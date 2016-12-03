Chelsea win at City: Player and manager reaction

Right then, time to scarper after that humdinger. We hoped it would be an early Christmas cracker - and so it proved to be.
The action keeps on coming. Five other Premier League goals now are under way, so go and follow those here. Cheerio!
They have to stay strong - Willian
Chelsea attacker Willian, speaking to BBC Sport: "Diego Costa laid on a great pass for my goal. Playing with him is great.
Speaking about his celebration in tribute to those members of Brazilian football team Chapecoense who died in a plane crash: "To do this for the people in Brazil is great. I wanted to dedicate my goal to the victims and their families. They have to stay strong."
'Best game of the season'
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Jason Roberts
Former West Brom striker on Final Score
Chelsea were incredible. They went behind but they kept their heads. I think Pep got it wrong and I think Conte got everything right.
The performances from Willian, from Costa, from Fabregas, who came on and showed he has that bit of guile. This is the best game I've seen this season.
Post update
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
I don't expect Pep Guardiola to be buzzing after losing at home to your title rivals, but he is a sulky so-and-so.
"We made everything, I'm proud of the players. We created enough chances to win the game," he says .
Then he stares down MOTD interviewer Guy Mowbray in silence for a good four seconds when he is asked whether he will talk to his players about their part in that ugly injury-time ruckus. And he doesn't really answer.
Get Involved
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Get your questions in to our chief football writer Phil McNulty who is at Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola, it is fair to say, cannot understand our referees. And he seems bemused when asked about why David Luiz wasn't penalised in the first half for barging Sergio Aguero over.
"I was asked to come and train here and it is a pleasure to be in this country. But I just don't understand the processes," he says, rather diplomatically.
But he gets in all wrong on THAT Aguero tackle which sparked the injury-time melee.
"Both players were strong there - that's all," he says.
Post update
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Congratulations to Chelsea - they won. We played really good, had a lot of control and created chances. But the ball in the box was not strong enough.
"Chelsea's approach was really different but that is part of the game. You don't expect Chelsea to create 25 chances. They created three and scored three."
I saw lots of character - Conte
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, speaking to Sky Sports: "I think today was very tough and the game was open until the end. There were lots of chances for both teams to score.
"I saw lots of character from my team and that's very important to grow. But we must continue to work and improve."
On Cesc Fabregas's first appearance since September: "He played a good game - I know I can always count on him."
Speaking about Diego Costa's role as peace keeper at the end of the game: "Diego is showing he is using his passion in the right way and I'm very happy about that."
We should have won 3-1 - Stones
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
John Stones is the unfortunate Manchester City player nominated to face the Sky Sports camera. All credit to him for facing up. I'd have sneaked out of the fire door.
"There is quite a sour feeling running through everyone's mind," says the England defender. "It is a difficult one to take in the end.
"The scoreline didn't reflect the way we played. In my opinion we should have won 3-1. But that's football.
"From how we played there are positives to take, playing our from the back, creating chances.
"If we had taken them chances at the start of second half it would have been a different story. It is a strange feeling for everyone."
"Chelsea were clinical."
'City had enough chances'
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Chris Waddle
Ex-England winger, BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
City got themselves in good positions and carved out some really, really good chances. Was it bad finishing or good goalkeeping?
Frankly, City had enough chances today but it was Chelsea who were clinical.
Just remember, Chelsea were a goal down. They fought back into the game, kept to their plan, kept working, defended in numbers and exploited the fact that they have players with pace.
But it's worth making the point that City could have been three up before half-time...
Post update
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Pep's magic dust has been totally blown away by Manchester's autumnal wind, hasn't it?!
No home Premier League win for the Blues now since 17 September.
We showed our power - Luiz
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Chelsea defender David Luiz, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was a great game. That's what you expect in the Premier League.
"We showed our power, it also shows our character that we didn't lose our heads."
Speaking about Sergio Aguero's challenge on him that caused the brawl at the end of the game: "I don't like to speak about these type of things. Aguero is an amazing player who does a lot for football.
"I want to dedicate this win to the people who died in Brazil. It was difficult to get my head together as I had some friends there. We just need to pray for the victim's families."
'Chelsea now favourites to win the Premier League'
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Alex Scott
Arsenal Ladies & England right-back on Final Score
A huge statement from Man City. To come from behind and put in the performance they did, they must now be favourites to win the Premier League. And I think both Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa's performances were crucial for their side.
But it's the same old story with City - they just cannot keep clean sheets against the bigger teams in the league.
Post update
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Chelsea goalscorer Diego Costa, speaking to Sky Sports: "We are working very well tactically, everyone know what we have got to do."
"Man City had opportunities to score second goal but they missed and when we scored we had more confidence then had opportunity to score and we did. It was a great game."
On his improved discipline: "I want to be on the pitch and I want to be cool."
It shows another side to us - Cahill
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Chelsea captain Gary Cahill, who was understandably happy with the win, tells Sky Sports: "We gave everything on the pitch. It was a test for us. It shows another side to our football. That's eight wins now, which we can build on."
'December is going to be tough for Man City'
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Chris Waddle
Ex-England winger, BBC Radio 5 live at Etihad Stadium
Chelsea were clinical and look so well-drilled and fresh. City lost their discipline at the end, which will disappoint Pep Guardiola. And now Sergio Aguero will be banned - that will be massive.
December is now going to be tough for Manchester City.
Four-match ban for Aguero
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Brace yourself for a Christmas without your loved one, City fans...
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Saqueeb Rajan: When you score 4 goals at the Etihad you deserve to win!
Javel Bleach: I said it weeks ago when Man City were top of the PL having beaten only relegation fodder + Man Utd, they're not all that.
Khan Karn: Anthony Taylor ruined this game. If he got calls right that ending does not happen. Fernandinho also disgraceful. Credit Fabregas.
Red mist
Man City 1-3 Chelsea
Not often you see a side go down to nine men in the Premier League. And it has not happened to Manchester City since November 2008 against Spurs. Only the third time in their Premier League history.
Get Involved
