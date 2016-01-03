FT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham - reaction

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed the biggest sign that his players felt this was two points dropped at Everton.
"Normally we have music in the dressing room," said the Argentine. "We did not after this game because we are disappointed.
"Maybe tomorrow we can feel proud we have a point but now we feel this is two points lost. This is good for the future and I'm really pleased because it shows we have a winning mentality."
Manager reaction
FT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Everton manager Roberto Martinez: "I feel satisfied. We saw two very good teams who want to play in a similar manner.
"The first half we gave the ball away too much but we had a good defensive intensity and concentration.
"The important aspect was the way we responded in the second-half
"We never lost the defensive intensity, it is not something we have had at home and it has cost us points but my players were immense in that respect, they just could not find the final pass in certain moments when maybe they could get the winning goal."
Player reaction
FT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Spurs forward Dele Alli: “It was a good feeling to score today,it was a pass to perfection from Toby. The boys all played well today, we dominated the first-half and were unlucky to go behind but showed character to come back.
"There were a lot of chances and we could have scored three or four today but we will take the positives
“We are in good form and it shows to come away to Everton and be disappointed with 1-1 it shows where we are now.”
Manager reaction
FT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino: "It was a great game, very entertaining game but my feeling is I am pleased for the effort but at the same time feeling is we dropped two points.
“We play the first-half one of the best 45 minutes we play so far, but we were a bit unlucky that Everton scored.
“Our mentality is strong, we are ambitious. Goodison is a very tough place to come, Everton are a tough team we need to feel proud, we always try and win the game sometimes in football it is not possible.”
Player reaction
FT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Everton winger Aaron Lennon speaking to Sky Sports: "We got the goal at the right time as they were on top of us, but the second-half we got into the game more, I think it was a fair result.
"The ball dropped nicely and I could not have caught it better, I was just happy to see go in happy and score my first goal at Goodison.
"It was a good point today Spurs are a good side, it gives us confidence going forward."
FT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham
To say Dele Alli was an attacking threat for Tottenham is an understatement.
Look at his heat map, all his work was in Everton's half.
Player reaction
FT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, speaking to Sky Sports: "The first-half was the best of the season. We were unlucky, we could have scored twice and were then unlucky to go behind, but showed a lot of character to come back. I think we lost two points today.”
Everton 1-1 Tottenmham,
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"Great game, I think probably a draw was fair. Tottenham dominated the first-half but trailed from a great goal by Aaron Lennon. Then Dele Alli's finish put them in level at the break. At times it was end to end but that was a fair result.
"Spurs are massive outsiders for the title but anything other than top four challenge will be a real failure."
Romelu Lukaku has carried Everton on his back this season - but even this consumate team man was angered when more chasing back and hard work on his part was wasted with another cheap concession of possession.
Strange mood around Goodison Park today. No-one seems very happy.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Harry Kane bursts into the penalty area but John Stones holds him off and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard collects.
'Improved Everton'
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"Everton far better so far in the second-half. They are on the front foot, winning challenges and second balls."
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
We have a contest this half.
It's end-to-end as Everton finally compete with their visitors.
This is anyone's game.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Christian Eriksen is the next to shoot for Spurs.,
His 20-yard effort is straight at goalkeeper Tim Howard though.
CLOSE!
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Brilliant desperate defending from John Stones.
Ben Davies's finds Dele Alli, who chests the ball into Harry Kane's path inside Everton's box.
The England man looks certain to score but Stones slides in to put Kane off and hit his shot wide.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Ross Barkley plays the ball in behind Tottenham's defence to the speedy Aaron Lennon. He reaches it at the bye line but his cut back is easily cut out and cleared.
'Spurs have to win'
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"Spurs will have seen Stoke come here and score four, they will be looking to win this game. If they are to be talked about as champions they have to win in this game when they are in total control."
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
High, wide and not very handsome.
Lovely lay off from Romelu Lukaku as Everton enjoy a rare break. Ross Barkley drives forward but, as he reaches the penalty area, he drives wildly wide.
Better from the hosts though.
KICK-OFF
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Game on.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
The teams are back out.
Can Tottenham continue their dominance?
Goal replay
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Deli Alli (20) has scored or assisted six goals in his last seven Premier League appearances.
Everton's first attack and a superb strike by Aaron Lennon - talk about against the run of play.
Goodison Park had started to vent its frustrations on Everton's players but suddenly they are all a lot happier.
