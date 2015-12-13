Real lose, Juve win and PSG extend lead

Real Madrid have been very poor tonight. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson can get into this squad #bbcfootball #bbceurofooty
FOUR MINUTES OF INJURY TIME
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Pepe has a header from a corner. Do you reckon it's on target?
No, of course it's not.
SUBSTITUTION
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid make an attacking switch as forward Jese replaces left-back Marcelo. One minute plus injury time to go.
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Four minutes to go and Villarreal break in numbers as they counter in a very rare attack...
Cedric Bakambu has options to pick out a man but he curls his effort just wide.
A huge waste of a chance to end this game.
KICK-OFF - PSG 2-1 Lyon
We are under way in the second half in Paris.
SUBSTITUTION
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Villarreal make their first change as goalscorer Roberto Soldado comes off and Matias Nahuel joins the party.
Ten minutes to go
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
This is fascinating. Real Madrid have an 18th shot off target (compared to one on goal). James Rodriguez wriggles around on the edge of the box to get some space and curls an effort just wide.
SUBSTITUTION
Juventus 1-1 Fiorentina
Juventus make a change in midfield as Stefano Sturaro replaces Sami Khedira.
SUBSTITUTION
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid are bringing on Isco and Mateo Kovacic in midfield. Luka Modric and Casemiro are the men to come off.
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Karim Benzema flashes another header wide for Real Madrid as Villarreal defender Eric Bailly is back on after his injury/'injury'.
YELLOW CARD
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Villarreal defender Eric Bailly is down in agony. He pulls on James Rodriguez's shirt and is going to get booked for it.
Initially it looks like it's just an act to try to get off the yellow but if it is, his dedication to the pretence is Oscar worthy.
Anyway he gets booked and hobbles off.
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid have had 16 shots now - but only one on target. If Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo don't guarantee you shots on target, I don't know what will.
The hosts have had six shots, three on target.
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo lashes one over the top. This is attack v defence at the moment.
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Marcelo plays a ball over the top to Sergio Ramos, who whips it across goal but Cristiano Ronaldo - who doesn't make contact anyway - is flagged offside. There's only 22 minutes left for Real to rescue this game.
YELLOW CARD
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is booked for fouling Mateo Musacchio just as he tries to launch a counter-attack for the hosts.
Goodnight
Thanks for joining me on a top night of European football.
A huge night in the La Liga title race, as Real Madrid lost, and in Serie A as Juventus continued their march up the table.
And in Ligue 1, PSG moved one game closer to their inevitable coronation in March or April.
FULL TIME
PSG 5-1 Lyon
That's that. Paris St-Germain are brilliant again and far too good for everyone else in France. They go 17 points clear.
SEVENTEEN!!!
GOAL - PSG 5-1 Lyon
Lucas (90 mins)
Lyon will probably wish they hadn't had that chance at all. PSG break from the corner and Angel di Maria plays in Lucas, who smashes the ball past the keeper from the edge of the box.
A somersault celebration and this game has been wrapped up in style by the Parisians.
PSG 4-1 Lyon
Lyon almost score a second but Claudio Beauvue's shot is touched wide by PSG keeper Kevin Trapp.
SUBSTITUTION
PSG 4-1 Lyon
Ligue 1 is just ridiculous at the moment with PSG so much better than everyone else. Maybe move them to La Liga?
Both sides make a change. Lyon's Steed Malbranque comes on for Jordan Ferri. Yes, that Steed Malbranque.
PSG bring on Marquinhos for fellow Brazilian defender Thiago Silva.
PSG 4-1 Lyon
PSG striker Edinson Cavani has an ambitious effort with a first-time volley from 25 yards that flies over.
SUBSTITUTION
PSG 4-1 Lyon
Lyon make a change as Rachid Ghezzal replaces Maxwel Cornet for the final six minutes.
SUBSTITUTION
PSG 4-1 Lyon
PSG make an ol' switcheroo in midfield as Blaise Matuidi is replaced by Lucas. Eight minutes to go at the Parc des Princes.
FULL TIME
Juventus 3-1 Fiorentina
If there was any doubt about Juventus' title hopes - there aren't now. They have proven they are right back into contention with this win. A statement victory.
GOAL - PSG 4-1 Lyon
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (77 mins)
Sweden legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic slots home a penalty to leave zero doubt about the result in Paris.
GOAL - Juventus 3-1 Fiorentina
Paulo Dybala (90+1 mins)
This is an absolutely huge victory for Juventus, surely their biggest win of the season. Paulo Dybala latches onto a ball forward and slots home from close range.
Six Serie A victories in a row have taken the champions to within six points of top.
FOUR MINUTES OF INJURY TIME
Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina
Fiorentina have four minutes to score a goal that would hugely boost their title hopes.
SUBSTITUTION
PSG 3-1 Lyon
SUBSTITUTION
Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina
Fiorentina bring on Giuseppe Rossi for goalscorer Josip Ilicic and Manuel Pasqual comes on for Marcos Alonso. Juventus replace Mario Mandzukic with Alvaro Morata.
Three minutes left.
Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina
As things stand, Juventus - who had an abysmal start to the season - will be fourth and within six points of leaders Inter Milan.
Fiorentina, in second, are four points off top.
Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina
Fiorentina keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu keeps his side in the game with a good save down low from Stefano Sturaro's header.
History
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
The last time Villarreal beat Real Madrid in La Liga was back in 2009 when former Arsenal man Robert Pires was playing for them
GOAL - Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina
Mario Mandzukic (80 mins)
A huge goal in the Serie A title race. Paul Pogba plays in Paulo Dybala, whose shot is saved by Ciprian Tatarusanu, but Mario Mandzukic slams home the rebound.
GOAL - PSG 3-1 Lyon
Edinson Cavani (61 mins)
Edinson Cavani hooks an effort past Lyon's keeper and that's surely that.
FULL TIME
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Madrid have thrown it away. They are five points off top after an anti-masterclass in finishing. Twenty shots, one on target.
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos has Real Madrid's 20th shot. Over the bar.
SUBSTITUTION
Villarreal 1-0 Real Madrid
Villarreal bring on Tomas Pina for Manu Trigueros. Textbook time-wasting sub.
Two minutes of stoppage time left.
