FT: West Ham 3-2 Man Utd

As Paolo di Canio is interviewed in a dressing gown on the pitch I fear it's time for us to go.
'We have to do better'
West Ham 3-2 Man Utd
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, speaking to Sky Sports: "We were in a good position but we didn't help ourselves. You have got to be better than that, cleverer than that.
"The atmosphere was loud and what we expected before the game. We have been in big atmospheres before. You have got to deal with that.
"It is Man City's hands now [to finish in the top four]. We have let that slip. We have got to win our final game and see what happens."
'We can still make top four'
West Ham 3-2 Man Utd
Manchester United
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, speaking to the BBC: "It is very disappointing because we were ahead. We gave it away because of the set plays.
"As a manager you are never satisfied but when you are 2-1 ahead after 70 minutes then you have to make the pitch bigger and keep the ball better."
On the scenes outside the ground before kick-off: "As a professional we live in this world. We know it can happen so we have to cope with that. Twenty minutes from the end we were 2-1 ahead so i don't think that was an influence."
On whether United can still finish in the top four: "I think it is still possible but it is not in our own hands and that is the difference."
Please Man Utd sack LVG now he doesn't deserve to lead us out at the FA cup final. Every player he's bought except Martial is sub standard
Please Man Utd sack LVG now he doesn't deserve to lead us out at the FA cup final. Every player he's bought except Martial is sub standard
Headlines will go to the Man U coach attack tonight when it shouldn't. It's real disrespect for Man U to turn up late when they had all day to get there and that probably upset the few that were involved. Still, well done West Ham and it's been a great send off to the stadium.
Headlines will go to the Man U coach attack tonight when it shouldn't. It's real disrespect for Man U to turn up late when they had all day to get there and that probably upset the few that were involved. Still, well done West Ham and it's been a great send off to the stadium.
The exhilarating noise from the stands of this old but historic stadium will be hard to replicate at the Olympic Stadium, but over time I'm sure these passionate West Ham fans will create an atmosphere that will make it homely.
The exhilarating noise from the stands of this old but historic stadium will be hard to replicate at the Olympic Stadium, but over time I'm sure these passionate West Ham fans will create an atmosphere that will make it homely.
Carlton Cole and Marlon Harewood are being interviewed on the big screen now. This is surreal to be on TV really.
To paraphrase, all of the players really like Upton Park and the fans.
And the fans. The fans.
'A fitting farewell'
West Ham 3-2 Man Utd
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, speaking to the BBC: "This ground deserved a farewell result like that. We knew it was going to be a great night but there was a lot of pressure because we didn't want to lose. To win against Manchester United is not easy. We were simply unbelievable.
"We didn't know until Manchester United came that the kick-off was going to be 20:30 so if anyone had a problem with that it was us.
"The stadium deserves this kind of farewell."
"Craig Forrest has made the journey all the way from Canada!"
Slightly surreal scenes here at Upton Park.
Frank Sinatra's My Way over a video montage?By the book stuff.
Player reaction
West Ham 3-2 Man Utd
West Ham United captain Mark Noble, tells Sky Sports: "I think it was written in the stars to be honest. We scored three fantastic goals. We showed pure determination and a will not to lose."
The Football Association: "The FA strongly condemns the unsavoury incidents this evening involving both the Manchester United team coach outside West Ham United's Boleyn Ground and objects thrown from a section of the home support during the game.
"We will work closely with both clubs and the Metropolitan Police to fully investigate these matters."
'We didn't stop believing'
West Ham 3-2 Man Utd
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was big pressure for us. We have had a great season and I told the guys however it finished in the last few games it has been a great season for West Ham.
"We were under pressure still, we didn't want to lose our last game. We just wanted to win it and this was a win of character.
"We didn't stop believing. We knew they were highly motivated because they could have leapt above Manchester City. We totally deserved it. It was a great night, it is history, not just a game, it is against them, fighting for Europe, late night game. All the boxes you need for a special type of game was tonight."
DNB: Happy for West Ham, great result for football and a great send off for Upton Park.
Sanjay: Emotional epic win for @whufc_official tonight, truly deserved it. well played
The lights have gone off, fireworks and pyrotechnics go off. You didn't get this when Northampton left the County Ground.
'It was meant to be'
West Ham 3-2 Man Utd
West Ham winner Winston Reid: "It was just meant to be tonight. It is brilliant for us. It was the best atmosphere we have played in. The fans have been with us through the good times and the bad times."
'Phenomenal'
West Ham 3-2 Man Utd
West Ham's Mark Noble, speaking to Sky Sports: "I am so proud of the players. It was phenomenal. With this team I never feel like we will lose, apart from last Saturday. We just have that spirit. In years gone by we would have lost that game."
Jonathan Davies: So Woodward sacked Moyes when CL was out of reach, why should LvG be any different? Going backwards from last season!
Sami: Honestly, how on earth is Jordan Henderson & possibly Jack Wilshere going to Euro 2016 over Mark Noble?
West Ham 3-2 Man Utd
Chesney Hawkes on the playlist post-match? Of course...
West Ham 3-2 Man Utd
A huge version of the club badge is laid out right across the centre-circle as a stand is constructed. There is a half-hour closing ceremony about to kick off.
