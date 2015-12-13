Aston Villa v Arsenal as it happened
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Summary
- Giroud gives visitors lead from penalty spot
- Ramsey doubles Gunners' lead
- Arsenal go top of Premier League
- Villa still waiting for first win under Remi Garde
- GET INVOLVED: #bbcfootball
Live Reporting
By Neil Johnston
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodbye
So, Arsenal are top of the Premier League table - for around 30 hours at least. Leicester City will replace them if they defeat Chelsea on Monday. In the meantime, there is live text commentary of Tottenham against Newcastle and Liverpool versus West Brom on the BBC Sport website.
'We can fight for the title'
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, speaking to Sky Sports: "We have done really well to be resolute at the back and to control the game to get the three points."
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, speaking to Sky Sports: "We believe we have an opportunity to win the title. We have shown what we are capable of and have to continue now, in what is a busy part of the season. We have to maintain our focus and belief. Who knows what will happen but we believe we can challenge for trophies."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Brian Little
Former Aston Villa player & manager on BBC WM 95.6
"This could become very worrying for Aston Villa.
"Arsenal were the worst team they could have played today, but if this gap to the teams around them isn't shortened by the beginning of January, then your head starts to rule over your heart."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Next up for Villa? They're heading for the north east to face fellow strugglers Newcastle on 19 December before entertaining West Ham on 26 December.
Christmas cracker
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Next up for Arsenal? A home game with title rivals Manchester City on 21 December. Now that's what I call a Christmas cracker.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal's players head to where their fans are seated. Gunners fans face a long journey home but they don't want to leave.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
FULL TIME
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal move one point clear at the top of the table. Villa remain anchored at the bottom, eights points from safety.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
'We are top of the league' sing Arsenal's fans as Hector Bellerín fires straight at Brad Guzan from close range.
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Villa save their best for last... Adama Traore goes on a lovely run before hitting the side netting. Standing ovation for the substitute from the Villa fans who have decided to stay.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Four minutes of added time.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
'Jingle bells, jingle bells' rings out around Villa Park. Arsenal's fans are making their voices heard as Villa supporters head for the exits.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Villa's last change...Scott Sinclair is replaced by midfielder Adama Traore.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal's 'Mr Assist' Mesut Ozil receives a terrific standing ovation from Arsenal's travelling fans as he is replaced by Callum Chambers.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Brian Little
Former Aston Villa player & manager on BBC WM 95.6
"You can see Aston Villa are tiring. They look a bit downbeat now. This second half has been a real test. They are trying their best but don't seem to have the belief they can get something from this game.
"Despite not really having to flex their muscles in this second half Arsenal have been comfortable."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Villa are six minutes away from another unwanted statistic in a grim season...nine home league games without a win.
GREAT SAVE!
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
There was a period in this half when Villa looked like getting a goal. Not now. Arsenal have this back under control. A lovely sweeping move ends in substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain forcing a fine one handed save from Brad Guzan.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Ten minutes of normal time left. Villa are back up to 11 players, Carlos Sanchez able to continue after treatment.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Jack Grealish's period of exile from the Villa first team is over. The young midfielder is on for Idrissa Gueye.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Concerned faces on the Villa bench as Carlos Sanchez,who is wearing a protective mask, goes down clutching his jaw after a challenge with Olivier Giroud. Villa are temporarily down to 10 men.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Here he comes...Jack Grealish is getting ready to come on.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Will we see Jack Grealish? Time is starting to run out for Villa.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Brian Little
Former Aston Villa player & manager on BBC WM 95.6
"Arsenal are letting Aston Villa have the ball because they are not hurting them at the minute.
"The home crowd have been really good up until now but they want to raise the tempo. Villa need somebody to have a go at this Arsenal defence, running with the ball. Scott Sinclair could perhaps do that?"
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
It's a miserable day in Birmingham. The rain is coming down but there are signs of encouragement from the hosts. Another cross by Alan Hutton for Scott Sinclair leads to the first of four successive corners.
