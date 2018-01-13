Palace v Burnley fans arrive

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Follow all of today's Premier League action here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Kris Holland

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    That's all from Selhurst Park.

    Our coverage of today's Premier League action continues here.

    Thanks for joining me.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    We'll have four added minutes at Selhurst Park.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    Wasteful from Christian Benteke!

    He's in on goal and hits the side netting from a tight angle, when team-mate Wilfried Zaha was free to his left with an open goal to aim at.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. CLOSE!

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    Will Burnley get a better chance than this?

    James Tarkowski's low ball goes across the face of goal, just evading the in-rushing Sam Vokes

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. SUBSTITUTION

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    Burnley make another change, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson off in place of forward Nahki Wells.

    A last roll of the dice for the visitors?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. YELLOW CARD - Charlie Taylor (Burnley)

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    Ooh, a bit of needle in this one now.

    Charlie Taylor nudges Wilfried Zaha into a TV camera, and the Palace man isn't happy. Jack Cork also gets involved, but just the one card is shown.

    Jack Cork
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. YELLOW CARD - Phil Bardsley (Burnley)

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    Michael Oliver goes back to book Phil Bardsley for wiping out Bakary Sako.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    Into the last 15 minutes of the match and Palace are doing their best to take the sting out of Burnley, whose debutant Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has been frustrated so far by the Eagles' defence.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    After that flurry of chances, we're experiencing a bit of a lull in what has been a fairly even second-half.

    infographic showing possession stats
    Copyright: .
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    Burnley enjoying a good spell here under the lights at Selhurst Park.

    Palace have achieved just one Premier League clean sheet at home this season - will that be playing on the minds of Roy Hodgson's defence as the clock ticks on?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    Burnley will hope that the introduction of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou affords them some more width on the left, and the Frenchman's first meaningful touch sees a decent delivery just evade Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. SUBSTITUTION

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    And here he is, as Jeff Hendrick goes off in place of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    We're about to see the introduction of Burnley's new loan signing Georges-Kevin NKoudou.

    The Tottenham man is being issued with his instructions by Sean Dyche.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    You sense that the next goal in this game - without stating the obvious - is crucial.

    But it's anyone's guess who will get it, as Palace's Wilfried Zaha is the latest to have an effort blocked.

    Wilfried Zaha
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    A good break by Burnley, which is instigated by Ashley Barnes, who finds Johann Berg Gudmundsson on the right.

    The Icelander's near-post cross is good, but Sam Vokes heads into the side netting.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been a menace down the right for Palace so far in this match, and his crosses haven't been bad either.

    This time he finds the goalscorer Bakary Sako, but he can't direct his header.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    From the throw, Johann Berg Gudmundsson's delivery picks out the head of Ashley Barnes, who puts the ball back across goal - but in the end it goes harmlessly wide.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    No chances for either side in this second-half so far, but some patient passing from Burnley wins a throw-in deep in Palace's half.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. KICK-OFF

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    We are ready to get going again at Selhurst Park.

    No changes for either side at the break, so here's a reminder of how they line up.

    Palace infographic
    Copyright: .
    Burnley infographic
    Copyright: .
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Don't miss Match of the Day later

    Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

    BBC One

    Match of the Day is on at 22:30 GMT on BBC One later on, and the programme is on until 23:55.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Back to top