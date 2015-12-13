Roberto Soldado celebrates scoring

Real lose, Juve win and PSG extend lead

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Paris St-Germain 5-1 Lyon
  2. Juventus beat Fiorentina 3-1
  3. Real Madrid five points off top with defeat
  4. Earlier: Eibar 1-1 Valencia
  5. Neville fortunate to pick up first point

Live Reporting

By Emlyn Begley

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodnight

Thanks for joining me on a top night of European football.

A huge night in the La Liga title race, as Real Madrid lost, and in Serie A as Juventus continued their march up the table.

And in Ligue 1, PSG moved one game closer to their inevitable coronation in March or April.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL TIME

PSG 5-1 Lyon

That's that. Paris St-Germain are brilliant again and far too good for everyone else in France. They go 17 points clear.

SEVENTEEN!!!

PSG celebrate
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL - PSG 5-1 Lyon

Lucas (90 mins)

Lyon will probably wish they hadn't had that chance at all. PSG break from the corner and Angel di Maria plays in Lucas, who smashes the ball past the keeper from the edge of the box.

A somersault celebration and this game has been wrapped up in style by the Parisians. 

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PSG 4-1 Lyon

Lyon almost score a second but Claudio Beauvue's shot is touched wide by PSG keeper Kevin Trapp.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
8 - Cavani is, with Ronaldo, Ibra &amp; Higuain, the only player to have scored 10+ goals in the last 8 seasons in the Top 5 leagues. Matador.

OptaJean

OptaJean

8 - Cavani is, with Ronaldo, Ibra & Higuain, the only player to have scored 10+ goals in the last 8 seasons in the Top 5 leagues. Matador.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

PSG 4-1 Lyon

Ligue 1 is just ridiculous at the moment with PSG so much better than everyone else. Maybe move them to La Liga?

Both sides make a change. Lyon's Steed Malbranque comes on for Jordan Ferri. Yes, that Steed Malbranque.

PSG bring on Marquinhos for fellow Brazilian defender Thiago Silva.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PSG 4-1 Lyon

PSG striker Edinson Cavani has an ambitious effort with a first-time volley from 25 yards that flies over.

Edison Cavani for PSG
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

PSG 4-1 Lyon

Lyon make a change as Rachid Ghezzal replaces Maxwel Cornet for the final six minutes.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

PSG 4-1 Lyon

PSG make an ol' switcheroo in midfield as Blaise Matuidi is replaced by Lucas. Eight minutes to go at the Parc des Princes.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

Inter will hit a bad patch at some stage but don't look like losing at the moment. Important to win tonight to keep pace #bbceurofooty #juve

Rishi Verma

rish_vrma

Inter will hit a bad patch at some stage but don't look like losing at the moment. Important to win tonight to keep pace #bbceurofooty #juve

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL TIME

Juventus 3-1 Fiorentina

Mario Mandzukic
Reuters

If there was any doubt about Juventus' title hopes - there aren't now. They have proven they are right back into contention with this win. A statement victory.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL - PSG 4-1 Lyon

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (77 mins)

Sweden legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic slots home a penalty to leave zero doubt about the result in Paris.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL - Juventus 3-1 Fiorentina

Paulo Dybala (90+1 mins)

This is an absolutely huge victory for Juventus, surely their biggest win of the season. Paulo Dybala latches onto a ball forward and slots home from close range.

Six Serie A victories in a row have taken the champions to within six points of top.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FOUR MINUTES OF INJURY TIME

Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina

Fiorentina have four minutes to score a goal that would hugely boost their title hopes.

Juan Cuadrado of Juventus
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

PSG 3-1 Lyon

Substitution for PSG: Marco Verratti, back from a long injury absence, replaces Adrien Rabiot #PSGOL
Substitution for PSG: Marco Verratti, back from a long injury absence, replaces Adrien Rabiot #PSGOL

PSG English

PSG_English

Substitution for PSG: Marco Verratti, back from a long injury absence, replaces Adrien Rabiot #PSGOL

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina

Fiorentina bring on Giuseppe Rossi for goalscorer Josip Ilicic and Manuel Pasqual comes on for Marcos Alonso. Juventus replace Mario Mandzukic with Alvaro Morata.