Get Involved
Text us on 81111
Harvey, Hull: Forget a striker, Arsenal need strengthening at the back, With Walcott and Giroud playing well and Welbeck back soon I'd be more happy with two new centre-backs than any striker.
Get involved at #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only and please include a name).
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
What did Remi Garde say to his Villa players at the interval? They look a different team - fluent, creative and hard-working.
Isolated Sinclair
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa's Scott Sinclair (9) hasn't been getting a lot of support, judging by the average positions below.(left). Arsenal's average positions (right) are much more balanced.
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Is Arsene Wenger worried by what he is seeing? The Arsenal boss has just made a double change to try and take the sting out of this. Off go Joel Campbell and Theo Walcott. On Come Kieran Gibbs and Alex Olade-Chamberlain.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Get involved at #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only and please include a name).
CLOSE!
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Villa are knocking on the door. Leandro Bacuna creates space for himself just outside the Arsenal area before trying to curl it into the top corner. It's a decent effort.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Brian Little
Former Aston Villa player & manager on BBC WM 95.6
"Aston Villa are genuinely getting a grip on this. And I agree with that call to take Rudy Gestede off - now Villa will have a bit more mobility in the final third with Jordan Ayew leading the line instead."
SUBSTITUTION
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
First change as midfielder Carles Gil replaces Rudy Gestede.Villa have improved this half but they need a goal.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
More encouragement for Villa. Scott Sinclair heads a good chance over the bar following a decent cross by Alan Hutton. The hosts are enjoying their best spell of the match.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Brian Little
Former Aston Villa player & manager on BBC WM 95.6
"Rudy Gestede needs power on that header but it just skidded off.
"That's the perfect run though - this is an encouraging restart from Aston Villa.
"Alan Hutton did really well, and Scott Sinclair - who has been Villa's brightest player with the flashes we've seen."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Mesut Ozil now has 13 assists for the season.
Thierry Henry made 20 in 02/03 and 14 in 04/05,Cesc Fabregas had 17 in 07/08 and Robert Pires 15 in 01/02.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Better from Villa. Rudy Gestede manages to beat his man in the air but he can't direct his header on target. Then Carlos Sanchez forces a rare save from Petr Cech from distance. A roar goes up from the Holte End.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Shot from Villa...Jordan Veretout fires wildy over.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Brian Little
Former Aston Villa player & manager on BBC WM 95.6
"Aston Villa need to score in the first 15 minutes of the second half if they are to get anything from this game.
"They need to try something different, but they don't really have the personnel.
"You look at the strike force and the only thing I would change is putting Jordan Ayew up front to work off the shoulder."
KICK-OFF
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Are Villa capable of coming back from this? Or is it going to get worse? We're back under way.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Get involved at #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only and please include a name).
Any chance Villa?
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
The last time Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead to lose a Premier League game was November 2010 against Tottenham.
As it stands...
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Just to recap, Arsenal are heading one point clear at the top of the Premier League table unless Aston Villa can mount an unlikely fightback. Villa are currently eight points from safety at the bottom of the table.
Penalty?
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Theo Walcott tumbles inside the Villa penalty area under a challenge from Alan Hutton. It took referee Kevin Friend several seconds before he pointed to the spot. Did he make the right decision?
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Erm, what's going on here? Arsenal's Twitter feed is perhaps getting a little bit carried away....
Don't worry you haven't missed anything, it is still 2-0.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Brian Little
Former Aston Villa player & manager on BBC WM 95.6
"This is like a perfect script for a football match for Arsenal. Get an early goal, shore things up, raise the pace before half-time and then cruise until the break.
"This will be a big dressing room team-talk for Aston Villa now."
HALF-TIME - Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
A chorus of boos greet the half-time whistle at Villa Park. The natives are restless...
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Remi Garde is leaning forward in his seat in the dug out, a blank look on his face. What can the Villa boss say to inspire his players at the interval?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Dr Spits: THAT through ball from Walcott, that tackle and goal from Ramsey and just another assist from Ozil.