Maybe not the time to remind Everton fans of their recent inability to defend a lead.
Goal replay
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
That was Aaron Lennon's (12) first goal in the Premier League in his last 15 apps - since April 2015.
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Lovely stuff from Aaron Lennon. The winger nutmegs Ben Davies, pulls the ball back to Arouna Kone on the edge of the penalty area but his shot is blocked by Jan Vertonghen.
At the other end, Christian Eriksen's speculative low strike is deflected wide for a corner. It comes to nothing.
'Great centre-forward play'
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"That is the first time in 21 minutes that Everton have been in Spurs' final third. It was great centre-forward play by Lukaku to hold off the centre-half, head the ball down into the path of Lennon, who controls with his chest and catches it on the half-volley."
Post update
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Spurs have totally dominated but are behind.
That was Everton's first shot and their first touch inside Tottenham's final third.
You have to take your chances...
GOAL - Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Aaron Lennon (21 mins)
Talk about against the run of play.
The ball is pumped into the penalty area, Romelu Lukaku heads the ball down and Aaron Lennon chests the ball down before volleying into the corner.
Great strike.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Everton's touch map also tells a story. No touches inside the final third.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
The wall does its job.
Erik Lamela curls the ball against a blue shoulder and Everton clear.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Free-kick for Spurs 20 yards out.
Seamus Coleman denies Erik Lamela but Gareth Barry is penalised for a high foot on Christian Eriksen.
Chance...
'Everton are offering nothing'
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"As an attacking threat Everton are offering absolutely nothing and they should be 1-0 down from Harry Kane's shot.
"Spurs are a confident team and you can see that in the way they playing."
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
A glance at the average positions of both teams shows Tottenham's dominance.
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Someone needs to tell Everton the aim is to keep hold of the ball.
This time, Ramiro Funes Mori gives the ball sloppily away inside his own half. Fortunately for him, Dele Alli's first touch is heavy and Everton clear.
Tottenham have started much greater momentum at a subdued Goodison Park. Everton seem content to let Mauricio Pochettino's side have the ball - and very dangerous game.
It has already needed one fine piece of defending from Seamus Coleman to stop a dangerous cross into the six-yard area and Harry Kane will be asking himself how that shot stayed out after hitting the post.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Harry Kane thought that was in.
The England striker collects the ball some 30 yards out. Nothing looks on, but he glances up, takes a little backlift and strikes a fierce low shot past goalkeeper Tiom Howard and against the inside of the post.
The ball bounces back across goal and out. Everton need to wake up.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
People moan about a lack of English talent.
No such complaints in midfield in this match.
Lovely move by Spurs down the left as Erik Lamela threatens to get in, but his pass lets him down.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
All Tottenham early on. Kyle Walker has a speculative shot from 20 yards blocked before Dele Alli sees a pass go astray 20 yards out.
Everton giving the visitors plenty of space - too much.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
So close to an opener for Spurs.
Kyle Walker drills in a low cross from the right, Dele Alli ghosts in at the far post and looks certain to tap home but Seamus Coleman slides in to clear.
Brilliant defending.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
A good noise being made by the away contingent.
You can sense a really feeling of belief among Tottenham fans.
Scrappy start from both.
KICK-OFF
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Under way at Goodison.
Can Spurs really win the title? This is a huge test of their credentials.
Post update
Everton v Tottenham
Mark Lawrenson
Ex-Liverpool defender
"Spurs need to buy some cover for Harry Kane. Any loss of form or injury for him would hit them very hard because they are nowhere near the same team without him."
LINE-UPS
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Post update
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Chris Sutton
Former Chelsea & Norwich striker
"I don't necessarily think it is a case of Everton needing new personnel - it's just the way they play.
"They are expansive, bomb the full-backs forward, it leaves holes at the back and they are caught out because of their style of play.
"Phil Jagielka is coming back from injury - but it would be the same with him playing."
Post update
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Here come the teams, accompanied by the obligatory Z Cars tune.
It is still absolutely belting it down.
Kane is able
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Can 2016 go any better?
Of course it can... Euro 2016. Harry Kane. Final. Winner.
Asking too much?
'Tottenham are serious contenders'
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Kevin Kilbane
Former Everton winger
"The loan system has worked so well for Spurs. They have had lots of players out on loan, and that has enabled them to develop and get 50 or 100 games under their belts before they played for Tottenham's first team.
