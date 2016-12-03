Willian celebrates with Diego Costa

Chelsea win at City: Player and manager reaction

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Jonathan Jurejko

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    Right then, time to scarper after that humdinger. We hoped it would be an early Christmas cracker - and so it proved to be.

    The action keeps on coming. Five other Premier League goals now are under way, so go and follow those here. Cheerio!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. They have to stay strong - Willian

    Chelsea attacker Willian, speaking to BBC Sport: "Diego Costa laid on a great pass for my goal. Playing with him is great. 

    Speaking about his celebration in tribute to those members of Brazilian football team Chapecoense who died in a plane crash: "To do this for the people in Brazil is great. I wanted to dedicate my goal to the victims and their families. They have to stay strong."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Best game of the season'

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Jason Roberts

    Former West Brom striker on Final Score

    Chelsea were incredible. They went behind but they kept their heads. I think Pep got it wrong and I think Conte got everything right. 

    The performances from Willian, from Costa, from Fabregas, who came on and showed he has that bit of guile. This is the best game I've seen this season.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    I don't expect Pep Guardiola to be buzzing after losing at home to your title rivals, but he is a sulky so-and-so.

    "We made everything, I'm proud of the players. We created enough chances to win the game," he says .  

    Then he stares down MOTD interviewer Guy Mowbray in silence for a good four seconds when he is asked whether he will talk to his players about their part in that ugly injury-time ruckus. And he doesn't really answer.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Get Involved

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Get your questions in to our chief football writer Phil McNulty who is at Etihad Stadium.

    View more on facebook
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Pep Guardiola, it is fair to say, cannot understand our referees. And he seems bemused when asked about why David Luiz wasn't penalised in the first half for barging Sergio Aguero over.

    "I was asked to come and train here and it is a pleasure to be in this country. But I just don't understand the processes," he says, rather diplomatically.

    But he gets in all wrong on THAT Aguero tackle which sparked the injury-time melee.

    "Both players were strong there - that's all," he says.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Congratulations to Chelsea - they won. We played really good, had a lot of control and created chances. But the ball in the box was not strong enough.

    "Chelsea's approach was really different but that is part of the game. You don't expect Chelsea to create 25 chances. They created three and scored three."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. I saw lots of character - Conte

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, speaking to Sky Sports: "I think today was very tough and the game was open until the end. There were lots of chances for both teams to score.

    "I saw lots of character from my team and that's very important to grow. But we must continue to work and improve."

    On Cesc Fabregas's first appearance since September: "He played a good game - I know I can always count on him."

    Speaking about Diego Costa's role as peace keeper at the end of the game: "Diego is showing he is using his passion in the right way and I'm very happy about that."

    Conte celebrates the win
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. We should have won 3-1 - Stones

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    John Stones is the unfortunate Manchester City player nominated to face the Sky Sports camera. All credit to him for facing up. I'd have sneaked out of the fire door. 

    "There is quite a sour feeling running through everyone's mind," says the England defender. "It is a difficult one to take in the end.

    "The scoreline didn't reflect the way we played. In my opinion we should have won 3-1. But that's football.

    "From how we played there are positives to take, playing our from the back, creating chances.

    "If we had taken them chances at the start of second half it would have been a different story. It is a strange feeling for everyone."

    "Chelsea were clinical."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. 'City had enough chances'

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Chris Waddle

    Ex-England winger, BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium

    City got themselves in good positions and carved out some really, really good chances. Was it bad finishing or good goalkeeping? 

    Frankly, City had enough chances today but it was Chelsea who were clinical.

    Just remember, Chelsea were a goal down. They fought back into the game, kept to their plan, kept working, defended in numbers and exploited the fact that they have players with pace. 

    But it's worth making the point that City could have been three up before half-time...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Pep's magic dust has been totally blown away by Manchester's autumnal wind, hasn't it?!

    No home Premier League win for the Blues now since 17 September.

    Man City's Manager looks thoughtful after the game
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. We showed our power - Luiz

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Chelsea defender David Luiz, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was a great game. That's what you expect in the Premier League. 

    "We showed our power, it also shows our character that we didn't lose our heads."

    Speaking about Sergio Aguero's challenge on him that caused the brawl at the end of the game: "I don't like to speak about these type of things. Aguero is an amazing player who does a lot for football.

    "I want to dedicate this win to the people who died in Brazil. It was difficult to get my head together as I had some friends there. We just need to pray for the victim's families."

    Luiz holds black armband above his head
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. 'Chelsea now favourites to win the Premier League'

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Alex Scott

    Arsenal Ladies & England right-back on Final Score

    A huge statement from Man City. To come from behind and put in the performance they did, they must now be favourites to win the Premier League. And I think both Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa's performances were crucial for their side. 

    But it's the same old story with City - they just cannot keep clean sheets against the bigger teams in the league.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Chelsea goalscorer Diego Costa, speaking to Sky Sports: "We are working very well tactically, everyone know what we have got to do."

    "Man City had opportunities to score second goal but they missed and when we scored we had more confidence then had opportunity to score and we did. It was a great game."

    On his improved discipline: "I want to be on the pitch and I want to be cool."

    Diego Costa celebrates
    Copyright: PA
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. It shows another side to us - Cahill

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Chelsea captain Gary Cahill, who was understandably happy with the win, tells Sky Sports: "We gave everything on the pitch. It was a test for us. It shows another side to our football. That's eight wins now, which we can build on."

    Gary Cahill applauds the fans
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. 'December is going to be tough for Man City'

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Chris Waddle

    Ex-England winger, BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium

    Chelsea were clinical and look so well-drilled and fresh. City lost their discipline at the end, which will disappoint Pep Guardiola. And now Sergio Aguero will be banned - that will be massive. 

    December is now going to be tough for Manchester City.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Four-match ban for Aguero

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Brace yourself for a Christmas without your loved one, City fans...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Get Involved #bbcfootball

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Saqueeb Rajan: When you score 4 goals at the Etihad you deserve to win!

    Javel Bleach: I said it weeks ago when Man City were top of the PL having beaten only relegation fodder + Man Utd, they're not all that.

    Khan Karn: Anthony Taylor ruined this game. If he got calls right that ending does not happen. Fernandinho also disgraceful. Credit Fabregas.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Red mist

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Not often you see a side go down to nine men in the Premier League. And it has not happened to Manchester City since November 2008 against Spurs. Only the third time in their Premier League history.

    City and Chelsea players
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    Man City 1-3 Chelsea

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 11
Navigate to the last page
Back to top