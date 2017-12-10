Man City win derby - player & manager reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to Sky Sports: "The personality to play here is what I want. We can play this way in England. People said we couldn’t play the way we did in Barcelona in England but it is possible and we did it.

"I knew that last season. Always I believed we could do it. Everyone can play how they want, that’s why football is so beautiful. I’m happy to go to Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford and to beat them in this way.

"Football is incredible. We spoke about how to play United but never set-pieces offensively, and then we score two. Football is unpredictable.

"This win means a lot in the way we played for our confidence but in three days we go to Swansea in the winter time. We are going to face a lot of difficulties. In December it’s impossible to be champions but it’s good for us."

Reuters

On Jose Mourinho saying his side should have had a penalty:"Last season it was the same – we won here and it was the referee. Today as well. Yesterday he spoke about the referee. We are an honest team. We had 75% ball possession, which means we wanted to play. We came here and did that."

On Mourinho's comments that Man City players go down easily:"It’s not true that my players go down easily. That is not an argument I believe."

And on Vincent Kompany going off injured: "Vinnie is always like this – unfortunately we can’t count on him for a long time."