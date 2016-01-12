Relive Tuesday's Championship football

Another absorbing night of football from the Championship has raced by and we've been grateful for your company as we followed it.
Hull City will complete the 12 midweek games from the second tier when they take on Cardiff City at the KC Stadium tomorrow night (19:45 GMT) and would go second with a win.
We'll be back on Friday with live text coverage of Brentford versus Burnley, we hope you can join us then too.
For now though, good night.
Confirmed Championship full-times
FT: Blackburn 1-1 QPR
FT: Brentford 0-1 Middlesbrough
FT: Bristol City 1-2 Preston
FT: Derby 1-1 Reading
FT: Huddersfield 5-0 Charlton
FT: Ipswich 2-1 Leeds
FT: MK Dons 0-5 Burnley
FT: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Birmingham
FT: Rotherham 2-0 Brighton
FT: Sheffield Weds 3-2 Bolton
FT: Wolves 3-2 Fulham
Winners and losers?
We've had 35 goals, 32 bookings and three red cards from just 11 Championship games tonight.
Middlesbrough, now six points clear at the top, will be happiest but five-star showings from Burnley at MK Dons and Huddersfield against a relegation-threatened Charlton are also worthy of praise.
Derby's draw at home to Reading brings them into the sights of Hull City, who play Cardiff tomorrow.
Brighton's form has started to slide since December - without a win now in seven league games and now their precious unbeaten away record is now over, thanks to Rotherham's fine 2-0 win.
The bottom three's woes all continue, with the aforementioned Charlton thrashed, and Bolton and Bristol City losing narrowly.
FULL-TIME - Wolves 3-2 Fulham
Michal Zyro scores twice on his Wolves home debut to help Kenny Jackett's side to victory over Fulham at Molineux.
Wolves 3-2 Fulham
Let's not forget we still have one match being played in the Championship. At Molineux, Wolves are hanging on to their lead but Ross McCormack's long-range strike has set up a nervy finale in the Black Country.
FULL-TIME - Ipswich 2-1 Leeds
Leeds scored after just 12 seconds, but it was Brett Pitman's header at the other end of the pitch and the match - two minutes into injury time - that settled things.
Ipswich are looking a little more secure in the play-off spots.
FULL-TIME - Bristol City 1-2 Preston
Greg Cunningham's diving header against former club Bristol City earns Preston North End victory at Ashton Gate.
FULL-TIME - Blackburn 1-1 QPR
Hope Akpan's late goal rescued a point for Blackburn against QPR at Ewood Park to break a run of three straight defeats.
It means Rangers are still without a win since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink took charge on 4 December.
FULL-TIME - Huddersfield 5-0 Charlton
The Terriers put on a command performance - better all over the pitch - to show why they are unlikely to bothering the fringes of the drop zone much longer.
That is their third straight home league win.
Charlton remain firmly in the bottom three. It looks like a long season for them.
CLOSE!
Bristol City 1-2 Preston
Late drama at Ashton Gate? Nearly! Jonathan Kodjia's header cannons off the post. Seconds left.
FULL-TIME - Derby 1-1 Reading
Derby miss out on the chance to keep up the pressure on leaders Middlesbrough as Reading hold them to a draw.
Both sides had chances to find a winner in the second-half, but a point each was probably a fair result in the end.
FULL-TIME - Nottingham Forest 1-1 Birmingham
Honours even at the City Ground. Matt Mills' equaliser earns a point for Forest after Jon Toral's opener. A fourth draw in a row for Forest.
FULL-TIME - Brentford 0-1 Middlesbrough
Massive win for Middlesbrough, the Teessiders move six points clear at the top after Derby's draw with Reading.
Daniel Ayala (or was it David Button's own goal?) scored the goal that made sure of the three points in an extremely open game.
Brentford played their part, and were expertly denied by Boro keeper Dimi Konstantopoulos on several occasions - notably from Alan Judge's swivelling effort.
Hard-earned from Aitor Karanka's side. The kind of victory that wins Championships? Only time will tell.
GOAL - Huddersfield 5-0 Charlton
Jason Davidson
Jason Davidson bundles home to heap further humiliation on a tiring Charlton side.
FULL-TIME - MK Dons 0-5 Burnley
What a performance from Burnley, who climb to fourth. MK Dons simply weren't at the races and they are now just one place outside the relegation zone.
FULL-TIME - Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 Bolton
Gary Hooper scores twice to help Sheffield Wednesday to victory after Bolton twice came from behind.
Ipswich 2-1 Leeds
Brett Pitman
Ipswich at the death!
The hosts send Portman Road into delirium as Ryan Fraser skips free down the left and sends over a peach of a cross.
Brett Pitman can't miss. And doesn't.
FULL-TIME - Rotherham 2-0 Brighton
Rotherham produce a brilliant performance to consign Brighton to their first away defeat in the Championship this season.
The visitors were better in the second half, but Matt Derbyshire's late second goal handed the Millers a well-deserved victory.
Brentford 0-1 Middlesbrough
Brentford battling to rescue something from this game, and get four minutes of added time in which to play with to do so.
