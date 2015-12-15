Championship & FA Cup

So, Hartlepool, Scunthorpe, Shrewsbury and Walsall complete the FA Cup third round line-up.
In the Championship, Middlesbrough went to of the pile after beating Burnley, while Brighton drop to second having let slip a two goal lead against QPR. Chris Hughton's side maintain their unbeaten start to the season though, now into 21 games.
Told you it would be a late finish. Thanks for joining us.
You always have quirky stories come up in the third round of the FA Cup and we've got one on our hands when Walsall face Brentford on 9 January.
Why you may ask? Manager Dean Smith left the Saddlers earlier this season to take up the top job at the Championship side. Smith will be facing his old side quicker than he would have expected.
YES HE DOES! Paul Downing nets Walsall's fifth penalty to give them a 5-3 victory over Chesterfield in the shootout and the Saddlers reach the third round of the FA Cup.
Paul Downing steps up to be the hero for Walsall. Can he score??
Milan Lalkovic nets Walsall's fourth in a row for 4-2.
Liam O'Neil must score to keep this penalty shootout going...
...and does exactly that for Chesterfield. 4-3.
George Evans gives Walsall a comfortable advantage at 3-1.
Chesterfield striker Lee Novak nets for 3-2 but remember they've missed a penalty.
MISSED!! Sam Morsy fires over the bar for Chesterfield. They are 2-1 behind with four penalties taken.
Jay O'Shea nets for Chesterfield, 1-1.
Jason Demetriou puts Walsall ahead again at 2-1.
Walsall score the first to go in front through Romaine Sawyers.
No messing about from the Chesterfield social media person...
Brave Salford out. Hartlepool play Derby in the third round in January.
GOAL - Hartlepool 2-0 Salford
Michael Mandron (120 mins)
The dream dies for Salford.
Brad Walker clips a ball into striker Michael Mandron at the back post, who volleys the ball home for Hartlepool's second.
Tie over.
Walsall and Chesterfield will need penalties to see who will play Brentford in the third round.
Can Salford get an equaliser? It doesn't look like it. They've only got two minutes to salvage something from this second round replay.
Five minutes left in extra time. Hartlepool currently going through to the third round, Walsall and Chesterfield heading for penalties.
Hartlepool defender Scott Harrison sees the headlines. He makes a foray forward before smashing an effort wildly over the crossbar.
Minutes later, the Salford goalkeeper stretches to his right to push away Scott Fenwick's low strike which was heading for the bottom corner.
A quick turnaround and back under way in both of the remaining matches. Can Hartlepool hold on against Salford? Will anyone find a goal in the game between Walsall and Chesterfield?
15 minutes gone in the FA Cup second round replay extra time matches. Hartlepool lead Salford 1-0, while it's still goalless between Walsall and Chesterfield.
15 left to play.
Still 0-0 between Walsall and Chesterfield. That one looks like going all the way to penalties.
Hartlepool looking to put this game to bed and the weary legs of Salford are starting to show.
Striker Scott Fenwick, buoyed by his opening goal, chases down a long punt upfield before shooting straight at Salford goalkeeper Jay Lynch.
QPR 2-2 Brighton
GOAL - Hartlepool 1-0 Salford
Scott Fenwick (96 mins)
Heartbreak for Salford.
Rhys Oates whips in an inviting cross from the right into the penalty area and Hartlepool's Scott Fenwick is unmarked to plant a powerful header into the top corner of the net.
Have the non-league side got anything left to give?
NJP: If QPR can play like that for the rest of the season we'll be back on the big stage in no time
Andrew Priestley: Charlie Austin proving that he is Premier League quality striker playing in the Championship. Does a January swoop beckon?
Salford striker Jordan Hulme trying to make a name for himself as he tries to wriggle clear inside the box, but the ball ricochets back of his shin and runs away for a goal kick. The non-league side still battling away.
Two down. Two to go.
Scunthorpe fans are already looking at East Coast train tickets after their League One team booked an exciting FA Cup third-round trip to Chelsea.
And League One rivals Shrewsbury will be hopping over the Anglo-Welsh border to face Championship side Cardiff.
Hartlepool and Salford, along with Walsall and Chesterfield, need another 30 minutes to decide their fate. And possibly, gulp, penalties.
Last minute winner for the home side. Kenwyne Jones the man with the injury time strike.
William Henry: Would not want to be in Lewis Dunk's shoes right now. You've just cost your team at least 2 points mate.
