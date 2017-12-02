Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd - Pogba sent off as United win thriller

Here's more from the slightly downtrodden Wenger: "I am really disappointed because it was a good performance, but we had nothing to show for it at the end and that is hard to take. We weren’t efficient enough in the areas where it matters. We put ourselves in difficult positions.

"It was not even huge pressing, we didn’t have enough in dictating our fight from the start. Their goalkeeper was absolutely outstanding.

"I don’t want to speak about the referees anymore.

"I am proud of their commitment and attitude, I feel sorry for the players that gave so much but had nothing to show for it with points at the end."