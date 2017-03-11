Reaction - FA Cup quarter-final: Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City
Summary
- Arsenal pull away from Lincoln after slow start
- Gunners bidding for 13th FA Cup success
- Lincoln first non-league side in last eight since 1914
- Eighty-seven league places between sides
By Patrick Jennings
All times stated are UK
That's it from us for tonight, if you're just joining in feel free to catch up on it all below.
An FA Cup quarter-final in front of 60,000 fans, 9,000 travelling supporters, was a step too far for Lincoln, the first non-league team to reach the last eight since 1914.
Arsenal are on course for a 13th FA Cup title as they move into their 29th semi-final in the competition. Their next step is in the Premier League next Saturday, away to West Brom.
But the questions surrounding Arsene Wenger will still go on...
Until the next time!
'In it together'
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
More from Lincoln manager Danny Cowley: "This has been a collective effort. We are team orientated, we are all cogs in the wheel at Lincoln and we have to keep that turning. We are going to dust ourselves down and learn from the experience, hopefully be inspired by the experience and come back bigger and better in the FA Trophy on Tuesday night.
"I had to get the players together at the end. I know what they are like. They are winners and will have been disappointed. We don't like losing and while we are not celebrating our loss we are celebrating the journey we have had."
'We will be proud'
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
Lincoln manager Danny Cowley, speaking to BBC Sport: "I thought we did really well for the first 45 minutes. It is very hard to get negative against them because they have such world-class players. At 45 minutes I thought we had limited them in chances and we were hoping to get in 0-0 but they got the goal.
"Arsenal were frightening in the second half and for us it was a pleasure to see world class players first hand. It felt like Arsene Wenger had brought 15 players on. If we can learn from this experience today and throughout this FA Cup journey we will be better players and better people.
"The best [in this run] was at the end, sharing a moment with our supporters. Our supporters were word class. They were brilliant. We are winners and don't like losing but when we can draw breath we will be proud."
Lee Fergusson: Lincoln may have been well beaten today but for them to get to the Quarter-Finals was fantastic and unforgettable.
Naim Rahman: Never have I come to an Arsenal match which has an atmosphere of dejection before anything has happened. Crowd are hostile.
'The FA Cup love has not gone'
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
Arsenal
Arsenal forward Theo Walcott speaking to BT Sport: "We went out there and did a job. It was always going to be really tense in the first half and it was crucial to go 1-0 up. Fitness is crucial but credit to Lincoln, they've been fantastic all competition and it shows the love of the FA Cup hasn't gone. We did the right things, we just had to up the tempo. We tried to stay very professional and respect Lincoln.
"We are not going to be distracted with anything going on outside the club. We know how good we are. We're in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley which is a good achievement already. We're generally not bothered about anyone but ourselves."
'People talk, it doesn't mean they talk truth'
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, speaking to BBC Sport: "There was always a level of anxiety because these boys are unpredictable. They knocked out Burnley, Ipswich and Brighton, so we have to respect them.
"It was all us in the second half but you have to congratulate Lincoln for what they have achieved in the FA Cup.
"We have been short of confidence after some disappointing results recently. When the confidence was there in the second half the quality came back.
"People talk and talk and talk, it doesn't mean they talk truth. We have to deal with that and perform on the football pitch. We let people talk and show them what we are about.
"I think Lincoln were very well organised. They had clarity in their mind of what they wanted to do and you have to give credit to the manager and the way he dealt with his players after the game. He has done exceptionally well.
"When I have a problem I try to just sort it out. I am competitive and always focused on solving the problems I face. Sometimes the size of the problem is bigger, but there are always problems."
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
More on the way from Arsene in his BBC interview, including the enigmatic line: "People talk and talk and talk, it doesn't mean they talk truth."
'I focus on the job'
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, speaking to BT Sport: "Recently we have disappointed our fans. We want to go again to Wembley to win.
"We recently had a big disappointment in the Champions League. After that we have to respond and we needed players solid mentally.
"Let's not talk about me too much because that has happened a lot recently. I have shown in my life that I try to serve this club with complete commitment and I will do that as long as I am here. How long? I don't know at the moment. I have shown a lot of loyalty and my preference is here.
"I focus on my job. I always do that. I let other people judge my performances. I always did that, I am not too much worried about the rest. I am just focused on the next game."
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is asked how he is sleeping...
"Let's not talk about me, I think we have done that far too much over these past few weeks.
"I have shown loyalty and my preference is always here."
Full quotes to come.
'I've still got to pinch myself now'
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
Lincoln City captain Luke Waterfall talking to BT Sport: "For 45 minutes we were in the game at 0-0. We conceded at a poor time just before half-time. Apart from that goal there might have been a bit more in it. There's no disgrace, we've got 9,000 fans here and played world-class players.
"I've still got to pinch myself now. To finish here in front of 60,000. It was probably a step too far against these world-class players."
'A huge effort'
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
Arsenal
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech speaking to BT Sport: "Obviously it was their biggest chance at 0-0. This was exactly what they were looking for, to go 1-0 up then defend but luckily I was able to save the shot and then we scored the goal.
"Second half we kept going and they put in a huge effort in the first half so they got tired legs and we managed to push on.
"The senior players as well as everybody else at the club need to make sure we are ready to finish the rest of the Premier League as well as possible. We are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and in a few weeks the picture of the season might look completely different."
'This isn't a time for criticism'
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
Lincoln boss Danny Cowley, speaking to BT Sport: "We had a tough second half against world-class players. When they scored on the edge of half-time it was always going to be difficult.
"They got confident from then on in and we got dragged around and hurt in wide areas. But we're the first non-league team in over 100 years to get to the last eight of the FA Cup. We need to be proud of what we've done.
"This is not a time for criticism, it's a time to reflect on what we've done. The key thing is to learn from this and come away better footballers and better people."
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
How long ago does that Nathan Arnold chance at 0-0 feel like now?
Catch up on Arsenal's fourth and fifth below.
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
Naturally, there are tougher tests to come for Arsene Wenger's side in this competition. It's another Wembley appearance secured and the Gunners remain on course for a 13th FA Cup title.
It's 29 FA Cup semi-final appearances for Arsenal now.
Manchester City are in the last four already. Tottenham or Millwall and Chelsea or Manchester United will join them.
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
Danny Cowley goes up to some Arsenal fans who are booming out at him from the stands.
"You should be very proud, well done, well done," they shout. Handshakes all round, big smiles. Nice to see.
Al Marcuccilli: Congrats to Lincoln for a great cup run and an excellent first half. Arsenal turning point? Win cup and top 4, Wenger signs on.
Bob Moss: Hopefully Arsenal feel better using Lincoln as a punching bag, not sure why they keep going for more goals, classless
Dan: Must be oddly satisfying for Arsenal to be SCORING five goals rather than SHIPPING five in....
Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln
Lincoln boss Danny Cowley holds court on the pitch, my camera doesn't pick up his words but he's pointing to each of his players and how can he not be telling every one of them how brilliantly they've done to get here.
They go over to the travelling support, still heaving under the lights, clapping in unison.