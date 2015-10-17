Premier League reaction & Howard Kendall tributes

Some superb tributes to Howard Kendall there. Gary Lineker, of course, is hosting Match of the Day this evening. That begins at 22:30 BST - while MOTD social will be going live on this website a short time before.
You can continue to get your football fix here, where there is plenty of news and reaction to today's games up and down the country.
Thanks for your company today. Goodnight.
Remembering Howard Kendall
Remembering Howard Kendall
Gary Lineker
MOTD presenter & ex-Everton striker
"Howard signed me form Leicester, and we had to go to an arbitration hearing to determine the price of the transfer. I remember him giving evidence saying they were taking a bit of a punt on me, that I wasn’t going to play, while Leicester were saying the opposite.
"In the end I think the fee decided was a bit higher than Everton had said they wanted to pay, and I remember sitting there thinking I’m signing for this fella? This is the end of the world!
"Of course as soon as we got out he put his arm round me and said of course you’re going to be playing every week, and he popped into a supermarket and came out with three bottles of wine. We drunk them on the train back to Liverpool.
"He deserves legendary status at Everton, that’s certain. For his achievements, his likeability, his personality and his charisma. He was a wonderful leader."
Remembering Howard Kendall
Gary Lineker
MOTD presenter & ex-Everton striker
"It’s a sad day for football people, not just Evertonians. I played for him for a year and you could see he was a great manager, there’s no question about that - the most successful in Everton’s history.
"His attacking side of the 1980s took some stopping and it was a privilege for me to be involved in that, albeit for only one year. You could see the real strengths Howard had.
"He was tactically very astute but he knew his players. The really good managers get the best out of people, and that was his biggest strength. He made you want to play for him.
"He liked to get the players out together, quite typically for a Chinese. He’d take them out, everyone would have loads to drink as they did in those days, including of course Howard. He evoked a real team spirit and a bonding among the players."
Remembering Howard Kendall
Remembering Howard Kendall
Remembering Howard Kendall
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Everton manager Roberto Martinez, on the news of Howard Kendall's death: “Straight away it was a shock and really sad news, clearly it is an emotional moment when you find that out. I think we reacted in the right way to do it, which is a real celebration of his career and what he gave to Everton, his success in becoming an iconic figure here. He will always be a great inspiration for any manager at this club."
Remembering Howard Kendall
'Howard would have made a really good England manager'
Former Liverpool manager Roy Evans on BBC Word Service: "I always thought Howard would have made a really good England manager, but maybe he wasn't an FA man.
"From my point of view, even if he was a Blue, we were great friends over many years.
"It's a sad, sad loss to lots of people, certainly all the Everton fans who adored Howard and realised what a great guy he was."
Remembering Howard Kendall
It's been a fantastic day's football, but I think we should end the live text with some more tributes to Everton legend Howard Kendall, who sadly passed away today.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ian George: All you Ozil haters can eat your words again, and again, and again. He is a footballing genius.
Len: Arsenal turned a poor first half into a commanding win, something title-winning teams are required to do
Abhishek: Move over Hazard, Ozil and Payet. Hector Bellerin continues to create goals.
Price of Football
There are only five clubs with a cheaper season ticket than Watford in the Premier League this season. How do I know that?
The BBC Price of Football calculator, of course. Have a play with it here.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Gemma Blackman: What's with the lit phones thing at Watford? Can #BBCFootball shed any light?
Boom-tish, Gemma...
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Watford were too open'
Watford 0-3 Arsenal
BBC Three Counties Radio
Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne at Vicarage Road
"Great play by Arsenal, you must say that. It's what we know they can do, but Watford were too open there. Much too easy for the Gunners, who have been very, very clinical with excellent movement off the ball. They are a top side."
GOAL
Watford 0-3 Arsenal
Arsenal are running riot at Vicarage Road now - Aaron Ramsey earning himself a goal bonus. A reminder that you can follow all of the action here.
'Arsenal are showing their class'
Watford 0-2 Arsenal
BBC Three Counties Radio
Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne at Vicarage Road
"Ozil at the heart of this again - what an intelligent player.
"Arsenal are showing their class, and they are such a different animal when they're winning. They are so much more confident."
GOAL
Watford 0-2 Arsenal
Make that 2-0 to Arsenal. Olivier Giroud has bagged. Remember, you can follow all of the action here.
'What Arsenal are very good at - slick and quick'
Watford 0-1 Arsenal
BBC Three Counties Radio
Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne at Vicarage Road
"The ball travelled from one end of the pitch to the other, just what Arsenal are very good at. Slick and quick, and the ball in from Ozil was disguised and was sheer quality.
"Did Watford switch off for a moment? Well, now they're one behind."
Did you call the scores right?
So, how did you get on with the Premier League Predictor this afternoon? I'll be honest, I thought Everton would beat Manchester United this afternoon so that scuppered me. Have a look at how you fared here.
BBCCopyright: BBC
GOAL
Watford 0-1 Arsenal
Meanwhile, over at Vicarage Road, Arsenal have taken the lead against Watford courtesy of that man Alexis Sanchez. Gary Rose is providing kick by kick coverage of that match over here.
Klopp watch
Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool
It seems like a long time ago now, but new Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp began his Anfield rebuilding mission with a 0-0 draw at Tottenham.
Our man Phil McNulty was at White Hart Lane - and he's written an excellent column looking at how Liverpool already look energised by the former Dortmund manager.
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic: "We knew it was going to be a hard game. I said that before the game – this was the game I was looking forward to the most.
“Palace are playing as a team, they have pace and a lot of front players who can make the pitch very short. They are what a manager wants his team to be.
“It was a big test for us, but the way we approached it from the beginning, with respect for them but with confidence passing the ball, I’m so proud.
“So far for me, it’s the proudest moment because of the way we did it.”
Manager reaction
Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: “I’m frustrated with the decision (Gayle’s red card). It was a cracking game. It was going end to end, they were great on the break and we were conjuring up chances.
“Our striker gets booked for a bad challenge, quite rightly. The second challenge, the referee (Mark Clattenburg) knows he’s booked, he’s missed it by a centimetre probably and he sends him off.
“I thought a man of his experience perhaps should have looked at that situation and given him his final warning. But to send him off really spoiled the occasion for everybody.
“In the second half, we’ve had to show our typical Crystal Palace resilience. We dug in and it looked like we’d get the point that perhaps we deserved for the effort that we put in, but fair play to West Ham. They kept knocking and found a way.
“I’m not excusing him from complete blame. The second challenge, he shouldn’t make. He’ll have to learn from that. Having said that, I still think it was very harsh to send him off.”
From the press box
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Manager reaction
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Everton manager Roberto Martinez, speaking to Sky Sports: "You can see that today was a bad day at the office. We allowed ourselves to be frustrated, it was a bad day.
"In the first half we hadn't been at our best but the first goal killed us too much. Normally we react really well to conceding but we felt quite deflated. We became quite negative and lost a lot of tempo, our play became forceful and the way we ended the opening 45 minutes was very uncharacteristic.
"For 20 minutes in the second half we had more control, and had we scored then it would have changed the game completely, but then we conceded on the break. Overall we weren’t anywhere near our best and Manchester United took advantage of that. There are things we need to learn from and clearly we need to react really well before our next game against Arsenal."
Manager reaction
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, speaking to BBC Sport: "I am a very happy coach and am also very proud. It’s a fantastic performance."
On his side's defending: "I think they played very well, Everton is a good team with good strikers but the main aspect is that they defend forward at the right time, that we have trained also but you have to perform it in matches."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Hridaya Nahata: I am now 100% sure that Chris Smalling is the best British defender. What a rebuild he has had under Van Gaal.
Positives for Sherwood
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Were there any positives for Tim Sherwood this afternoon? Well midfielder Idrissa Gana continues to impress. He played the most passes for Villa (of which 94% found their target), had the most touches for a Villa player, make the most tackles for a Villa player and produced the most interceptions.
You can't argue with that for a shift.
'I can’t worry about speculation concerning me'
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
More from Tim Sherwood, this time talking to Sky Sports: "The first goal in any match is so important, and Chelsea didn’t have to work too hard for that.
"I'll take the positives today - we took the game to them, we dominated them in the first period and we created a few chances of our own. But we gave ourselves an uphill task after the first goal.
"It's only a matter of time until Chelsea come good, and today we didn't get the rub of the green. We have to move on and learn from mistakes, because they are costing us at the moment.
"Goalscoring has not been our problem, but not winning matches is of course a concern. We will continue to work hard in training to put things right.
"I can’t worry about speculation concerning me - this is business as usual. I am on Aston Villa's side, no-one else's."
'I'll keep swinging, even if I’m backed into a corner'
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Tim Sherwood, talking in the tunnel to Match of the Day: "We gifted goals away today - they were fluky, but when you're down the bottom that's what you get. Chelsea always score at the Bridge so we knew we had to score to get something out of today.
"We dominated in the opening period, and they had no chances until they scored, which was a gift from us.
"Unfortunately, we haven't got that cutting edge which you need to win matches. We are not blaming individuals - we are in this together. We have to bounce back and dust ourselves down. The result is disappointing but we'll crack on.
"Stats can mislead people at times - we played on the front foot here at the Bridge, we matched them initially. We believe we'll stay in this division, though it’s clear for everyone to see that we’re a side in transition.
"I am positive, I will not shrink. I didn’t hear my supporters shouting for me to leave. I'll keep swinging, even if I’m backed into a corner."
PACopyright: PA
'Arsene Wenger won't be happy'
Watford 0-0 Arsenal
BBC Three Counties Radio
Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne at Vicarage Road
"Before this fixture a lot of people were predicting that Watford would find this hard. But both sides have been pretty even, and both have enjoyed clear chances.
"Arsene Wenger won't be happy, because Arsenal haven't performed, and they let their tempo drop as the half went on. Maybe there is tiredness in their legs, as lots of them played during the international break."
HALF-TIME
Watford 0-0 Arsenal
It's been a decent game at Vicarage Road, where Watford are more than holding their own despite Arsenal having the better chances. Want to follow the second half of that one? Gary Rose is your man for that.
Player reaction
West Browmwich Albion 1-0 Sunderland
Sunderland midfielder Seb Larsson: "The manager wanted us to be a bit more solid, which I think we were. That's what makes it more frustrating.
"They did not really trouble us but we have come away with a defeat, which is hard to take.
"We know it's time to start winning football matches. We can't go on this way. The manager believes he can turn it round and so do the players."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
I heard a very astute pundit on the radio this week, whose name escapes me, suggesting that Sunderland will rely heavily on set-pieces now Big Sam is in charge.
As such, he said Seb Larsson would be brought back in from the cold - and he was right. The man with a right foot which could open a tin of beans started for the first time in the Premier League since 15 August today.
He had a decent game too - playing two key passes in the Baggies half.
Palace striker Gayle was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the first half at Selhurst Park.
How's stat?!
Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham
Here's a good stat for you, from today's match at Selhurst Park.
Eagles midfielder Yohan Cabaye became only the fourth player in Premier League history to score a penalty in four successive appearances. He follows Ian Wright in 1994, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Michael Owen (both in 2003).