Nick Harris: We're going down, we're going down, we're going down! Might as well embrace it.
NicLewis: Could be a cricket score now.
Get involved at #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only and please include a name).
Goal replay
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Mesut Ozil (11) made his 13th assist of the season for Arsena's second.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Petr Cech has hardly been tested as the first half draws to a close. I'm not sure Arsenal have enjoyed an easier 45 minutes this season. It's been a stroll in the park.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Brian Little
Former Aston Villa player & manager on BBC WM 95.6
"Mesut Ozil there was fantastic. He just completely controlled the situation - everybody thought he was going to shoot and it's such a lovely disguised pass.
"That is what a team like Arsenal can do. Aston Villa were very advanced looking for a goal and were caught out."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
GOAL - Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Aaron Ramsey
Another Arsenal goal, another Mesut Ozil assist. Too easy for the visitors as Aaron Ramsey sweeps home following a lovely counter-attack in which Villa are left badly exposed at the back.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal's travelling fans to Villa: "You're going down with the Chelsea."
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
This is almost like a training session for Arsenal. They're enjoying themselves and are coming under little pressure. Villa simply can't keep the ball.
The biggest (ironic) cheer of the game goes up as Kevin Friend awards Villa a free-kick in their own penalty area.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
The Sweeper Keeper: Aston Villa always make Arsenal look like the best team in the world whenever they play them. Too scared & too much respect.
Jon Evans: This Villa team aren't as bad as the position suggests. Just leaving it too late to save themselves.
Keith Chandler: Come on Villa, keep it up. I'm sure you can beat Derby's 11pt record lowest total. On their way to infamy.
Get involved at #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only and please include a name).
How the mighty have fallen
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
They ended that season in tenth!
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
Arsenal are bossing possession but there's still only one goal in it. We saw what happened to Everton after they failed to kill off Norwich. Is there still hope for Villa?
50 up for Giroud
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
The other players to reach the 50-goal milestone for Arsenal in the Premier League are Thierry Henry, Ian Wright, Robin van Persie, Denis Bergkamp, Robert Pires and Theo Walcott.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
Glimmer of encouragement for Villa as Jordan Ayew goes on a mazy run which ends in a blocked shot from the edge of the area.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
A Villa pass goes astray and the first signs of frustration from the Holte End can be heard. There's tension in the air.
Get Involved
Text us on 81111
Ross, Kent: Well that's that then! Back to my lunch! Try again next week Villa!
Ade: When are players going to realise that by raising their arms innocently In the air after a tackle, they're basically telling the ref they've just fouled someone?
Belete Eshetea: It's clearly a penalty and the ref took his time to consult with himself.
Get involved at #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only and please include a name).
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
Remi Garde is a pretty snappy dresser. Unfortunately his team is playing with little style. Villa look ever so fragile. A fee-kick is whipped into the home area and Olivier Giroud gets a flick which is just about cleared.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
The Gunners aren't even out of third gear, yet they are comfortably in control of this game. Lots of running, even desire, from Villa but they aren't causing any problems.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
His hat-trick sent Arsenal into the knockout stages of the Champions League. Has Olivier Giroud''s penalty sent Arsenal top of the Premier League table? As it stands, they are one point clear of Manchester City at the summit.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Jon Evans: The ref didn't give that penalty, nor the linesman. So where has the decision come from?
Dr Spits: Nailed on penalty and should be given every time. This is not rugby.
Charles Meyrick: 50 goals for a striker that I love. His off the ball play is always superb, though he didn't need it for the goal here!
Get involved at #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only and please include a name).
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
Bottom of the table and right out of luck...these are not good times for Villa. They have been rocked by that early decision and Arsenal are beginning to impose themselves.
