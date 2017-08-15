Premier League opening day 1992: FT: Sheff Utd 2-1 Man Utd

That draws our nostalgic afternoon to a close. Thanks for all of your company and interaction, hope you enjoyed that.
It's not all over though - At 22:00 BST on the Red Button and website you can relive the first Match of the Day of the Premier League era, with presenter Des Lynam joined by guests Alan Hansen and Gary Lineker.
Tune in.
Post update
You won't be surprised to know that Alan Hansen tipped Liverpool to win the Premier League 25 years ago.
If you had told ANYONE in 1992 that Liverpool would not win the league before 2017 you would have been locked up.
Don't forget that they won the title six times in the 1980s.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
SMS Message: United losing, Arsenal losing, Leeds being held... bad starts for our rivals. I reckon this year will be our year. Souey's bringing number 19 back to Anfield! from Anonymous
United losing, Arsenal losing, Leeds being held... bad starts for our rivals. I reckon this year will be our year. Souey's bringing number 19 back to Anfield!
Post update
True! They have all been in League One as well at some point.
Coventry are in League Two this season.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
David Fish: None of the teams that won on the opening day of the Premier League 25 years ago are still in the division today
Shear magic
Man of the day?
There were a fair few crackers but Alan Shearer's brace is hard to beat.
He would go on to score 258 more times in the Premier League. Some going.
Post update
A fair point James. The game has changed a great deal in the last 25 years.
Whether that's a good thing or not is probably down to you.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
SMS Message: This was a proper game of football, but if this match was played today can't help but think they'd be down to 9-a-side from James, Sheffield
This was a proper game of football, but if this match was played today can't help but think they'd be down to 9-a-side
How did it end up?
Manchester United recovered from that opening-day defeat to finally win the league for the first time since 1967.
Norwich's fine win at Arsenal translated into a fine third-placed finish, while QPR and Aston Villa also made the top six.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Sheffield United were safe enough - they finished 14th.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
SMS Message: Surprised Fergie wants to use Neil Webb as bait for a new midfielder. Such a consistent player; he's like a postman - always delivers. from Jon, Welney.
Surprised Fergie wants to use Neil Webb as bait for a new midfielder. Such a consistent player; he's like a postman - always delivers.
The first Premier League Match of the Day...
Gary Lineker
Ex-England striker on MOTD
BBCCopyright: BBC
When the Premier League began, it was the launch of something new and none of us knew at the time it was going to be as big as it has become.
I was not a regular pundit on Match of the Day until 1994, but I did that first Premier League show in 1992 as a one-off.
I was still a player but it was during a gap I had after leaving Tottenham to join Japanese side Grampus Eight because the J-League did not start until September.
Even then, I always knew I wanted to present and I never really saw myself as a pundit because, in terms of analysis, I only really knew about strikers - and that was what I talked about.
At 22:00 BST tonight on the Red Button and website you can relive the first Match of the Day of the Premier League era, with presenter Des Lynam joined by guests Alan Hansen and Gary Lineker.
'The press are going to get at me'
Crystal Palace 3-3 Blackburn
BBCCopyright: BBC
Blackburn striker Alan Shearer: "I never put that price tag on my head, I can only go out and perform to the best ability that Alan Shearer can play.
"If people want to pay that money than so be it. I understand that the press are going to get at me this season but hopefully some praise as well.
"Goals like today will help but I'll miss chances as well."
Post update
Who wants to hear from British football's most expensive player?
'Diving foreigners...'
Sheffield United 2-1 Manchester United
PACopyright: PA
Sheffield United manager Dave Bassett: "To win our first game of the season in the Premier League us a bit special for us. It’s early days but we are delighted with a win.
"There are teams who win on the first day of the season and still go on to get relegated so we won’t be getting carried away but it’s great to beat Manchester United, who are a very good side.
"You always have your heart in your mouth when your goalkeeper comes out at the feet of a forward, especially now as forwards are looking to go down like they’ve been poleaxed. That’s one thing we have learned from the Italians and the Germans which is not particularly good.
"We know that we can’t compete with big transfers, four years ago we were playing in the third division. We have made huge strides but we are trying to catch up.
"The backpass law is not as bad as I thought it was going to be. I must confess I was horrified when I heard about it and thought it was going to ruin the game.
"In certain instances it is difficult for defenders."
FULL-TIME RESULTS
Arsenal 2-4 Norwich
Southampton 0-0 Tottenham
Sheffield United 2-1 Manchester United
Chelsea 1-1 Oldham
Leeds 2-1 Wimbledon
Coventry 2-1 Middlesbrough
Ipswich 1-1 Aston Villa
Everton 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Crystal Palace 3-3 Blackburn
FULL-TIME
Sheffield United 2-1 Manchester United
Sheffield United have won it! Manchester United's expected title challenge gets off to the dampest of starts.
GOAL - Crystal Palace 3-3 Blackburn
Simon Osborn (90 mins)
Oh yes! Palace have stolen an equaliser! Blackburn can't believe it as sub Simon Osborn is free at the far post to head home a free-kick.
He's one of the smallest men on the pitch.