Alan Judge hacked down again on a Bees break and Adam Clayton this time takes one for the team with the yellow card.
GOAL - Wolves 3-2 Fulham
Ross McCormack
Another screamer at Molineux, this time from Fulham as Ross McCormack unleashes from 20 yards to beat Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme.
RED CARD
Charlton's Reza Ghoochannejhad
He has only been off the bench for 18 minutes and now he is dispatched back to the sidelines.
Charlton substitute Reza Ghoochannejhad gets his second booking after he clatters into Harry Bunn.
Brentford 0-1 Middlesbrough
Adam Forshaw comes on for Boro to boos against his old club, Albert Adomah making way.
Four minutes plus stoppages to go.
Wolves 3-1 Fulham
Almost a year to the day that Wolves lost to Fulham on penalties in an FA Cup third round replay at a snowy Molineux, Kenny Jackett's side look to be exacting their revenge.
Wolves look comfortable with their lead and they could be 4-1 up were it not for the efforts of Fulham's defence as Dave Edwards and Michal Zyro come close to wrapping up three points.
Brentford 0-1 Middlesbrough
Brentford have rolled all their dice now in search of a goal with all three substitutes on. By contrast Boro are yet to make any changes but it looks like there is movement on the bench. Time ticking away and as it stands, Boro's league dominance of Brentford will continue.
GOAL - Blackburn 1-1 QPR
Hope Akpan
QPR looked well on their way to picking up their first win under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, but Hope Akpan has found an unlikely equaliser for Blackburn.
The midfielder takes advantage of poor Rangers defending to head home Ben Marshall's long throw-in.
GOAL - Rotherham 2-0 Brighton
Matt Derbyshire
Matt Derbyshire seals all three points for Rotherham by poking the ball past David Stockdale from close range.
GOAL - MK Dons 0-5 Burnley
George Boyd
Burnley can't stop scoring! They make the man advantage count as George Boyd fires high into the net. Brilliant from the Clarets.
GOAL - Bristol City 1-2 Preston
Greg Cunningham
It just always happens, doesn't it? Greg Cunningham, who left Bristol City in the summer, has produced a superb diving header to put Preston back in front against his former club at Ashton Gate.
GOAL - Huddersfield 4-0 Charlton
Duane Holmes
This is damage limitation for Charlton.
Twenty-one year-old American Duane Holmes scores his first senior goal for Huddersfield as his 20-yard effort takes a wicked deflection to leave goalkeeper Stephen Henderson floundering in vain.
League One and Two update
Plenty of drama at the DW Stadium. Wigan looked to be coasting to victory at 3-0 up but Sheffield United have hit back with quickfire goals from Matt Done and Billy Sharp. Just one goal in it now.
Brentford 0-1 Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough go close again. Stewart Downing almost wriggling a bit of space and getting a shot away but he's muscled off the ball. Cristhian Stuani is then chopped down by Jake Bidwell and the Bees player receives a yellow card. Free-kick wins a Boro corner. It's one-way traffic now toward the Brentford goal.
GOAL Huddersfield 3-0 Charlton
Jamie Paterson
Signed, sealed, delivered.
Three points surely all wrapped up for Huddersfield as Jamie Paterson canters towards the edge of the Addicks' penalty area, drops a shoulder and pings a shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.
Lovely goal.
RED CARD (MK Dons)
Antony Kay
Bad to worse for MK Dons. Trailing 4-0 and now they're down to 10 men. Antony Kay clips George Boyd as he runs through on goal and the referee deems it a clear goalscoring opportunity. Kay has to go.
GOAL - Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 Bolton
Gary Hooper
That is a sucker punch for Bolton. Just as they looked like having a fighting chance of stealing at least a point, Gary Hooper bags his second of the night as he links up with Ross Wallace and pokes home from close range.
Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Bolton
It's been quite a game so far at Hillsborough. Bolton's league position deceives them as they have fought back from a goal down twice to equalise. Can Neil Lennon's men find a valuable winner? They've got about 15 minutes to do it.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Birmingham
Birmingham so close to retaking the lead at the City Ground! Jon Toral, who has been excellent tonight, picks the ball up 25 yards out and thuds a skidding drive against the base of the post.
Contender for goal of the night?
Wolves' Matt Doherty crashes one in from way out, one to rival Fernando Forestieri's earlier cracker.
Some great crosses tonight too, Ipswich's Ryan Fraser's ball in for Luke Chambers' headed goal was perfection.
Rotherham 1-0 Brighton
Rotherham are doing a thoroughly professional job tonight as they continue to frustrate Brighton. The visitors have ratcheted up the pressure since introducing Bobby Zamora to the attack, but there's still no sign of an equaliser.
Ipswich 1-1 Leeds
The Tractor Boys are revving up.
Christophe Berra and Daryl Murphy were both lurking but unable to get a touch to a Kevin Bru cross.
GOAL - MK Dons 0-4 Burnley
Matthew Lowton
Raining goals at Stadium MK now as the home side's resistance crumbles. The cross comes in from the left and Matthew Lowton is on hand to rifle it into the roof of the net.