"Mauricio Pochettino says to not expect too much from his players, but you look at the way they are playing and they are serious contenders for the Premier League title."
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
You can listen to commentary on this page from 16:00 GMT.
Graeme Parker: Longest footballing wait - Paul Scholes learning how to tackle.
Seven Fields: Better refereeing. Has never happened. Will it ever happen?
Dan Baldwin: An Aston Villa win? I know those words don't see the same sentence much these day.
Is there anything in football you have waited years for before it happened? Perhaps you are still waiting for your footballing dream to be realised?
Let us know by tweeting #bbcfootball or post on BBC Sport's Facebook page.
The numbers game
Everton v Tottenham
So why can't Tottenham win the league?
- They have won their last three Premier League games, and are aiming to win four in a row in the league for the first time since January 2014.
- They have lost just one of their last 18 Premier League matches (W9, D8).
- They are unbeaten away from home in the league since the opening day of the season (W4, D4). They've scored in every league away game since then.
- They have the meanest defence in the Premier League, having conceded 15 goals so far this season.
No reason then?
All you need is goals...
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
This could be billed as a battle of the sharpshooters and you can see why.
Romelu Lukaku has scored eight goals in his last seven Premier League appearances at Goodison Park, and 11 goals in his last 10 games in all competitions.
Harry Kane was the Premier League top scorer for 2015.
How key will they be?
Match of the Day
You can watch Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and at 23:25 GMT on BBC One in Scotland.
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Guy Mowbray
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"There are a few rumblings of discontent at Goodison. The sort that come with having won just one of the last six league games.
"It's not just the lack of wins troubling Toffees though, it's been the manner of the last two defeats - both at home.
"How they must envy the consistency of Spurs. Consistency, the best defence in the Premier League, and a ruthless streak that's swept them into the top four and even spawned title talk.
"They could you know. They really could."
Goals galore
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Everton are having a mixed season so far.
Despite some impressive football played, they have won just one of their last six league games, and lost two of the last three.
You are pretty much guaranteed entertainment though... games involving Roberto Martinez' side have produced 63 goals this season, the highest total in the top flight.
That'll be a 0-0 draw then.
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
You can listen on BBC Radio 5 live and online on this page.
Play our Premier League Predictor
Think you know your football? Test your expertise by playing our game and seeing how many results you can predict correctly. See how your guesses fare against other supporters and pundit Mark Lawrenson, plus get feedback from BBC Sport's team including Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer. What are you waiting for?
Everton manager Roberto Martinez keeps faith with goalkeeper Tim Howard, despite his poor form this season and mounting criticism from the club's fanbase.
Martinez has maintained that the American is his number one despite increased scrutiny and the improvement in his deputy Joel Robles.
Another eye-catching selection is Martinez's preference for Arouna Kone, who has looked tired recently, ahead of Gerard Deulofeu and Kevin Mirallas.
LINE-UPS
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Everton are without James McCarthy, who suffered a recurrence of a hip injury in the defeat to Stoke. Phil Jagielka, who has not played since October, is back on the substitutes bench. Arouna Kone also starts in attack ahead of Kevin Mirallas and Gerard Deulofeu.
Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has been ruled out for up to three weeks with a groin injury. while Alex Pritchard and Clinton Njie are also out with a knee problem.
That's all from us for today.
Thanks for your company and have a good evening.
Cheerio.
FT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham
To say Dele Alli was an attacking threat for Tottenham is an understatement.
Look at his heat map, all his work was in Everton's half.
FT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, speaking to Sky Sports: "The first-half was the best of the season. We were unlucky, we could have scored twice and were then unlucky to go behind, but showed a lot of character to come back. I think we lost two points today.”
Everton 1-1 Tottenmham,
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"Great game, I think probably a draw was fair. Tottenham dominated the first-half but trailed from a great goal by Aaron Lennon. Then Dele Alli's finish put them in level at the break. At times it was end to end but that was a fair result.
"Spurs are massive outsiders for the title but anything other than top four challenge will be a real failure."
Honours even at Goodison Park
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park
It ends all square here at Goodison Park and after a very one-sided first half, Everton showed great character to come back and have the better of the second half.
Mo Besic gave them strength and impetus in midfield but this Spurs team is very difficult to beat.
FT: Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Both sets of fans seem relatively happy.
Everton, after an awful first half, stepped up their game after the break and could have grabbed all three points by the end.
Tottenham were totally in control at the break but were made to work for the point. They move six points off top spot.