'Hopefully this is part of our learning curve'
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: “It was a difficult afternoon for us. We made a really bad start and gifted them goals which is a recipe for disaster against such a quality team.
“There was a spell in the first half when the score was 3-1 where I thought we were on top but we conceded a crucial goal before half-time. That was a real killer blow in terms of our hopes of getting back into the game in the second half.
“We spoke at half-time and said we wanted a real response because we wanted the score to be respectable and to leave with our heads held high.
"Hopefully this is part of our learning curve and we can grow from it.”
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
My colleague, Chris Bevan, makes an interesting point based on my assertions about Wayne Rooney (17:36). Here's Wilfried Bony's touch map - he scored two today, but still had less touches in the area than Rooney.
Food for thought?
OptaCopyright: Opta
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Goonerama: Can't understand how the pretty simple 'Mahrez playing = better Leicester' equation seems to be eluding Ranieri.
Manager reaction
Southampton 2-2 Leicester
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri on BBC Sport: "We have fantastic spirit. We believe everything could be possible.
"We created a lot of chances. It is important to have good players on the bench and I have very good players who can change the match.
"Jamie Vardy is very important for us. I believe in this team. When we are desperate we make more, more and more."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Feisty Foxes
Southampton 2-2 Leicester
Leicester did what Leicester do once again this afternoon - coming from 2-0 down at half-time to earn a point against Southampton.
They had 18 shots on goal in the second half, with Marc Albrighton putting in 16 crosses during the course of the match. Half-time substitutes Nathan Dyer and Riyad Mahrez both put in crosses which led to goals, while Daniel Drinkwater bossed play in midfield - playing more passes than anybody else on the pitch.
Manager reaction
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis: "The win was more important than anything else today - the win and the clean sheet.
"The first half wasn't brilliant but in the second half we were much better. We have had some tough games at home.
"We lost against Everton when we were 2-0 up which was a kick in the stomach so we needed that today.
"It was probably a bonus for us that Sam has not had a lot of time with his players because of the international break. He will give it his best shot, as he always does."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Player reaction
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, speaking to BBC Sport: “Training has been really good since we came back from the international games, and it’s a good reaction. Coming here to Goodison Park is never easy. It’s always nice to play striker and especially to score. Obviously I haven’t scored here for a few years, its been a difficult place for me but thankfully I scored today and we managed to get three points."
EPACopyright: EPA
'I will keep working on my finishing'
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Manchester City’s hat-trick hero Raheem Sterling: “It is my first hat-trick and I am really delighted but the most important thing is that the team got the three points and I thought we played some good stuff at times."
On whether he has been working on his finishing: “Most definitely. I get quite a lot of chances and in training I have been working on one-on-one situations in a few sessions. It is something I will keep working on and hopefully I will get better at it.”
On being told City boss Manuel Pellegrini says he is not a striker: “My best position is anywhere the manager thinks it is – anywhere along the frontline is where I can do a job for the team.”
'Deeney is great'
Watford 0-0 Arsenal
BBC Three Counties Radio
Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne at Vicarage Road
"Deeney is great at hassling defenders, unsettling them and winning the ball back for his team."
Do we think Sunderland set up for a point today? Here are the average positions taken up by each player on the pitch.
OptaCopyright: Opta
Manager reaction
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce: "We have had a point taken away from us today which wasn't our fault.
"In our position that's a hugely precious point, even at this stage of the season.
"It's a big mistake by the referee. It was a clear foul in two areas. One, he (Berahino) has jumped backwards into our goalkeeper when he is not even looking at the ball and two, he handled the ball in front of him to score."
PACopyright: PA
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Matt Collingwood: Not sure what Rooney has to do to get recognition. The milestones continue to pass and some still find excuses to slate him.
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, speaking to BBC Sport about Raheem Sterling’s first career hat-trick: “I am happy because we changed his position and played him in the middle, with Wilfried Bony in front of him.
“We felt it was better for him to be near Bony and also near the box. We also had to do something different because we were without Sergio Aguero and David Silva.
“With his movement we thought Raheem could be dangerous there and fortunately he was - he scored three goals. He also missed three or four goals but he did very well.
“When we bought Raheem in the summer I said we are buying a 21-year-old who is very young and needs to improve. He is not a striker but he can improve his finishing and, today, he did.”
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Rooney's problems apparent?
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
I'm obviously no expert, but this touch map of Wayne Rooney's demonstrates what I believe to be his underlying problems in front of goal. How can he expect to score when he's consistently touching the ball in his own half? He touched the ball just six times in his own penalty area. Yes, he scored today... but should he be more disciplined in the positions he takes up? Is his strength also his weakness?
I'm not having a pop... just throwing it out there.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Manager reaction
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, speaking to Sky Sports: Fantastic. I am very proud of them. The defeat against Arsenal, two weeks and I cannot approach them, then this performance? Fantastic. How Everton is playing we analyse and then you choose the best solution, but all the credit goes to the players. You need also a little bit of luck and the goals were fantastic but they were at good moments.
"It is only one match. Also Arsenal is only one match. We don’t have to exaggerate. We have to be more consistent so next week when we win against Manchester City then we can say OK, now we think maybe about title aspirations. But of course we are always having the target of champions. That is of course important in our ambition but it also has to be real. It’s too early to talk about that."
On Wayne Rooney scoring: "I said a lot in a press conference last Friday, we have to score like a team. Because of the attention on Wayne I am happy he scored, I believe his last goal here was in 2007. That is crazy but now I think he shall score more."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'The Hornets might be able to stop the service to Walcott'
Watford v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
BBC Three Counties Radio
Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne at Vicarage Road
"The midfield battle is so important. If Watford can stifle Arsenal in the middle of the pitch then the Hornets might be able to stop the service to Theo Walcott."
Post update
Watford v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
Here's another reminder that they are just about to get under way at Vicarage Road. Join Gary Rose for that one. We will, of course, provide regular updates here.
'We are not afraid of being relegated'
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
More from Jose in the tunnel, this time to Sky Sports: "We are not afraid of being relegated - we know come the end of the season we will be in the top five or six at least. But at the moment we are not there and we need points, so today we won at home and they are thee points that were deserved and the players fought for."
'We are trying to reach a normal level'
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho talking to Match of the Day: "We are not the best team in the country, but we are a team with a very good manager and very good players, trying to reach a normal level.
"This was a performance to compensate for a lack of confidence and self-esteem. When confidence is not high you lose quality. We discussed that, and tactically we were very disciplined today, especially defensively. It was a great effort, and a really solid performance.
"Confidence comes with results, and results bring all the good quality that the player have to the fore. At the moment, some of my players have lost confidence but this was a great team performance with some fantastic individual performances.
"My players showed their desire, that they are together and that there were ready to fight for a crucial result. These three points were crucial for us."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Chelsea sloppy in possession
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Chelsea certainly weren't vintage this afternoon. For starters, their passing accuracy ratio was 74%, compared to Manchester City's 83%. Even Sunderland's, under Big Sam, was 78%.
Willian was the exception to the rule for Chelsea - completing 91% of his passes compared to Diego Costa's 63%.
'You'd have said we were Chelsea'
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Aston Villa captain Micah Richards in the Stamford Bridge tunnel: "In the second half we didn’t come out as well as the first. The first goal killed us, because before then we were on top. But you have to respect Chelsea - they are a top team for a reason.
"We won’t dwell on this - we have a tough game next week, but it's at home and it's one we'll look to win.
"Throughout this season there haven’t been many games we've deserved to lose. But we'll roll on. The confidence is not low, no matter the results at the moment. The manager has been great and we are only looking forward.
"If you’d wondered who was Villa and who was Chelsea in the first 30 minutes, you'd have said we were Chelsea."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'Their fourth goal was deflating'
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth defender Simon Francis: "We gave away some sloppy goals in the first half which is not like us. City are a top class team and they were excellent but they did not completely outplay us and effectively we gave them two or three goals which was extremely disappointing.
"If we had gone in at the break 3-1 down there was still a chance of getting back in the game. At 2-1 we were creating chances but we conceded again and then when the fourth goal went in before half-time it was deflating."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
As you were at the top
League Two round-up
Leaders Plymouth and second-placed Portsmouth both won but third-placed Oxford let things slip at Leyton Orient to pass up two points.
The Us were 2-0 up at half-time but had on-loan Wolves winger Jordan Graham sent off as the Os hit back to level.
There were three red cards at Mansfield, who finished the game with nine men and lost to a Matty Taylor goal eight minutes into injury time for Bristol Rovers, who earlier had Jermaine Easter sent off after he had scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win.
On-loan Fulham goalkeeper Jesse Joronen scored as Stevenage beat Wycombe 2-1, while Billy Paynter's goal stopped Hartlepool's slide down down the table with a 1-0 win at struggling Dagenham and Redbridge.
Post update
Watford v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
Arsenal can go level on points with second-placed Manchester United if they see off Watford this evening. Gary Rose is in the chair for a dedicated live text on this one. Stay here for all the reaction from today's 3pm kick-offs - plus more tributes to the late Howard Kendall.
"If I jump, you have to run"
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Man City striker Wilfried Bony, who scored two goals against Bournemouth, on his link-up with team-mate Raheem Sterling, who played behind him and grabbed three: "We talked a lot in training this week. I know he is very quick and I told him if I jump you have to run, there is no need to think about if I win the ball or not.
"When we have the ball I look to show myself, it worked today. I am happy about the result and happy he scored three goals.”
On City's form, scoring 11 goals in their last two games: "We are on fire, now we just need to continue. It is a very important week for us – Sevilla on Wednesday in the Champions League and then the Manchester derby at the weekend."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Henry Ellison: Rooney will take the headlines but Herrera was class, as always.
Paul: I don't like having the same old Manchester teams as the top two, but seeing Leicester and West Ham in the top five is refreshing.
Chris Johnson: Sherwood wasn't necessarily lying when he said there'd be no more relegation fights under him. Villa are not even fighting.
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney: “It was a very good performance. We were disappointed about the Arsenal game, and we know coming here is difficult, but it’s a well-deserved victory and we're delighted.
"We’ve been working on a lot of things and they’re paying off for us. The Arsenal game was hopefully a one-off."
Is the scoring drought over? "Itdepends on what the press think. They call it what they like, I'll always keep trying to score, what matters to me is what my team-mates and manager think.
"I'm a strong-minded person, I’ve had that through my career, I just have to keep working hard and keep trying to help the team be successful.
"My lack of goals here at Goodison have disappointed me but thankfully I've scored today and that helped us get the victory."
On the news of Howard Kendall's death: "It was very sad news. I spoke to Duncan [Ferguson] this morning about it. It’s a sad day for Everton. I’m sure everyone at the club feels it, and I'd like to pass on my condolences to Howard’s family."
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
Gills hit the top
League One round-up
Gillingham go top of the table thanks to a 1-0 win at bottom club Crewe secured by a sixth goal in four games from Northern Ireland international Rory Donnelly.
