Stoke City v Crystal Palace

I'm ducking out of here now to write the match report. It'll be online shortly. See you!
FULL-TIME
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
That is a very, very impressive victory by Crystal Palace who march on under Alan Pardew.
CLOSE!
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
I feel sorry for Stoke here. But pleased for Palace at the same time (if that makes sense).
Xherdan Shaqiri has a dig from outside the area, but it's blocked by some desperate Palace defending.
'Now Palace are up into fifth!'
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Danny Mills
Former Man City defender, Final Score
"Fabulous finish after a bit of pinball, with the ball bouncing all over the shop. And now Palace are up into fifth!"
Post update
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
What a goal. What a goal.
It had to be special to beat Jack Butland. The ball lands at the feet of substitute Lee Chung-yong 30 yards out and the South Korean fires a shot across the keeper and into the top corner. Palace can't believe it. Neither can Stoke.
GOAL - Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Lee Chung-yong
GREAT SAVE!
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Yannick Bolasie to win it for Palace... Jack Butland races off his line... and saves.
CLOSE!
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
That's close. Very close. Xherdan Shaqiri takes aim from 40 yards out and almost sneaks the ball in at the near post. The ball bounced a couple of times before reaching the keeper. Almost.
Post update
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Bojan appears to have an extra spring in his step now - dropping deep to try and get on the ball. Stoke are piling forward, but Palace will fancy themselves on the break.
Post update
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Now it's Palace who are wobbling, like they've been smashed in the jaw by a Mike Tyson uppercut.
Post update
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Was it a penalty? Hard to say. Not the answer you wanted, I know. Damien Delaney went up for a header and the ball did strike his arm. The laws say penalty, but I have to wonder if Delaney was a little unfortunate. Either way, we've got a grandstand finish on our hands now.
GOAL - Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Bojan penalty
The perfect penalty - pace and precision from Bojan to the right of a diving Wayne Hennessey. Stoke back in it.
PENALTY for Stoke
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Damien Delaney is punished for a handball. Penalty.
CLOSE!
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
It's beginning to look like it's not going to be Stoke's day. The ball lands at the feet of Bojan eight yards out, but his low shot is straight at the keeper.
Post update
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Bojan gets everyone off their feet with a jinking run into the box, but he runs into a Damien Delaney-shaped cul-de-sac.
Post update
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
There's some moans and groans from the home fans as Crystal Palace enjoy a sustained period of possession.
CLOSE!
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
This game is end to end now - this time Stoke almost scoring as Marko Arnuatovic turns Joel Ward inside out on the edge of the box and his shot is deflected just wide.
Post update
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Marouane Chamakh drives at the Stoke defence but his shot is disappointing and trickles wide.
SUBSTITUTION
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Glenn Whelan, who has played every minute of every game this season, is hooked. Jon Walters replaces the Irish midfielder.
PENALTY APPEAL
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
James McArthur's shot from six yards out is blocked by a sprawling Glen Johnson. Palace appeal for handball. Would have been harsh. Not given.
SUBSTITUTION
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
A blow for Palace as goal-scorer Connor Wickham slowly makes his way from the pitch with injury. He will be replaced by Marouane Chamakh.
Post update
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Stoke are playing as though there's only five minutes left, never mind 30 minutes. Palace scramble the ball away twice as the hosts once again look menacing in the final third.
CLOSE!
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Oohhh... Palace almost make it 2-0, again against the run of play. Yannick Bolasie puts in a teasing ball from the left and James McArthur gets to it at the far post but turns the ball wide after being put off by the imposing presence of Jack Butland.
Post update
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Stoke just don't seem to be 100% on it today. They win a free-kick 30 yards out but the chance is wasted when Marko Arnautovic puts the set-piece over the bar. Not even close.
Post update
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
With Manchester United losing against Norwich - 2-0, in case you were wondering - it means Palace are currently level on points with LvG's men. Not a bad way to head into Christmas.
CLOSE!
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
A daisycutter of a shot from Glen Johnson is well saved by Wayne Hennessey. This game has sparked into life now.
Post update
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
There's more urgency about Stoke after the break and Ibrahim Afellay chests the ball down on the edge of the box but slices his shot wide under pressure from a Palace defender.
Post update
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Yannick Bolasie blazes well over as Crystal Palace begin on the front foot.
KICK-OFF
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Slade's Merry Christmas greets the players for the second half.
Tune.
"Are you hanging up a stocking on your wallIt's the time that every santa has a ballDoes he ride a red-nose reindeer?"
Post update
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Chris Sutton
Former Chelsea & Norwich striker on Final Score
"Everybody laughed at me when I said Crystal Palace would finish above Spurs this season.
"But they have played well again today - and without Yohan Cabaye. They are set up well for the counter attack."
'Wickham hit that so hard!'
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Danny Mills
Former Man City defender, Final Score
"I think that was a penalty, a challenge from behind. It was soft but it was a spot-kick. And Wickham hit that so hard - it hit the back of the net and straight back out again!"
HALF-TIME
Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Palace are a bit fortunate to be going into the break in front. The first thing Jack Butland has had to do all day is pick the ball out of the net. Stoke will question why Glenn Whelan nibbled at Wilfried Zaha's ankles, with the winger running away from goal.
Not that Pardew's boys are complaining.
GOAL - Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace
Connor Wickham penalty
Straight down the middle from Connor Wickam. Goal... and Palace in front.
PENALTY to Palace
Stoke 0-0 Palace
Don't go for that pie! Glenn Whelan has just bundled over Wilfried Zaha in the box...
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
Go and grab a half-time pie before the rush. I don't think anything is going to happen here any time soon.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
The stats tell a tale here - Stoke have had seven attempts on goal to Palace's two. Only one Stoke effort has been on target. None for Palace.