GOAL - Cardiff 3-2 Brentford
Kenwyne Jones (90+3 mins)
Kenwyne Jones gives Cardiff what is surely the winner with a good finish from inside the penalty area. They blew a two-goal lead but surely they've got the win now.
Yes there are.
Seven of our nine Championship games are still in the balance. Any heroes anywhere?
QPR 2-2 Brighton
Brighton defender Lewis Dunk's silly dismissal is costing his side points in this game. Boss Chris Hughton will not be happy.
SEVEN ADDED MINUTES TO PLAY!
GOAL - QPR 2-2 Brighton
Charlie Austin (88 mins)
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
NO!! Brighton can't hold on!!
It's that man again. QPR striker Charlie Austin rises highest from a corner to complete the comeback for the home side. Loftus Road erupts.
Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink urges his side to get the ball back to the centre spot. He thinks they can win this now.
QPR 1-2 Brighton
QPR 1-2 Brighton
Can the visitors - now with 10 men - hold on to their narrow lead. They're got three minutes left at Loftus Road.
QPR 1-2 Brighton
Steve Claridge
BBC Radio 5 Live at Loftus Road
"After all his injuries, Alejandro Faurlin did well to get out of the way of that one."
RED CARD - Lewis Dunk
QPR 1-2 Brighton
Silly boy.
Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, already on a yellow card, decides to recklessly jump in on QPR midfielder Alejandro Faurlin and is given his marching orders. He caught the Argentine on his standing leg.
Dunk goes for an early dunk in the bath. Dunk by name, dunk by nature.
GOAL - Cardiff 2-2 Brentford
John Swift (86 mins)
Cardiff blow a two-goal lead for the third home game in a row. City's keeper can only parry a shot and John Swift smashes in the rebound. Time almost up in the Welsh capital.
QPR 1-2 Brighton
The Brighton goalkeeper is of course David Stockdale and not Tomasz Kuszczak. He nearly has to pick the ball out of the net for a second time, but Sebastian Polter's header flashes just wide.
Charlton 2-2 Bolton
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Bolton's Josh Vela - who scored their equaliser - goes off on a stretcher with a nasty injury. There's going to be quite a bit of injury time as he was down for a while.
GOAL - MK Dons 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Gary Hooper (77 mins)
On loan striker Gary Hooper lashes in for Wednesday from inside the box and now it's a nervy last 13 minutes for the home side.
QPR 1-2 Brighton
Steve Claridge
BBC Radio 5 Live at Loftus Road
"You can see why Brighton are bringing on Bobby Zamora, they have been under the cosh for the last 10 minutes."
QPR 1-2 Brighton
On comes striker Bobby Zamora for Brighton. He replaces James Wilson. Can the two cap England international put this game to bed?
GOAL - Derby 4-0 Bristol City
Johnny Russell (76 mins)
It's the first non-Tom Ince goal of the game. Johnny Russell gets in on the act with a header to add to Bristol City's woe at the iPro.
Huddersfield 2-0 Rotherham
Rotherham have a chance to pull one back almost immediately but Kirk Broadfoot hits the post.
QPR 1-2 Brighton
How did he miss??
Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale says no and defender Inigo Calderon says the same so QPR midfielder Leroy Fer nips in between and heads a cross wide from around four yards out. He should have buried that one.
15 minutes to go, QPR look like they can find the equaliser here.
Ishmael Miller
An early Christmas present for Huddersfield striker Ishmael Miller, a half-time substitute for Nahki Wells. The ball breaks for him about 45 yards out and there's no Rotherham defender between him and goal.
He charges in and fires home and Rotherham's hopes of overtaking their relegation rivals tonight appear to be over.
We've got about 20 minutes (of normal time at least) for four lower/non-league sides to earn their place alongside the big boys in the FA Cup third-round draw.
So far only Scunthorpe look like completing the job inside 90 minutes - clinching a mouthwatering trip to Premier League champions Chelsea in the process.
Tom Ince scores the first hat-trick of his career. Former England striker Darren Bent pulls a cross back and potential future England international steers it home from about 12 yards out. And with that this game is surely done.
QPR 1-2 Brighton
Steve Claridge
BBC Radio 5 Live at Loftus Road
"This game has completely changed now. I think this one will carry on until the end."
Cardiff 2-1 Brentford
Cardiff have let a two-goal slip in their last two home games. Can Brentford make it a hat-trick tonight? They have 21 minutes to complete a comeback.
