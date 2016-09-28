Relive Newcastle's 4-3 win over Norwich

Rex Features Copyright: Rex Features

If you're only tuning in now having watched the Champions League you missed a cracker at St James' Park.

Dwight Gayle put Newcastle ahead early on, and could have had a hat-trick within 35 minutes, but City levelled on the stroke of half time through a Graham Dorrans penalty.

Cameron Jerome and Jacob Murphy had put Norwich two-goals clear, but in the fifth minute of stoppage time Yoan Gouffran levelled for the hosts before Gayle got his hat-trick seconds later.

The result lifts Newcastle up to third place in the Championship while Norwich remain second, a point ahead of the Magpies.

I'm off for a lie down...