Last minute
Will anyone prove a hero or villain on this opening day of a new era?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
SMS Message: Incredible stuff as Norwich are top of the Premier League! Celebrity Norwich fan Delia Smith says if they're still top at Xmas she'll present 'Delia Smith's Christmas' in just an apron... from Mark, Norwich
Incredible stuff as Norwich are top of the Premier League! Celebrity Norwich fan Delia Smith says if they're still top at Xmas she'll present 'Delia Smith's Christmas' in just an apron...
Post update
Sheffield United 2-1 Manchester United
John Gannon has to limp off after a crunching challenge in midfield, Charlie Hartfield comes on in his place.
Just a few minutes to go now. A famous win for the Blades on the cards?
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Thank you and farewell
That draws our nostalgic afternoon to a close. Thanks for all of your company and interaction, hope you enjoyed that.
It's not all over though - At 22:00 BST on the Red Button and website you can relive the first Match of the Day of the Premier League era, with presenter Des Lynam joined by guests Alan Hansen and Gary Lineker.
Tune in.
Post update
You won't be surprised to know that Alan Hansen tipped Liverpool to win the Premier League 25 years ago.
If you had told ANYONE in 1992 that Liverpool would not win the league before 2017 you would have been locked up.
Don't forget that they won the title six times in the 1980s.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Post update
True! They have all been in League One as well at some point.
Coventry are in League Two this season.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
David Fish: None of the teams that won on the opening day of the Premier League 25 years ago are still in the division today
Shear magic
Man of the day?
There were a fair few crackers but Alan Shearer's brace is hard to beat.
He would go on to score 258 more times in the Premier League. Some going.
Post update
A fair point James. The game has changed a great deal in the last 25 years.
Whether that's a good thing or not is probably down to you.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
How did it end up?
Manchester United recovered from that opening-day defeat to finally win the league for the first time since 1967.
Norwich's fine win at Arsenal translated into a fine third-placed finish, while QPR and Aston Villa also made the top six.
Sheffield United were safe enough - they finished 14th.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
The first Premier League Match of the Day...
Gary Lineker
Ex-England striker on MOTD
When the Premier League began, it was the launch of something new and none of us knew at the time it was going to be as big as it has become.
I was not a regular pundit on Match of the Day until 1994, but I did that first Premier League show in 1992 as a one-off.
I was still a player but it was during a gap I had after leaving Tottenham to join Japanese side Grampus Eight because the J-League did not start until September.
Even then, I always knew I wanted to present and I never really saw myself as a pundit because, in terms of analysis, I only really knew about strikers - and that was what I talked about.
At 22:00 BST tonight on the Red Button and website you can relive the first Match of the Day of the Premier League era, with presenter Des Lynam joined by guests Alan Hansen and Gary Lineker.
'The press are going to get at me'
Crystal Palace 3-3 Blackburn
Blackburn striker Alan Shearer: "I never put that price tag on my head, I can only go out and perform to the best ability that Alan Shearer can play.
"If people want to pay that money than so be it. I understand that the press are going to get at me this season but hopefully some praise as well.
"Goals like today will help but I'll miss chances as well."
Post update
Who wants to hear from British football's most expensive player?
'Diving foreigners...'
Sheffield United 2-1 Manchester United
Sheffield United manager Dave Bassett: "To win our first game of the season in the Premier League us a bit special for us. It’s early days but we are delighted with a win.
"There are teams who win on the first day of the season and still go on to get relegated so we won’t be getting carried away but it’s great to beat Manchester United, who are a very good side.
"You always have your heart in your mouth when your goalkeeper comes out at the feet of a forward, especially now as forwards are looking to go down like they’ve been poleaxed. That’s one thing we have learned from the Italians and the Germans which is not particularly good.
"We know that we can’t compete with big transfers, four years ago we were playing in the third division. We have made huge strides but we are trying to catch up.
"The backpass law is not as bad as I thought it was going to be. I must confess I was horrified when I heard about it and thought it was going to ruin the game.
"In certain instances it is difficult for defenders."
FULL-TIME RESULTS
Arsenal 2-4 Norwich
Southampton 0-0 Tottenham
Sheffield United 2-1 Manchester United
Chelsea 1-1 Oldham
Leeds 2-1 Wimbledon
Coventry 2-1 Middlesbrough
Ipswich 1-1 Aston Villa
Everton 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Crystal Palace 3-3 Blackburn
FULL-TIME
Sheffield United 2-1 Manchester United
Sheffield United have won it! Manchester United's expected title challenge gets off to the dampest of starts.
GOAL - Crystal Palace 3-3 Blackburn
Simon Osborn (90 mins)
Oh yes! Palace have stolen an equaliser! Blackburn can't believe it as sub Simon Osborn is free at the far post to head home a free-kick.
He's one of the smallest men on the pitch.
Last minute
Will anyone prove a hero or villain on this opening day of a new era?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Post update
Sheffield United 2-1 Manchester United
John Gannon has to limp off after a crunching challenge in midfield, Charlie Hartfield comes on in his place.
Just a few minutes to go now. A famous win for the Blades on the cards?