GOAL - Preston 1-1 Birmingham
Michael Morrison (67 mins)
The skipper leading from the front. Michael Morrison rises highest to head in the equaliser for Birmingham from a corner.
It was cleared off the line, but the referee Kevin Wright adjudges the ball to have crossed the line.
QPR 1-2 Brighton
Steve Claridge
BBC Radio 5 Live at Loftus Road
"How has no-one taken Charlie Austin to the Premier League? Eighteen goals in the top flight last season, so there must be a blind spot. That was a finish and he's been on his own up there, so he's deserved it."
GOAL - Cardiff 2-1 Brentford
Jake Bidwell (69 mins)
Corner comes in, Jake Bidwell, on his 186th Brentford appearance, heads home his first goal at the back post.
Get Involved
GOAL - QPR 1-2 Brighton
Charlie Austin (65 mins)
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Game on!
QPR back in this. Winger Matt Phillips whips in a tantalising ball into the box which striker Charlie Austin gets on the end of, but his initial effort is blocked by Brighton defender Gordon Greer.
Unperturbed, Austin reacts the quickest to lash in his ninth of the season. Premier League clubs watching?
GOAL - Derby 2-0 Bristol City
Tom Ince (63 mins)
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
It's a Tom Ince brace. The winger runs at the City defender and has an effort from just outside the box - it looks like it's deflected, but either way it's a goal. The Rams up to third as things stand.
QPR 0-2 Brighton
QPR 0-2 Brighton
No getting past Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale today. QPR striker Charlie Austin with some silky skills on the edge of the area, doing some kick-ups before smashing a shot in at the front post but Stockdale gets down to push it away.
Wycombe are level against 10-man Notts County again in League Two, Aaron Holloway making it 2-2 with 28 minutes left.
FA Cup latest
Scunthorpe 2-0 Leyton Orient
Gooooooaaaaaaal! Finally our FA Cup drought is over with two goals in quick succession. And this is big!
Scunthorpe take the lead against visitors Leyton Orient when French defender Jean-Yves Mvoto sticks the ball into his own net and then double their lead four minutes later through Jack King.
The prize? A trip to Premier League relegation fodder Chelsea. Scunny might fancy their chances there...
It's two in two for Brett Pitman, who steers home a Freddie Sears cross with a first-time hooked effort past Andy Lonergan. Can Fulham come back for a second time?
QPR 0-2 Brighton
Steve Claridge
BBC Radio 5 Live at Loftus Road
"That's a speculative shot and a routine save and suddenly the ball hits the back of the net. That is one of the simplest saves Rob Green could have been asked to make. There was a slight deflection, but there was still 20 yards to go so he had time to adjust."
GOAL - QPR 0-2 Brighton
Rajiv van La Parra (55 mins)
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
A Rob Green special, this one.
On-loan manRajiv van La Parra collects the ball around 30-35 yards out and lets fly with an effort that squirms underneath the body of the former England international and Brighton double their lead.
Championship leaders taking their unbeaten start to 21 games.
GOAL - MK Dons 2-0 Sheff Wed
Nicky Maynard (50 mins)
It's all happening here across the division - Nicky Maynard bursts through and doubles MK Dons' lead against Sheffield Wednesday.
GOAL - Middlesbrough 1-0 Burnley
Emilio Nsue (54 mins)
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Emilio Nsue slots home from close range to put Boro 1-0 up against promotion rivals Burnley.
GOAL - QPR 0-1 BRIGHTON
Dale Stephens (52 mins)
PACopyright: PA
What a hit.
A corner is swung in, which Brighton defender Lewis Dunk heads back across goal and Dale Stephens with an overhead kick - admittedly he was only about a foot off the ground - but back towards goal and it's in the net.
Championship leaders ahead.
Not much action anywhere in the second half so far across the Championship and FA Cup.
Until now...
Notts County are down to 10 men in League Two against Wycombe but they lead for the second time; Adam Campbell putting them 2-1 up.
QPR 0-0 Brighton
Steve Claridge
BBC Radio 5 Live at Loftus Road
"QPR need to push someone further forward to support Charlie Austin, but although both sides will want to win it, it's the sort of game where you would be happy not to get beaten. Not many risks from either side."
Post update
It's cup day across Europe and there's been a shock in Italy. Alessandria of the third tier have knocked Genoa out in extra time. Riccardo Bocalon, a £145,000 summer signing, has dumped the Serie A club out with a 114th-minute effort.