The master and his apprentice
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
Pre kick-off it was all smiles for these two, I wonder now what they are thinking.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
Martin Keown
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender on BBC Radio 5 live
"This is just an early Christmas gift for Arsenal. It was never a penalty, it's very harsh on Alan Hutton.
"Aston Villa had started so well too, with the fans right behind them. Everything is going wrong for them at the moment."
GOAL - Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal
Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud carries on from where he left off in midweek as he comfortably beats Brad Guzan from the spot. Arsenal get the early breakthrough.
PENALTY TO ARSENAL
Aston Villa 0-0 Arsenal
Huge controversy. Theo Walcott goes down under a challenge by ex-Spurs man Alan Hutton. Walcott appeals for a penalty and there's a long delay before the referee finally points to the spot.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal are in their changed strip. It's been a sluggish stat by Arsene Wenger's side. Tired after their efforts in Athens? First chance of the game falls to Scott Sinclair and it's straight at Petr Cech.
Post update
Aston Villa 0-0 Arsenal
Lots of early possession for Villa but they lose it whenever they venture anywhere near the Gunners box.Scrappy start by both teams and the game has yet to settle.
KICK-OFF
Aston Villa 0-0 Arsenal
Decent noise inside Villa Park despite the club's position. Arsene Wenger walks over to the Villa bench and shakes Remi Garde's hand, flashes a smile and there's a pat on the back. We're under way.
Post update
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Post update
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Santa hats in abundance among Arsenal's travelling fans. Villa's support aren't feeling so festive. Here come the teams...
Can Villa cause a surprise?
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
We're nearly ready to go in our first game of the day. Aston Villa have no wins in 14 league games. Arsenal have won a league high 72 points in 2015. Only one winner isn't there?
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
After Bournemouth's win over Manchester United, we want to know what was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Rob Sayer, Farnham, Surrey: Three times Man City have bought tears of euphoria from the brink of despair. Dickov's Wembley wonder strike, Agueroooooooooo of course but the one that stands out is The Miracle of White Hart Lane, losing 3-0 and down to 10 men at half time (Joey Barton sent off for dissent) then win 4-3 thanks to legendary cult hero Arni Arason and his brilliant double save from Ziege and Poyet. Still no statue for Arni at the Etihad though...
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
Get Inspired is a BBC initiative aimed at increasing participation in sport.Find out more over here!
'Great chance for Arsenal'
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Jason Roberts
Former West Brom striker on BBC Radio 5 live
"The key difference [between Olivier Giroud and other top strikers] is the goals against top opposition. Giroud’s record against the top four isn't very good. I don't think he's the one who decides the big games.
"Chelsea are struggling and Manchester City aren't doing brilliantly. There’s no reason Arsenal shouldn’t be running away with this league. I don’t see when they’ll get another opportunity like this.
"I think so [Villa will go down]. I don’t see where they go from here."
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
After Bournemouth's win over Manchester United, we want to know what was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Amit Paul: One word. Aguerooooooo! Still have tea stains on the ceiling! Will never forget Fergie waving his players off the pitch!
Mark Alexander: Easy one that. Ricky Villa, FA Cup replay v Man City. Wonder goal. I think I hit my head on the ceiling!
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
Get Inspired is a BBC initiative aimed at increasing participation in sport.Find out more over here!
'Arsenal have to win the league'
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender on MOTD 2 Extra
"This is the season when Arsenal have to win the Premier League. The worry is, they always seem to let you down.
"One thing in their favour though is that this season Mesut Ozil has been fantastic. He really hasn't got the column inches he deserves.
"Jose Mourinho once said to me, when sometimes he would turn his back in training with Real Madrid he could always tell when Ozil struck the ball. It made a different sound."
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
After Bournemouth's win over Manchester United, we want to know what was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Chris: The equaliser in the 1990 World Cup semi-final. That was my generation's moment. For a short while we touched greatness and football here was never the same.
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
'We're lacking experience'
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
'Villa look certain to go down'
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Martin Keown
Former Arsenal & Aston Villa defender on MOTD2 Extra
"Arsenal must now be starting to believe they can win this Premier League. After Manchester City stumbling to a home win over Swansea, they need to lay down a marker today.
