive structure with the team again and try to get those clean sheets that gave us so many wins when I first came here.

"We simplified the game which helped. Played a simple game to get the basics right and build the confidence back up again.

"West Brom will be a tough game. Alan (Pardew) picked his first win up last week and I just hope we're not feeling the nerves again because we've not won for three matches."

On Walcott, who signed for the Merseyside club yesterday after they also clinched a deal for Turkey international forward Cenk Tosun, he was upbeat,

"It is interesting when you look at Theo's career and the number of goals he has scored is one of the key elements why we bought him, not just his pace and ability," he said.

"He got over 100 goals at Arsenal and he is not a player that actually got a regular place apart from last season and that was his best season when he scored 19 goals.

“Arsenal's change of system unfortunately hasn’t allowed him to get in much this season.

"A goal in every three games is more of a centre forward’s ratio but he is getting them in a wide position."