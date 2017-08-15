Premier League opening day 1992: FT: Sheff Utd 2-1 Man Utd

PA Copyright: PA

Sheffield United manager Dave Bassett: "To win our first game of the season in the Premier League us a bit special for us. It’s early days but we are delighted with a win.

"There are teams who win on the first day of the season and still go on to get relegated so we won’t be getting carried away but it’s great to beat Manchester United, who are a very good side.

"You always have your heart in your mouth when your goalkeeper comes out at the feet of a forward, especially now as forwards are looking to go down like they’ve been poleaxed. That’s one thing we have learned from the Italians and the Germans which is not particularly good.

"We know that we can’t compete with big transfers, four years ago we were playing in the third division. We have made huge strides but we are trying to catch up.

"The backpass law is not as bad as I thought it was going to be. I must confess I was horrified when I heard about it and thought it was going to ruin the game.

"In certain instances it is difficult for defenders."