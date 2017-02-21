Man City 5-3 Monaco - reaction and analysis

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to BT Sport: "A lot of things happened but in the moment we were lucky. We were stable mentally. The old and young guys in the team played amazing. To live this experience helps us a lot in the future. Monaco has more history than us in the competition and you need this kind of experience to learn and improve. Of course anything can happen in Monaco and we have to score goals.

"We think in attack. Attack, attack, attack. Monaco score maybe 80 goals in one season and attack with a lot of people. They are physically strong and are a top, top team. That's why they're top of the league. That's why we take a lot of credit with this result.

"The result is ok. It could be better, could be worse, but it is what it is."