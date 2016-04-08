Hearts v Aberdeen

Friday's Scottish football as it happened

BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Alba

Summary

  1. Aberdeen remain five points behind Celtic
  2. Five wins from five for Scotland women

Live Reporting

By Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

    Good night and thanks for your company. Join us tomorrow for a packed Premiership card. You'll need a calculator to hand to work out all of the various top six permutations in the last weekend before the split.

    Dundee United v Inverness CT 

    Hamilton Academical v Dundee 

    Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

    Motherwell v Celtic 

    Ross County v Partick Thistle

  2. Post update

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    Derek McInnes sounds absolutely broken there... Is he right to say the title race is all over? Probably...

  3. Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes

    Talking to BBC Radio Scotland

    "That's (the title) gone for us now, I would imagine. Celtic can only absolutely throw it away now.

    "We should have been out of sight. The start was brilliant. It was such a cheap goal to give away, I think we should be dealing with a shot from 40 yards. At 2-1 with something to hold on to, Hearts are a tough team to break down. 

    "Sunday, against Hamilton our good play was rewarded with the second goal. It's disappointing to lose after the players did exactly what I wanted at the start.

    "I'm determined to bring success here and we need to make sure we good that extra bit."

  4. Post update

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    We will have highlights of the game available online after midnight if you fancy staying up late for those.

  5. Post update

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    We're still waiting to hear from Aberdeen gaffer Derek McInnes, who may be having a longer than usual chat with his beaten players in the dressing room. Either that or he's given our boys the slip and sneaked on to the team bus.

  6. Post update

    FT: Scotland 3-1 Slovenia

  7. Post update

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    Hearts fans will go home happy tonight and I'm sure Celtic fans will go to bed with a wee smile since that result takes the pressure off Ronny Deila's team at the top.

    Of course, it will all be heaped back on again if the leaders slip up at in-form Motherwell tomorrow lunchtime. The Steelmen are going for a sixth consecutive league win.

  8. Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson

    Talking to BBC Radio Scotland

    "We were quite lucky still to be in the game after Aberdeen dominated the first 15-20 minutes. It was an onslaught but we managed to get a foothold in the game and went on to take a deserved three points. 

    "There was three or four of them out on their feet but the energy of the crowd saw them through.

    "Tonight was vital. Now we have a chance to really go after them (Aberdeen)."

  9. Post update

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    "Hearts are moving forward, I think Aberdeen will improve too. It should be a really good league next season," adds BBC Sportsound's Tom English.

    Jonny Hayes
    Copyright: SNS
  10. Post update

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    "Aberdeen are the second best side in the country but they are just not there yet when it comes to catching Celtic," says BBC Sportsound's Tom English.

  11. Post update

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    Aberdeen could have been out of sight in the first 20 minutes but there is no question that Hearts were the better team for the majority of the game, roaring back to take a deserved three points.

    "It's the best 90 minutes I've seen all season," enthuses BBC Sportsound pundit Allan Preston.

  12. Get involved

    #bbcsportscot

  13. Get involved

    #bbcsportscot

  14. FULL-TIME

    Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    Is that the end of the Aberdeen challenge? It seems like every time the pendulum has swung their way they have been unable to capitalise. Celtic can move eight points clear with a win at Motherwell tomorrow.

    For Hearts, it breaths new life into their quest to finish second. They are now nine behind the Dons and can cut that gap further at Inverness on Tuesday.

  15. Post update

    Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    No sign of Aberdeen getting a sniff at goal as Hearts keep a hold of the ball...

  16. Post update

    Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    We're into four minutes of stoppage time and the home fans are outraged as an offside flag goes against Dario Zenatta, who clearly started his run from his own half.

  17. FULL-TIME

    Scotland 3-1 Slovenia

    Five wins from five. Job done for Scotland.

  18. Post update

    Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    Hearts goal-hero Juanma gets a warm ovation from the home support as he makes way for Dario Zenatta.

  19. Post update

    Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    The legs are gone for most players as both sides look very weary. It's been a titanic struggle. Hearts are sitting deep. Will Aberdeen get another glimpse of goal?

  20. Post update

    Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen

    Aberdeen striker Simon Church spins in behind the Hearts defence to reach a neat pass from Jonny Hayes but his first touch is poor and the chance is gone.