Three minutes left.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
0 - Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in a La Liga away game against Villarreal for the first time with Real Madrid. Cloudy.

OptaJose

OptaJose

0 - Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in a La Liga away game against Villarreal for the first time with Real Madrid. Cloudy.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina

As things stand, Juventus - who had an abysmal start to the season - will be fourth and within six points of leaders Inter Milan.

Fiorentina, in second, are four points off top.

Ilicic of Fiorentina and Barzagli of Juventus
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina

Fiorentina keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu keeps his side in the game with a good save down low from Stefano Sturaro's header.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

History

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

The last time Villarreal beat Real Madrid in La Liga was back in 2009 when former Arsenal man Robert Pires was playing for them

Robert Pires
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL - Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina

Mario Mandzukic (80 mins)

A huge goal in the Serie A title race. Paul Pogba plays in Paulo Dybala, whose shot is saved by Ciprian Tatarusanu, but Mario Mandzukic slams home the rebound.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL - PSG 3-1 Lyon

Edinson Cavani (61 mins)

Edinson Cavani hooks an effort past Lyon's keeper and that's surely that.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL TIME

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have thrown it away. They are five points off top after an anti-masterclass in finishing. Twenty shots, one on target.

Karim Benzema throws the ball in frustration
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has Real Madrid's 20th shot. Over the bar. 

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Villarreal bring on Tomas Pina for Manu Trigueros. Textbook time-wasting sub.

Two minutes of stoppage time left.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

Real Madrid have been very poor tonight. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson can get into this squad #bbcfootball #bbceurofooty

Charles Kahanji

Kahanji

Real Madrid have been very poor tonight. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson can get into this squad #bbcfootball #bbceurofooty

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FOUR MINUTES OF INJURY TIME

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Pepe has a header from a corner. Do you reckon it's on target?

No, of course it's not.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid make an attacking switch as forward Jese replaces left-back Marcelo. One minute plus injury time to go.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Four minutes to go and Villarreal break in numbers as they counter in a very rare attack...

Cedric Bakambu has options to pick out a man but he curls his effort just wide.

A huge waste of a chance to end this game.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

KICK-OFF - PSG 2-1 Lyon

We are under way in the second half in Paris.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
EPA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Villarreal make their first change as goalscorer Roberto Soldado comes off and Matias Nahuel joins the party.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ten minutes to go

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

This is fascinating. Real Madrid have an 18th shot off target (compared to one on goal). James Rodriguez wriggles around on the edge of the box to get some space and curls an effort just wide.

James Rodriguez in action
AP

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Juventus 1-1 Fiorentina

Juventus make a change in midfield as Stefano Sturaro replaces Sami Khedira.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid are bringing on Isco and Mateo Kovacic in midfield. Luka Modric and Casemiro are the men to come off.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Karim Benzema flashes another header wide for Real Madrid as Villarreal defender Eric Bailly is back on after his injury/'injury'.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

YELLOW CARD

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Villarreal defender Eric Bailly is down in agony. He pulls on James Rodriguez's shirt and is going to get booked for it.

Initially it looks like it's just an act to try to get off the yellow but if it is, his dedication to the pretence is Oscar worthy.

Anyway he gets booked and hobbles off.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have had 16 shots now - but only one on target. If Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo don't guarantee you shots on target, I don't know what will.

The hosts have had six shots, three on target.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo lashes one over the top. This is attack v defence at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Reuters

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Marcelo plays a ball over the top to Sergio Ramos, who whips it across goal but Cristiano Ronaldo - who doesn't make contact anyway - is flagged offside. There's only 22 minutes left for Real to rescue this game.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

YELLOW CARD

Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is booked for fouling Mateo Musacchio just as he tries to launch a counter-attack for the hosts.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top