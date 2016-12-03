Palace beat Saints, Spurs win 5-0, Sunderland edge out Leicester

Watford captain Troy Deeney: "It's frustrating. The fundamentals are that we conceded two goals from set-pieces. We know what Tony Pulis is all about and it was a Pulis-style game.

"We dominated, but didn't take our chances. When you don't take your chances there's no point playing well.

"McClean has a style of tackling that got him in trouble last year. He did it on me, then he did it again. I don't think he tries to hurt people, but twice in two minutes is interesting."