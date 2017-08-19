Bournemouth v Watford

Not even the announcement of six minutes of stoppage time raised much of a cheer among the home fans here - it's been a rather limp start to the campaign for Eddie Howe's side, who are still awaiting their first goal and first point, while Watford - tipped for relegation by some pre-season pundits - are basking in the sunshine after five goals and four points after two rounds of matches.
FULL-TIME
Bournemouth 0-2 Watford
And it is all over. It is scrappy, but goals from Richarlison and a fine strike from Etienne Capoue give Watford the three points.
Post update
Bournemouth 0-2 Watford
Corner for Watford. This will be their first away Premier League victory since January.
Post update
Bournemouth 0-2 Watford
Six minutes injury time for Bournemouth to turn this around.
Post update
Bournemouth 0-2 Watford
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
Just after Asmir Begovic kept his side in the game with a fine block, Etienne Capoue's goal looks set to send Watford's travelling yellow army happy - and plenty of home fans have taken it as their cue to head out and beat the traffic.
GOAL - Bournemouth 0-2 Watford
Etienne Capoue
We've not had much quality today, but Etienne Capoue has just produced some and sealed the victory for Watford.
The substitute takes the ball on his chest 25 yards out and then drills a low shot past Asmir Begovic. Lovely strike.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
CLOSE!
Bournemouth 0-1 Watford
Chance for an equaliser but Joshua King nods over the top from Marc Pugh's cross.
SUBSTITUTION
Bournemouth 0-1 Watford
Off goes the goalscorer Richarlison, who is replaced by Etienne Capoue.
CLOSE!
Bournemouth 0-1 Watford
A chance for a second for Richarlison, but he heads wide.
Post update
Bournemouth 0-1 Watford
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
Watford had been pressing for a while, and it's the dangerous Richarlison, rather than record signing Andre Gray, who finally breaks the deadlock from Gray's cross.
Meanwhile, it takes a big effort from police and stewards in the East Stand to prevent a number of Watford fans from spilling onto the playing area as they celebrate that goal.
GOAL - BOURNEMOUTH 0-1 WATFORD
Richarlison (Watford)
It is not pretty, but Watford will not care about that.
We said Richarlison was becoming more involved and he has just scored the opening goal.
Andre Gray slides in a low cross and Richarlison tries to have a shot at goal, under pressure from Adam Smith. The ball bobbles kindly for Richarlison, who reacts quickest, and he prods the ball into the net from only a few yards out.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Bournemouth 0-0 Watford
Richarlison is becoming more and more important in this match, he has a couple of half chances but can't make a good contact with either. Twenty minutes left. Tight and tense, but lacking quality.
Post update
Bournemouth 0-0 Watford
...also comes to nothing as the ball falls to Richarlison, who shoots on the turn but it is blocked.
Post update
Bournemouth 0-0 Watford
A couple of corners for Watford. The first one comes to nothing and the second one...
Post update
Bournemouth 0-0 Watford
Nathaniel Chalobah is seeing a lot of the action. He has just had the best chance of the game, then has a shot that hits the roof of the stand and is now cautioned after fouling Joshua King.
A tale of two number 18s
Bournemouth 0-0 Watford
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
Contrasting fortunes for the two number 18s on duty here as Watford's record signing Andre Gray is shown a yellow card seconds before Bournemouth's returning hero Jermain Defoe makes his entrance as a substitute.
He's on in the 60th minute... cometh the hour, cometh the man?
Post update
Bournemouth 0-0 Watford
A couple of bookings to mention. Steve Cook fouled Andre Gray in the build-up to that Chalobah chance and the Bournemouth defender is showed yellow by referee Roger East, who is then unhappy with Gray's subsequent protests and he too is cautioned.
SUBSTITUTION
Bournemouth 0-0 Watford
Eddie Howe has had enough and calls for Jermain Defoe to come on, in place of Benik Afobe. Half an hour for Defoe to get a goal.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
GREAT SAVE!
Bournemouth 0-0 Watford
A great, great chance for Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah, who bursts clear with only Asmir Begovic to beat.
But the midfielder looks unsure of himself, Begovic stays big and Chalobah's shot is saved by the outstretched leg of Begovic.
Moments later Chalobah curls wide. Best chance of the game.
