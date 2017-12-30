Liverpool v Leicester

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Emma Sanders

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. FULL-TIME

    Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

    That's an important victory for Liverpool and they fought hard for it.

    Jamie Vardy proved to be a threat once again and Leicester fans will question Claude Puel's decision to substitute him and Mahrez when the game was level at 1-1.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

    The full-time whistle is about to go any minute.

    Do Leicester have one more push?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. CLOSE!

    Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

    That was a dangerous ball in from Christian Fuchs and it's a clash of heads in the Liverpool box.

    The ball falls by the feet of Loris Karius but nobody seems to know where it is and there's a frantic clearance before Ragnar Klavan goes down holding his head.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. CLOSE!

    Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

    Nervous times for Liverpool.

    Leicester are piling on the pressure and a goal-line scramble almost sees it cross the line. Klopp looks worried and he's bringing on Ragnar Klavan for Philippe Coutinho.

    The hosts just need to hold on now.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

    Just under five minutes to go, can Leicester find an equaliser?

    Shinji Okazaki is played through the middle but Andy Robertson gets back to snuff it out right at the end.

    That was close!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. SUBSTITUTION

    Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

    That's a shame. We won't know if Mohamed Salah would have got that hat-trick because he has been substituted for Georginio Wijnaldum.

    Smart move by Jurgen Klopp considering Liverpool play again on New Year's Day when they travel to Burnley.

    Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

    Leicester haven't given up yet. They look to counter down the right but substitute Islam Slimani's ball across the box is just a little too hard.

    It skips past everyone and Liverpool are now able to recover possession.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

    I did say before the game that Mohamed Salah needed a hat-trick today to finish the year level on goals with Harry Kane...

    Considering he only joined Liverpool in the summer, his goal-scoring record is absolutely sensational.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. GOAL

    Liverpool 2-1 Leicester

    Mohamed Salah again!

    He gets away from Harry Maguire with a combination of skill and strength before firing it past Kasper Schmeichel to score his 17th Premier League goal of the season.

    Wow.

    Mo Salah score Liverpool's second goal
    Copyright: PA
    Mo Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. CLOSE!

    Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

    If there's one man who can win it for Liverpool, it's Philippe Coutinho.

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is straight into the action and he plays it out left to the Brazilian.

    Coutinho steps inside onto his favoured right foot but his shot is saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. SUBSTITUTION

    Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

    Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on, Sadio Mane off.

    Leicester's Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani on for Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy.

    The two Foxes players don't look happy with that move and you can understand why. Jamie Vardy has been causing problems all afternoon.

    Jurgen Klopp and Sadio Mane
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

    Harry Maguire has been simply outstanding today. Philippe Coutinho looks to put another ball into the box but the Leicester man is there yet again to clear it away for a corner.

    If Leicester come away with a point today, Maguire has a lot to thank for.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

    Leicester continue to threaten the Liverpool goal. A defensive mistake almost allows Jamie Vardy a shot in the box but it's quickly recovered by Joel Matip.

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is getting some instructions on the sideline and could be the first substitution of the game.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

    The corner comes to nothing but Leicester are enjoying a bright spell here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. CLOSE!

    Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

    That was close!

    Harry Maguire wins a header in the box and the ball comes to Vicente Iborra on the edge of the area.

    He hits it sweetly and it's not too far over the bar.

    They win back possession and it's a corner.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

    Poor Sadio Mane.

    He's put the ball in the back of the net twice today but both have been ruled out for offside. It's another good decision from Neil Swarbrick though.

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

    By Coutinho's standards, that was poor and it floats out for a goal kick.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

    It's extremely congested in the Leicester box. They have soaked up so much pressure and Liverpool have pushed them further and further back into their own half.

    Wilfred Ndidi shows his frustration on Philippe Coutinho and receives a yellow card for it. The Brazilian now has his eyes on this free-kick...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

    Jamie Vardy is causing problems again.

    He skips past several players but his shot is blocked and Liverpool are on the counter-attack.

    Mohamed Salah is played through and he tries to lob Kasper Schmeichel but it's too high and it lands on top of the net.

    Game on!

    Jamie Vardy
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    Liverpool 1-1 Leicester

    That was dangerous!

    Jamie Vardy was through on goal but he's offside. Loris Karius had come out quickly and blocked his run anyway but Liverpool need to be careful of Vardy's runs.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Back to top