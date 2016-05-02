How Burnley reached the Premier League

Burnley's promotion means Middlesbrough and Brighton are chasing the final automatic promotion place on the final day.
Here's how the Championship table stands after the Clarets beat QPR to secure a spot in the top flight next season...
It just so happens that the Seagulls have to travel to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday to face Boro.
It'll be a case of winner-takes-it-all on Teesside - though Middlesbrough would finish second with a draw thanks to their superior goal difference.
We'll be back on Saturday with live text coverage of that match - and Burnley's bid for the Championship title. Hope you can join us then.
Will Spurs keep Leicester waiting?
Premier League: Chelsea v Tottenham (20:00 BST)
It's just two years since Burnley were being promoted to the Premier League alongside Leicester City.
Tottenham are the only side that can deny the Foxes a remarkable top-flight title triumph this term, although Spurs need to win at Chelsea later today to keep their slim hopes alive.
Follow live text and radio commentary on the BBC Sport website right here.
Burnley are promoted
Two players that left Burnley at the end of last season have been quick to offer their congratulations to their former team-mates...
Worth a punt?
Burnley are promoted
Burnley are promoted
Sean Dyche is back out on the Turf Moor pitch. He's got a rather damp shirt on after being handed the obligatory soaking from the water bucket inside the dressing room.
His Burnley players are close behind him and they are rightly starting a lap of honour in the evening sunshine.
Burnley are promoted
FT: Burnley 1-0 QPR
Kevin Kilbane
Ex-Everton winger at Turf Moor, BBC Radio 5 live
Quote Message: Burnley have got more money available to them this season with the money coming into the Premier League. This is a big test for Sean Dyche now. I'm sure he won't dismantle the side. But how does he add to it?
Burnley have got more money available to them this season with the money coming into the Premier League. This is a big test for Sean Dyche now. I'm sure he won't dismantle the side. But how does he add to it?
Burnley are promoted
FT: Burnley 1-0 QPR
Quote Message: That was well off our performance level but the result was all that mattered today. The resilience, belief and character got us through. You can't be brilliant every week, we don't think we're the real deal, but we're a real group that sticks together. from Sean Dyche Burnley manager on Sky Sports
That was well off our performance level but the result was all that mattered today. The resilience, belief and character got us through. You can't be brilliant every week, we don't think we're the real deal, but we're a real group that sticks together.
Quote Message: Promotion was almost expected with the way it went last season, despite being relegated. They have a better squad of players and some who have played in the Premier League. You feel they are on the cusp of something very big here over the next four or five years.
Promotion was almost expected with the way it went last season, despite being relegated. They have a better squad of players and some who have played in the Premier League. You feel they are on the cusp of something very big here over the next four or five years.
FT: Burnley 1-0 QPR
Burnley are promoted
Joey Barton manages to find his son in the crowd and also manages to get himself through the thousands on the pitch and down the tunnel to join the celebrations with his team-mates.
They'll be back out to join the fans once the stewards have somehow cleared the Turf Moor pitch.
FT: Burnley 1-0 QPR
Burnley are promoted
Quote Message: It's crazy. It has been a hard-fought year and the last five or six games have been very tough. It was a bit nervy as we knew the Brighton result and knew we needed to win. We got over the line in the end. from Andre Gray Burnley striker on BBC Radio 5 live
It's crazy. It has been a hard-fought year and the last five or six games have been very tough. It was a bit nervy as we knew the Brighton result and knew we needed to win. We got over the line in the end.
FT: Burnley 1-0 QPR
Burnley are promoted
Quote Message: It's magic, it's a great feeling. You could feel the anticipation around the place when we kicked off. We knew what we had to do after the Brighton result earlier. Magic scenes here today. Getting that goal sparked relief around the place. I missed a lot of the Premier League last season but hopefully I'll get another chance next season. from Sam Vokes Burnley striker and man of the match on Sky Sports
It's magic, it's a great feeling. You could feel the anticipation around the place when we kicked off. We knew what we had to do after the Brighton result earlier. Magic scenes here today. Getting that goal sparked relief around the place. I missed a lot of the Premier League last season but hopefully I'll get another chance next season.
FT: Burnley 1-0 QPR
Burnley are promoted
Quote Message: Emotions are running high. All the boys have been immense and everyone has contributed to this. We will enjoy this but we want to go and win the league now. That is the next step. from Ben Mee Burnley centre-back on BBC Radio 5 live
Emotions are running high. All the boys have been immense and everyone has contributed to this. We will enjoy this but we want to go and win the league now. That is the next step.
FT: Burnley 1-0 QPR
Burnley are promoted
Kevin Kilbane
Ex-Everton winger at Turf Moor, BBC Radio 5 live
Quote Message: They deserve it. Today was all about the three points. They started poorly but they got momentum in the second half. It was fitting Sam Vokes got the goal. It is an outstanding achievement by Sean Dyche and Burnley.
They deserve it. Today was all about the three points. They started poorly but they got momentum in the second half. It was fitting Sam Vokes got the goal. It is an outstanding achievement by Sean Dyche and Burnley.
BURNLEY PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
FT: Burnley 1-0 QPR
The fans have spilled their way on and there are scenes of absolute joy at Turf Moor.
FULL-TIME
Burnley 1-0 QPR
Just 359 days since they left it....
BURNLEY ARE BACK IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE.
FULL-TIME
Burnley 1-0 QPR
Burnley 1-0 QPR
Nearly there for Burnley.
Some home fans are already getting themselves in position for a potential pitch invasion.
Burnley 1-0 QPR
Little threat from QPR in added time and Burnley will look to pin it in the far corner and keep possession.
More reaction to come from the Burnley camp. In the meantime, I'm sure Phil Cartwright's match report will make good reading for Clarets fans...
FT: Burnley 1-0 QPR
