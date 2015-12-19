Stoke v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Crystal Palace

Follow today's other PL matches here

Summary

  1. Stoke: Butland, Johnson, Shawcross, Wollscheid, Pieters, van Ginkel, Whelan, Shaqiri, Afellay, Arnautovic, Krkic.
  2. Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Delaney, Souare, Zaha, Ledley, McArthur, Puncheon, Wickham, Bolasie.

By Marc Higginson

    I'm ducking out of here now to write the match report. It'll be online shortly. See you!

  2. FULL-TIME

    Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace

    That is a very, very impressive victory by Crystal Palace who march on under Alan Pardew.

  3. CLOSE!

    Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace

    I feel sorry for Stoke here. But pleased for Palace at the same time (if that makes sense).

    Xherdan Shaqiri has a dig from outside the area, but it's blocked by some desperate Palace defending.

    Stoke City manager Mark Hughes
  4. 'Now Palace are up into fifth!'

    Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace

    Danny Mills

    Former Man City defender, Final Score

    "Fabulous finish after a bit of pinball, with the ball bouncing all over the shop. And now Palace are up into fifth!"  

  5. Post update

    Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace

    What a goal. What a goal.

    It had to be special to beat Jack Butland. The ball lands at the feet of substitute Lee Chung-yong 30 yards out and the South Korean fires a shot across the keeper and into the top corner. Palace can't believe it. Neither can Stoke.

  6. GOAL - Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace

    Lee Chung-yong

  7. GREAT SAVE!

    Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace

    Yannick Bolasie to win it for Palace... Jack Butland races off his line... and saves.

  8. CLOSE!

    Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace

    That's close. Very close. Xherdan Shaqiri takes aim from 40 yards out and almost sneaks the ball in at the near post. The ball bounced a couple of times before reaching the keeper. Almost.

  9. Post update

    Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace

    Bojan appears to have an extra spring in his step now - dropping deep to try and get on the ball. Stoke are piling forward, but Palace will fancy themselves on the break.

  10. Post update

    Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace

    Now it's Palace who are wobbling, like they've been smashed in the jaw by a Mike Tyson uppercut.

    Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew
  11. Post update

    Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace

    Was it a penalty? Hard to say. Not the answer you wanted, I know. Damien Delaney went up for a header and the ball did strike his arm. The laws say penalty, but I have to wonder if Delaney was a little unfortunate. Either way, we've got a grandstand finish on our hands now.

  12. GOAL - Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace

    Bojan penalty

    The perfect penalty - pace and precision from Bojan to the right of a diving Wayne Hennessey. Stoke back in it.

    Bojan equalises for Stoke
  13. PENALTY for Stoke

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Damien Delaney is punished for a handball. Penalty.

  14. CLOSE!

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    It's beginning to look like it's not going to be Stoke's day. The ball lands at the feet of Bojan eight yards out, but his low shot is straight at the keeper.

  15. Post update

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Bojan gets everyone off their feet with a jinking run into the box, but he runs into a Damien Delaney-shaped cul-de-sac.

  16. Post update

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    There's some moans and groans from the home fans as Crystal Palace enjoy a sustained period of possession.

  17. CLOSE!

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    This game is end to end now - this time Stoke almost scoring as Marko Arnuatovic turns Joel Ward inside out on the edge of the box and his shot is deflected just wide.

  18. Post update

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Marouane Chamakh drives at the Stoke defence but his shot is disappointing and trickles wide.

  19. SUBSTITUTION

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Glenn Whelan, who has played every minute of every game this season, is hooked. Jon Walters replaces the Irish midfielder.

  20. PENALTY APPEAL

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    James McArthur's shot from six yards out is blocked by a sprawling Glen Johnson. Palace appeal for handball. Would have been harsh. Not given.

  21. SUBSTITUTION

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    A blow for Palace as goal-scorer Connor Wickham slowly makes his way from the pitch with injury. He will be replaced by Marouane Chamakh.

  22. Post update

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Stoke are playing as though there's only five minutes left, never mind 30 minutes. Palace scramble the ball away twice as the hosts once again look menacing in the final third.

  23. CLOSE!

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Oohhh... Palace almost make it 2-0, again against the run of play. Yannick Bolasie puts in a teasing ball from the left and James McArthur gets to it at the far post but turns the ball wide after being put off by the imposing presence of Jack Butland.

  24. Post update

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Stoke just don't seem to be 100% on it today. They win a free-kick 30 yards out but the chance is wasted when Marko Arnautovic puts the set-piece over the bar. Not even close.

