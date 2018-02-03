Relive Saturday's EFL action

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Jay Freeman

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. So long, farewell

    FT: Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

    What a day it's been. Wolves maintain their extensive lead at the Championship summit thanks to as comprehensive a display you'll ever witness.

    Sheffield United, to their credit, performed admirably for much of the encounter but Wolves' quality shined through.

    Elsewhere, we've seen the battle at the bottom of the Championship heat up, League One is as competitive as ever with wins for Wigan, Shrewsbury, Oldham and Rochdale, while Luton ensured they remain top of League Two this evening.

    There's been goals, probably too many red cards, and plenty to cheer about across the English Football League. I'm off for a lie down!

    Thank you for joining us.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'We were able to control them'

    FT: Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

    Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports:

    "It was a good performance. The boys enjoyed the game. We were able to control them, play football. It's a good result and a good crowd.

    "The second goal put us ahead in the game. It was important to achieve that, the production of the team needed a goal to finish the game and that's why I was happy about it.

    "Every player is the same. We have quality but that's supported by the hard work of the team. Everybody has to work hard to get into the starting XI, even those who started today."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'We need to be quiet, calm and show humility'

    FT: Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest

    Fulham v Forest
    Copyright: Rex Features

    After an iffy start to the campaign, pre-season favourites Fulham have found their form in spectacular style in recent weeks - winning seven out of eight games to move up to fifth in the Championship.

    The Cottagers beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Saturday.

    "We showed quality and patience, created some chances in the first half. In the second half, we didn't start so good," Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic told BBC London. "With some movement from the bench we started to play well.

    "This is our sixth consecutive win at home, the sensation is good, but we need to be quiet, calm, show humility, keep working hard and be ready for the next game."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'We will try to play with a smile on our face'

    FT: Aston Villa 3-2 Burton Albion

    Nigel Clough
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Aston Villa beat Burton Albion to record their sixth successive league win - something they've not managed to do since 1990.

    They were made to work hard by the Brewers, though, who remain rooted to the foot of the table.

    "Given our present circumstances I do not think the team could have done any better, I think it was a brilliant performance," said Burton boss Nigel Clough. "What we will try to do for the next 16 games is to play as we did against Villa.

    "We will try and play with a smile on our face even if we are bottom of the league."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'One of our most complete performances'

    FT: Leeds United 1-4 Cardiff City

    Leeds v Cardiff
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Cardiff City kept in touch with the Championship's automatic promotion places with an impressive victory at Leeds United, who had Gaetano Berardi sent off before half-time.

    "Probably since I've been at Cardiff that was one of the most complete performances," said manager Neil Warnock.

    "We started on the front foot and I was really delighted with that.

    "I think we are stronger now after the window. We aren't a bad side now when you look around that dressing room."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'I have no sympathy for anybody'

    FT: Sunderland 0-2 Ipswich Town

    Sunderland v Ipswich
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Joe Garner's first-half strike and an Adam Matthews own goal condemned Sunderland to their 15th Championship defeat of the season and handed Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy victory against his former club.

    But is McCarthy sympathetic towards the Black Cats? Erm...

    "I have no sympathy for anybody, regardless of who I or my teams play against, and I've always been the same," he said.

    "We all want to win for our team. I am sad to see the plight this club is in and I know how hard it is to turn around. I had it myself when I was here. It's like trying to turn round an oil tanker with a canoe paddle in your hand."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    FT: Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

    In case you missed today's EFL action, here's some reaction from the Championship..

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Wolves maintain their 11-point gap

    FT: Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

    Table
    Copyright: .

    This is for the benefit of Wolves fans only, really, but here's confirmation that tonight's victory ensures their 11-point gap over second place remains intact.

    Five of the top six won this weekend - Bristol City being the only team to drop points, losing to Bolton on Friday.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. An 'unbelievable' return

    FT: Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

    Wolves striker Benik Afobe told Sky Sports:

    "It was unbelievable [to return], words can't describe it. The fans have taken to me from day one. I got a great reception and I want to say thanks to the fans.

    "My best mate (Matt Doherty) nearly set me up to score. I'm sure I'll get more chances but it's about being in the right places and hopefully I'll score soon.

    "These boys are great I've watched them all season. The manager and staff are great, hopefully we can keep winning and play in the Premier League next season."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. FULL-TIME

    Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

    It's all over at Molineux and Wolves have restored their 11-point cushion at the top of the Championship table with an excellent display against Sheffield United.

    The scoreline doesn't tell the full story, however. The visitors played supremely well, but they were undone by two moments of class from Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota before Simon Moore was sent off.

    Wolves celebration
    Copyright: Rex Features
    Cavaleiro celly
    Copyright: Rex Features
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

    Four minutes of stoppage time to play, here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

    There's 29,311 in attendance at Molineux. And the home support have had plenty to cheer about this evening.

    Wolves almost make it 4-0 as Matt Doherty delivers into the box towards Leo Bonatini, but Jake Eastwood just about collects.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

    Almost a perfect return to the old gold and black from Benik Afobe!

    Ben 10...wait, no, Ben 19...nods inches wide of the ol' onion bag after latching on to Matt Doherty's cross.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

    The Wolves fans, who have been chanting for Benik Afobe all night, finally see their man have his first chance on goal.

    Unfortunately for the Molineux faithful, his first effort on his second debut for the club sails wide and he's flagged offside.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. SUBSTITUTION

    Wolves 3-0 Sheff Utd

    Diogo Jota, who was left dazed and on the floor for a short while after that challenge that saw Simon Moore sent off, is replaced by Morgan Gibbs-White.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. GOAL: Wolves 3-0 Sheffield United

    Ivan Cavaleiro

    Wolves celebrate
    Copyright: PA

    Well, that's that then surely. Ivan Cavaleiro buries the free-kick that follows the red card and suddenly, and I'd argue against the run of play, Wolves are 3-0 up.

    Immediately following the goal, Wolves throw on Benik Afobe to raucous cheers from the Molineux crowd.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. SUBSTITUTION

    Wolves 2-0 Sheff Utd

    James Wilson is sacrificed as Sheffield United throw young keeper Jake Eastwood on for the final 15 minutes.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. RED CARD SHEFFIELD UNITED

    Wolves 2-0 Sheff Utd

    Simon Moore sent off
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Sheffield United keeper Simon Moore is on his way down the tunnel!

    Diogo Jota races for the ball and collides with Moore outside of the box, who puts in a ridiculous desperate challenge. Referee Darren Bond doesn't even hesitate and brandishes the red card.

    Replays show it was the correct decision. I've got no idea what he was thinking.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. SUBSTITUTION

    Wolves 2-0 Sheff Utd

    Chris Basham and Ricky Holmes are replaced by Ryan Leonard and Clayton Donaldson for the visitors.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    Wolves 2-0 Sheff Utd

    This is some determination from Wolves. Ivan Cavaleiro finds acres of space but then somehow loses the ball with a wayward pass.

    He's not put off, though. He wins back the ball and tees up Leo Bonatini to drag it wide of the left-hand upright.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 9
Navigate to the last page
Back to top