Swansea City v Watford

An encouraging second half from Swansea, but they will fill that this was a missed opportunity at home against Watford.
The visitors were grateful for a fine performance from goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, while Swansea were also unlucky late on as Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the post.
A good point for Watford, while Swansea remain in the bottom three.
FULL-TIME - Swansea 0-0 Watford
Nope. It ends goalless.
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Watford
Are we getting a winner?
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Watford
Swansea's Kyle Naughton with a chance. Straight at Heurelho Gomes. Easy for the keeper. Three minutes injury time.
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Watford
Swansea waste the corner and Watford attack at pace. Substitute Nordin Amrabat is outside the area, under pressure from a home player, and can only lift an attempt over the bar.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Watford
Corner for Swansea. Four minutes left.
HITS THE WOODWORK - Swansea
Swansea 0-0 Watford
Oh so close to an opening goal.
Yet again Modou Barrow is heavily involved. He collects the ball and squares it to Gylfi Sigurdsson. He is standing on the edge of the 'D' in the centre of the goal and curls his effort past Heurelho Gomes, but the ball can only strike the foot of the left-hand post. Agonisingly close for the hosts.
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Watford
Another good position from Swansea, again created by Modou Barrow on the right wing. His deep cross is aiming towards Stephen Kingsley, but his attempt at the volley ends in an embarrassing air-kick.
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Watford
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri is adamant his side should have a penalty after Valon Behrami falls to the ground under pressure from the Swansea defence.
But referee Paul Tierney waves away the appeals. Still goalless, just over 10 minutes left.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Watford
Another half chance for Swansea. The lively Modou Barrow on the right wing finds Gylfi Sigurdsson but a lazy, placed effort from near the penalty spot is straight at Heurelho Gomes.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Watford
Llorente has a sight of goal for Swansea but is narrowly off target. At the other end Ighalo appeals for a penalty, but the ball clearly came off Kyle Naughton's head and referee Paul Tierney is not fooled. Which way is this one going to go? I have no idea.
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Watford
Scramble in the Watford box. Troy Deeney's misjudged flick puts his team in trouble and the visitors eventually get it clear. Breath easy Hornets fans.
Watford attack through substitute Nordin Amrabat, but he is fouled by Leon Britton, who is booked.
SUBSTITUTION
Swansea 0-0 Watford
This is a good spell for the hosts. Wayne Routledge releases Borja Baston, but he dithers and good defending from Miguel Britos narrows the shooting opportunity. Borja opts for a back heel, which does not work.
That is the last of Routledge today, he goes off with Spain striker Fernando Llorente on in his place.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
GREAT SAVE!
Swansea 0-0 Watford
That's the closest either side have come. And Watford have goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to thank for it being level.
Gylfi Sigurdsson's floated free-kick close to the right touchline finds a stretching Mike van der Hoorn five yards out.
The big defender gets to the ball first and can get a boot on it, but Gomes produces an instinctive diving save with his legs. Close for the Swans. Very close.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Watford
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales at the Liberty Stadium
If this game is going to ignite, the spark is probably going to come from Modou Barrow.
The Swansea winger had the home fans on their feet with a pacy and direct run into the Watford box, but Borja Baston could not convert from the Gambian's cross.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Watford
This is warming up. At one end, Odion Ighalo twists and turns to create some space, before seeing not one, but two, goal-bound shots blocked by Kyle Naughton before the ball gets stuck under the feet of Hornets' Roberto Pereyra inside the penalty area.
At the other end Modou Barrow gets into a good position, but opts to pass instead of shoot at goal. It is an option. The wrong option.
Post update
Swansea 0-0 Watford
