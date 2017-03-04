Leicester City v Hull City

Follow Saturday's other games here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. FULL-TIME

    Leicester City 3-1 Hull City

    And it is all over. That is two wins in two for Leicester under Craig Shakespeare as the Foxes gained a deserved victory.

    This was the Leicester of last season, playing with freedom and attacking at pace. And you can throw in the return to form of both Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez as well.

    What must Claudio Ranieri be thinking?

    For Craig Shakespeare, the second job interview has gone the way of the first - with a deserved 3-1 victory.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Tom Huddlestone own goal

    Leicester City 3-1 Hull City

    Game over. A corner from the left wing is flicked on by Onyinye Ndidi and the ball inadvertently bounces off the head of Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone and into his own goal.

    Leicester and Craig Shakespeare get the three points.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. GOAL - Leicester 3-1 Hull City

    Tom Huddlestone (own goal)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. GOOD SAVE!

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    So nearly the game. Substitute Demarai Gray shoots low, but Eldin Jakupovic is equal to it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. YELLOW CARD

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    Tom Huddlestone gets a booking, sliding in on Jamie Vardy but missing the ball and taking the ankle.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    Time is running out for Hull.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. GOOD SAVE!

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    A good save from Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel keeps his side ahead, as the big Dane gets down well to his right to keep out Oumar Niasse's low effort.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    From the training ground? Marc Albrighton's corner is played deep to the edge of the penalty area and Christian Fuchs volleys at goal.

    Think of a Manchester United routine with Paul Scholes volleying in. Only Fuchs is no Scholes. And the ball goes well wide.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. SUBSTITUTION

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    Leicester win a corner, as they push for the third goal that would kill things off. That is the end of Riyad Mahrez for today as he is replaced by Islam Slimani.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. SUBSTITUTION

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    Another striker comes on for Hull. Adama Diomande on for Lazar Markovic. They're going for it, but then again, they don't have much choice.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    Fifteen minutes left for Hull to get back into this one. Are we set for a dramatic finish?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Get Involved #bbcfootball

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    Nii: Leicester - please what's happening. Raneri gets fired and both Vardy and Mahrez start scoring. Digger in the back?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. SUBSTITUTION

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    A change for Leicester. Demarai Gray comes on for Shinji Okazaki.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. 'I can't forgive the keeper'

    Leicester 2-1 Hull

    Garth Crooks

    Former Spurs striker on Final Score

    For all of Riyad Mahrez's trickery it's a mistake by the goalkeeper. I can forgive him for the first goal but not the second goal.

    Quite simply, Claudio Ranieri just didn't need to tinker. Changing the team puts doubts in players' minds, and then they lose confidence and results go against them and that is why they lost faith in Ranieri.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. SUBSTITUTION

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    A change for the visitors as they look to attack. Striker Abel Hernandez comes on, with midfielder Alfred N'Diaye trotting off.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    Hull immediately try to fire back. Kamil Grosicki's free-kick from a tight angle forces a diving punch from Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to clear the danger.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Riyad Mahrez goal to put Leicester ahead

    Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    It had been coming. Riyad Mahrez had twice had attempts in the last two minutes, and now he is on the scoresheet.

    He is jinking on the edge of the area, trying to create some space and then fires in a low shot from the edge of the penalty area. Although Eldin Jakupovic can get a hand to it, he can't keep it out at his near post.

    The Hull keeper will be unhappy, but Leicester will not care. They lead.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. GOAL - Leicester City 2-1 Hull City

    Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Back to top