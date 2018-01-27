Armond scores for Newport County

FA Cup: reaction as Kane comes to Spurs' rescue at Newport

Live Reporting

By Matt Davis

All times stated are UK

    Newport County manager Mike Flynn told BBC Radio Wales:

    "I'm gutted if I'm honest because we conceded so late in the game. But they are a quality side and in the second half we couldn't really get at them.

    "The first goal was important for us but it's something else for the club to look forward to. We were nearly there. We could taste it but we switched off one minute and Harry Kane scored.

    "The big boys can punish you. That's why they're getting paid so much and that's why they're playing in the top leagues.

    "It's going to be a tough ask at Wembley, but we'll go there and give it a go and you never know."

    Mike Flynn
    But before I go, just a final word from manager of the moment, Mike Flynn...

    That's all from me after what almost became a memorable giant killing.

    You can follow Liverpool-West Brom here.

  4. HIGHLIGHTS: Newport County 1-1 Tottenham

    Video content

    Video caption: FA Cup: Newport County 1-1 Tottenham highlights
    #bbcfacup or 81111 on text

    Jon Corr: It's wonderful that Newport have earned a replay, however, what annoys me is that Wembley should be for finals and finals only - not fourth-round replays...

    Richard Legard: Surely Newport County were secretly happy to let that late equaliser in?

    Mike Flynn
  6. WATCH: Kane equalises for Spurs

    Newport County 1-1 Tottenham

    Here it is...

    Video content

    Video caption: Harry Kane equalises for Spurs
  8. Get Involved

    #bbcfacup or 81111 on text

    Ben Thapa: Well this is the most exciting thing to happen in Newport since Goldie Lookin’ Chain made a music video here...

  9. 'Outstanding'

    Newport County 1-1 Tottenham

    John Hartson

    Former Wales striker on 5 Live

    The place is rocking, the fans are showing their appreciation for their team who led for 82 minutes and are now heading to Wembley.

    To a man, Newport County have been outstanding. Tottenham came out in the second half and deserved the equaliser, they were the better team, but Newport were able to hold out for a brilliant, brilliant result.

  10. Post update

    Newport 1-1 Tottenham

    It got missed earlier, but Harry Kane has now scored 30 goals this season.

    Kane
  11. Post update

    Newport 1-1 Tottenham

    After Harry Kane's 82nd minute equaliser, Newport held on and are still in the tie.

    They will go from the 10,000-seater Rodney Parade to the 90,000-seater Wembley.

    How important will that be for the Exiles.

  12. FULL-TIME

    Newport 1-1 Tottenham

    Newport earn a replay at Wembley.

  13. Post update

    Last minute of the match.

  14. Post update

    Newport 1-1 Tottenham

    Spurs take a quick corner, Newport clear, their fans can barely watch.

    Harry Kane crosses to the back post but Dele Alli can't quite get his head to it.

    Dele Alli
  15. Post update

    Newport 1-1 Tottenham

    Harry Kane gets in behind the defence, flicks the ball over Mickey Demetriou and shoots but it goes out for a corner.

  16. Get Involved

    #bbcfacup or 81111 on text

    Neil: Whatever happens now Newport County have done themselves proud and Spurs have had a massive fright.

  17. Post update

    Newport 1-1 Tottenham

    Juan Foyth with a last ditch tackle to stop a Newport attack.

    The homeside are not settling for a draw.

  18. Post update

    Newport 1-1 Tottenham

    Newport County corner.

    They can't, can they?

    Michel Vorm manages to gather in the Spurs goal.

    Four minutes of added time.

  19. Post update

    Newport 1-1 Tottenham

    Into the 90th minute at Rodney Parade.

  20. Post update

    Newport 1-1 Tottenham

    Victor Wanyama put a pass out of play and Mauricio Pochettino looks far from impressed.

