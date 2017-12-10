Man City win derby - player & manager reaction
Summary
- Man City beat Man Utd to go 11 points clear
- City set record for 14 straight wins in a season
- Otamendi scores winner after Silva & Rashford goals
- Result: Liverpool 1-1 Everton
- Salah's 19th goal of season, Rooney earns point with penalty
- Result: Southampton 1-1 Arsenal - Giroud header cancels out Austin strike
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said his side's slow start in games is becoming a problem, after they scraped a draw against Southampton.
Substitute Olivier Giroud glanced in a superb late header to salvage a point after the Gunners had trailed since the third minute.
"In the last two weeks unfortunately we are losing points after a bad start," said Wenger, who saw his side concede twice in the first 11 minutes of the 3-1 defeat by Manchester United eight days previously.
"I felt the Manchester United game played a bit of a part in the head of our defenders," he said.
"They were a bit apprehensive to start well again and that's why it is sometimes not good to talk about the problem because you create a bigger one."
Liverpool 1-1 Everton
It's safe to say the two managers disagreed.
Angry Klopp blames ref
Liverpool 1-1 Everton
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accused referee Craig Pawson of "opening the door" for Everton to take a point against his dominant side in the Merseyside derby.
Everton captain Wayne Rooney equalised from the spot after Pawson ruled Dejan Lovren's push on Dominic Calvert-Lewin was worthy of a penalty.
Liverpool took the lead through Mohamed Salah's sublime curling finish from an angle towards the end of the first half, which was deserved reward for the command shown by Klopp's in-form side.
Sadio Mane wasted a fine opportunity to double the lead before Everton, who had only one shot on target from open play, were awarded the 77th-minute penalty.
"Calvert-Lewin is smart and takes a step but even then it's nothing," said an angry Klopp in a bad-tempered interview with Sky Sports.
"The referees don't understand that the player is doing that."
Sergio's happy
Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City
'Title race isn't over'
Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City
Manchester City
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, speaking to MOTD: "It’s a very big three points. In the build up to the game there was a lot of pressure on us."
Asked if the title race was over, Walker added: "No, not at all. There's still a lot of football to be played. We've got a big game at Swansea on Wednesday and then we've got Tottenham.
"It's not over yet and we need to keep our feet on the floor. The gaffer won't let us take our feet off the ground. It’s a step in the right direction, it's a positive step."
'We were better'
Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City
Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on BBC Radio 5 live: "We won in Old Trafford again, that is why I am the most pleased and of course for the three points. We played good, with a lot of courage. I'm so satisfied.
"We won because we were better. We are still in December, if we have 11 points when we play the second derby in April then maybe I will tell you that we have the title."
Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City
Manchester United posted a 35% possession figure, their lowest at Old Trafford in the Premier League since 2003-04
'We are an honest team - he talks about the referee'
Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City
Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Sky Sports: "The personality to play here is what I want. We can play this way in England. People said we couldn’t play the way we did in Barcelona in England but it is possible and we did it.
"I knew that last season. Always I believed we could do it. Everyone can play how they want, that’s why football is so beautiful. I’m happy to go to Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford and to beat them in this way.
"Football is incredible. We spoke about how to play United but never set-pieces offensively, and then we score two. Football is unpredictable.
"This win means a lot in the way we played for our confidence but in three days we go to Swansea in the winter time. We are going to face a lot of difficulties. In December it’s impossible to be champions but it’s good for us."
On Jose Mourinho saying his side should have had a penalty:"Last season it was the same – we won here and it was the referee. Today as well. Yesterday he spoke about the referee. We are an honest team. We had 75% ball possession, which means we wanted to play. We came here and did that."
On Mourinho's comments that Man City players go down easily:"It’s not true that my players go down easily. That is not an argument I believe."
And on Vincent Kompany going off injured: "Vinnie is always like this – unfortunately we can’t count on him for a long time."
'Unbelievable goals to concede'
Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City
Manchester United
More from United boss Jose Mourinho: "The referee is a human being and he tried his best. He was very committed to have a good match which I think he had but made one mistake which was a crucial mistake.
"They scored two goals which were quite unbelievable to concede. They scored two goals out of nothing with rebounds....two easy goals. We did good things, we did bad things.
"I think they are a very good team, they are lucky, they have decisions in their favour."
On the title race: "I'm pretty sure everyone is going to fight for points and try and reduce the distance, but the advantage is a very good one."
Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City
Manchester United
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, speaking to MOTD: "Like last season, we had a penalty with City - Bravo on Rooney. This season is the same. But Michael was unlucky as it was a clear penalty.
"Two bad goals. Not what you expect to concede. City have good qualities. They have a huge percentage of ball but their creation we kept control of.
"We did enough to win the game? It depends on your perspective. They had more of the ball and apparently more control because they kept the ball more than us. But I think the players fought enough. Without any analysing the match is made of incidents and the penalty was a big incident."
Bizarre: Are City really just that good? Or has the Premier League become that poor? You can't call a league competitive with an 11 point gap difference between 1st and 2nd.
Andrew: The worst thing about the United result today is that it was kind of expected.
'I feel sorry for Michael Oliver'
Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City
Manchester United
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, speaking to BBC Sport: "My first reaction is I feel sorry for referee Michael Oliver because he had a very good match but unfortunately he made an important mistake.
"The result was made with a big penalty not given [on Ander Herrera]. That would have been 2-2 with 20 minutes to go
"Michael was unlucky because it was a clear penalty."
Asked whether the title race is over, Mourinho adds: "Probably, yes.
"Manchester City are a very good team and they are protected by the luck, and the gods of football are behind them."
Is the race over?
Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City
In his first interview Jose Mourinho said 'I don't know' when asked if the title race was over. In the second one he said 'probably, yes.'
By his 20th interview he will be in a relegation fight...
Almost qualified for Europe?