"This is an Aston Villa team that is really struggling though. I do feel for Remi Garde. There doesn't seem to be much inspiration or desire around this club anymore, and at the moment they are looking certain to go down."
Post update
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Decent record...
Team news
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
The big news for Aston Villa is Jack Grealish has to settle for a place on the bench after a two-match absence as punishment for his off-field behaviour. Leandro Bacuna and Rudy Gestede both start after injuries for the unchanged Villains, as captain Micah Richards misses out with a knee injury.
Arsenal name the same starting XI that beat Olympiakos so impressively in the Champions League in midweek. Costa Roca forward Joel Campbell starts again for the Gunners, who are still missing the injured lexis Sanchez, Jack Wilshere, Mikel Arteta, Danny Welbeck, Santi Cazorla, Francis Coquelin and Tomas Rosicky.
Can Arsenal go top?
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
We're concentrating on events at Villa Park now where Arsenal can go one point clear at the top of the Premier League table. A reminder of the team news coming up...
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
After Bournemouth's win over Manchester United, we want to know what was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Ruth Daly: Everton's 2008 Uefa Cup last-16 clash with Fiorentina. No one had given us a chance of coming back from a two-goal away deficit. But the moment Mikel Arteta's shot hit the back of the net to level on aggregate was pure ecstasy.
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
'Desperate times for Villa'
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Steve Bower
BBC football commentator at Villa Park
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
After Bournemouth's win over Manchester United, we want to know what was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Tom B, Essex: As a Man City fan it's close between watching us get promoted in that epic play-off final v Gillingham (2-0 down at 80mins back to win on pens) or being there to watch us beating QPR on my birthday to win the league in 2012... I think it has to be the latter!!!
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
Get Inspired is a BBC initiative aimed at increasing participation in sport.Find out more over here!
New ideas needed at Swansea?
Man City 2-1 Swansea
Conor McNamara
Match of the Day commentator on BBC Two
"The Swansea story has been a fantastic one of continuity. From Roberto Martinez, to Brendan Rodgers, to Michael Laudrup, to Garry Monk - they all kept that possession-based game.
"But maybe that has been found out a little bit now? Everything runs its course. Every effective tactic you have to tweak.
"Monk was part of the furniture there, and although I think he could well have turned it round, perhaps they need a few new ideas to freshen things up."
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
After Bournemouth's win over Manchester United, we want to know what was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Mark Haver: Hiding under the table at the age of 51 as Didier Drogba ran up to score to win us the Champions League! I couldn't get out from under it quick enough!!!
Mike: Villa winning the European Cup against Bayern, 1982, even with my dog almost biting me as I celebrated Withe's goal.
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
Get Inspired is a BBC initiative aimed at increasing participation in sport.Find out more over here!
'City's title-winning form'
Man City 2-1 Swansea
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender on MOTD 2 Extra
"That is how you win the Premier League - by playing poorly and still winning. Chelsea were absolute masters at it last season.
"But if I were Garry Monk I would be so annoyed. All of a sudden those Swansea players start to play? When he's left? The players in that dressing room seriously need to have a look at themselves."
No changes for Arsenal
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Arsenal unchanged from the side that started the midweek win over Olympiakos in the Champions League.
Aston Villa unchanged
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Villa unchanged from the side that drew 1-1 at Southampton on 5 December.
BREAKING VILLA TEAM NEWS
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Jack Grealish is named on the substitutes bench.
'Van Gaal doesn't pick enough strikers'
Bournemouth 2-1 Man Utd
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender on MOTD2 Extra
"I don't think Manchester United's players are intimidated as such, for me the number one thing is Louis van Gaal doesn't pick enough attacking players.
"He always seems to play with a back six, with those two defensive midfielders sat in front of the back four.