  25. Post update

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    With Manchester United losing against Norwich - 2-0, in case you were wondering - it means Palace are currently level on points with LvG's men. Not a bad way to head into Christmas.

  26. CLOSE!

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    A daisycutter of a shot from Glen Johnson is well saved by Wayne Hennessey. This game has sparked into life now.

  27. Post update

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    There's more urgency about Stoke after the break and Ibrahim Afellay chests the ball down on the edge of the box but slices his shot wide under pressure from a Palace defender.

  28. Post update

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Yannick Bolasie blazes well over as Crystal Palace begin on the front foot.

  29. KICK-OFF

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Slade's Merry Christmas greets the players for the second half.

    Tune.

    "Are you hanging up a stocking on your wallIt's the time that every santa has a ballDoes he ride a red-nose reindeer?"  

  30. Post update

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Chris Sutton

    Former Chelsea & Norwich striker on Final Score

    "Everybody laughed at me when I said Crystal Palace would finish above Spurs this season. 

    "But they have played well again today - and without Yohan Cabaye. They are set up well for the counter attack."

    Connor Wickham celebrates for Crystal Palace
  31. 'Wickham hit that so hard!'

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Danny Mills

    Former Man City defender, Final Score

    "I think that was a penalty, a challenge from behind. It was soft but it was a spot-kick. And Wickham hit that so hard - it hit the back of the net and straight back out again!"  

    Connor Wickham scores for Crystal Palace
  32. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball

    James Calder: So pleased for Wickham. Yes, it's from a penalty but he's earned it with the past few weeks' performances.

  33. HALF-TIME

    Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Palace are a bit fortunate to be going into the break in front. The first thing Jack Butland has had to do all day is pick the ball out of the net. Stoke will question why Glenn Whelan nibbled at Wilfried Zaha's ankles, with the winger running away from goal.

    Not that Pardew's boys are complaining. 

  34. GOAL - Stoke 0-1 Crystal Palace

    Connor Wickham penalty

    Straight down the middle from Connor Wickam. Goal... and Palace in front.

    Connor Wickham celebrates his opener for Crystal Palace
  35. PENALTY to Palace

    Stoke 0-0 Palace

    Don't go for that pie! Glenn Whelan has just bundled over Wilfried Zaha in the box...

  36. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    Go and grab a half-time pie before the rush. I don't think anything is going to happen here any time soon.

  37. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    The stats tell a tale here - Stoke have had seven attempts on goal to Palace's two. Only one Stoke effort has been on target. None for Palace.

    Philipp Wollscheid and Wilfried Zaha
    Copyright: Getty Images

  38. CLOSE!

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    Chance for Stoke as Erik Pieters sees his cross on the left deflected goalwards by Marco van Ginkel and it comes back off the post with the keeper beaten.

  39. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    Jason Puncheon is playing very central this afternoon for Palace, who need a bit more width down the left with Wilfried Zaha stretching Stoke on the other flank.

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
  40. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    That was almost magical from Marko Arnautovic who held off two men and pinged the ball 40 yards but the Palace keeper gets there before the Stoke forward. A warning for the Eagles though.

  41. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    Here's the build-up to that Bojan shot which was tipped wide. Some nice play from Stoke who are beginning to impose themselves on the contest.

    Bojan
  42. GREAT SAVE!

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    Stoke are turning up the dial now. Bojan rifles in a stinging shot which is tipped wide by Wayne Hennessey. Good save that.

  43. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    Xherdan Shaqiri drops his shoulder and heads goalwards. He evades a couple of challenges before being stopped in his tracks by Damien Delaney. Almost exciting.

  44. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    Mark Hughes looks a bit fed up on the blustery Britannia touchline. As though he's worried about how much money Mrs Hughes might be spending in the sales on Panic Saturday.

    I've just suggested to a colleague that this game is not living up to expectation. His reply is that he had low expectations for this game anyway.

    Which of us was right? Seriously... this is a poor game at the moment.

    Glenn Whelan and Joe Ledley
  45. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    Still no chances...

    Stoke v Palace
  46. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    All of a sudden, Stoke are becoming the dominant team as Crystal Palace sit back and allow the hosts to zip the ball about. A dangerous game to be playing with Stoke's front three.

  47. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    We're still waiting for a proper chance here. In other news, does anybody else hate the fact Glen Johnson wears the number eight shirt? With Phil Bardsley hogging the number two shirt, give Jono the number 22 and move Xherdan Shaqiri to number eight. Much more deserving.

    Shaqiri, by the way, has just dragged a shot well wide from 30 yards out. Well wide.

