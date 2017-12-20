Carabao Cup: Bristol City knock out Man Utd, will play Man City in semis

Late drama in both quarter finals and the promise of plenty more to come.
The night belongs to Bristol City.
See you all Friday night for the small matter of Arsenal v Liverpool...
Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United
Tom Garry
BBC Sport at Ashton Gate
The gathered written media are still waiting to hear from Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson, who is having the biggest night of his coaching career so far.
Somewhere, there’s a £450 bottle of wine not too far from here...
Kyle Tate: Calling it here first...Bristol City will be the first English team to beat Man City!
Arif Holmes: Mourinho is not going to like all the over celebration from the Bristol city fans and players
More from Lee Johnson: "You don't want a pitch invasion but I'm sure everyone appreciates the passion in that result. I don't think many fans will be turning up for work tomorrow, they'll be on the cider."
Bristol City manager Lee Johnson: "It's an overwhelming feeling of pride, to beat Manchester United is incredible. They are a special group. It has been a long time since we had a result like that at Ashton Gate.
"The lads didn't want to go into extra time and the scenes that winner set off were unbelievable. My dad always says he's the most successful Bristol City manager so I have maybe pushed him close tonight!"
That draw was held in the tunnel at Ashton Gate and the Bristol City players were pretty pleased to be handed a two-legged tie with Pep Guardiola's side.
That draw means that they will play the first leg at the Etihad.
The ties are played in the weeks of January 8 and January 22.
Semi-final draw
Chelsea v Arsenal
Manchester City v Bristol City
Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United
Istiaque Emu: £450 well spent by Bristol City manager.
Carl Matthews: Cannot stand Jose Mourinho ‘Bristol City were lucky’ but in the same sentence they fought well - idiot.
Carl Wynter: Congratulations to Bristol City taking nothing away from them, gutted but I wish them all the best.
Steve Munster: What is Mourinho on saying Bristol City were lucky in the Carabao Cup? They were the much better team and they deserved to win.
Still waiting for this draw...
Jose Mourinho did say that he didn't want to go on about Bristol City being lucky - but he did then call them lucky at least five times...
'They were lucky'
Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United
Manchester United
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "They were a bit lucky but they fought a lot to be lucky. Everyone was waiting for our goal so they were lucky. We hit the post twice.
"But they played brilliantly, they fought like it was the game of their lives which probably it was. A beautiful day for football. A team from the lower division won. A big day for them.
"In the first half we lacked the intensity that they had. Physically and mentally. It was one more day in the office for my players, a day that some of them didn't even want to come to he office."
Semi-final draw
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Lots of focus will be on the shock of Manchester United's loss but what a night for Bristol City and their manager Lee Johnson. Superb run in this competition.
This draw is being held up - still in the punditry phase on Sky Sports.
In pictures: The winning goal
Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United
Bristol City are only the second lower league side Jose Mourinho has lost to as a manager in England, after Bradford in the 2014-15 FA Cup with Chelsea.
AKA the Alex Ferguson approach to press conferences...
Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United
Tom Garry
BBC Sport at Ashton Gate
Jose Mourinho has just rushed through the media zones so quickly that he delivered his press conference to only one member of the written press. He’s now gone.
Sorry, boss, I wasn’t that one person.
'Zlatan stale'
Bristol City 2-1 Manchester United
David Pleat
Former Tottenham boss for 5 live Sport
Zlatan - the great Zlatan - scored but looked by his standards slightly stale.