Inter Milan are beating Cagliari in the other Coppa Italia match tonight at half-time.
Back under way across the grounds in England and Wales.
What do we want? Goals.
When do we want them? In the second half.
The eight FA Cup teams in second-round replay action need to pull their fingers out. Not a goal to be seen. Back under way shortly.
"The sparkle has gone out of the game, unfortunately. Brighton are a tough side to break down and they would take a point. Whether QPR have enough quality to break them down, only time will tell."
Half-time whistles are going all around the country. Time for a breather.
QPR 0-0 Brighton
On-loan Manchester United striker James Wilson showing signs of what Louis van Gaal is missing. He cuts his way across the QPR backline, much like a rugby league player would as he attempts to break clear, and he elects to shoot from outside the area, but goalkeeper Robert Green can collect with ease.
League Two update
Wycombe have now levelled against Notts County in League Two, with Michael Harriman heading home for 1-1. County are down to 10 men after Liam Noble was sent off a few minutes ago.
Patrick Sutton: Not sure which is funnier, using woof or being told you can't use woof.
QPR 0-0 Brighton
QPR get a free-kick around 35-yards out and midfielder Sandro marks his run-up in the shape of former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson.
Is it hitting the target, or is it a Johnson special, wide and not so handsome?
Sandro comes steaming in but unfortunately for QPR supporters, it's the latter. Not the best strike of Sandro's career as he lashes it high into the stand. One minute to half time.
GOAL - Derby 1-0 Bristol City
Tom Ince (42 mins)
Tom Ince bursts into the box, takes on a few men and fires Derby County into the lead. Some very decent goals in the Championship tonight.
GOAL - Charlton 2-2 Bolton
Josh Vela (42 mins)
Who had predicted a Bolton comeback here? Not me. Josh Vela smashes an effort in from 25 yards, which is deflected home. Can the Trotters now go on to win their first game since September?
Derby 0-0 Bristol City
Both sides have hit the woodwork now, this time it's Bristol City with Nathan Baker hitting the post from close range.
It's also cup day in Germany and Xabi Alonso has scored a fantastic goal to put Bayern Munich 1-0 up against Darmstadt. A corner broke to the former Liverpool midfielder, who took a touch and hit a half-volley from 25 yards which flew past the goalkeeper.
That was a nice little goalrush. Three in quick succession. You're getting your money's worth tonight!
Charlton 2-1 Bolton
QPR 0-0 Brighton
Steve Claridge
BBC Radio 5 Live at Loftus Road
"The games in the Championship come thick and fast over the next few weeks, but it is a huge achievement for Brighton to reach 20 games unbeaten already.
"Neither side has really got into their rhythm."
GOAL - Cardiff 2-0 Brentford
Kenwyne Jones (34 mins)
Kenwyne Jones has a go from pretty close, it's saved by David Button who loses the ball again and you don't have to invite the Trinidad & Tobago man to score twice. Game over?
GOAL - Charlton 2-1 Bolton
Emile Heskey (32 mins)
Emile Heskey taps home from close range - his first goal since Boxing Day. Just like the good ol' days. Bolton are back in this.
GOAL - Huddersfield 1-0 Rotherham
Mustapha Carayol (31 miins)
My boss told me off for saying woof at Ross McCormack's goal earlier so I won't use it here. But what a strike from Mustapha Carayol, who absolutely hammers one in from 25 yards. Great finish. But not woof.
FA Cup (in)action
Oooh we have a bit of drama in the FA Cup. Nope, no-one has broken the deadlock in our four second-round replays - Chesterfield defender Ian Evatt has cleaned out the linesman at Walsall! Both blokes are back on their feet and grinning away.
"QPR are playing one up, Leroy Fer just off Charlie Austin. I don't know if that's entirely working. Both sides have been positive and want to get the ball down and play. If I was a manager of either side, I wouldn't be too disappointed."
Derby 0-0 Bristol City
Derby have the first chance of the game, Jeff Hendrick's cross finds Darren Bent's head but the ex-England man hits the crossbar. A 6ft 3in Bent would have notched there.
GOAL - MK Dons 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Carl Baker (25 mins)
If Lionel Messi scored one like this, they would be talking about it for months.
Veteran winger Carl Baker with a worldie. It's like Messi, George Best and Georgi Kinkladze all rolled into one.
He's fed a ball in the area and sells a dummy to a Sheffield Wednesday defender, before angling to shoot with his left.
Instead he takes another defender on and nudges past the next one, poking a finish into the net.
