Relive Saturday's EFL action

What a day it's been. Wolves maintain their extensive lead at the Championship summit thanks to as comprehensive a display you'll ever witness.
Sheffield United, to their credit, performed admirably for much of the encounter but Wolves' quality shined through.
Elsewhere, we've seen the battle at the bottom of the Championship heat up, League One is as competitive as ever with wins for Wigan, Shrewsbury, Oldham and Rochdale, while Luton ensured they remain top of League Two this evening.
There's been goals, probably too many red cards, and plenty to cheer about across the English Football League. I'm off for a lie down!
Thank you for joining us.
'We were able to control them'
FT: Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports:
"It was a good performance. The boys enjoyed the game. We were able to control them, play football. It's a good result and a good crowd.
"The second goal put us ahead in the game. It was important to achieve that, the production of the team needed a goal to finish the game and that's why I was happy about it.
"Every player is the same. We have quality but that's supported by the hard work of the team. Everybody has to work hard to get into the starting XI, even those who started today."
'We need to be quiet, calm and show humility'
FT: Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest
After an iffy start to the campaign, pre-season favourites Fulham have found their form in spectacular style in recent weeks - winning seven out of eight games to move up to fifth in the Championship.
The Cottagers beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Saturday.
"We showed quality and patience, created some chances in the first half. In the second half, we didn't start so good," Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic told BBC London. "With some movement from the bench we started to play well.
"This is our sixth consecutive win at home, the sensation is good, but we need to be quiet, calm, show humility, keep working hard and be ready for the next game."
'We will try to play with a smile on our face'
FT: Aston Villa 3-2 Burton Albion
Aston Villa beat Burton Albion to record their sixth successive league win - something they've not managed to do since 1990.
They were made to work hard by the Brewers, though, who remain rooted to the foot of the table.
"Given our present circumstances I do not think the team could have done any better, I think it was a brilliant performance," said Burton boss Nigel Clough. "What we will try to do for the next 16 games is to play as we did against Villa.
"We will try and play with a smile on our face even if we are bottom of the league."
'One of our most complete performances'
FT: Leeds United 1-4 Cardiff City
Cardiff City kept in touch with the Championship's automatic promotion places with an impressive victory at Leeds United, who had Gaetano Berardi sent off before half-time.
"Probably since I've been at Cardiff that was one of the most complete performances," said manager Neil Warnock.
"We started on the front foot and I was really delighted with that.
"I think we are stronger now after the window. We aren't a bad side now when you look around that dressing room."
'I have no sympathy for anybody'
FT: Sunderland 0-2 Ipswich Town
Joe Garner's first-half strike and an Adam Matthews own goal condemned Sunderland to their 15th Championship defeat of the season and handed Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy victory against his former club.
But is McCarthy sympathetic towards the Black Cats? Erm...
"I have no sympathy for anybody, regardless
of who I or my teams play against, and I've always been the same," he said.
"We all want to win for our team. I am
sad to see the plight this club is in and I know how hard it is to turn around.
I had it myself when I was here. It's like trying to turn round an oil tanker
with a canoe paddle in your hand."
Post update
FT: Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd
In case you missed today's EFL action, here's some reaction from the Championship..
Wolves maintain their 11-point gap
FT: Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd
This is for the benefit of Wolves fans only, really, but here's confirmation that tonight's victory ensures their 11-point gap over second place remains intact.
Five of the top six won this weekend - Bristol City being the only team to drop points, losing to Bolton on Friday.
An 'unbelievable' return
FT: Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd
Wolves striker Benik Afobe told Sky Sports:
"It was unbelievable [to return], words can't describe it. The fans have taken to me from day one. I got a great reception and I want to say thanks to the fans.
"My best mate (Matt Doherty) nearly set me up to score. I'm sure I'll get more chances but it's about being in the right places and hopefully I'll score soon.
"These boys are great I've watched them all season. The manager and staff are great, hopefully we can keep winning and play in the Premier League next season."
FULL-TIME
Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd
It's all over at Molineux and Wolves have restored their 11-point cushion at the top of the Championship table with an excellent display against Sheffield United.
The scoreline doesn't tell the full story, however. The visitors played supremely well, but they were undone by two moments of class from Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota before Simon Moore was sent off.
Post update
Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd
Four minutes of stoppage time to play, here.
Post update
Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd
There's 29,311 in attendance at Molineux. And the home support have had plenty to cheer about this evening.
Wolves almost make it 4-0 as Matt Doherty delivers into the box towards Leo Bonatini, but Jake Eastwood just about collects.
Post update
Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd
Almost a perfect return to the old gold and black from Benik Afobe!
Ben 10...wait, no, Ben 19...nods inches wide of the ol' onion bag after latching on to Matt Doherty's cross.
Post update
Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd
The Wolves fans, who have been chanting for Benik Afobe all night, finally see their man have his first chance on goal.
Unfortunately for the Molineux faithful, his first effort on his second debut for the club sails wide and he's flagged offside.
SUBSTITUTION
Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd
Diogo Jota, who was left dazed and on the floor for a short while after that challenge that saw Simon Moore sent off, is replaced by Morgan Gibbs-White.
GOAL: Wolves 3-0 Sheffield United
Ivan Cavaleiro
PACopyright: PA
Well, that's that then surely. Ivan Cavaleiro buries the free-kick that follows the red card and suddenly, and I'd argue against the run of play, Wolves are 3-0 up.
Immediately following the goal, Wolves throw on Benik Afobe to raucous cheers from the Molineux crowd.
SUBSTITUTION
Wolves 2-0 Sheff Utd
James Wilson is sacrificed as Sheffield United throw young keeper Jake Eastwood on for the final 15 minutes.
RED CARD SHEFFIELD UNITED
Wolves 2-0 Sheff Utd
Sheffield United keeper Simon Moore is on his way down the tunnel!
Diogo Jota races for the ball and collides with Moore outside of the box, who puts in a ridiculous desperate challenge. Referee Darren Bond doesn't even hesitate and brandishes the red card.
Replays show it was the correct decision. I've got no idea what he was thinking.
SUBSTITUTION
Wolves 2-0 Sheff Utd
Chris Basham and Ricky Holmes are replaced by Ryan Leonard and Clayton Donaldson for the visitors.
Post update
Wolves 2-0 Sheff Utd
This is some determination from Wolves. Ivan Cavaleiro finds acres of space but then somehow loses the ball with a wayward pass.
He's not put off, though. He wins back the ball and tees up Leo Bonatini to drag it wide of the left-hand upright.
FT: Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd
