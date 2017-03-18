Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Summary

  1. Casemiro restores Real's lead
  2. Aduriz equalised for Athletic after Benzema gave visitors the lead
  3. Bale back for Madrid after two-match ban
  4. Leaders Madrid could move five points clear of Barca
  5. Barca host Valencia on Sunday
  6. Athletic have not lost at home since August

Live Reporting

By Matt Davis

All times stated are UK

A second home defeat of the season for Athletic Bilbao and a big result for Real Madrid in the title race.

Los Blancos go five points clear at the top of La Liga.

One hand on the title?

Second placed Barcelona will try and narrow the gap again, as they welcome Valencia tomorrow night.

Until then, goodbye.

FULL-TIME

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Keylor Navas then gets booked for time wasting. Iker Muniain then upends Casemiro, but that's it as the ref blows the whistle.

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Lucas Vasquez with a full bloodied challenge to snuff out some later danger.

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Athletic are pushing for the equaliser, but the final ball is just not coming.

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

A final change for Real, Karim Benzema is off for Alvaro Morata. Athletic also make their final sub, as Markel Susaeta comes on for Raul Garcia.

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is off, on comes Isco.

Two assists for Ronaldo today.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Isco
Reuters

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Williams with another effort, forcing Keylor Navas into a save at the near post.

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Marcelo is struggling with Inaki Williams on the left, the 22-year-old has been linked with Liverpool and you can see why.

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Should be three.

Karim Benzema and Marcelo swap passes before the Frenchman sprints past Aymeric Laporte. He tries to flick the ball over the keeper, it comes back to Marcelo but he blasts over.

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Yellow for Toni Kroos for a bad challenge on Aymeric Laporte.

Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Instant response from Real.

Toni Kroo's corner is flicked on by Cristiano Ronaldo to Casemiro at the far post, who controls with his chest and then taps home from close range.

Casemiro
Reuters

GOAL - Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid

Casemiro

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Madrid

The cross comes into the Real box and Raul García heads it back across goal to the 36-year-old Aritz Aduriz, who has the simplest of headers to equalise.

Aritz Aduriz
Reuters

GOAL - Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Madrid

Aduriz

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid

What a save by Keylor Navas.

He makes a one handed stop from point blank range to deny Inaki Williams, who was in acres of space.

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid

Lucas Vazquez is coming on for Luka Modric.

Since that Aduriz chance in the 46th minute, not much has happened at either end.

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid

Iker Muniain is on for Inigo Lekue.

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid

Gareth Bales has had a reasonably quiet game, stationed on that left wing.

As I say that, Casemiro finds the Welshman, who controls, take a touch and has a pop, but it's wide.

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid

Raul Garcia escapes without a booking for a trip on Casemiro.

Casemiro
AP

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid

Real with a corner, they play it short and Toni Kroos tries to float a cross to the far post

Another corner and it's cleared by Athletic.