The Gills took advantage of defeats for Walsall - at home to Chesterfield - and Burton at Fleetwood, who won for the first time under new boss Steven Pressley.
Bury failed to score for the first time this season in a 0-0 draw with local rivals Rochdale as they missed out on a top-two place.
Wigan thrashed Colchester 5-0, while Darren Ferguson made a losing start as Doncaster manager as an early goal from Devante Cole gave visitors Bradford a 1-0 win.
'He incenses the supporters'
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
Garth Crooks
Former Spurs striker on Final Score
"James McClean makes his way to Baggies fans at the final whistle, before turning to the Sunderland fans and gesturing to them, which incenses the supporters.
"It's unnecessary - West Brom have won and taken the three points, and this is something the Football Association are going to have to look at."
Player reaction
Southampton 2-2 Leicester
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, who scored the last-minute equaliser: "The spirit the boys have shown to fight back and be on top for the whole of the second half, it's what we deserved. We might even have won it.
"We created tons of chances and could have scored more but we'll take a point after being 2-0 down at half-time."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Zamora stretches Brighton's lead
Championship round-up
Bobby Zamora's first Brighton goal since 2003 has given the leaders a 2-1 win at Leeds.
Zamora struck late with his goal extending Leeds' winless home run to 11 league games - an unwanted club record.
Reading have gone second in the table thanks to in-form striker Nick Blackman, who scores for the fifth game in a row to earn a 1-0 win over Charlton.
The Royals go above Middlesbrough, who were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Fulham.
Birmingham and Burnley both firm up their places in the top six with home wins.
The in-form Blues came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 with a Paul Caddis winner from the penalty spot, while Andre Gray struck twice to give Burnley a 2-0 derby success over struggling Bolton, who go bottom.
Preston got off the bottom but have still just won once after drawing 0-0 with Cardiff, while Brentford's 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Rotherham eases their concerns.
As it stands
Here's what the top of the Premier League looks like with Arsenal due to visit Watford at 17:30 BST.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'A little of the old spark'
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra at Goodison Park
"All around the team there was a little of the old spark of Manchester United today. Everton, after the first 20 minutes, were just not in it."
FULL-TIME
Southampton 2-2 Leicester
The comeback kings do it again. This Leicester lot never know when they are beaten.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'This has been an education'
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Garth Crooks
Former Spurs striker on Final Score
"Manchester City have stretched Bournemouth, made the pitch really big, and have played around and through them. The Cherries have been chasing shadows, and Bony and Sterling have been the major beneficiaries.
"This has been an education, as City have an embarrassment of riches."
Post update
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Dion Dublin
Former Aston Villa striker on Final Score
"Bournemouth have not been able to handle Wilfried Bony's strength today. And that fifth goal typifies the way he has played. He rolled the defender and curled the ball into the corner. All done at his pace."
'Vardy starts firing!'
Southampton 2-2 Leicester
Garth Crooks
Former Spurs striker on Final Score
"Mahrez comes on, changes the game and Vardy starts firing!"
FULL-TIME - Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Another five goals and three points for the leaders. Before heading down the tunnel, hat-trick hero Raheem Sterling hands his shirt to a young supporter watching nearby. Superb.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
FULL-TIME
Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham
GOAL - Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham
Dimitri Payet
Dimitri Payet rubs salt in Crystal Palace's wounds with a late third. The points are going to the Hammers.
FULL-TIME
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
FULL-TIME
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
GOAL - Southampton 2-2 Leicester
Jamie Vardy (90 mins)
Leicester City have only gone and done it again! Riyad Mahrez slides the ball through and that man Jamie Vardy makes no mistakes with a rasping shot inside the near post.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
What a shame for Kelechi Iheanacho, who scores a superb goal but it is wrongly chalked off for offside.
FULL-TIME
WBA 1-0 Sunderland
A losing start for Sam Allardyce at Sunderland.
Post update
WBA 1-0 Sunderland
Sunderland's Billy Jones wants to be a hero late on as he decides to go at it alone, he almost pulls it off but for a last-ditch challenge by Claudio Yacob.
Three minutes of added time...
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham
Dion Dublin
Former Aston Villa striker on Final Score
"I think Dwight Gayle was unfortunate to be sent off and that left Crystal Palace up against it. Andy Carroll has looked lively since coming on for West Ham, and it was his nod-down that set up Manuel Lanzini."
GOAL - Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Wilfried Bony (89 mins)
Five for Manchester City now, and two for Wilfried Bony who spins his marker and scores from 10 yards out after being teed up by Jesus Navas. The right winger has sprinted the length of the pitch without being challenged.
The Cherries' goose is clearly cooked.
AFPCopyright: AFP
CLOSE!
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth with a chance to score a late consolation, but some superb last-ditch defending by Eliaquim Mangala denies substitute Josh King.
Team news
Watford v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores names the same team that drew with Bournemouth before the international break. Swiss midfielder Valon Behrami is back from suspension and is on the bench.
Theo Walcott continues up front for Arsenal, with Olivier Giroud on the bench. Alexis Sanchez has shrugged off a hip problem and defender Laurent Koscielny also starts after recovering from a hamstring injury. He replaces Gabriel in the only change from the Gunners' win over Manchester United last time out.
The attendance at the Etihad today is 54,502, which is a record for Manchester City at the ground.
GOAL - Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham
Manuel Lanzini
Late drama indeed as West Ham finally knock the door down and snatch what looks to be a late winner.
Manuel Lanzini gets it as a cross is nodded back into the dangerzone by Andy Carroll and Lanzini sweeps home from close range.
Post update
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Plenty of people making for the exits as this game descends into a bit of a training session, Manchester United passing the ball around without any urgency, or desire to press particularly high up the field.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey expertly plucks a cross out of the air as West Ham press. Still level with five minutes to go...
Post update
Southampton 2-1 Leicester
With Leicester piling forward, Southampton try and hit the visitors on the break. Sadio Mane picks up the ball just inside the Leicester half and tries to lob the keeper but the ball lands on top of the net. More style than substance.
Post update
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
There's nothing to see here. Let's move on.
PENALTY APPEAL
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
The momentum is back with Sunderland as this game enters the closing stages and there is late drama as the visitors want a penalty, Stephane Sessegnon appearing to take down Fabio Borini inside the area. Nothing given...
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
CLOSE!
Southampton 2-1 Leicester
Leicester are close to playing another of their 'Get out of Jail' cards - this time Jamie Vardy firing over after more good work down the left by Riyad Mahrez.
Post update
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Ross Barkley skims the top of the bar with a free-kick from just outside the area.
The visitors introduce a former Everton player for the final few minutes, Marouane Fellaini getting a run out with Ander Herrera making way.
'Elvis' ready to rock
League One latest
Bobby Grant has made it 3-0 to Fleetwood, who are about to enjoy their first win under Steven Pressley and consign second-placed Burton to a second successive defeat.
With Walsall now trailing 2-0 to Chesterfield - Ian Evatt getting the visitors' second goal - Gillingham could be heading to the top of the table.
That's despite being held 0-0 at bottom club Crewe as Bury can't find a goal either in their Lancashire derby with Rochdale.
Southend are continuing their fine run thanks to a 2-1 lead over Barnsley.
SUBSTITUTION
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Raheem Sterling's work today is done, and he is replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho.
PACopyright: PA
Post update
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Manchester United are not quite happy with just the 3-0 lead as substitute Jesse Lingard gets the chance to stretch his legs, racing away down the right before delivering a teasing cross that has to be nodded behind for a corner by an Everton defender, with Ander Herrara lurking.
'Everton have been caught out today'
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra at Goodison Park
"Everton can't string much together, no matter how hard they try. They have played better in this second half but in midfield they have been caught out today."
Post update
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
It's petering out at the Etihad, where the Manchester City fans are pulling the legs of the Bournemouth travelling support. Something along the lines of asking them where were they when the Cherries were not as good as they are now.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
Despite playing this second half with 10 men, Crystal Palace are keeping West Ham at bay and look to be on course for a well-earned point.
Andy Carroll sums up the Hammers' frustrations at being unable to regain the lead as he smashes a shot over from outside the area.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Mr Lamide: This is the first time LvG has been brave with his line up and subs. This is our best away performance under him.
Andrew Wilson: Rooney's goal papers over another poor personal performance. Gives the ball away too much.
KN: Give Rooney a break. He's played in so many positions since LvG took over.
Leicester, by the way, have got six points from losing positions this season. They have scored in every league game of the campaign, with Jamie Vardy scoring in each of his last six. And that's your ha-trick of stats.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Play up Pompey
League Two latest
Matt Tubbs has scored his sixth goal of the season to give second-placed Portsmouth a 1-0 lead at bottom club Newport.
Accrington dominated the first half at Plymouth but the leaders now lead 1-0 thanks to a cracker from Ruben Reid.
Barry Corr is another in-form striker with a seventh goal in seven games for Cambridge helping the U's lead 2-1 against Northampton.
Barnet lead 1-0 against fellow strugglers York thanks to John Akinde, while Oxford are down to 10 men following the dismissal of Jordan Graham and now lead Leyton Orient only 2-1.
Notts County look set to end their poor run as they lead struggling Yeovil 2-0.
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
Time is running out for Sunderland, and for Sam Allardyce if he is to kick off his reign with a win. Twenty minutes left and Sunderland are not creating enough, so on comes Jermain Defoe for Jordi Gomez.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Chikarito: Sherwood is obviously not the man. It's like Villa are cursed.
Will Moores: Villa need to get relegated, get some new owners and just start again...
"That is some header. Leicester seem to be so dangerous in the second half of games, Nathan Dyer turned Virgil van Dijk inside out on the wing, and Jamie Vardy reached the cross at its highest point and really powered home."
City trying to play through the Cherries defence
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
A glance at the graphic below showing how Manchester City have used the flanks when they have attacked so far in this game might make you think that crossing has been a big part of their gameplan today.
BBC OptaCopyright: BBC Opta
But in fact, City have only played five crosses in open play, all from the left, and none of them have found their target (see red arrows in graphic below). City even played their one corner of the game short (see green arrow) and when they get near the Cherries area they try to pass through the visitors' defence instead.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Bournemouth, in contrast, have fired cross after cross into the City box - usually unsuccessfully (see red arrows below). They have had only three shots in total, and Glenn Murray's goal was their only effort on target.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Post update
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
I think we can safely say this one is in the bag for Chelsea now. There's no attacking threat from Aston Villa, who look like they're a Pakistan bowler trying to get Alastair Cook out. It's just not going to happen any time soon.
Post update
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wayne Rooney is a man on a mission now. He embarks on a lung-busting run to race from the left and into the area, he tries to clip the ball over Tim Howard, but the Everton keeper does enough to prevent the ball from rolling into the net.
GOAL - Southampton 2-1 Leicester
Jamie Vardy (66 mins)
Nice from Leicester. Very nice.
Nathan Dyer gets the ball on the right and takes on the Southampton full-backs before standing up the perfect cross for Jamie Vardy to nod home at the end of a well-timed run. Sometimes football can be beautifully simple.
