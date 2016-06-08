Southgate misses

Euro 96 rewind: England v Germany

Live Reporting

By Jonathan Jurejko

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Au revoir!

    That's it then England fans. Until Saturday - of course - when your side try to create some more magical moments at Euro 2016.

    Until then, this video might help you get in the mood...

    Video content

    Video caption: BBC_Rewind_Football_Coming_Home
  2. Post update

    Barry Davies

    BBC commentator at Wembley in 1996

    "That game was particularly special.

    "If somebody told me you are going up to heaven and you can take one game with you, I think I would take that England game. I'd try to get the result changed when I got up there, though.

    "It was a night where a lot of the things I believed in about commentary worked. If you go back to the original recording it was six or seven minutes before kick-off when Des Lynam handed over to me from the studio.

    "I didn't really say very much in that time because the crowd were singing constantly. I just dotted a few I's and crossed a few T's. It was a huge atmosphere and of course England were incredibly unlucky in the end."

  3. Fast forward

    Back in 2016...

    England winger Darren Anderton, who hit the post in extra-time, speaking to BBC Sport earlier today: "It was a great game but a horrible way to go out. 

    "We’d gone through so much together as a group, including all the stick from the press, the country being very disappointed with the first performance – to the games against Scotland and Holland. 

    "It felt like we were meant to win it and things were progressing along amazingly, so when it ended it just didn't seem real. 

    "That was it, back to the hotel and in the morning free to go on your holidays. It was a horrible feeling, we were all having so much fun and playing well."

  4. Moller 'reveals' all about his celebration

    Andreas Moller, who scored the winning penalty for Germany, stood proudly with his hands on his hips after netting.

    He told BBC World Service: "Paul Gascoigne asked me, 'why did you celebrate like that?', I said 'I don't know, it was a sign of proudness'."  

    Video content

    Video caption: Germany's Euro 96 winner Andreas Moller on his iconic goal celebration against England.
  5. Post update

    They sure will Des, you wise old football owl you. 

    How are we all feeling? Tired, emotional, heartbroken. Please say it just isn't me.

    Before we slink off and re-focus on Euro 2016, let's hear how a few of the key men look back on that balmy late June night at Wembley...

  6. Get Involved

    #euro96rewind

    Andrew Stead: Never been able to listen to 'Walkaway' without thinking back to that montage. 

    Adam Stokes: great choice of music by the Beeb to close the show: really captured the mood and always reminds me of that night to this day

    Ben Thomas: Must say you've always had the knack for an emotional tear jerking end sequence after an England tournament defeat

    We've had plenty of practice to be fair, Ben.

  7. Post update

    Des Lynam

    BBC Grandstand presenter

    Quote Message: You had better remember where you were watching this tonight because in 30 years' time somebody will probably ask you.
  8. Get Involved

    #euro96rewind

    Tracy Dawn: A montage. I'm going to cry again in a minute!!! 

    Jon Hodder: Now it's the Walk Away closing montage. I'm out. 

    Thom Airs: Genuinely emotional #euro96rewind. What a summer that was.

  9. Post update

    Venables clenches teeth
    Copyright: #euro96rewind

    England boss Terry Venables: "The players can be very proud of themselves as can can everyone who has been involved in the past five weeks.

    "The supporters pushed us ever inch of the way and I'd like to thank them on behalf of the players.

    "It's a shame not to get to the final, we've done our very best.

    "i think we've proved we can compete with the very best, we've shown the progression that we've made. I thought our performance in the second half was excellent and really we had the chances to finish it off in extra-time. But it wasn't to be."

  10. Post update

    Terry Venables has arrived to speak to us in the Wembley tunnel. He's still smiling. Just. Think they call that a brave face...

  11. Post update

    Jimmy Hill

    BBC Sport pundit

    "The other players didn't bother to do a dummy, to push the keeper the wrong way, they just cold-bloodedly struck it with great force, even with the sidefoot into the corner. Southgate tried to deceive the goalkeeper and he didn't have enough power.

    "The tournament at times has been boring but not because of England's performance, not because of this match tonight. they went out with honour, playing the game, attacking the other goal. And so I'm not that sad about England's performance."

  12. Post update

    Ruud Gullit

    Chelsea midfielder and former Netherlands captain at Wembley

    "I admire Germany because I don't know how they do it but they do it every time. They always get in the final. They have spirit but they are also lucky. In extra time the chances England had to score the golden goal."

    Germany
    Copyright: BBC
  13. ENGLAND OUT OF EURO 96

    Germany win 6-5 on penalties

    Sad Baddiel and Skinner
    Copyright: #euro96rewind

    Baddiel and Skinner look gutted in the Wembley stands. Almost as gutted as if they've just been told Fantasy Football has been decommissioned for their incessant ribbing of Jason Lee.

  14. Get Involved

    #euro96rewind

    Ben Grounds: Some say why the nostalgia for 96? Just look at the reaction of Wembley to losing. They were the last group to make us proud 

    George Gabriel: Thanks to BBC Sport I'm now going to bed sad and pessimistic about our hopes! 

    Samantha JForsythe: Yeah Southgate missed but he was a young defender at the time all the midfielders bottled it?? Ince, McManaman, Anderton hmm

  15. ENGLAND OUT OF EURO 96

    Germany win 6-5 on penalties

    If I was Gareth Southgate I'd head down sharpish to my local pizzeria and stuff away my sorrows. Might want to wear a brown paper bag on his head though, you know, just in case anyone has a pop....

  16. Post update

    Alan Hansen

    Former Scotland and Liverpool defender

    Copyright: #euro96rewind
    Copyright: #euro96rewind

    "Very disappointing. So near yet so far. Gareth Southgate will be distraught all summer. But he has proved he is a quality international defender and he will be back."

  17. ENGLAND OUT OF EURO 96

    Germany win 6-5 on penalties

    Tony Adams grabs Gareth Southgate by the hand, leading him around Wembley on a lap of honour.

    The German players line up, hand in hand, running up to their jubilant fans and bowing. Boos from the upset England fans.

    Germany fans celebrate
    Copyright: #euro96rewind
  18. ENGLAND OUT OF EURO 96

    Germany win 6-5 on penalties

    We know how you feel mate....

    Fans after Southgate miss
    Copyright: #euro96rewind
  19. Get Involved

    #Euro96Rewind

    Andrew Hennessy: You just knew Southgate's pen would be saved. 

    Ambrose Coghill: Southgate's penalty looks all the worse for how good every other penalty was. All textbook except his. 

    Lee Savery: All those penalty takers on the bench. Can't believe we didn't make a sub in the whole game. 

  20. ENGLAND OUT OF EURO 96

    Germany win 6-5 on penalties

    Barry Davies

    BBC commentator at Wembley in 1996

    "How I feel for Gareth Southgate. He has been such a success in this championship and has proved himself to be a true international player.

    "He may one day go on to captain his country. There will be better days for him."