CLOSE!
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
Chance for Stoke as Erik Pieters sees his cross on the left deflected goalwards by Marco van Ginkel and it comes back off the post with the keeper beaten.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
Jason Puncheon is playing very central this afternoon for Palace, who need a bit more width down the left with Wilfried Zaha stretching Stoke on the other flank.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
That was almost magical from Marko Arnautovic who held off two men and pinged the ball 40 yards but the Palace keeper gets there before the Stoke forward. A warning for the Eagles though.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
Here's the build-up to that Bojan shot which was tipped wide. Some nice play from Stoke who are beginning to impose themselves on the contest.
GREAT SAVE!
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
Stoke are turning up the dial now. Bojan rifles in a stinging shot which is tipped wide by Wayne Hennessey. Good save that.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
Xherdan Shaqiri drops his shoulder and heads goalwards. He evades a couple of challenges before being stopped in his tracks by Damien Delaney. Almost exciting.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
Mark Hughes looks a bit fed up on the blustery Britannia touchline. As though he's worried about how much money Mrs Hughes might be spending in the sales on Panic Saturday.
I've just suggested to a colleague that this game is not living up to expectation. His reply is that he had low expectations for this game anyway.
Which of us was right? Seriously... this is a poor game at the moment.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
Still no chances...
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
All of a sudden, Stoke are becoming the dominant team as Crystal Palace sit back and allow the hosts to zip the ball about. A dangerous game to be playing with Stoke's front three.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
We're still waiting for a proper chance here. In other news, does anybody else hate the fact Glen Johnson wears the number eight shirt? With Phil Bardsley hogging the number two shirt, give Jono the number 22 and move Xherdan Shaqiri to number eight. Much more deserving.
Shaqiri, by the way, has just dragged a shot well wide from 30 yards out. Well wide.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
You know how I said Palace appeared to be loading up attacks down the right...
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
To Crystal Palace's credit, they look like the home side here. They are playing a high line and spraying the ball out wide whenever possible. No real chances yet though.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
It looks like Palace are trying to exploit any Stoke weakness down the right, as they continually look to release the lively-looking Wilfried Zaha. Philipp Wollscheid is looking good though - cutting everything out.
Post update
Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
For those doing any sort of commentator's bingo, here's your first mention of a 'stiff breeze' at the Brit today.
An early chance for Palace sees a cross come in from the right towards Connor Wickham but Philipp Wollscheid reads it and clears.
Post update
Stoke v Crystal Palace
We'll get the pre-match handshakes out of the way and then we're good to go.
Should be a cracker this.
Post update
Stoke v Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT)
Post update
Stoke v Crystal Palace
I've just clocked that Palace can go fourth today if results go their way. Stoke aren't that far behind either.
Post update
Stoke v Crystal Palace
We're waiting for the teams to come out at the Brit now. The pitch is lined by local children waving flags. A bit of Eminem 'Lose Yourself' is pumped out over the speakers. Almost set.
Post update
Stoke v Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT)
Predict the unpredictable
BBC Sport's prediction overlord Mark Lawrenson reckons this game is going to be 2-0 to Stoke.
There is a league table for how fans of each club are doing prediction-wise this season. Stoke and Palace are battling it out for the 'Champions League' places.
Post update
Stoke v Crystal Palace
Home supporters at The Brit are currently applauding a number of people connected to the club who have sadly passed away this year. Emotional - but a nice touch from all.
Post update
Stoke v Crystal Palace
I'm sure Palace fans know this already, but the Eagles have completed a deal that sees American investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer take a large stake in the club.
The pair, who already own the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, will join chairman Steve Parish in control at Selhurst Park.
Harris, Blitzer and Parish will each own an 18% stake in Palace.
Parish said shareholders had agreed an "initial £50m injection of capital" to develop the club's stadium.
Exciting times. At this rate, Palace will be winning the league in five years.
Butland for England?
Don't expect loads of goals
Simon Brotherton
MOTD commentator at Britannia Stadium
"Stoke were really impressive in beating Manchester City 2-0 in their last home game and this one is a sellout, but Crystal Palace will likely prove to be stubborn opponents.
"They've won 10 away games in the league since Alan Pardew took over in January, a figure bettered only by Arsenal (12 victories) in that time.
"It'll probably be tight with goals at a premium. Stoke have kept clean sheets in seven of the last nine in the league, while Palace have only let in half a dozen goals on the road."
Post update
Stoke v Crystal Palace
Looking at my pictures of the Britannia, it looks windy and dark. I'm not sure we've seen any daylight in that part of the country today.
Luckily we've got Bojan and Bolasie to light things up for us.
Santa's in the house
Stoke v Crystal Palace
Post update
Stoke v Crystal Palace
Hopefully you're all pumped for today's game. We now live in a world where Stoke v Crystal Palace is the clash of the two most entertaining teams in the country (I might be overegging that slightly. But only slightly).
Manchester United? Boring. They're so last decade. Give me a 3pm with Stoke and the Palace any day of the week (don't tell any Man Utd fans I said that!).
LINE-UPS
Stoke v Crystal Palace
First thing's first though... here are your teams...
OptaCopyright: Opta
OptaCopyright: Opta
Afternoon!
PACopyright: PA
Afternoon one and all. Welcome to what I believe has been termed 'Panic Saturday'.
Got your Christmas shopping sorted?
If you have, well done. If not, what are you playing at?
Now's not the time to start though. We've got football to follow.
Post update
Welcome to our live page for Stoke City v Crystal Palace. We’ll have local radio and text commentary here from 14:30 GMT. You can keep up to date with all the build-up to today’s games here.