PACopyright: PA
Post update
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
It's interesting that Raheem Sterling is now playing as a conventional number nine - ready to get on the end of anything City's 'number 10' (Wilfried Bony) can flick on/play in.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Dion Dublin
Former Aston Villa striker on Final Score
"Wayne Rooney is the captain of England and Manchester United. He's used to the pressure. He's a player you can rely on, in the hot and the cold."
'Give United credit'
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra at Goodison Park
"Everton were caught on the break, but give United credit. They played the ball through, Rooney ran onto it and we were right behind his shot. Howard came out quickly but Rooney got enough on the ball to put it in.
"After a bright start, Everton are out of this now. They have been punished by United."
AFPCopyright: AFP
CLOSE!
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Another chance for Raheem Sterling, who pokes wide after good work from Wilfried Bony - the striker attracting the attention of five players before playing the ball into the box.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
Crystal Palace are living a bit of a charmed life as the post prevents West Ham from retaking the lead, Diafra Sakho's header striking the base of the upright.
No Gray day at Turf Moor
Championship latest
Andre Gray continues to pay back his record transfer fee with another goal for Burnley as they lead Bolton 1-0.
It's a third goal in six games for the former Brentford striker, who follows up a Scott Arfield shot to slot home.
Joe Mattock's long-range strike has levelled for Rotherham at Brentford as Neil Redfearn looks to lift the Millers out of the bottom three in his first game in charge.
CLOSE!
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Raheem Sterling is in on goal, but can't get his fourth of the afternoon because Sylvain Distin gets a crucial touch.
City then make a change - Kevin de Bruyne coming off and Samir Nasri his replacement.
GOAL - Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Wayne Rooney
Brilliant finish fromWayne Rooney!The forward's 11-month wait for an away goal in the Premier League is over as he latches on to Ander Herrera's smart pass and finishes clinically at the near post.
AFP/GETTYCopyright: AFP/GETTY
GREAT SAVE!
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
Another great save from David De Gea as a free-kick into the box from Ross Barkley evades everyone except the Manchester United goalkeeper, who reacts quickly to the awkward bounce to push the ball away.
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
Dion Dublin
Former Aston Villa striker on Final Score
"I don't know why Costel Pantilimon is complaining because he lost control of the ball. He was trying to catch it over the head of Saido Berahino, who's about a foot shorter than him - you just want your goalkeeper to take everybody out there.
"Berahino did the right thing; put the ball in the back of the net and ask questions later."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'The most successful Everton manager'
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
BBC Radio 5 Live
Former Everton winger Peter Reid
"Howard Kendall's legacy is that he is the most successful Everton manager in the history of a massive, massive football club."
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
It has not exactly been an action-packed start to the second half but there is a good moment from Palace skipper Scott Dann as he produces a fine block to deny Cheikhou Kouyate from distance.
CLOSE!
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Wilfried Bony has the perfect chance to make it five for Manchester City, but his low shot from 12 yards is straight at Adam Federici.
'It has all fallen apart'
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Garth Crooks
Former Spurs striker on Final Score
"Aston Villa have been very clumsy and careless, and Guzan has done them no favours. Frankly, from a good first half hour it has all fallen apart."
Post update
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
That is far from mint by Glenn Murray who drags a shot wide after space had opened up for him in front of goal.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Christopher Nash: Dear Eddie Howe, fancy suggesting someone actually marks De Bruyne?
Chris Gould: Alas, Bournemouth have played nearly all of the easier teams already, and have at least five fewer points than they should.
Everton have come out firing in the second half and are denied halving the deficit by an excellent David De Gea save.
Aaron Lennon squares a pass for Romelu Lukaku from the right and the striker's low shot looks set to sneak in goal, but De Gea sticks out a boot to poke it wide.
GOAL - West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
Saido Berahino (54 mins)
Sunderland count the cost of missed opportunities in the first half as West Brom take the lead, Costel Pantilimon drops the ball from Chris Brunt's shot and Saido Berahinois on hand to pounce.
PACopyright: PA
GOAL - Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Alan Hutton own goal
Game over? Chelsea are 2-0 up here without really impressing. Cesc Fabregas plays a dreamy ball to the back stick and picks out Diego Costa. The striker looks like he's stuck down a cul-de-sac but manages to get a shot away which deflects off Alan Hutton and balloons past Brad Guzan in the Villa goal.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Southampton 2-0 Leicester
Jamie Vardy picks up the ball just outside the area but his shot is straight at Kelvin Davis, who is making his 301st appearance for the Saints today.
Post update
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Manchester City are hungry for more here - Raheem Sterling standing up a cross to the back stick but there's nobody there to head into an empty net.
BBC to broadcast next two Euros
.Copyright: .
There's more on the news that the BBC and ITV have agreed a deal to show the next two European Championships here.
SUBSTITUTION
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
Crystal Palace made a change for the start of the second half, with Bakary Sako replacing Wilfried Zaha. The midfielder is going to have plenty of running to do, with Palace down to 10 men.
SUBSTITUTION
More sub news - Yaya Toure has been replaced by Fernando at Man City, while Chelsea have replaced Reuben Loftus-Cheek with Nemanja Matic. That change is tactical, I believe.
Jolly Jesse
League two latest
Goalkeeper Jesse Joronen is still hogging the headlines thanks to his goal for Stevenage which has given Teddy Sheringham's side a 1-0 lead over Wycombe.
Jermaine Easter has scored and been sent off for Bristol Rovers, who lead 1-0 at Mansfield.
Oxford, beaten just once in the league this season, are continuing their fine run with a 2-0 lead at Leyton Orient.
Billy Paynter's goal could stop the rot for Hartlepool, who lead 1-0 at lowly Dagenham and Redbridge, while Morecambe's work is done.
They will enjoy their long trip home as they won 5-2 at AFC Wimbledon to make it five wins in six away games.
SUBSTITUTION
Southampton 2-0 Leicester
The Tinkerman has had a half-time, er, tinker - bringing on Nathan Dyer and Riyad Mahrez for the second half.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
KICK-OFF
Right then, off we go with the second halves of our 15:00 BST kick-offs.
All we are saying is 'give us a goal'
Championship latest
Goals are thin on the ground in the Championship with five matches stuck at 0-0.
There have been a couple, though, at Elland Road where Leeds are drawing 1-1 with leaders Brighton.
Eleven games without a home league win would be an unwanted record for Leeds but Liam Cooper's goal has pulled them level.
The only sides leading are Brentford - at home to Rotherham - and MK Dons against 10-man Blackburn after Adam Henley was dismissed in conceding a spot-kick.
Post update
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Has somebody left the heating on at the Etihad? My apologies... this is actually Raheem Sterling's heat map.
He's been unbelievable at picking up the ball inside the left channel and driving at the Bournemouth defence. And he has three goals for his troubles.
A colleague, who shall remain nameless, tells me he dropped Sterling from his Fantasy Football team this week. He's had a shocker.
OptaCopyright: Opta
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
A change for Manchester United for the start of the second half, midfielder Jesse Lingard on for Juan Mata.
Arouna Kone is on for Everton, with Steven Naismith making way.
'People will continue to conjure up his memory'
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra at Goodison Park
"Howard Kendall will always be held in the highest regard, and people will continue to conjure up his memory for years to come."
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Agubata Odinaka: This Chelsea game is a game of two woeful sides. The less-woeful side will probably nick it
Raymond: A very solid first half showing from United. Comfortable at the break. Good goals as well.
Niall McDermott: Nine goals in two halves from City. And that's with Navas on the pitch!
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochetinno: "Both teams played with a very high tempo and it was an exciting game.
"I am a little bit disappointed not to win because we created four good chances to score and the only clear one Liverpool had came when we were down to 10 men because Nacer Chadli was off the field getting treatment.
"In football you need to be clinical. We weren't but I am still very happy with the performance."
'The pulse was a little too high'
Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on his first game in charge: "0-0 is not my dream result but it is okay.
"I am happy with this result because I saw many good things, in the first 20 minutes we were pressing and were very aggressive.
"We will get stronger. We were a little bit nervous when we got the ball because the pulse was a little too high at this moment.
"There were many full throttle moments in the game, which is absolutely okay. We need to improve but, after three days working with the players, I am completely satisfied."
PACopyright: PA
Post update
Let's briefly break away from all the excitement of the 3pm show to get some reaction from White Hart Lane...
HALF-TIME - Southampton 2-0 Leicester
Southampton are quietly putting in a decent performance here.
HALF-TIME - Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Man City - wow! Just wow!
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
OptaCopyright: Opta
Manchester United looked good in that half, but it was a quiet 45 minutes for Wayne Rooney. He had 27 touches of the ball - only defender Chris Smalling and goalkeeper David De Gea had fewer and, as the above graphic shows, he was rarely getting into dangerous positions, despite United's dominance.
HALF-TIME
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
All square at the break, but Palace have a task on their hands now after Dwight Gayle's sending off just before half time.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
Dion Dublin
Former Aston Villa striker on Final Score
""It's soft, the red card for Dwight Gayle. He caught him but I actually think he is trying to stop before he gets to the player and slips. I don't think there is any malice in there at all, it's unfortunate. He knows he's not going to reach the ball. I don't think it's a red."
GOAL - Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Raheem Sterling hat-trick (45 mins)
Raheem Sterling is heading into half-time with the match ball already in his possession. Another mistake by Adam Federici allows Jesus Navas a chance to score but the Spain winger dillies and dallies and fires into the keeper. Raheem Sterling picks up the rebound and fires it low and between the keeper's legs. Hat-trick hero.
PACopyright: PA
'Herrera must think this is his birthday'
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra at Goodison Park
"The midfield players of Everton are getting caught out by the pace of Manchester United. That is a huge problem for Roberto Martinez.
"Herrera must think this is his birthday - he was involved in one goal, scored the other and could have had another. He's enjoying so much freedom.
"Everton need to change things at half-time."
HALF-TIME - Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa
Chelsea in front, but not very convincing.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
HALF-TIME
WBA 0-0 Sunderland
HALF-TIME
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
GREAT SAVE!
Man City 3-1 Bournemouth
Manchester City are playing some irresistible stuff now. Raheem Sterling defies cries of 'shoot' and passes on the chance of a hat-trick (for now!) to lay the ball off to Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian takes a couple of touches then curls in a wonderful effort which is tipped onto the bar by Adam Federici.
Live Reporting
By Marc Higginson, Gary Rose and Phil Dawkes
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodnight!
Some superb tributes to Howard Kendall there. Gary Lineker, of course, is hosting Match of the Day this evening. That begins at 22:30 BST - while MOTD social will be going live on this website a short time before.
You can continue to get your football fix here, where there is plenty of news and reaction to today's games up and down the country.
Thanks for your company today. Goodnight.
Remembering Howard Kendall
Remembering Howard Kendall
Gary Lineker
MOTD presenter & ex-Everton striker
"Howard signed me form Leicester, and we had to go to an arbitration hearing to determine the price of the transfer. I remember him giving evidence saying they were taking a bit of a punt on me, that I wasn’t going to play, while Leicester were saying the opposite.