"Also, Memphis Depay and Anthony Martial are young. The fact they don't have more strikers is unbelievable. It's Manchester United we're talking about."
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
After Bournemouth's win over Manchester United, we want to know what was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Roy, a Dundee United fan: The 1980's was a time of euphoria for us 'Arabs'. I'll pick the best two: In '83, Dundee Utd won the SPL with a victory at next door rivals Dundee thanks to a winner from the legend that is Ralphie Milne. In '87 we became the only British club in history to beat Barcelona both home and away. A record we hold to this day.
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
Get Inspired is a BBC initiative aimed at increasing participation in sport.Find out more over here!
Lawro on Man Utd
Bournemouth 2-1 Man Utd
Mark Lawrenson
Former Republic of Ireland defender on BBC Two
"I've seen Manchester United play four times at Old Trafford this season and it has all been exactly the same. Manchester City, West Brom...
"But even though they are losing games they are still only three points off the top - it tells you all you need to know about this Premier League season.
"That Gary Newman album 'Berserker' - that about sums it up."
Post update
'Pupil versus professor'
Aston Villa v Arsenal 13:30 GMT)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
After Bournemouth's win over Manchester United, we want to know what was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Fraser, Stirling: 2007 play-off final to take Stirling Albion into the Scottish First Division. A young Robert Snodgrass inspiring the Binos to an unlikely victory - never have I been so happy and to this day Snoddy is my favourite ever human being.
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
Get Inspired is a BBC initiative aimed at increasing participation in sport.Find out more over here!
Coming up on BBC TV
MOTD2 Extra
Coming up any moment....
'Arsenal don't need top striker'
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
John Hartson
Former Arsenal striker on BBC Radio 5 live
Post update
MOTD 2 Extra (BBC Two, 12:15 GMT)
MOTD2 Extra
Eight minutes now...
Banks reveals kidney cancer
Sad news after England's 1966 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks revealed he is being treated for kidney cancer for a second time.
Banks, 77, is having chemotherapy treatment to try to avoid a transplant.
The former Stoke City player made what is regarded as the greatest save in the history of football for England against Pele's Brazil in the 1970 World Cup.
"I am one of many in the country who have it," Banks told the Sunday Mirror. "I have to battle on."
Read more of this on the BBC Sport website.
Coming up on BBC TV
MOTD2 Extra
You have 15 minutes to get yourself a brew before Match of the Day 2 Extra looks back to Saturday’s action plus a preview of today’s games on BBC Two, BBC Radio 5 live and online from 12:15 GMT.
And of course later there’ll be Match of the Day 2 itself – today it’s on at 22:30 on BBC One, and from 23:25 for viewers in Scotland.
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
After Bournemouth's win over Manchester United, we want to know what was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Peter Nightingale: 1966 World Cup final. 12 years old, immediately ran outside shouting and screaming "we are the champions". Then started to practice Geoff Hurst's hat-trick goal. Brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it.
Coxy56: Peterborough United 4 Gillingham 2 on Wednesday, 1 May, 1974 in the Fourth Division in front of almost 18,000 fans to win the championship when I was a skinny teenager. Some memories never die.
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
Get Inspired is a BBC initiative aimed at increasing participation in sport.Find out more over here!
Grealish back for Villa?
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Steve Bower
BBC football commentator at Villa Park
Team news from Villa Park coming up in just over half an hour. Will Jack Grealish be back for Aston Villa?
Can you beat Lawro?
Still plenty of time to make your predictions for today's Premier League matches.
See how your guesses fare against other supporters and pundit Mark Lawrenson, plus get feedback from BBC Sport's team including Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.
Play here.
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
After Bournemouth's win over Manchester United, we want to know what was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Aitor is King: Seeing Boro win our first ever major trophy in Cardiff or seeing the greatest comeback since Lazarus to get to the Uefa Cup final.
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
Get Inspired is a BBC initiative aimed at increasing participation in sport.Find out more over here!
