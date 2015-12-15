Championship & FA Cup

So, Hartlepool, Scunthorpe, Shrewsbury and Walsall complete the FA Cup third round line-up.

In the Championship, Middlesbrough went to of the pile after beating Burnley, while Brighton drop to second having let slip a two goal lead against QPR. Chris Hughton's side maintain their unbeaten start to the season though, now into 21 games.