"In the end I think the fee decided was a bit higher than Everton had said they wanted to pay, and I remember sitting there thinking I’m signing for this fella? This is the end of the world!
"Of course as soon as we got out he put his arm round me and said of course you’re going to be playing every week, and he popped into a supermarket and came out with three bottles of wine. We drunk them on the train back to Liverpool.
"He deserves legendary status at Everton, that’s certain. For his achievements, his likeability, his personality and his charisma. He was a wonderful leader."
Remembering Howard Kendall
Gary Lineker
MOTD presenter & ex-Everton striker
"It’s a sad day for football people, not just Evertonians. I played for him for a year and you could see he was a great manager, there’s no question about that - the most successful in Everton’s history.
"His attacking side of the 1980s took some stopping and it was a privilege for me to be involved in that, albeit for only one year. You could see the real strengths Howard had.
"He was tactically very astute but he knew his players. The really good managers get the best out of people, and that was his biggest strength. He made you want to play for him.
"He liked to get the players out together, quite typically for a Chinese. He’d take them out, everyone would have loads to drink as they did in those days, including of course Howard. He evoked a real team spirit and a bonding among the players."
Remembering Howard Kendall
Remembering Howard Kendall
Remembering Howard Kendall
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Everton manager Roberto Martinez, on the news of Howard Kendall's death: “Straight away it was a shock and really sad news, clearly it is an emotional moment when you find that out. I think we reacted in the right way to do it, which is a real celebration of his career and what he gave to Everton, his success in becoming an iconic figure here. He will always be a great inspiration for any manager at this club."
Remembering Howard Kendall
'Howard would have made a really good England manager'
Former Liverpool manager Roy Evans on BBC Word Service: "I always thought Howard would have made a really good England manager, but maybe he wasn't an FA man.
"From my point of view, even if he was a Blue, we were great friends over many years.
"It's a sad, sad loss to lots of people, certainly all the Everton fans who adored Howard and realised what a great guy he was."
Remembering Howard Kendall
It's been a fantastic day's football, but I think we should end the live text with some more tributes to Everton legend Howard Kendall, who sadly passed away today.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Ian George: All you Ozil haters can eat your words again, and again, and again. He is a footballing genius.
Len: Arsenal turned a poor first half into a commanding win, something title-winning teams are required to do
Abhishek: Move over Hazard, Ozil and Payet. Hector Bellerin continues to create goals.
Price of Football
There are only five clubs with a cheaper season ticket than Watford in the Premier League this season. How do I know that?
The BBC Price of Football calculator, of course. Have a play with it here.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Gemma Blackman: What's with the lit phones thing at Watford? Can #BBCFootball shed any light?
Boom-tish, Gemma...
'Watford were too open'
Watford 0-3 Arsenal
BBC Three Counties Radio
Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne at Vicarage Road
"Great play by Arsenal, you must say that. It's what we know they can do, but Watford were too open there. Much too easy for the Gunners, who have been very, very clinical with excellent movement off the ball. They are a top side."
GOAL
Watford 0-3 Arsenal
Arsenal are running riot at Vicarage Road now - Aaron Ramsey earning himself a goal bonus. A reminder that you can follow all of the action here.
'Arsenal are showing their class'
Watford 0-2 Arsenal
BBC Three Counties Radio
Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne at Vicarage Road
"Ozil at the heart of this again - what an intelligent player.
"Arsenal are showing their class, and they are such a different animal when they're winning. They are so much more confident."
GOAL
Watford 0-2 Arsenal
Make that 2-0 to Arsenal. Olivier Giroud has bagged. Remember, you can follow all of the action here.
'What Arsenal are very good at - slick and quick'
Watford 0-1 Arsenal
BBC Three Counties Radio
Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne at Vicarage Road
"The ball travelled from one end of the pitch to the other, just what Arsenal are very good at. Slick and quick, and the ball in from Ozil was disguised and was sheer quality.
"Did Watford switch off for a moment? Well, now they're one behind."
Did you call the scores right?
So, how did you get on with the Premier League Predictor this afternoon? I'll be honest, I thought Everton would beat Manchester United this afternoon so that scuppered me. Have a look at how you fared here.
GOAL
Watford 0-1 Arsenal
Meanwhile, over at Vicarage Road, Arsenal have taken the lead against Watford courtesy of that man Alexis Sanchez. Gary Rose is providing kick by kick coverage of that match over here.
Klopp watch
Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool
It seems like a long time ago now, but new Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp began his Anfield rebuilding mission with a 0-0 draw at Tottenham.
Our man Phil McNulty was at White Hart Lane - and he's written an excellent column looking at how Liverpool already look energised by the former Dortmund manager.
Have a gander here.
Manager reaction
Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic: "We knew it was going to be a hard game. I said that before the game – this was the game I was looking forward to the most.
“Palace are playing as a team, they have pace and a lot of front players who can make the pitch very short. They are what a manager wants his team to be.
“It was a big test for us, but the way we approached it from the beginning, with respect for them but with confidence passing the ball, I’m so proud.
“So far for me, it’s the proudest moment because of the way we did it.”
Manager reaction
Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: “I’m frustrated with the decision (Gayle’s red card). It was a cracking game. It was going end to end, they were great on the break and we were conjuring up chances.
“Our striker gets booked for a bad challenge, quite rightly. The second challenge, the referee (Mark Clattenburg) knows he’s booked, he’s missed it by a centimetre probably and he sends him off.
“I thought a man of his experience perhaps should have looked at that situation and given him his final warning. But to send him off really spoiled the occasion for everybody.
“In the second half, we’ve had to show our typical Crystal Palace resilience. We dug in and it looked like we’d get the point that perhaps we deserved for the effort that we put in, but fair play to West Ham. They kept knocking and found a way.
“I’m not excusing him from complete blame. The second challenge, he shouldn’t make. He’ll have to learn from that. Having said that, I still think it was very harsh to send him off.”
From the press box
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Manager reaction
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Everton manager Roberto Martinez, speaking to Sky Sports: "You can see that today was a bad day at the office. We allowed ourselves to be frustrated, it was a bad day.
"In the first half we hadn't been at our best but the first goal killed us too much. Normally we react really well to conceding but we felt quite deflated. We became quite negative and lost a lot of tempo, our play became forceful and the way we ended the opening 45 minutes was very uncharacteristic.
"For 20 minutes in the second half we had more control, and had we scored then it would have changed the game completely, but then we conceded on the break. Overall we weren’t anywhere near our best and Manchester United took advantage of that. There are things we need to learn from and clearly we need to react really well before our next game against Arsenal."
Manager reaction
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, speaking to BBC Sport: "I am a very happy coach and am also very proud. It’s a fantastic performance."
On his side's defending: "I think they played very well, Everton is a good team with good strikers but the main aspect is that they defend forward at the right time, that we have trained also but you have to perform it in matches."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Hridaya Nahata: I am now 100% sure that Chris Smalling is the best British defender. What a rebuild he has had under Van Gaal.
Positives for Sherwood
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Were there any positives for Tim Sherwood this afternoon? Well midfielder Idrissa Gana continues to impress. He played the most passes for Villa (of which 94% found their target), had the most touches for a Villa player, make the most tackles for a Villa player and produced the most interceptions.
You can't argue with that for a shift.
'I can’t worry about speculation concerning me'
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
More from Tim Sherwood, this time talking to Sky Sports: "The first goal in any match is so important, and Chelsea didn’t have to work too hard for that.
"I'll take the positives today - we took the game to them, we dominated them in the first period and we created a few chances of our own. But we gave ourselves an uphill task after the first goal.
"It's only a matter of time until Chelsea come good, and today we didn't get the rub of the green. We have to move on and learn from mistakes, because they are costing us at the moment.
"Goalscoring has not been our problem, but not winning matches is of course a concern. We will continue to work hard in training to put things right.
"I can’t worry about speculation concerning me - this is business as usual. I am on Aston Villa's side, no-one else's."
'I'll keep swinging, even if I’m backed into a corner'
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Tim Sherwood, talking in the tunnel to Match of the Day: "We gifted goals away today - they were fluky, but when you're down the bottom that's what you get. Chelsea always score at the Bridge so we knew we had to score to get something out of today.
"We dominated in the opening period, and they had no chances until they scored, which was a gift from us.
"Unfortunately, we haven't got that cutting edge which you need to win matches. We are not blaming individuals - we are in this together. We have to bounce back and dust ourselves down. The result is disappointing but we'll crack on.
"Stats can mislead people at times - we played on the front foot here at the Bridge, we matched them initially. We believe we'll stay in this division, though it’s clear for everyone to see that we’re a side in transition.
"I am positive, I will not shrink. I didn’t hear my supporters shouting for me to leave. I'll keep swinging, even if I’m backed into a corner."
'Arsene Wenger won't be happy'
Watford 0-0 Arsenal
BBC Three Counties Radio
Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne at Vicarage Road
"Before this fixture a lot of people were predicting that Watford would find this hard. But both sides have been pretty even, and both have enjoyed clear chances.
"Arsene Wenger won't be happy, because Arsenal haven't performed, and they let their tempo drop as the half went on. Maybe there is tiredness in their legs, as lots of them played during the international break."
HALF-TIME
Watford 0-0 Arsenal
It's been a decent game at Vicarage Road, where Watford are more than holding their own despite Arsenal having the better chances. Want to follow the second half of that one? Gary Rose is your man for that.
Player reaction
West Browmwich Albion 1-0 Sunderland
Sunderland midfielder Seb Larsson: "The manager wanted us to be a bit more solid, which I think we were. That's what makes it more frustrating.
"They did not really trouble us but we have come away with a defeat, which is hard to take.
"We know it's time to start winning football matches. We can't go on this way. The manager believes he can turn it round and so do the players."
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
I heard a very astute pundit on the radio this week, whose name escapes me, suggesting that Sunderland will rely heavily on set-pieces now Big Sam is in charge.
As such, he said Seb Larsson would be brought back in from the cold - and he was right. The man with a right foot which could open a tin of beans started for the first time in the Premier League since 15 August today.
He had a decent game too - playing two key passes in the Baggies half.
Player reaction
Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham
Palace striker Gayle was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the first half at Selhurst Park.
How's stat?!
Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham
Here's a good stat for you, from today's match at Selhurst Park.
Eagles midfielder Yohan Cabaye became only the fourth player in Premier League history to score a penalty in four successive appearances. He follows Ian Wright in 1994, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Michael Owen (both in 2003).
'Hopefully this is part of our learning curve'
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: “It was a difficult afternoon for us. We made a really bad start and gifted them goals which is a recipe for disaster against such a quality team.
“There was a spell in the first half when the score was 3-1 where I thought we were on top but we conceded a crucial goal before half-time. That was a real killer blow in terms of our hopes of getting back into the game in the second half.
“We spoke at half-time and said we wanted a real response because we wanted the score to be respectable and to leave with our heads held high.
"Hopefully this is part of our learning curve and we can grow from it.”
Post update
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
My colleague, Chris Bevan, makes an interesting point based on my assertions about Wayne Rooney (17:36). Here's Wilfried Bony's touch map - he scored two today, but still had less touches in the area than Rooney.
