Reaction as Liverpool defeat Man City 4-3 in thriller

And that's all from the Premier League for another, justifiably titled, super Sunday!
See you tomorrow night for Stoke's trip to Old Trafford?
Imran: It was certainly a show-stopping performance from Andy Robertson today!
Anon: What a game! Despite all the goals Andy Robertson must have been in with a shout for MOTM. He marshaled Sterling well and offered options going forward. Moreno will struggle to get back in when fit.
Fox: Liverpool have already replaced Coutinho. He’s called Mo Salah. We have an embarrassment of riches in midfield, and it would be counter-productive to tell the likes of Lallana, Can, Wijnaldum & Hendo that they’re not good enough.
Will: Robertson and Oxlade-Chamberlain, two summer signings that were the subject of ridicule from other supporters shone today. Klopp is great at spotting talent.
'To lose a game is normal'
Liverpool 4-3 Man City
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola to BBC MOTD: “Our first defeat.
The bad news is we lost so congratulations to Liverpool for their performance.
We knew what a good team they are. We were not precise with the ball and
started with problems but we recovered as well. The only action we had then we
conceded a goal, and then we lost a bit of control. We were not as stable. Then
after that it was difficult as we conceded too many goals in five or 10
minutes.
“We tried and now we recover. People asked if everything was
over and done before Christmas and now it’s January and it’s not. We have a lot
of games to win to be Champions and will try for the next game against
Newcastle.
“We have to learn. We have a young team in many places. We
conceded a goal from Firmino when we were the better side but they can punish
you when you make a mistake. They have the quality to run and make fast counter
attacks."
Showed character to get back to 4-3?
“Yes it’s a good thing. We've won a lot of games in the last
minute but to concede four goals is not good. You have to live this type of
situation during a season.
“I’ve won a lot of titles and always I’ve dropped points and
lost games. It's normal. Every team fights for the Champions League, to win the
league or to stay up. We have a lot of games and hopefully we can stay fit in
the schedule of games every three days. But to lose a game is absolutely
normal."
Austine: Man City showed their class even in defeat. Champions stuff! Don't care what anyone thinks. Guardiola is the best.
Howe: A German and Spanish manager advertising very well on behalf of the Premier League, this is what people come to watch. More Peps and Klopps are required in the Premier League.
Sonnie: You don’t need to support Liverpool or even enjoy football that much to realise how entertaining that was. What an advert for the Premier League.
'At the end of the season nobody cares'
Liverpool 4-3 Man City
Manchester City
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane: "It must have been an incredible game for the fans, so many goals but for us it was not the best day.
"We show character in every game, we always try to score goals. We are disappointed to lose a game, it is a long time since we won here at Anfield.
"But at the end of the season, when we win the Premier League, nobody cares if we lost a game."
'People find the hair in the soup'
Liverpool 4-3 Man City
Was Loris Karius at fault for Leroy Sane's equaliser?
Jurgen Klopp to Sky Sports: “Yes of course it's the corner where he was. You showed it
to me. People always find the hair in the soup. Loris knows it.
"The Man City
goalkeeper probably caused Salah's goal but nobody will talk about that.
"We will see what it gives us for the rest of the season. To
score four in the week after Phil Coutinho leaves the club is a big statement.
To concede three goals was not too cool but as a manager if you play football
like we do the rest will come. For tonight it’s perfect - that's a fair result."
Very excited to think the Ox and Wilshere (despite Arsenal's result today, he was class) could form a creative partnership in England's midfield for the World Cup. Dare I say the England team could be looking good! from Hugh, Bristol
Very excited to think the Ox and Wilshere (despite Arsenal’s result today, he was class) could form a creative partnership in England’s midfield for the World Cup. Dare I say the England team could be looking good!
'A historical game'
Liverpool 4-3 Man City
Liverpool
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: "You can watch it as a manager or as a football fan and I prefer to do that - wow! What a game! Two teams, full throttle.
"This was a historical game you will talk about in 20 years because it looks like City will not lose another one this year.
"People watched this game all over the world and this is why - take your heart, throw it on the pitch and play like this, both teams.
"We played, I don't know which level, caused them problems like hell. I was not scared at the end, not that I didn't think we could concede a fourth, I have known my boys long enough now, it was so intense.
"If you combine quality with attitude you see a game like this. I really loved it.
"You will find someone who wants to talk about defending, no clean sheet, but he can blow up my boots."