Post update
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
It's the apprentice against the professor at Villa Park as former Arsenal player Remi Garde faces his former boss Arsene Wenger...
'Courage'
Arter acted with "real dignity"
Bournemouth's Harry Arter acted with "real dignity" by playing in the 2-1 win over Manchester United shortly after the death of his daughter, says manager Eddie Howe.
Midfielder Arter, 25, and his partner lost their child at birth in midweek.
Despite his loss, Arter played for 86 minutes in a surprise victory as the Cherries added to last Saturday's 1-0 win over champions Chelsea.
"It's been a hugely emotional week for him," said Howe.
Read more about this on BBC Sport website.
Countdown to kick-off
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Two hours to kick-off and counting...
Wait, for real?
Bournemouth 2-1 Man Utd
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
After Bournemouth's win over Manchester United, we want to know what was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Christopher Wood: 2006 FA Cup final... I was 11. Ran down my street screaming when we won on penalties!
Kevin Scott: Michael Thomas, 89th minute at Anfield in 1989. Liverpool 0 - Arsenal 2, and champions on goal difference. it makes the hairs stand on the back of my neck thinking about it!
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
Get Inspired is a BBC initiative aimed at increasing participation in sport.Find out more over here!
Return of a club legend
Liverpool v West Brom (16:00 GMT)
Here's a little Sunday treat for Liverpool fans...a picture of former captain Steven Gerrard in deep discussion with boss Jurgen Klopp at training on Saturday.
Sadly, the Reds will not be able to call on Gerrard's services for today's home game with West Brom but will his presence at the training ground inspire the Reds to three points?
Pardew heads to the pub
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton
So, how do you celebrate when you have just beaten your former club? Alan Pardew headed for the pub after seeing his Crystal Palace side overcome Southampton 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Is he standing on a table? The last time I did that in a bar I got chased out by bouncers...
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
What was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
JB, London: Liverpool's third goal in the 2005 CL Final. The split second difference between the agony of the penalty being saved and the euphoria of Alonso scoring the rebound was too much for my emotions to deal with. I sobbed uncontrollably.
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
Get Inspired is a BBC initiative aimed at increasing participation in sport.Find out more over here!
Vardy staying at Leicester?
Sunday Express
Good news Leicester fans...Claudio Ranieri is not interested in selling prolific striker Jamie Vardy, according to the Sunday Express. And just to reinforce the message 'not' is in capital letters in the headline.The paper's main story is England and Wales being drawn in the same Euro 2016 group next to a picture of Gareth Bale.
Coming up on BBC radio
BBC Radio 5 Live
BBC Radio 5 live begins its coverage of Sunday’s football programme with updates from Villa Park, where Aston Villa host Arsenal in a 13:30 GMT kick-off.
That will be followed by full match commentary of the 16:00 start between Tottenham and Newcastle, plus updates from Liverpool v West Brom from the same time.
And later this evening you can have your say on all the big football stories on 606 with Ian Wright and Kelly Cates from 18:06.
When football puts you on top of the world
#getinspired
What was the most euphoric football has left you feeling? It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Chris is Blue: There is obviously NOTHING that can ever beat the drama of the Champions League final in Munich 2012.
Ewan: Torres skipping past Victor Valdes to score is quite possibly the best I have ever felt. Then Drogba's penalty... over the moon!
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
Get Inspired is a BBC initiative aimed at increasing participation in sport.Find out more over here!
'Sour taste'
Independent on Sunday
It's a great day for Josh King to fill his scrapbook. There's another picture of the Bournemouth striker on the front page of the Independent on Sunday's sports pull out. "Cherries leave Van Gaal with a sour taste" is the headline.
'Give him time'
Bournemouth 2-1 Man Utd
Alan Shearer
Former England striker on MOTD
'Something has to change'
Bournemouth 2-1 Man Utd
Strong words from former England manager Glenn Hoddle on Manchester United. He says they are "plodding" under Louis van Gaal and going nowhere fast.