Food for thought?
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Goonerama: Can't understand how the pretty simple 'Mahrez playing = better Leicester' equation seems to be eluding Ranieri.
Manager reaction
Southampton 2-2 Leicester
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri on BBC Sport: "We have fantastic spirit. We believe everything could be possible.
"We created a lot of chances. It is important to have good players on the bench and I have very good players who can change the match.
"Jamie Vardy is very important for us. I believe in this team. When we are desperate we make more, more and more."
Feisty Foxes
Southampton 2-2 Leicester
Leicester did what Leicester do once again this afternoon - coming from 2-0 down at half-time to earn a point against Southampton.
They had 18 shots on goal in the second half, with Marc Albrighton putting in 16 crosses during the course of the match. Half-time substitutes Nathan Dyer and Riyad Mahrez both put in crosses which led to goals, while Daniel Drinkwater bossed play in midfield - playing more passes than anybody else on the pitch.
Manager reaction
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis: "The win was more important than anything else today - the win and the clean sheet.
"The first half wasn't brilliant but in the second half we were much better. We have had some tough games at home.
"We lost against Everton when we were 2-0 up which was a kick in the stomach so we needed that today.
"It was probably a bonus for us that Sam has not had a lot of time with his players because of the international break. He will give it his best shot, as he always does."
Player reaction
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, speaking to BBC Sport: “Training has been really good since we came back from the international games, and it’s a good reaction. Coming here to Goodison Park is never easy. It’s always nice to play striker and especially to score. Obviously I haven’t scored here for a few years, its been a difficult place for me but thankfully I scored today and we managed to get three points."
'I will keep working on my finishing'
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Manchester City’s hat-trick hero Raheem Sterling: “It is my first hat-trick and I am really delighted but the most important thing is that the team got the three points and I thought we played some good stuff at times."
On whether he has been working on his finishing: “Most definitely. I get quite a lot of chances and in training I have been working on one-on-one situations in a few sessions. It is something I will keep working on and hopefully I will get better at it.”
On being told City boss Manuel Pellegrini says he is not a striker: “My best position is anywhere the manager thinks it is – anywhere along the frontline is where I can do a job for the team.”
'Deeney is great'
Watford 0-0 Arsenal
BBC Three Counties Radio
Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne at Vicarage Road
"Deeney is great at hassling defenders, unsettling them and winning the ball back for his team."
Post update
Watford 0-0 Arsenal
It's still 0-0 at Vicarage Road, where Watford have started to claw their way back into it after Arsenal's bright start. Follow dedicated coverage here.
West Brom more adventurous?
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
Do we think Sunderland set up for a point today? Here are the average positions taken up by each player on the pitch.
Manager reaction
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce: "We have had a point taken away from us today which wasn't our fault.
"In our position that's a hugely precious point, even at this stage of the season.
"It's a big mistake by the referee. It was a clear foul in two areas. One, he (Berahino) has jumped backwards into our goalkeeper when he is not even looking at the ball and two, he handled the ball in front of him to score."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Matt Collingwood: Not sure what Rooney has to do to get recognition. The milestones continue to pass and some still find excuses to slate him.
Player reaction
Manchester City 5-1 Bournemouth
'Today he improved his finishing'
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, speaking to BBC Sport about Raheem Sterling’s first career hat-trick: “I am happy because we changed his position and played him in the middle, with Wilfried Bony in front of him.
“We felt it was better for him to be near Bony and also near the box. We also had to do something different because we were without Sergio Aguero and David Silva.
“With his movement we thought Raheem could be dangerous there and fortunately he was - he scored three goals. He also missed three or four goals but he did very well.
“When we bought Raheem in the summer I said we are buying a 21-year-old who is very young and needs to improve. He is not a striker but he can improve his finishing and, today, he did.”
Rooney's problems apparent?
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
I'm obviously no expert, but this touch map of Wayne Rooney's demonstrates what I believe to be his underlying problems in front of goal. How can he expect to score when he's consistently touching the ball in his own half? He touched the ball just six times in his own penalty area. Yes, he scored today... but should he be more disciplined in the positions he takes up? Is his strength also his weakness?
I'm not having a pop... just throwing it out there.
Manager reaction
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, speaking to Sky Sports: Fantastic. I am very proud of them. The defeat against Arsenal, two weeks and I cannot approach them, then this performance? Fantastic. How Everton is playing we analyse and then you choose the best solution, but all the credit goes to the players. You need also a little bit of luck and the goals were fantastic but they were at good moments.
"It is only one match. Also Arsenal is only one match. We don’t have to exaggerate. We have to be more consistent so next week when we win against Manchester City then we can say OK, now we think maybe about title aspirations. But of course we are always having the target of champions. That is of course important in our ambition but it also has to be real. It’s too early to talk about that."
On Wayne Rooney scoring: "I said a lot in a press conference last Friday, we have to score like a team. Because of the attention on Wayne I am happy he scored, I believe his last goal here was in 2007. That is crazy but now I think he shall score more."
'The Hornets might be able to stop the service to Walcott'
Watford v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
BBC Three Counties Radio
Former Watford midfielder Derek Payne at Vicarage Road
"The midfield battle is so important. If Watford can stifle Arsenal in the middle of the pitch then the Hornets might be able to stop the service to Theo Walcott."
Post update
Watford v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
Here's another reminder that they are just about to get under way at Vicarage Road. Join Gary Rose for that one. We will, of course, provide regular updates here.
'We are not afraid of being relegated'
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
More from Jose in the tunnel, this time to Sky Sports: "We are not afraid of being relegated - we know come the end of the season we will be in the top five or six at least. But at the moment we are not there and we need points, so today we won at home and they are thee points that were deserved and the players fought for."
'We are trying to reach a normal level'
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho talking to Match of the Day: "We are not the best team in the country, but we are a team with a very good manager and very good players, trying to reach a normal level.
"This was a performance to compensate for a lack of confidence and self-esteem. When confidence is not high you lose quality. We discussed that, and tactically we were very disciplined today, especially defensively. It was a great effort, and a really solid performance.
"Confidence comes with results, and results bring all the good quality that the player have to the fore. At the moment, some of my players have lost confidence but this was a great team performance with some fantastic individual performances.
"My players showed their desire, that they are together and that there were ready to fight for a crucial result. These three points were crucial for us."
Chelsea sloppy in possession
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Chelsea certainly weren't vintage this afternoon. For starters, their passing accuracy ratio was 74%, compared to Manchester City's 83%. Even Sunderland's, under Big Sam, was 78%.
Willian was the exception to the rule for Chelsea - completing 91% of his passes compared to Diego Costa's 63%.
'You'd have said we were Chelsea'
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Aston Villa captain Micah Richards in the Stamford Bridge tunnel: "In the second half we didn’t come out as well as the first. The first goal killed us, because before then we were on top. But you have to respect Chelsea - they are a top team for a reason.
"We won’t dwell on this - we have a tough game next week, but it's at home and it's one we'll look to win.
"Throughout this season there haven’t been many games we've deserved to lose. But we'll roll on. The confidence is not low, no matter the results at the moment. The manager has been great and we are only looking forward.
"If you’d wondered who was Villa and who was Chelsea in the first 30 minutes, you'd have said we were Chelsea."
'Their fourth goal was deflating'
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth defender Simon Francis: "We gave away some sloppy goals in the first half which is not like us. City are a top class team and they were excellent but they did not completely outplay us and effectively we gave them two or three goals which was extremely disappointing.
"If we had gone in at the break 3-1 down there was still a chance of getting back in the game. At 2-1 we were creating chances but we conceded again and then when the fourth goal went in before half-time it was deflating."
As you were at the top
League Two round-up
Leaders Plymouth and second-placed Portsmouth both won but third-placed Oxford let things slip at Leyton Orient to pass up two points.
The Us were 2-0 up at half-time but had on-loan Wolves winger Jordan Graham sent off as the Os hit back to level.
There were three red cards at Mansfield, who finished the game with nine men and lost to a Matty Taylor goal eight minutes into injury time for Bristol Rovers, who earlier had Jermaine Easter sent off after he had scored the opening goal in a 2-1 win.
On-loan Fulham goalkeeper Jesse Joronen scored as Stevenage beat Wycombe 2-1, while Billy Paynter's goal stopped Hartlepool's slide down down the table with a 1-0 win at struggling Dagenham and Redbridge.
Post update
Watford v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
Arsenal can go level on points with second-placed Manchester United if they see off Watford this evening. Gary Rose is in the chair for a dedicated live text on this one. Stay here for all the reaction from today's 3pm kick-offs - plus more tributes to the late Howard Kendall.
"If I jump, you have to run"
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Man City striker Wilfried Bony, who scored two goals against Bournemouth, on his link-up with team-mate Raheem Sterling, who played behind him and grabbed three: "We talked a lot in training this week. I know he is very quick and I told him if I jump you have to run, there is no need to think about if I win the ball or not.
"When we have the ball I look to show myself, it worked today. I am happy about the result and happy he scored three goals.”
On City's form, scoring 11 goals in their last two games: "We are on fire, now we just need to continue. It is a very important week for us – Sevilla on Wednesday in the Champions League and then the Manchester derby at the weekend."
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Henry Ellison: Rooney will take the headlines but Herrera was class, as always.
Paul: I don't like having the same old Manchester teams as the top two, but seeing Leicester and West Ham in the top five is refreshing.
Chris Johnson: Sherwood wasn't necessarily lying when he said there'd be no more relegation fights under him. Villa are not even fighting.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text on 81111 from UK mobiles (include your name) or head over to the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Player reaction
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney: “It was a very good performance. We were disappointed about the Arsenal game, and we know coming here is difficult, but it’s a well-deserved victory and we're delighted.
"We’ve been working on a lot of things and they’re paying off for us. The Arsenal game was hopefully a one-off."
Is the scoring drought over? "Itdepends on what the press think. They call it what they like, I'll always keep trying to score, what matters to me is what my team-mates and manager think.
"I'm a strong-minded person, I’ve had that through my career, I just have to keep working hard and keep trying to help the team be successful.
"My lack of goals here at Goodison have disappointed me but thankfully I've scored today and that helped us get the victory."
On the news of Howard Kendall's death: "It was very sad news. I spoke to Duncan [Ferguson] this morning about it. It’s a sad day for Everton. I’m sure everyone at the club feels it, and I'd like to pass on my condolences to Howard’s family."
Gills hit the top
League One round-up
Gillingham go top of the table thanks to a 1-0 win at bottom club Crewe secured by a sixth goal in four games from Northern Ireland international Rory Donnelly.
The Gills took advantage of defeats for Walsall - at home to Chesterfield - and Burton at Fleetwood, who won for the first time under new boss Steven Pressley.
Bury failed to score for the first time this season in a 0-0 draw with local rivals Rochdale as they missed out on a top-two place.
Wigan thrashed Colchester 5-0, while Darren Ferguson made a losing start as Doncaster manager as an early goal from Devante Cole gave visitors Bradford a 1-0 win.