    Stoke City defender Glen Johnson
  48. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    You know how I said Palace appeared to be loading up attacks down the right...

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace
  49. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    To Crystal Palace's credit, they look like the home side here. They are playing a high line and spraying the ball out wide whenever possible. No real chances yet though.

    Xherdan Shaqiri and Joe Ledley
  50. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    It looks like Palace are trying to exploit any Stoke weakness down the right, as they continually look to release the lively-looking Wilfried Zaha. Philipp Wollscheid is looking good though - cutting everything out.

  51. Post update

    Stoke 0-0 Crystal Palace

    For those doing any sort of commentator's bingo, here's your first mention of a 'stiff breeze' at the Brit today.

    An early chance for Palace sees a cross come in from the right towards Connor Wickham but Philipp Wollscheid reads it and clears.

  52. Post update

    Stoke v Crystal Palace

    We'll get the pre-match handshakes out of the way and then we're good to go.

    Should be a cracker this.

  53. Post update

    Stoke v Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT)

    Stoke graphic
  54. Post update

    Stoke v Crystal Palace

    I've just clocked that Palace can go fourth today if results go their way. Stoke aren't that far behind either.

  55. Post update

    Stoke v Crystal Palace

    We're waiting for the teams to come out at the Brit now. The pitch is lined by local children waving flags. A bit of Eminem 'Lose Yourself' is pumped out over the speakers. Almost set.

  56. Post update

    Stoke v Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT)

    Palace graphic
  57. Predict the unpredictable

    Predictor
    BBC Sport's prediction overlord Mark Lawrenson reckons this game is going to be 2-0 to Stoke.

    But what do you think? There is no need to scream your prediction at your computer any more - you can have your say using our Predictor.

    There is a league table for how fans of each club are doing prediction-wise this season. Stoke and Palace are battling it out for the 'Champions League' places. But you can do even better than that by predicting right now.

  58. Post update

    Stoke v Crystal Palace

    Home supporters at The Brit are currently applauding a number of people connected to the club who have sadly passed away this year. Emotional - but a nice touch from all.

  59. Post update

    Stoke v Crystal Palace

    I'm sure Palace fans know this already, but the Eagles have completed a deal that sees American investors Josh Harris and David Blitzer take a large stake in the club.

    The pair, who already own the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, will join chairman Steve Parish in control at Selhurst Park.

    Harris, Blitzer and Parish will each own an 18% stake in Palace.

    Parish said shareholders had agreed an "initial £50m injection of capital" to develop the club's stadium.

    Exciting times. At this rate, Palace will be winning the league in five years.

  60. Butland for England?

    Jack Butland
  61. Don't expect loads of goals

    Simon Brotherton

    MOTD commentator at Britannia Stadium

    "Stoke were really impressive in beating Manchester City 2-0 in their last home game and this one is a sellout, but Crystal Palace will likely prove to be stubborn opponents.

    "They've won 10 away games in the league since Alan Pardew took over in January, a figure bettered only by Arsenal (12 victories) in that time.

    "It'll probably be tight with goals at a premium. Stoke have kept clean sheets in seven of the last nine in the league, while Palace have only let in half a dozen goals on the road."

    Alan Pardew
  62. Post update

    Stoke v Crystal Palace

    Looking at my pictures of the Britannia, it looks windy and dark. I'm not sure we've seen any daylight in that part of the country today.

    Luckily we've got Bojan and Bolasie to light things up for us.

  63. Santa's in the house

    Stoke v Crystal Palace

    A Stoke City fan dresses as Santa for the Crystal Palace match
  64. Post update

    Stoke v Crystal Palace

    Hopefully you're all pumped for today's game. We now live in a world where Stoke v Crystal Palace is the clash of the two most entertaining teams in the country (I might be overegging that slightly. But only slightly).

    Manchester United? Boring. They're so last decade. Give me a 3pm with Stoke and the Palace any day of the week (don't tell any Man Utd fans I said that!).

  65. LINE-UPS

    Stoke v Crystal Palace

    First thing's first though... here are your teams...

    Stoke
    Palace
  66. Afternoon!

    Christmas shopping
    Afternoon one and all. Welcome to what I believe has been termed 'Panic Saturday'.

    Got your Christmas shopping sorted?

    If you have, well done. If not, what are you playing at?

    Now's not the time to start though. We've got football to follow.

  67. Post update

    Welcome to our live page for Stoke City v Crystal Palace. We’ll have local radio and text commentary here from 14:30 GMT. You can keep up to date with all the build-up to today’s games here.      