Henrietta Freeman: What an advert for the Premier League! Liverpool were superb and stressful against the champions elect Man City. Attacking football, no dirty tricks, just football as we love it.
Sam: This game has already been dubbed a Premier League classic, but only because of poor play from both teams. Man City turned off letting Liverpool score three, and then the tables turned for City to score two late on. Exciting game - but poor defending from both teams.
John: Can you tell those fans saying Liverpool need to replace Coutinho that we need to replace both Karius and Mignolet first!
'Pressing from another planet' is Jurgen Klopp's assessment of his side's display.
Can you get MOTD on early tonight? I've never hit the refresh button on the BBC Sport website so much - I've got a sore thumb now! from Anon
Can you get MOTD on early tonight? I've never hit the refresh button on the BBC Sport website so much - I've got a sore thumb now!
'A nice statement for us'
Liverpool 4-3 Man City
Liverpool
Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade Chamberlain to Sky: “Obviously it’s a nice statement for us because they’ve been
brilliant all year. They’re a fantastic side. We knew we had it in us if we
were 100% at the races.
“We know they like to play from the back and are good at it
and we thrive when teams do that. The second half when we went on a bit of a
rampage for five or 10 minutes. The manager keeps telling me to shoot so I had a go and it
went in.
Forward Sadio Mane to Sky: “The points were the main target and we got it. A great
performance from beginning to end.
“My left foot is always better than my right. It was not easy because if you score four and they come
back to 4-3 you are scared but we worked like a team and we deserved to win.”
One of the great runs
Liverpool 4-3 Man City
Manchester City’s run of 22
matches unbeaten from the start of the season can be bettered by only two
teams in Premier League history – Arsenal in 2003-04 (38 games) and Man
Utd in 2010-11 (24 games).
Gary: These sort of games just highlight quite how boring Mourinho's United are. 4-3 in a top four clash with a Mourinho team? Never.
Shuga: I hope Mourinho was taking notes from Liverpool's game today, instead of having a slinging match with Conte.
Harry: I hope Klopp doesn't use this game as an excuse not to bring anyone in this month. One nervy win against Man City doesn't mean we don't have to replace Coutinho.
'We ran riot for 10 minutes'
Liverpool 4-3 Man City
Liverpool
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain to Steve Wilson for MOTD: “It turned out a bit too frantic for my liking. We were comfortable and
controlling at 4-1 limiting them but when it went to 4-2 and 4-3 they got the
wind in their sails and it was backs against the wall. To have conceded and
only drew at the end would have been a big loss so I'm really proud of
the boys.
"I got it right with my goal
and picked my spot and it went in. Even at the start of the season when I was
coming off the bench I was still having chances. The type of football we play
you get chances and it's up to the lads to stick them away.
"When we get the press right
and we're winning the ball back with the Anfield crowd urging us on it really
gets us going. It's not the first time we've ran riot for five or 10 minutes and
we've done it again."
Sometimes seem
too open despite scoring four?
"It can against
quality opposition like Man City. We limited them for a while to not many clear
cut chances but with the quality they have they can produce. They nearly
managed to bring it back but we saw it out. Three points was what we needed and
we got it."
Gareth: What a game. And van Dijk breathes a sigh of relief to think his place in the first team is secure.
B: The only thing changed after this game is that we won't see another "Invincibles". Man City will still win the title.
Karel: I would keep Karius in goal. Same league as Mignolet but way more potential.
'Congratulations to Liverpool'
Liverpool 4-3 Man City
Manchester City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to Sky Sports: "Congratulations to Liverpool for the victory. The game was in our hands at 1-1 but our finishing was not good and then it went suddenly to 4-1. You have to be stable when you concede a goal and we were not solid enough. You have to live this kind of situation in the season.
"The reality is we lose the game, we have a week to recover and prepare for the Newcastle game. All credit to the opponent, we know how difficult it is against a Jurgen Klopp team, so aggressive, at Anfield too. We did a good performance apart from a few minutes.
"After the second goal they scored two in a few minutes and it is hard to recover from that. In every press conference for the last few months you have said that the Premier League us done and I always said no. It is still to be done.
"We will defend our position game by game."
Man of the Match: Andre Marriner. No-one could have done more to let the game flow in what was a very competitive match. Great refereeing! from Anon
Man of the Match: Andre Marriner. No-one could have done more to let the game flow in what was a very competitive match. Great refereeing!