'He incenses the supporters'
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
Garth Crooks
Former Spurs striker on Final Score
"James McClean makes his way to Baggies fans at the final whistle, before turning to the Sunderland fans and gesturing to them, which incenses the supporters.
"It's unnecessary - West Brom have won and taken the three points, and this is something the Football Association are going to have to look at."
Player reaction
Southampton 2-2 Leicester
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, who scored the last-minute equaliser: "The spirit the boys have shown to fight back and be on top for the whole of the second half, it's what we deserved. We might even have won it.
"We created tons of chances and could have scored more but we'll take a point after being 2-0 down at half-time."
Zamora stretches Brighton's lead
Championship round-up
Bobby Zamora's first Brighton goal since 2003 has given the leaders a 2-1 win at Leeds.
Zamora struck late with his goal extending Leeds' winless home run to 11 league games - an unwanted club record.
Reading have gone second in the table thanks to in-form striker Nick Blackman, who scores for the fifth game in a row to earn a 1-0 win over Charlton.
The Royals go above Middlesbrough, who were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Fulham.
Birmingham and Burnley both firm up their places in the top six with home wins.
The in-form Blues came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 with a Paul Caddis winner from the penalty spot, while Andre Gray struck twice to give Burnley a 2-0 derby success over struggling Bolton, who go bottom.
Preston got off the bottom but have still just won once after drawing 0-0 with Cardiff, while Brentford's 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Rotherham eases their concerns.
As it stands
Here's what the top of the Premier League looks like with Arsenal due to visit Watford at 17:30 BST.
'A little of the old spark'
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra at Goodison Park
"All around the team there was a little of the old spark of Manchester United today. Everton, after the first 20 minutes, were just not in it."
FULL-TIME
Southampton 2-2 Leicester
The comeback kings do it again. This Leicester lot never know when they are beaten.
'This has been an education'
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Garth Crooks
Former Spurs striker on Final Score
"Manchester City have stretched Bournemouth, made the pitch really big, and have played around and through them. The Cherries have been chasing shadows, and Bony and Sterling have been the major beneficiaries.
"This has been an education, as City have an embarrassment of riches."
Post update
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Dion Dublin
Former Aston Villa striker on Final Score
"Bournemouth have not been able to handle Wilfried Bony's strength today. And that fifth goal typifies the way he has played. He rolled the defender and curled the ball into the corner. All done at his pace."
'Vardy starts firing!'
Southampton 2-2 Leicester
Garth Crooks
Former Spurs striker on Final Score
"Mahrez comes on, changes the game and Vardy starts firing!"
FULL-TIME - Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Another five goals and three points for the leaders. Before heading down the tunnel, hat-trick hero Raheem Sterling hands his shirt to a young supporter watching nearby. Superb.
FULL-TIME
Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham
GOAL - Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham
Dimitri Payet
Dimitri Payet rubs salt in Crystal Palace's wounds with a late third. The points are going to the Hammers.
FULL-TIME
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
FULL-TIME
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
GOAL - Southampton 2-2 Leicester
Jamie Vardy (90 mins)
Leicester City have only gone and done it again! Riyad Mahrez slides the ball through and that man Jamie Vardy makes no mistakes with a rasping shot inside the near post.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
What a shame for Kelechi Iheanacho, who scores a superb goal but it is wrongly chalked off for offside.
FULL-TIME
WBA 1-0 Sunderland
A losing start for Sam Allardyce at Sunderland.
Post update
WBA 1-0 Sunderland
Sunderland's Billy Jones wants to be a hero late on as he decides to go at it alone, he almost pulls it off but for a last-ditch challenge by Claudio Yacob.
Three minutes of added time...
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham
Dion Dublin
Former Aston Villa striker on Final Score
"I think Dwight Gayle was unfortunate to be sent off and that left Crystal Palace up against it. Andy Carroll has looked lively since coming on for West Ham, and it was his nod-down that set up Manuel Lanzini."
GOAL - Man City 5-1 Bournemouth
Wilfried Bony (89 mins)
Five for Manchester City now, and two for Wilfried Bony who spins his marker and scores from 10 yards out after being teed up by Jesus Navas. The right winger has sprinted the length of the pitch without being challenged.
The Cherries' goose is clearly cooked.
CLOSE!
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Bournemouth with a chance to score a late consolation, but some superb last-ditch defending by Eliaquim Mangala denies substitute Josh King.
Team news
Watford v Arsenal (17:30 BST)
Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores names the same team that drew with Bournemouth before the international break. Swiss midfielder Valon Behrami is back from suspension and is on the bench.
Starting XI: Gomes, Nyom, Prodl, Cathcart, Ake; Capoue, Watson, Abdi, Deeney, Anya, Ighalo
Subs: Gilmartin, Britos, Paredes, Holebas, Behrami, Ibarbo, Berghuis
Theo Walcott continues up front for Arsenal, with Olivier Giroud on the bench. Alexis Sanchez has shrugged off a hip problem and defender Laurent Koscielny also starts after recovering from a hamstring injury. He replaces Gabriel in the only change from the Gunners' win over Manchester United last time out.
Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Coquelin, Cazorla, Ramsey, Ozil, Sanchez, Walcott
Subs: Macey, Gibbs, Chambers, Debuchy, Arteta, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Giroud
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Andy Rudd: Put Mirallas on and try and give the Everton fans something to cheer, on what has been a dreadfully sombre day for the Blues.
Khael Malik: Fellaini - the man you bring on once the match is done.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text on 81111 from UK mobiles (include your name) or head over to the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Post update
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
The attendance at the Etihad today is 54,502, which is a record for Manchester City at the ground.
GOAL - Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham
Manuel Lanzini
Late drama indeed as West Ham finally knock the door down and snatch what looks to be a late winner.
Manuel Lanzini gets it as a cross is nodded back into the dangerzone by Andy Carroll and Lanzini sweeps home from close range.
Post update
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Plenty of people making for the exits as this game descends into a bit of a training session, Manchester United passing the ball around without any urgency, or desire to press particularly high up the field.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey expertly plucks a cross out of the air as West Ham press. Still level with five minutes to go...
Post update
Southampton 2-1 Leicester
With Leicester piling forward, Southampton try and hit the visitors on the break. Sadio Mane picks up the ball just inside the Leicester half and tries to lob the keeper but the ball lands on top of the net. More style than substance.
Post update
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
There's nothing to see here. Let's move on.
PENALTY APPEAL
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
The momentum is back with Sunderland as this game enters the closing stages and there is late drama as the visitors want a penalty, Stephane Sessegnon appearing to take down Fabio Borini inside the area. Nothing given...
CLOSE!
Southampton 2-1 Leicester
Leicester are close to playing another of their 'Get out of Jail' cards - this time Jamie Vardy firing over after more good work down the left by Riyad Mahrez.
Post update
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Ross Barkley skims the top of the bar with a free-kick from just outside the area.
The visitors introduce a former Everton player for the final few minutes, Marouane Fellaini getting a run out with Ander Herrera making way.
'Elvis' ready to rock
League One latest
Bobby Grant has made it 3-0 to Fleetwood, who are about to enjoy their first win under Steven Pressley and consign second-placed Burton to a second successive defeat.
With Walsall now trailing 2-0 to Chesterfield - Ian Evatt getting the visitors' second goal - Gillingham could be heading to the top of the table.
That's despite being held 0-0 at bottom club Crewe as Bury can't find a goal either in their Lancashire derby with Rochdale.
Southend are continuing their fine run thanks to a 2-1 lead over Barnsley.
SUBSTITUTION
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Raheem Sterling's work today is done, and he is replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Post update
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Manchester United are not quite happy with just the 3-0 lead as substitute Jesse Lingard gets the chance to stretch his legs, racing away down the right before delivering a teasing cross that has to be nodded behind for a corner by an Everton defender, with Ander Herrara lurking.
'Everton have been caught out today'
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra at Goodison Park
"Everton can't string much together, no matter how hard they try. They have played better in this second half but in midfield they have been caught out today."
Post update
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
It's petering out at the Etihad, where the Manchester City fans are pulling the legs of the Bournemouth travelling support. Something along the lines of asking them where were they when the Cherries were not as good as they are now.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
Despite playing this second half with 10 men, Crystal Palace are keeping West Ham at bay and look to be on course for a well-earned point.
Andy Carroll sums up the Hammers' frustrations at being unable to regain the lead as he smashes a shot over from outside the area.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Mr Lamide: This is the first time LvG has been brave with his line up and subs. This is our best away performance under him.
Andrew Wilson: Rooney's goal papers over another poor personal performance. Gives the ball away too much.
KN: Give Rooney a break. He's played in so many positions since LvG took over.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text on 81111 from UK mobiles (include your name) or head over to the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Post update
Southampton 2-1 Leicester
Leicester, by the way, have got six points from losing positions this season. They have scored in every league game of the campaign, with Jamie Vardy scoring in each of his last six. And that's your ha-trick of stats.
Play up Pompey
League Two latest
Matt Tubbs has scored his sixth goal of the season to give second-placed Portsmouth a 1-0 lead at bottom club Newport.
Accrington dominated the first half at Plymouth but the leaders now lead 1-0 thanks to a cracker from Ruben Reid.
Barry Corr is another in-form striker with a seventh goal in seven games for Cambridge helping the U's lead 2-1 against Northampton.
Barnet lead 1-0 against fellow strugglers York thanks to John Akinde, while Oxford are down to 10 men following the dismissal of Jordan Graham and now lead Leyton Orient only 2-1.
Notts County look set to end their poor run as they lead struggling Yeovil 2-0.
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
Time is running out for Sunderland, and for Sam Allardyce if he is to kick off his reign with a win. Twenty minutes left and Sunderland are not creating enough, so on comes Jermain Defoe for Jordi Gomez.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Chikarito: Sherwood is obviously not the man. It's like Villa are cursed.
Will Moores: Villa need to get relegated, get some new owners and just start again...
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text on 81111 from UK mobiles (include your name) or head over to the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Post update
Southampton 2-1 Leicester
Dion Dublin
Former Aston Villa striker on Final Score
"That is some header. Leicester seem to be so dangerous in the second half of games, Nathan Dyer turned Virgil van Dijk inside out on the wing, and Jamie Vardy reached the cross at its highest point and really powered home."
City trying to play through the Cherries defence
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
A glance at the graphic below showing how Manchester City have used the flanks when they have attacked so far in this game might make you think that crossing has been a big part of their gameplan today.
But in fact, City have only played five crosses in open play, all from the left, and none of them have found their target (see red arrows in graphic below). City even played their one corner of the game short (see green arrow) and when they get near the Cherries area they try to pass through the visitors' defence instead.
Bournemouth, in contrast, have fired cross after cross into the City box - usually unsuccessfully (see red arrows below). They have had only three shots in total, and Glenn Murray's goal was their only effort on target.
Post update
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
I think we can safely say this one is in the bag for Chelsea now. There's no attacking threat from Aston Villa, who look like they're a Pakistan bowler trying to get Alastair Cook out. It's just not going to happen any time soon.
Post update
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Wayne Rooney is a man on a mission now. He embarks on a lung-busting run to race from the left and into the area, he tries to clip the ball over Tim Howard, but the Everton keeper does enough to prevent the ball from rolling into the net.
