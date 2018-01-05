Watch Van Dijk's debut winner, plus goals from Man Utd 2-0 Derby

EPA Copyright: EPA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to BBC Sport: "It was for sure not the best piece of football for 95 minutes but a proper fight. I'm delighted with the attitude we showed again, it was a difficult game. It was not the night for brilliant football, to play through. You would love to see that but Everton defended well. They played football, a big difference to the last game between us to be honest.

"The equaliser was the worst protection I ever saw in my life. It made no sense at all. We were all in the wrong direction. But when you make mistakes in football you have to react and we did again. It was nice that Virgil van Dijk could score in his first game, a brilliant header. I am really happy.

"In front of the Kop, makes it even better. In Germany we say cup games have different laws and it was like that - there was an extra push form both sides.

"It was a similar situation [to the penalty against Liverpool for Everton last month], the first one was no penalty in my opinion and this one wasn't also. It's the same. There is contact and the referee used his whistle. Exactly the same situation.

"It was not necessary for Mason Holgate to give Firmino that push, it was really dangerous and usually players don't do that. We cannot change that."