FULL-TIME
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
What a finale.
Both sides were out on their feet as they pushed for a winner.
A draw probably fair in the end.
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Romelu Lukaku again gets in behind. His shot is blocked and Ross Barkley's follow-up is well saved by Hugo Lloris.
Post update
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"End to end this last couple of minute, both teams are making mistake after mistake and both teams are shattered."
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Romelu Lukaku breaks at the other end but lashes over the bar.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Shot from 20 yards by Hueng-min Son blocked.
End-to-end.
'Like Rio'
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"John Stones reminds you of Rio Ferdinand, he does not immediately smash the ball out, he wants to keep it. He takes a risk but more times than not he comes away with the ball."
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Chaos in Tottenham's defence but Everton fail to take advantage.
Three minutes injury time signalled.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Cool, cool defending by John Stones.
He is taking the mick there as he refuses to hack the ball clear inside his own penalty area, despite being under heavy pressure. He wins the foul in the end.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Gerard Deulofeu delivers, Tom Cleverley heads it on but the ball is cleared.
Erik Lamela is replaced by Josh Onomah in midfield for Spurs.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Everton corner. Can they nick it?
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Romelu Lukaku is almost in.
Muhamed Besic slots the ball in behind Tottenham's defence but it is just too far away from the striker.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli limps off and is replaced by Nacer Chadli. He will slot in behind Harry Kane.
Another impressive display from the young England international.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Goodison Park is bouncing. The home fans fancy a winner...
CLOSE!
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
From the resulting corner, Ramiro Funes Mori guides a free header inches wide of the post.
He should score. Everton have the momentum.
GREAT SAVE!
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Gareth Barry crosses from the right, Romelu Lukaku heads into the air.
The ball is cleared to the edge of the penalty area where Muhamed Besic's dipping volley is tipped over Hugo Lloris.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
At the other end Dele Alli stings Tim Howard's hands with a 20-yard shot straight at him.
Can either side find a valuable winner?
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Gerard Delulofeu has acres of space on the right of Tottenham's box. He dallies though and his cross is deflected for a corner.
Leighton Baines' resulting delivery is poor and easily cleared.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Another yellow card for Tottenham.
Tom Carroll takes one for the team as he tugs back a marauding Ross Barkley.
He had to do it...
Injury worry for Alli?
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"He has had a real influence on the game with a wonderful goal but it looks like Dele Alli is limping a bit."
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Erik Lamela is cautioned for a hand off in Seamus Coleman's face.
Hueng-min Son replaces Christian Eriksen and will slot in in the three behind lone striker Harry Kane.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Gareth Barry's glanced header towards goal is partially cleared.
The ball finds Gerard Deulofeu on the right and his cross just evades the head of Romelu Lukaku at the far post.
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
There have been few clear-cut chances this half.
Tottenham still look the more dangerous but Everton are at least now making a game of it.
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Roberto Martinez has seen enough.
He brings on Muhamed Besic for Arouna Kone in midfield on the left and forward Gerard Deulofeu for Aaron Lennon on the right. Everton move to a 4-3-3.
The fans don't seem chuffed to see Lennon replaced.
Lukaku shows his frustration
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park
Romelu Lukaku has carried Everton on his back this season - but even this consumate team man was angered when more chasing back and hard work on his part was wasted with another cheap concession of possession.
Strange mood around Goodison Park today. No-one seems very happy.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Harry Kane bursts into the penalty area but John Stones holds him off and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard collects.
'Improved Everton'
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"Everton far better so far in the second-half. They are on the front foot, winning challenges and second balls."
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
We have a contest this half.
It's end-to-end as Everton finally compete with their visitors.
This is anyone's game.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Christian Eriksen is the next to shoot for Spurs.,
His 20-yard effort is straight at goalkeeper Tim Howard though.
CLOSE!
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Brilliant desperate defending from John Stones.
Ben Davies's finds Dele Alli, who chests the ball into Harry Kane's path inside Everton's box.
The England man looks certain to score but Stones slides in to put Kane off and hit his shot wide.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Ross Barkley plays the ball in behind Tottenham's defence to the speedy Aaron Lennon. He reaches it at the bye line but his cut back is easily cut out and cleared.
'Spurs have to win'
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"Spurs will have seen Stoke come here and score four, they will be looking to win this game. If they are to be talked about as champions they have to win in this game when they are in total control."
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
High, wide and not very handsome.