Wonderful stuff!
GOAL - Charlton 2-0 Bolton
Ademola Lookman (26 mins)
Bolton are going to be marooned in the relegation zone unless they can turn this around. Ademola Lookman, 18, has his second of the game from close range after the Trotters failed to clear a cross.
QPR 0-0 Brighton
Howzat??
QPR striker Charlie Austin smashes a goalbound shot from the edge of the area, which Brighton defender Lewis Dunk turns his back on and the ball hits him on the arm.
How much did he know about it? Not much. Was the ball going in? It certainly was. The Championship leaders got away with one there. "I've seen those given."
Derby 0-0 Bristol City
zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
Don't think they'll be making a DVD of this game.
GOAL - Preston 1-0 Birmingham
Adam Reach (19 mins)
First goal for the club.
The on loan man Adam Reach breaks the deadlock at Deepdale. Birmingham goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak won't be too happy with this one.
Reach has the ball on the right and there doesn't seem to be too much trouble when he whips a low, inswinging ball into the box, but it evades all players and nestles in at the far post.
Did he mean it? He won't care! It's gone in and that is all that matters.
GOAL - Cardiff 1-0 Brentford
Tony Watt (20 mins)
A bit of a scrappy goal for Cardiff. A long throw comes in and Craig Noone's shot is deflected into the path of Tony Watt to poke home.
QPR 0-0 Brighton
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
The hosts have to make an early change as full-back James Perch seems to have jarred his knee and is helped off the pitch. On comes Gabriele Angella, the Italian who is on loan from Watford.
Neither side has been able to break the deadlock though.
Preston 0-0 Birmingham
What's happening at Deepdale? Not much, is the answer. It's a quiet opening. Just three goals across our nine Championship games.
Little goalmouth incident to report from tonight's four second-round replays. League Two strugglers Hartlepool and Salford City, their Northern Premier League Premier Division visitors, have seen half-chances go begging in a bright opening.
MK Dons 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal said before a League Cup game a few weeks back that "it will be cold". We are into mid-December now, wonder how he would describe the weather now. Arctic?
He is in the dugout having to keep himself warm, as neither side have given each other anything to worry about so far.
Heaters on full, scoreboard still on freezing temperature though. 0-0.
GOAL - Fulham 1-1 Ipswich
Ross McCormack (14 mins)
Fantastic goal from Fulham's big-money front man Ross McCormack, who absolutely smashes in a free-kick from about 30 yards out. It's low and it's in the corner past Dean Gerken.Woof.
Derby 0-0 Bristol City
Nothing to report so far from the iPro - the hosts have most of the ball but aren't doing much with it.
Cardiff 0-0 Brentford
Cardiff have the closest chance of the game so far as Anthony Pilkinson's header hits the crossbar.
There's one League Two game tonight and Jon Stead has given Notts County a 1-0 lead at Wycombe after eight minutes.
Fulham 0-1 Ipswich
Fulham are on the ropes and Ipswich almost double their advantage. Daryl Murphy finds Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who hits the crossbar from just outside the box.
QPR 0-0 Brighton
Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale being kept warm today. He has his hands stung again, this time from QPR winger Matt Phillips's rasping 25-yard thunderbolt.
An impressive start from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's men.
Cardiff 0-0 Brentford
Not the much action-packed start at Cardiff City but Craig Noone has fired a shot wide for the Bluebirds.
Middlesbrough 0-0 Burnley
Spicy start in the clash at the Riverside Stadium. Burnley midfielder David Jones goes in the book within the first five minutes after chopping down Middlesbrough's Emilio Nsue. Still goalless.
Derby 0-0 Bristol City
Fulham 0-1 Ipswich
QPR 0-0 Brighton
Steve Claridge
BBC Radio 5 Live at Loftus Road
"Brighton are playing with four players up front, they are a side set up to win games. They are making the QPR defence stay where they are."
Huddersfield 0-0 Rotherham
Huddersfield fans appear to have taken new boss David Wagner - Jurgen Klopp's old mate - under their wing...
No goals at the John Smith's Stadium though.
Huddersfield 0-0 Rotherham
Huddersfield have a chance to make it three goals in four games already but Sean Scannell hits the side netting with an effort. Some fans thought it was in.
QPR 0-0 Brighton
QPR almost open their account! Striker Charlie Austin, who could be on the move in the January transfer window, drives forward before forcing Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale into a sharp save low to his left.
