FT: Manchester City 2-1 West Brom

More from Manchester City's match-winner Samir Nasri: "When Kevin de Bruyne has been on the sidelines with me and David Silva has been playing with pain, our game has been predictable with Jesus Navas and Raheem Sterling. It is good when everyone is fit and the manager can choose all the players he wants. Then it is very easy to play in this team.

"I can play on the wing or through the middle. We can all play together, the only thing is that we have to defend too. We have to track back with the full-backs and if we can do that then we can all play together.

"I can help the team rotate too. We are playing in the Champions League and if we want to be fresh then we have to rotate and play at the same level. I will try and help the team finish as high as I can."