Lovely lay off from Romelu Lukaku as Everton enjoy a rare break. Ross Barkley drives forward but, as he reaches the penalty area, he drives wildly wide.
Better from the hosts though.
KICK-OFF
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Game on.
Post update
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
The teams are back out.
Can Tottenham continue their dominance?
Goal replay
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Deli Alli (20) has scored or assisted six goals in his last seven Premier League appearances.
What a pass by Toby Alderweireld (4) though.
Spurs deservedly on terms
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park
Everton would have been grateful - disbelieving even - to have gone in ahead at half-time and that equaliser was the least Spurs deserved.
Spurs have dominated possession and chances. Now they have the reward and the momentum.
Goodison Park, even with the lead, has been an anxious and unsettled place.
'What a ball by Alderweireld'
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"With all we hear about possession and philosophy, both goals have come from 50-yard passes.
"It was a pass of purpose by Alderweireld.
"Spurs have kept the ball, they have had more possession and what a ball that was from the centre-half. Unbelievable and great finish and Spurs deserved that goal."
HALF-TIME
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Tottenham have completely dominated.
They have had 62% of possession and finally got their just rewards.
GOAL - Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Dele Alli (45 mins)
You can't say it wasn't coming.
A stunning 60-yard diagonal pass from Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli takes it down on his chest before volleying home low.
Great finish.
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
It's fair to say, from Hugo Lloris' touch map below, the Tottenham goalkeeper has had a quiet half.
Two minutes injury time signalled.
'Lloris has had nothing to do'
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"No corners, no shot to save. The only time Hugo Lloris has had anything to do was to pick the ball out of his net after Lennon's goal."
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Seamus Coleman is a busy man.
Now, he clatters into an advertising hoarding behind the goal, via the head of a steward.
He is okay.
'So much pressure from Spurs'
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live at King Power Stadium
"It is amazing how much pressure Spurs have put on Everton, it is pressure after pressure but they cannot get the breakthrough.
"Everton have been defending very well, Seamus Coleman has been Everton's best defender while John Stones has been defending on the front foot.
"It is amazing how this game is 1-0 to Everton."
Post update
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
More sublime approach play from Spurs.
An exquisite switch to the left by Christian Eriksen, Ben Davies whips the ball in but Dele Alli heads over.
If this was a boxing match, the towel would have been thrown in by Everton a long time ago.
It is the hosts who lead though.
Post update
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
A poor delivery and Everton partially clear at the near post.
From the loose ball, Erik Lamela attempts to slide Dele Alli in but it is a tad heavy and the ball runs out.
Post update
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Corner for Tottenham...
Post update
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
A third touch for Everton inside Tottenham's penalty area as Arouna Kone weakly heads Seamus Coleman's cross behind.
The other two touches were the assist and the goal.
Post update
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Kyle Walker is enjoying the freedom of Goodison Park down the right for Spurs.
Christian Eriksen again plays him in behind Everton's defence but his low cross is cleared away by Seamus Coleman.
More good defending from the Everton man, who is now booked harshly for handball.
Post update
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Ambitious from Tom Carroll.
He attempts a strike from 30 yards and it is easy for Tim Howard.
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Spurs won't believe they are behind.
Only Aaron Lennon and Romelu Lukaku's average positions are in Tottenham's half for Everton - and only just.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
A scorcher.
Ben Davies unleashes a thunderbolt from the edge of the penalty area that strikes the underside of the bar and bounces out.
There are goals in this game. Lots of them.
Everton smash and grab
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park
Everton's first attack and a superb strike by Aaron Lennon - talk about against the run of play.
Goodison Park had started to vent its frustrations on Everton's players but suddenly they are all a lot happier.
Maybe not the time to remind Everton fans of their recent inability to defend a lead.
Goal replay
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
That was Aaron Lennon's (12) first goal in the Premier League in his last 15 apps - since April 2015.
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Lovely stuff from Aaron Lennon. The winger nutmegs Ben Davies, pulls the ball back to Arouna Kone on the edge of the penalty area but his shot is blocked by Jan Vertonghen.
At the other end, Christian Eriksen's speculative low strike is deflected wide for a corner. It comes to nothing.
'Great centre-forward play'
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"That is the first time in 21 minutes that Everton have been in Spurs' final third. It was great centre-forward play by Lukaku to hold off the centre-half, head the ball down into the path of Lennon, who controls with his chest and catches it on the half-volley."
Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Spurs have totally dominated but are behind.
