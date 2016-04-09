FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
Summary
- Sessegnon puts Baggies ahead
- Aguero levels from penalty spot
- Nasri slots City into the lead
- Man City XI: Hart, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Mangala, Kolarov, Navas, Fernando, Delph, Nasri, Bony, Aguero
- West Brom XI: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Chester, Sandro, Fletcher, Sessegnon, Berahino, McClean, Rondon
Live Reporting
By Phil Cartwright
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
West Brom boss Tony Pulis tells Sky Sports: "We are pleased with the performance. You get the 40 points and everyone thinks we switch off, we just want to continue the form and intensity, we created chances.
"It was a definite penalty, it is the clubs fighting for the Champions League spots that it affects too.
"It is important for the league to put in performances whether you are safe or not, I won't have anything else. We played some good stuff through the pitch and caused them problems."
Will he be fit for Tuesday?
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
Expect to see plenty of fitness updates on Manchester City's captain - as well as top scorer Sergio Aguero, who hobbled off in the closing stages against West Brom - ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris St-Germain.
Man City injury latest
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
Manuel Pellegrini tells BBC Sport midfielder David Silva will not have any problems to be fit for the Champions League quarter-final against Paris St-Germain on Tuesday.
Yaya Toure has started working in training and captain Vincent Kompany will be assessed on Monday.
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini tells Sky Sports: "It is a very important result because Arsenal and West Ham drew today. We knew it would be a difficult game, West Brom are not fighting for anything. Starting 1-0 behind was difficult.
"I am very happy for Samir Nasri because he has been injured all season. When he played with everyone, our team changed.
"I always talk to players in private, the media will decide if Joe Hart should have done better for the goal.
"I never analyse the referee, I must see the action again. They played very well."
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
More from West Brom midfielder Darren Fletcher: "The game plan was to press when we could and get back into a compact shape. We felt we could find pockets of spaces and we got that. We stopped them playing out from the back and it worked well today. That is the level we need until the end of the season.
"We responded well to the penalty and it was nip and tuck. We created chances until the last minute. We made our fans proud today."
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
West Brom captain Darren Fletcher: "It is a difficult one because I thought we did enough to take a point, we played really well. We showed what a side we can be.
"The Eliaquim Mangala incident was a penalty and everywhere else on the pitch it is a foul. To not get that was disappointing."
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
Here's how that Manchester City win leaves the Premier League table this evening...
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
More from Manchester City's match-winner Samir Nasri: "When Kevin de Bruyne has been on the sidelines with me and David Silva has been playing with pain, our game has been predictable with Jesus Navas and Raheem Sterling. It is good when everyone is fit and the manager can choose all the players he wants. Then it is very easy to play in this team.
"I can play on the wing or through the middle. We can all play together, the only thing is that we have to defend too. We have to track back with the full-backs and if we can do that then we can all play together.
"I can help the team rotate too. We are playing in the Champions League and if we want to be fresh then we have to rotate and play at the same level. I will try and help the team finish as high as I can."
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri tells Sky Sports: "It was great to be back and to score the winning goal especially after the result of Arsenal and West Ham. It has been more than five months since I have been out so I can't explain how happy I am. It is the best thing to do before we play Paris St-Germain in the Champions League next week.
"The medical staff have done some good work but when you are out for so long, you want to prove to everyone you have the quality to be in the side. With all the new players, I wanted to contribute to the team."
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
Reaction on the way to Manchester City's victory...
FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
FULL-TIME
Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
Hardly vintage Manchester City, but Samir Nasri's second-half goal gives them victory over West Bromwich Albion - a result which puts them four points clear of Manchester United in fourth spot.
Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
Goodness me. A West Brom corner is cleared to James McClean, who fires inches wide from the edge of the box.
On the touchline, Tony Pulis thought it was in.
Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
Four minutes to add on, as West Brom get a free-kick in a dangerous area on the left touchline.
Eliaquim Mangala rises highest to clear.
SUBSTITUTION
Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
A worrying sight for Manchester City, with Paris St-Germain to come in three days' time and a Champions League semi-final place at stake.
Sergio Aguero hobbles off a little gingerly. Looks like a just a knock, but he doesn't look happy.
Gael Clichy is on for the closing seconds.
Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
With not much support ahead of him, Manchester City left-back Aleksandar Kolarov goes into "head down and run" mode, racing from the halfway line and shooting against the near post from a tight angle.
Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
West Brom's Craig Gardner tries an audacious shot from a 35-yard free-kick. I actually said out loud: "Why are you shooting from there?"
But the Baggies midfielder forces City goalkeeper Joe Hart into arguably his best stop of the game.
My apologies, Craig.
Manchester City 2-1 West Brom
Samir Nasri almost puts the game to bed but the Manchester City man curls a shot just off target.
Eight minutes and stoppage time left for Albion to find an equaliser.