Sunderland v Aston Villa

Quote Message: This a massive game for Sunderland - a must-win game. Not just about points but in terms of confidence and belief too. Villa are cut adrift and it looks as though they are going to go down. But Sunderland need a result this weekend just to give everyone a bit of a lift. If they get beat or even draw then it's going to be very difficult for them."

This a massive game for Sunderland - a must-win game. Not just about points but in terms of confidence and belief too. Villa are cut adrift and it looks as though they are going to go down. But Sunderland need a result this weekend just to give everyone a bit of a lift. If they get beat or even draw then it's going to be very difficult for them."