That was Everton's first shot and their first touch inside Tottenham's final third.
You have to take your chances...
GOAL - Everton 1-0 Tottenham
Aaron Lennon (21 mins)
Talk about against the run of play.
The ball is pumped into the penalty area, Romelu Lukaku heads the ball down and Aaron Lennon chests the ball down before volleying into the corner.
Great strike.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Everton's touch map also tells a story. No touches inside the final third.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
The wall does its job.
Erik Lamela curls the ball against a blue shoulder and Everton clear.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Free-kick for Spurs 20 yards out.
Seamus Coleman denies Erik Lamela but Gareth Barry is penalised for a high foot on Christian Eriksen.
Chance...
'Everton are offering nothing'
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Robbie Savage
Former Leicester midfielder on Radio 5 live
"As an attacking threat Everton are offering absolutely nothing and they should be 1-0 down from Harry Kane's shot.
"Spurs are a confident team and you can see that in the way they playing."
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
A glance at the average positions of both teams shows Tottenham's dominance.
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Someone needs to tell Everton the aim is to keep hold of the ball.
This time, Ramiro Funes Mori gives the ball sloppily away inside his own half. Fortunately for him, Dele Alli's first touch is heavy and Everton clear.
Everton playing like the away team.
Spurs take charge
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park
Tottenham have started much greater momentum at a subdued Goodison Park. Everton seem content to let Mauricio Pochettino's side have the ball - and very dangerous game.
It has already needed one fine piece of defending from Seamus Coleman to stop a dangerous cross into the six-yard area and Harry Kane will be asking himself how that shot stayed out after hitting the post.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Harry Kane thought that was in.
The England striker collects the ball some 30 yards out. Nothing looks on, but he glances up, takes a little backlift and strikes a fierce low shot past goalkeeper Tiom Howard and against the inside of the post.
The ball bounces back across goal and out. Everton need to wake up.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
People moan about a lack of English talent.
No such complaints in midfield in this match.
Lovely move by Spurs down the left as Erik Lamela threatens to get in, but his pass lets him down.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
All Tottenham early on. Kyle Walker has a speculative shot from 20 yards blocked before Dele Alli sees a pass go astray 20 yards out.
Everton giving the visitors plenty of space - too much.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
So close to an opener for Spurs.
Kyle Walker drills in a low cross from the right, Dele Alli ghosts in at the far post and looks certain to tap home but Seamus Coleman slides in to clear.
Brilliant defending.
Post update
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
A good noise being made by the away contingent.
You can sense a really feeling of belief among Tottenham fans.
Scrappy start from both.
KICK-OFF
Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Under way at Goodison.
Can Spurs really win the title? This is a huge test of their credentials.
Post update
Everton v Tottenham
Mark Lawrenson
Ex-Liverpool defender
"Spurs need to buy some cover for Harry Kane. Any loss of form or injury for him would hit them very hard because they are nowhere near the same team without him."
LINE-UPS
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Chris Sutton
Former Chelsea & Norwich striker
"I don't necessarily think it is a case of Everton needing new personnel - it's just the way they play.
"They are expansive, bomb the full-backs forward, it leaves holes at the back and they are caught out because of their style of play.
"Phil Jagielka is coming back from injury - but it would be the same with him playing."
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Here come the teams, accompanied by the obligatory Z Cars tune.
It is still absolutely belting it down.
Kane is able
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Can 2016 go any better?
Of course it can... Euro 2016. Harry Kane. Final. Winner.
Asking too much?
'Tottenham are serious contenders'
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Kevin Kilbane
Former Everton winger
"The loan system has worked so well for Spurs. They have had lots of players out on loan, and that has enabled them to develop and get 50 or 100 games under their belts before they played for Tottenham's first team.
"Mauricio Pochettino says to not expect too much from his players, but you look at the way they are playing and they are serious contenders for the Premier League title."
You can listen to commentary on this page from 16:00 GMT.
Graeme Parker: Longest footballing wait - Paul Scholes learning how to tackle.
Seven Fields: Better refereeing. Has never happened. Will it ever happen?
Dan Baldwin: An Aston Villa win? I know those words don't see the same sentence much these day.
Is there anything in football you have waited years for before it happened? Perhaps you are still waiting for your footballing dream to be realised?
Let us know by tweeting #bbcfootball or post on BBC Sport's Facebook page.
The numbers game
Everton v Tottenham
So why can't Tottenham win the league?
