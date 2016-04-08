Friday's Scottish football as it happened

"That's (the title) gone for us now, I would imagine. Celtic can only absolutely throw it away now.

"We should have been out of sight. The start was brilliant. It was such a cheap goal to give away, I think we should be dealing with a shot from 40 yards. At 2-1 with something to hold on to, Hearts are a tough team to break down.

"Sunday, against Hamilton our good play was rewarded with the second goal. It's disappointing to lose after the players did exactly what I wanted at the start.

"I'm determined to bring success here and we need to make sure we good that extra bit."