Premier League - wins for Man Utd and Leicester

'I'll apply for more jobs'
West Brom 2-2 Newcastle
West Bromwich Albion
More from Gary Megson: "Something has to be done at some point. I was just told in the interim period to take the team. I have enjoyed since day one with Tony Pulis.
"What I've done in the last eight or nine days is what I've done for the last 20 years so I have enjoyed all that. It has whet my appetite to get back into it. Whether I will I don't know. I haven't applied for manager jobs in the last three years but whatever happens now, if ones do come up I will apply."
Don't start...
Harry Kane would be the perfect striker for Man United.
Harry Kane would be the perfect striker for Man United.
Wow football fans are so quick to lose the faith. Pochettino has turned a very average Spurs side in to a team that needs a one or two players to turn them in to a great team. Admittedly the Sissoko and Llorente signings are baffling and have stalled our progress. But we have to keep the faith -
this was always going to be a tough season.
'Like going back 14 years'
West Brom 2-2 Newcastle
West Bromwich Albion
West Brom caretaker boss Gary Megson, speaking to MOTD: "Everyone will tell you 2-0 is a difficult scoreline. You need that third one to put it to bed.
"That's eight points we have lost from winning positions towards the end of a game and it is certainly not through a lack of fitness. Sometimes you can do too much running, daft running, rather than just keep position."
On fans chanting his name: "I thank the fans for that. It was like going back 14 years. It was terrific but what wasn't terrific was the result."
Andrew Neill: I personally would start Mitrovic against Chelsea and Leicester. He deserves a chance after all the chances Joselu has been given. Mitrovic offers so much more.
'I'm meeting the chairman in the morning'
West Brom 2-2 Newcastle
West Bromwich Albion
West Brom caretaker boss Gary Megson: "It's one of disappointment because we were 2-0 up. We scored two really good well worked goals, we are supposed to be a big side at set pieces but we conceded awful goals for us to give away. We have to pick ourselves and go again."
Do you know what's happening with the manager? "Not really, you can probably enlighten me. The chairman has come down as he always does and he says he wants to natter at 10 o'clock tomorrow and that's as far as I know.
"No he didn't say why but I wouldn't expect him to, that's the club's business. All I can say for definite is that I am meeting the chairman tomorrow."
SMS Message: Whilst it is depressing to see Spurs not perform, I think we’re being a little quick with comments about Harry Kane cashing in and Pochettino leaving. We’ve had four bad games in the Premier League. Absolutely not ideal but come on! from Joel, London
Whilst it is depressing to see Spurs not perform, I think we’re being a little quick with comments about Harry Kane cashing in and Pochettino leaving. We’ve had four bad games in the Premier League. Absolutely not ideal but come on!
Bittersweet symphony for Field
West Brom 2-2 Newcastle
West Bromwich Albion
West Brom midfielder Sam Field: "I am a bit speechless at the minute. I am delighted to score but devastated we didn't win the game from the position we were in. It is a bittersweet moment for me.
"I always dreamed of scoring at the Hawthorns, I am not really a goalscorer. I expected my first to be a shinroller so I was more surprised than anything else to see it in the back of the net.
"We will come back stronger. The last two performances have been brilliant."
Anthony: Lukaku may not have had his best of days in front of goal, but he's worked tirelessly, and that's what Mourinho loves. Strikers offer more than just goals these days.
Liz Tray: What an absolute liability Rojo is for United. I've watched their defenders for 30 years, he must be the worst. Can't wait for Sane/Sterling to go at him! He'll probably foul both so much he'll get sent off!
Pardew in at West Brom?
West Brom 2-2 Newcastle
Ian Dennis
5 live senior football reporter
Alan Pardew will be confirmed as West Brom manager on Wednesday.
on Wednesday.
I understand the deal is until 2020. Pardew has been out of
work since last December when he was sacked at Crystal Palace, he will face his
old club in his first match in charge this weekend at the Hawthorns.
'We didn't deserve this result'
Watford 2-4 Man Utd
Watford
Watford boss Marco Silva to Match of the Day: "I think we did very well in the first 20 minutes, we started very well.
"After the third goal our players got a bit nervous. The score didn't reflect how we played, we tried to react to their goals and we had chances even in the first half. In the second half it was clearly a second yellow for Marcos Rojo with the penalty, and then everything would have been different because it would have been 3-1 and they are down to 10 men. I'm sure it would have been very difficult for them if they were down to 10 men.
"We have to keep going, the result is hard to take for us, we didn't deserve this result. In the end the quality was the difference, the individual players, but of course, the budgets of the clubs are so different.
"Now it's the moment to rest our players and to analyse what we will do to compete again and show our fans what we can do."
Will we ever score away?
Brighton 0-0 Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson’s side have now failed to score in
each of their opening seven away league games of the season; only Derby
County (eight games in 2007-08) have had a longer wait for an away goal at
the start of a Premier League campaign.
'Better than ever'
Watford 2-4 Man Utd
Manchester United
Speaking to Match of the Day, Jose Mourinho said: "Ashley Young trains at free-kicks and his conversion rate in training is good, so it was good he had the confidence to try it, after scoring the first goal.
"I was surprised that Paul Pogba gave him permission.
"At his age, Young's playing better than ever and I couldn't be more happy with him."
On the games ahead: "It's important we have three wins in a row, nine points in three matches is good, and away from home we lost against Chelsea, and drew with Liverpool, and lost to Huddersfield so we needed to win here, we did well."
Some stat
Leicester 2-1 Tottenham
From the Times' stats man...
'The players care'
West Brom 2-2 Newcastle
Newcastle United
Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, speaking to Match of the Day: "We did well in the first half. We controlled the game. To concede a goal in this was was very disappointing, I was upset, but he reaction of the players, their workrate - these players care. They will try. In terms of effort they were really good.
"As soon as we scored the first goal we were back in the game. We are a young team and we are in a learning processes.
"We are where we are because we have what we have."
'Muscular problem for Matic'
Watford 2-4 Manchester United
Manchester United
More from Jose Mourinho: "We lost stability when Nemanja Matic had to come out but the important thing is the three points. I saw happiness from the team and played with a free mind.
"Last season I learned what Ashley Young can be, he gives stability in his performances and this season he is playing more regularly. He has the spirit and experience we need, today he also had the talent to score two beautiful goals.
"For Matic to tell me he wants to be replaced, he does not do that if it is nothing important. It is muscular."
'We should be smoking cigars'
Watford 2-4 Man Utd
Manchester United
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "The second half should have been five or 6-0, it was easier to score than the first. We missed chances. Out of nothing, they got a penalty for 3-1, then it was a different game. It was an easy match to win comfortably. At 3-2 the game is in the balance then Jesse Lingard had the initiative to kill the game.
"Both him and Ashley Young scored great goals. We missed 4-0 with some actions and Romelu Lukaku had an open goal, Paul Pogba had a free header too. They were full of confidence after, they had nothing to lose could play the way they do and got back into the game. We should be smoking cigars but then were in trouble."
'Not good enough'
Leicester 2-1 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham's Dele Alli: "It was a very disappointing performance from us in the first half. We should never have been in the situation where we were two goals behind. It was not good enough.
"We can't focus on that. After performances like this we have to keep picking up points. To lose to Leicester away is disappointing but we have to pick ourselves up.
"We have to keep performing. It is a long season and we just have to keep picking up points."
Don't drop those
West Brom 2-2 Newcastle
West Bromwich Albion have now dropped a league-high 10 points from leading positions in the Premier League this season.
If they had held on to them all they would be level with Burnley.