That was creeping in.
QPR 0-0 Brighton
Two first-minute goals already gone in in the Championship, but nothing at Loftus Road, although Brighton defender Lewis Dunk gets his head on a corner but it's easy for Robert Green to collect.
GOAL - Charlton 1-0 Bolton
Ademola Lookman (1 min)
Wow. This one took 27 seconds - teenager Ademola Lookman gets the ball in loads of space and fires the ball through the goalkeeper's legs.
Not looking good for Bolton already.
GOAL - Fulham 0-1 Ipswich
Freddie Sears (1 min)
That didn't take long. Freddie Sears puts Ipswich ahead within 16 seconds - he runs at Fulham's defence, they back off and he fires home from the edge of the box.
We are under way now across England (and Wales).
QPR v Brighton (19:45 GMT)
QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told Sky Sports: "It will be a difficult game, they are in really good form and high in confidence but we are playing at home. Charlie Austin is one of those striker who is always important in the team but we have to work together."
Hartlepool v Salford (19:45 GMT)
Anyone else reckon the Valencia-based Neville brothers are watching the game on a dodgy online feed?
Ready? Not long until kick off now. Hoping for plenty of goals to warm us up.
Hartlepool v Salford City (19:45 GMT)
Norseman: All this Salford bias...there's tons of Poolies out there too. Good luck tonight,
Better not look at the next entry, Norsey.
Never gonna give (the FA Cup) up
Hartlepool v Salford City (19:45 GMT)
Ever wondered what the Salford City lads get up to on the bus to an away game? Wonder no more. BBC North West Tonight climbed aboard to find out.
One man who wasn't there was first-round goalscoring hero Richie Allen - he missed the bus. And tonight he has to settle for a place on the bench. Coincidence?
Warning: the video contains plenty of 80s popster Rick Astley.
A reminder that you can see all the goals in Hartlepool v Salford in this page soon after they hit the back of the net. (UK only)
Derby v Bristol CIty (19:45 GMT)
The last team in England's professional leagues to go 20 matches unbeaten at the start of a season were Manchester United with 24 in 2010-11.
Can Brighton make it 21 tonight?
There are four FA Cup second-round replays tonight.
Salford, who as you might have heard are owned by a bunch of former Manchester United players, are away to Hartlepool after drawing 1-1 at Moor Lane.
That game is on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (and on this page). Winners of that host Derby.
The other three replays tonight are:
Scunthorpe v Leyton Orient (winners at Chelsea)
Shrewsbury v Grimsby (winners at Cardiff City)
Walsall v Chesterfield (winners at Brentford)
How long can Brighton keep this unbeaten run going? Could they do 'an Arsenal'?
Is there any coming back for Bolton now? Should football be governed differently to stop clubs having such financial problems?
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (#bbcfootball) or on our Facebook pages.
Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United (19:45 GMT)
Rotherham would leap out of the relegation zone, overtaking Huddersfield in the process, if they win tonight.
Both sides have changed managers this season, with David Wagner in charge of the hosts and Neil Redfearn coaching the visitors.
Rotherham XI:Camp, Buxton, Broadfoot, Collins, Mattock, Grant Ward, Frecklington, Smallwood, Newell, Danny Ward, Clarke-Harris.
Preston v Birmingham (19:45 GMT)
Both of these sides are probably doing better than they would have expected to at the start of the season.
Preston came up from League One last term and are holding their own in the second tier, looking to win three successive games in the division for the first time since April 2011.
Birmingham are ninth in the table, just two points off a play-off spot, but have shown you don't need the ball to win games, having held just 41.5% possession on average this season, the lowest in the Championship.
MK Dons have scored just three times in their past nine games in the Championship - failing to score in six of those - leaving the side in the relegation zone, one point off safety. You don't need to be a genius to work out where their problems lie.
Opponents Sheffield Wednesday are going nicely this season under the stewardship of Portuguese boss Carlos Carvalhal. The Owls may sneak into the top-six with victory at Stadium MK this evening.
Will Brighton ever lose? Probably will one day, so can tonight be the night? Their 20-game unbeaten run from the start of a Championship season is the longest in the competition's history, beating a record set by opponents QPR in 2010-11.
The hosts can take heart from the fact that they are unbeaten against Brighton at Loftus Road in the last nine league meetings. Expect Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side to be a tough and uncompromising proposition tonight, just like he used to be!
Get Involved
Get that hot water bottle tucked in under your blanket - we could be in for a long night.