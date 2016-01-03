FT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham - reaction

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed the biggest sign that his players felt this was two points dropped at Everton.

"Normally we have music in the dressing room," said the Argentine. "We did not after this game because we are disappointed.

"Maybe tomorrow we can feel proud we have a point but now we feel this is two points lost. This is good for the future and I'm really pleased because it shows we have a winning mentality."