"It’s been almost a year and a half under Van Gaal now so it’s a reasonable time to assess what is going wrong," writes Hoddles in his Mail on Sunday column.
"Something has to change but the team look drained. They are playing in a plod. Perhaps they are finding the preparation and the tactical meetings, which we know Van Gaal likes, energy sapping. You need elements of work, rest and play to get the best out of any team and these players look in need of stimulation."
Read more from Hoddle.
Paper review
Mail on Sunday
England boss Roy Hodgson dominates the back page of the Mail on Sunday and the news the Football Association is planning a new deal for the 68-year-old.
"Van Gaal bows to the King" is their take on Bournemouth's win over Manchester United.
'United's kids not that good'
Bournemouth 2-1 Man Utd
Danny Murphy
Ex-Liverpool midfielder on MOTD
"Even though Louis van Gaal has got injuries, on the bench against Bournemouth he had Ashley Young, who is an international, Phil Jones, who has played for his country at full-back, Morgan Schneiderlin, who has done a job there for Southampton in the past. Yet he's putting in inexperienced kids who are not that good if I'm honest."
Get Involved
#getinspired
Bournemouth fans must be in dreamland at the moment after seeing their side - not so long ago struggling in League Two - beating Chelsea and Manchester United in back-to-back matches in the Premier League.
We want to know what was the most euphoric football has left you feeling. It can be any match, any level, or even a particular signing.
Get involved at #getinspired or text 81111. Feel free to send pictures as well.
'Majestic King'
Sunday Telegraph
Nip down your newsagent and take a look at the sports pages...this image of Bournemouth's Josh King celebrating his winner against Manchester United is everywhere.
The Sunday Telegraph also has plenty on England and Wales being drawn in the same group at Euro 2016.
'Lack of leadership'
Bournemouth 2-1 Man Utd
Alan Shearer
Former England striker on MOTD
"I know Manchester United have injuries. But if there is one club that can complain about injuries - but don't - it's Bournemouth...Tyrone Mings, Callum Wilson, Max Gradel, Tommy Elphick.
"They are all big signings for Bournemouth...record signings. The one obvious thing that stood out for United was a lack of leadership, lack of organisation, particularly from set-pieces. To achieve things you have got to do the basics well and United aren't doing that."
Paper review
Daily Star Sunday
In the wake of Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, the Daily Star Sunday says they are battling with neighbours City for the services of Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola.
Read more about this story.
Walkies for Louis
Before we concentrate on Sunday's action we're going to look back at Saturday.So grab yourself a cuppa and sit back...Sunday's newspaper review is coming up.
Erm, I don't know if Louis van Gaal has a pet dog but if he has now might be a good time to take it for a walk...
Sunday menu
Being top at Christmas does not guarantee the title...just ask Liverpool. But it can help. In five of the last six seasons the team at the summit on Christmas Day has gone on to win the Premier League.
The next 36 hours may offer a clue as to who will occupy that position. Ahead of Leicester's home game with Chelsea on Monday, we have a triple bill of action starting at rock bottom Aston Villa at home to Arsenal. That is followed by Tottenham against Newcastle - Spurs will go fourth with a win - while Liverpool will move into the top seven with a home win over West Brom.
Aston Villa v Arsenal (13:30 GMT)
Liverpool v West Brom (16:00 GMT)
Tottenham v Newcastle (1600 GMT)
Race to be Christmas No 1
It's the penultimate Sunday before the big day. The rush is on and panic is filling the air as the clock ticks down to 25 December.
Lots of flapping, indecision and chaos...present-buying season is in full swing. Yet the only gift Claudio Ranieri, Manuel Pellegrini and Arsene Wenger want is to be looking down on the rest come Christmas Day.
Manchester City are in pole position right now, Leicester can return there on Monday, yet if Arsenal win at Aston Villa later it's Wenger's Gunners who will be at the summit - before the Foxes play tomorrow.
The race to be top of the 2015 Premier League Christmas tree is on.