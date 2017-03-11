Reaction - FA Cup quarter-final: Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City

That's it from us for tonight, if you're just joining in feel free to catch up on it all below.

An FA Cup quarter-final in front of 60,000 fans, 9,000 travelling supporters, was a step too far for Lincoln, the first non-league team to reach the last eight since 1914.

Arsenal are on course for a 13th FA Cup title as they move into their 29th semi-final in the competition. Their next step is in the Premier League next Saturday, away to West Brom.

But the questions surrounding Arsene Wenger will still go on...