- They have won their last three Premier League games, and are aiming to win four in a row in the league for the first time since January 2014.
- They have lost just one of their last 18 Premier League matches (W9, D8).
- They are unbeaten away from home in the league since the opening day of the season (W4, D4). They've scored in every league away game since then.
- They have the meanest defence in the Premier League, having conceded 15 goals so far this season.
No reason then?
All you need is goals...
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
This could be billed as a battle of the sharpshooters and you can see why.
Romelu Lukaku has scored eight goals in his last seven Premier League appearances at Goodison Park, and 11 goals in his last 10 games in all competitions.
Harry Kane was the Premier League top scorer for 2015.
How key will they be?
You can watch Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and at 23:25 GMT on BBC One in Scotland.
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Guy Mowbray
BBC Match of the Day commentator
"There are a few rumblings of discontent at Goodison. The sort that come with having won just one of the last six league games.
"It's not just the lack of wins troubling Toffees though, it's been the manner of the last two defeats - both at home.
"First 3-2 versus Leicester, then 4-3 against Stoke. Great entertainment 'for neutrals' but no points - and who cares about 'neutrals' anyway?
"How they must envy the consistency of Spurs. Consistency, the best defence in the Premier League, and a ruthless streak that's swept them into the top four and even spawned title talk.
"They could you know. They really could."
Goals galore
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Everton are having a mixed season so far.
Despite some impressive football played, they have won just one of their last six league games, and lost two of the last three.
You are pretty much guaranteed entertainment though... games involving Roberto Martinez' side have produced 63 goals this season, the highest total in the top flight.
That'll be a 0-0 draw then.
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
You can listen on BBC Radio 5 live and online on this page.
Play our Premier League Predictor
Think you know your football? Test your expertise by playing our game and seeing how many results you can predict correctly. See how your guesses fare against other supporters and pundit Mark Lawrenson, plus get feedback from BBC Sport's team including Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.
Click here to play
Saran Anandan: Arsenal winning the league.
Dr. Spits: Improved standard of refereeing. Video technology being used to punish cheats.
callum napier: 104 years and counting since Hibs last won the Scottish Cup.
Is there anything in football you have waited years for before it happened? Perhaps you are still waiting for your footballing dream to be realised?
Let us know by tweeting #bbcfootball or post on BBC Sport's Facebook page.
Martinez not to be moved on Howard
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park
Everton manager Roberto Martinez keeps faith with goalkeeper Tim Howard, despite his poor form this season and mounting criticism from the club's fanbase.
Martinez has maintained that the American is his number one despite increased scrutiny and the improvement in his deputy Joel Robles.
Another eye-catching selection is Martinez's preference for Arouna Kone, who has looked tired recently, ahead of Gerard Deulofeu and Kevin Mirallas.
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Everton are without James McCarthy, who suffered a recurrence of a hip injury in the defeat to Stoke. Phil Jagielka, who has not played since October, is back on the substitutes bench. Arouna Kone also starts in attack ahead of Kevin Mirallas and Gerard Deulofeu.
Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has been ruled out for up to three weeks with a groin injury. while Alex Pritchard and Clinton Njie are also out with a knee problem.
Team news
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Team news
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Hitting the wrong notes
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park
Merseyside has been hit by a deluge for the last few hours so not too many supporters are taking advantage of the fanzone outside Goodison Park.
A band playing in the area have decided to inject a little humour into some very damp proceedings with a version of Travis hit "Why Does It Always Rain On Me?"
Raining on everyone here today. Horrible.
Wet, wet, wet
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
New year, same old weather.
It's a little bit wet out there.
Why not get involved in our live coverage yourself?
Is there anything in football you have waited years for before it happened? Perhaps you are still waiting for your footballing dream to be realised?
Let us know by tweeting #bbcfootball or post on BBC Sport's Facebook page.
Everton v Tottenham (16:00 GMT)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Everton v Tottenham.
A win for Spurs at Goodison and they are just four points shy of league leaders and bitter rivals Arsenal.
This genuinely could be their year... couldn't it?
Everton move into the top half with a victory of their own.
Can Spurs do it?
Guessed what I'm talking about?
The date was 1961 and the event was Tottenham's last top-flight title.
They say good things come to those who wait....
It's been a while...
The Beatles had never had a number one hit.
Humans had never landed on the moon.
And Marilyn Monroe was still alive.
Yes, Tottenham fans it has been THAT long.
