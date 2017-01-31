Tuesday night football - plus watch Match of the Day

More from Palace boss Sam Allardyce, who confirmed his side's interest in Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho when asked if they will do anymore business will be done tonight:

"My phone's buzzing in my pocket so I'll check in with him [chairman Steve Parish] when I get on the coach, We've been interested in a couple of players, whether we have or not I don't know."

How difficult is it to have a game on TDD? "The hard bit is the distraction. I had a player asking me today if I'd put him up for sale - that's what you get with this godforsaken window, players being told things which aren't true, that shows you just how bad this window is, having a game on the last day."

What will new signing Luka Milivojevic bring to the side? "He's a defensive midfield player with great ability with both feet and ability to pass the ball. Sitting in midfield - this lad loves that position, it's his main position. I'm looking forward to working with him. With Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp as well, we've added quality to the squad which can hopefully bring us better results."