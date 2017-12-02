Premier League reaction - Allardyce leads Everton to victory, Liverpool hit five, Spurs held

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to BBC Sport: "We deserved more. In the second half we played more than 40 minutes with one less and the team was brave and tried to win the game. I am happy. In the last few weeks we have been frustrated but the face the team showed today was good. Sometimes you need to feel that frustration and learn.

"It is so difficult to play with one less. I think it was important miss for us but the good thing is we did not concede. We were close to scoring. We handled the game well during the second half and I was happy with the performance.

"I think it wasn’t intentional for Davinson (Sanchez) to make what he made. I am not going to talk about the refereeing decision any more. For me one of the first questions is about a controversial situation. My decision is not going to change it.

"It is important for us to change the feelings. We were disappointed after Leicester. We are in a period now that we suffered things against us. It is good for the group to try and learn. It is a long-term project. It will be good for the future. You want to win but in tough moments you learn."