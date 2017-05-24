Manchester United celebrate

Man Utd win Europa League

Manchester attack - latest from BBC News

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

  1. Good night everyone

    Not the sort of post-match interview Ander Herrera would have imagined having to give just a few short days ago.

    It's been a hugely eventful and emotional week in Manchester, and in Stockholm, but it ends with Manchester United back in the Champions League and with another trophy back in their cabinet.

    Thanks as ever for all of your company. Good night one and all.

  2. 'No more deaths, please'

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    Ander Herrera
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera: "I want to dedicate this trophy to the victims. This is just football and what happened two days ago was horrible.

    "We want peace in the world, a normal world with respect. We are just football players but we have an audience so we just want to see everyone work together for a normal world. This happened in Manchester but everywhere we want to see a united world and fight for peace, respect in the world - no more attack and no more deaths please."

  3. 'United need five'

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    Robbie Savage

    Ex-Leicester City & Wales midfielder in Stockholm

    “I think the club needs at least four or five players. If David De Gea goes then you need a new keeper, even though Romero has done nothing wrong.

    "You need a full back and a centre-back to go alongside Bailly, who has been brilliant this season.

    "If Carrick goes you need another creative midfielder and if Zlatan Ibrahimovic goes then you need a striker.

    "You wonder if Marcus Rashford is good enough to be the number nine, he is a huge talent but does he score enough goals? I think you need another striker for him to play with."

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    Phil Neville

    Former Manchester United defender on Radio 5 live

    It's been a wonderful evening. We are all emotionally drained and our hearts and prayers remain with the people back home.

  6. 'The club has my shopping list'

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    More from Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: "Ed Woodward has my list, what I want, what I would like for more than two months. So now it's up to him and the owners. But I don't care about football for now.

    "Wayne Rooney was ready to play, he was a big option. But I didn't need to attack at 2-0. I told him yesterday that he could be the key man but he can perfectly be here next season. He is a very important player for us. If he stays next season I'd be very happy."

  7. 'Enough is enough - I am on holiday'

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: "We totally deserved the win. I am so happy to see the boys with the crutches with the trophy and now I am on holiday. I don't want to see any international friendlies, I am selfish. I can't do it.

    "For me, enough is enough. It has been a very hard last few months, we were short of numbers.

    "Three trophies in one season and the Champions League. I am very happy in my most difficult season as a manager."

  8. 'Poets don't win titles'

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "It is the end of a very difficult season. But a very very good season.

    "We preferred to reach the Champions League this way than finish fourth, third or second. We got the objective, we are back in the Champions League by winning a title, an important title. The club now has every title in world football. We fought hard for this since the beginning.

    "We always thought that we could win the Europa League and we are very happy. We played intelligently, we did it in a comfortable way. We were much stronger than them.

    "If you are dominant in the air you go long. There are lots of poets in football but poets don't win many titles. We knew where we were better than them and we exploited their weaknesses."

  11. 'We can do a lot better'

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    Davy Klaassen, Ajax captain: "Today we were just not good enough. We can do a lot better, and that is annoying. In the end two lucky moments make the difference."

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    News conferences need more managers like Peter Bosz...

  13. 'It was a boring game'

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    Ajax coach Peter Bosz: "I think it was a boring game, no chances from both sides. We were not good enough and congratulations to Manchester United.

    "We will learn a lot from this and if we keep this side together we will be stronger next year."

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    Phil Neville

    Former Manchester United defender on Radio 5 live

    At the end of the game, Jose Mourinho literally turned around to the press box and told them, "I am still the number one. Do NOT doubt me."

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    The focus will very quickly switch to summer transfer business for Manchester United. Who do they need? What do they need?

    Who can they get?

  16. 'Only one winner'

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    Phil Neville

    Former Manchester United defender on Radio 5 live

    Paul Pogba is a Manchester United supporter. He wanted to come back because this is the club that helped him become the player he is today.

    I feel absolutely drained. It has been such an emotional week. There was only going to be one winner tonight. It HAD to be Manchester United.

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    I mean, look at him!

    Jose
    Copyright: Reuters
    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    I can't get over the reaction from Jose Mourinho to winning tonight. That victory has taken years off him. He's still bounding around the pitch with the trophy.

    He's unrecognisable!

    Jose Mourinho
    Copyright: Reuters
  19. 'More important than sport'

    Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

    Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham: "Tonight was more important than sport... Yes a big night for Manchester United but an even bigger night for the city and for our country .... At a time when we are grieving for the families that have lost loved ones we have a sport that has bought a little happiness at a difficult time..."

    View more on instagram
  20. Text us

    on 81111

    SMS Message: On a horrendous day for families deeply hurt by the events at Manchester last night, a genuine touch of empathy and class from Manchester City. Well done Jose and United! from Simon
    Simon
    SMS Message: Not exactly Charlton, Best, Styles, Dunne, Kidd, etc. but we'll take it! from John Priestley
    John Priestley