GOAL - Southampton 2-1 Leicester
Jamie Vardy (66 mins)
Nice from Leicester. Very nice.
Nathan Dyer gets the ball on the right and takes on the Southampton full-backs before standing up the perfect cross for Jamie Vardy to nod home at the end of a well-timed run. Sometimes football can be beautifully simple.
Post update
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
It's interesting that Raheem Sterling is now playing as a conventional number nine - ready to get on the end of anything City's 'number 10' (Wilfried Bony) can flick on/play in.
Post update
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Dion Dublin
Former Aston Villa striker on Final Score
"Wayne Rooney is the captain of England and Manchester United. He's used to the pressure. He's a player you can rely on, in the hot and the cold."
'Give United credit'
Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra at Goodison Park
"Everton were caught on the break, but give United credit. They played the ball through, Rooney ran onto it and we were right behind his shot. Howard came out quickly but Rooney got enough on the ball to put it in.
"After a bright start, Everton are out of this now. They have been punished by United."
CLOSE!
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Another chance for Raheem Sterling, who pokes wide after good work from Wilfried Bony - the striker attracting the attention of five players before playing the ball into the box.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
Crystal Palace are living a bit of a charmed life as the post prevents West Ham from retaking the lead, Diafra Sakho's header striking the base of the upright.
No Gray day at Turf Moor
Championship latest
Andre Gray continues to pay back his record transfer fee with another goal for Burnley as they lead Bolton 1-0.
It's a third goal in six games for the former Brentford striker, who follows up a Scott Arfield shot to slot home.
Joe Mattock's long-range strike has levelled for Rotherham at Brentford as Neil Redfearn looks to lift the Millers out of the bottom three in his first game in charge.
CLOSE!
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Raheem Sterling is in on goal, but can't get his fourth of the afternoon because Sylvain Distin gets a crucial touch.
City then make a change - Kevin de Bruyne coming off and Samir Nasri his replacement.
GOAL - Everton 0-3 Man Utd
Wayne Rooney
Brilliant finish fromWayne Rooney!The forward's 11-month wait for an away goal in the Premier League is over as he latches on to Ander Herrera's smart pass and finishes clinically at the near post.
GREAT SAVE!
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
Another great save from David De Gea as a free-kick into the box from Ross Barkley evades everyone except the Manchester United goalkeeper, who reacts quickly to the awkward bounce to push the ball away.
Post update
West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
Dion Dublin
Former Aston Villa striker on Final Score
"I don't know why Costel Pantilimon is complaining because he lost control of the ball. He was trying to catch it over the head of Saido Berahino, who's about a foot shorter than him - you just want your goalkeeper to take everybody out there.
"Berahino did the right thing; put the ball in the back of the net and ask questions later."
'The most successful Everton manager'
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
BBC Radio 5 Live
Former Everton winger Peter Reid
"Howard Kendall's legacy is that he is the most successful Everton manager in the history of a massive, massive football club."
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
It has not exactly been an action-packed start to the second half but there is a good moment from Palace skipper Scott Dann as he produces a fine block to deny Cheikhou Kouyate from distance.
CLOSE!
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Wilfried Bony has the perfect chance to make it five for Manchester City, but his low shot from 12 yards is straight at Adam Federici.
'It has all fallen apart'
Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Garth Crooks
Former Spurs striker on Final Score
"Aston Villa have been very clumsy and careless, and Guzan has done them no favours. Frankly, from a good first half hour it has all fallen apart."
Post update
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
That is far from mint by Glenn Murray who drags a shot wide after space had opened up for him in front of goal.
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Christopher Nash: Dear Eddie Howe, fancy suggesting someone actually marks De Bruyne?
Chris Gould: Alas, Bournemouth have played nearly all of the easier teams already, and have at least five fewer points than they should.
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text on 81111 from UK mobiles (include your name) or head over to the BBC Sport Facebook page.
GREAT SAVE!
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
Everton have come out firing in the second half and are denied halving the deficit by an excellent David De Gea save.
Aaron Lennon squares a pass for Romelu Lukaku from the right and the striker's low shot looks set to sneak in goal, but De Gea sticks out a boot to poke it wide.
GOAL - West Brom 1-0 Sunderland
Saido Berahino (54 mins)
Sunderland count the cost of missed opportunities in the first half as West Brom take the lead, Costel Pantilimon drops the ball from Chris Brunt's shot and Saido Berahinois on hand to pounce.
GOAL - Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa
Alan Hutton own goal
Game over? Chelsea are 2-0 up here without really impressing. Cesc Fabregas plays a dreamy ball to the back stick and picks out Diego Costa. The striker looks like he's stuck down a cul-de-sac but manages to get a shot away which deflects off Alan Hutton and balloons past Brad Guzan in the Villa goal.
Post update
Southampton 2-0 Leicester
Jamie Vardy picks up the ball just outside the area but his shot is straight at Kelvin Davis, who is making his 301st appearance for the Saints today.
Post update
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Manchester City are hungry for more here - Raheem Sterling standing up a cross to the back stick but there's nobody there to head into an empty net.
BBC to broadcast next two Euros
There's more on the news that the BBC and ITV have agreed a deal to show the next two European Championships here.
SUBSTITUTION
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
Crystal Palace made a change for the start of the second half, with Bakary Sako replacing Wilfried Zaha. The midfielder is going to have plenty of running to do, with Palace down to 10 men.
SUBSTITUTION
More sub news - Yaya Toure has been replaced by Fernando at Man City, while Chelsea have replaced Reuben Loftus-Cheek with Nemanja Matic. That change is tactical, I believe.
Jolly Jesse
League two latest
Goalkeeper Jesse Joronen is still hogging the headlines thanks to his goal for Stevenage which has given Teddy Sheringham's side a 1-0 lead over Wycombe.
Jermaine Easter has scored and been sent off for Bristol Rovers, who lead 1-0 at Mansfield.
Oxford, beaten just once in the league this season, are continuing their fine run with a 2-0 lead at Leyton Orient.
Billy Paynter's goal could stop the rot for Hartlepool, who lead 1-0 at lowly Dagenham and Redbridge, while Morecambe's work is done.
They will enjoy their long trip home as they won 5-2 at AFC Wimbledon to make it five wins in six away games.
SUBSTITUTION
Southampton 2-0 Leicester
The Tinkerman has had a half-time, er, tinker - bringing on Nathan Dyer and Riyad Mahrez for the second half.
KICK-OFF
Right then, off we go with the second halves of our 15:00 BST kick-offs.
All we are saying is 'give us a goal'
Championship latest
Goals are thin on the ground in the Championship with five matches stuck at 0-0.
There have been a couple, though, at Elland Road where Leeds are drawing 1-1 with leaders Brighton.
Eleven games without a home league win would be an unwanted record for Leeds but Liam Cooper's goal has pulled them level.
The only sides leading are Brentford - at home to Rotherham - and MK Dons against 10-man Blackburn after Adam Henley was dismissed in conceding a spot-kick.
Post update
Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Has somebody left the heating on at the Etihad? My apologies... this is actually Raheem Sterling's heat map.
He's been unbelievable at picking up the ball inside the left channel and driving at the Bournemouth defence. And he has three goals for his troubles.
A colleague, who shall remain nameless, tells me he dropped Sterling from his Fantasy Football team this week. He's had a shocker.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
A change for Manchester United for the start of the second half, midfielder Jesse Lingard on for Juan Mata.
Arouna Kone is on for Everton, with Steven Naismith making way.
'People will continue to conjure up his memory'
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra at Goodison Park
"Howard Kendall will always be held in the highest regard, and people will continue to conjure up his memory for years to come."
Get involved
#bbcfootball
Agubata Odinaka: This Chelsea game is a game of two woeful sides. The less-woeful side will probably nick it
Raymond: A very solid first half showing from United. Comfortable at the break. Good goals as well.
Niall McDermott: Nine goals in two halves from City. And that's with Navas on the pitch!
Get in touch using #bbcfootball on Twitter, text on 81111 from UK mobiles (include your name) or head over to the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Oh brother!
League One latest
In the battle of the brothers at Port Vale, Jak is getting the better of Ben Alnwick.
Both are goalkeepers but Peterborough's Ben has conceded to Ebo Andoh as the Valiants lead 1-0.
Fleetwood are halfway to a first win under Steven Pressley as they lead high-flying Burton 1-0 thanks to Jamie Proctor's goal.
Leaders Walsall still trail 1-0 at home to Chesterfield, while Millwall are eyeing only a second league win as they lead Swindon 2-0.
Wigan's win bonus is in the bank as they lead Colchester 4-0, while Scunthorpe's revival is under threat as as they trail 1-0 at home to Shrewsbury.
Pick your own live text
If you want to concentrate purely on one match today, you're in luck. Just follow the links below. You can, of course, also stay here and we'll bring you the best of everything. The choice is yours.
Chelsea v Aston Villa - join Phil Dawkes here
Crystal Palace v West Ham - Saj Chowdhury is your man for this one
Everton v Man Utd - Shamoon Hafez is over here
Man City v Bournemouth - Alistair Magowan is in the seat for this one
Southampton v Leicester - join Andy Cryer here
West Brom v Sunderland - Phil Cartwright is casting his eye over this one
'I am disappointed not to win'
Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochetinno: "Both teams played with a very high tempo and it was an exciting game.
"I am a little bit disappointed not to win because we created four good chances to score and the only clear one Liverpool had came when we were down to 10 men because Nacer Chadli was off the field getting treatment.
"In football you need to be clinical. We weren't but I am still very happy with the performance."
'The pulse was a little too high'
Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on his first game in charge: "0-0 is not my dream result but it is okay.
"I am happy with this result because I saw many good things, in the first 20 minutes we were pressing and were very aggressive.
"We will get stronger. We were a little bit nervous when we got the ball because the pulse was a little too high at this moment.
"There were many full throttle moments in the game, which is absolutely okay. We need to improve but, after three days working with the players, I am completely satisfied."
Post update
Let's briefly break away from all the excitement of the 3pm show to get some reaction from White Hart Lane...
HALF-TIME - Southampton 2-0 Leicester
Southampton are quietly putting in a decent performance here.
HALF-TIME - Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Man City - wow! Just wow!
Post update
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
Manchester United looked good in that half, but it was a quiet 45 minutes for Wayne Rooney. He had 27 touches of the ball - only defender Chris Smalling and goalkeeper David De Gea had fewer and, as the above graphic shows, he was rarely getting into dangerous positions, despite United's dominance.
HALF-TIME
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
All square at the break, but Palace have a task on their hands now after Dwight Gayle's sending off just before half time.
Post update
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
Dion Dublin
Former Aston Villa striker on Final Score
""It's soft, the red card for Dwight Gayle. He caught him but I actually think he is trying to stop before he gets to the player and slips. I don't think there is any malice in there at all, it's unfortunate. He knows he's not going to reach the ball. I don't think it's a red."
GOAL - Man City 4-1 Bournemouth
Raheem Sterling hat-trick (45 mins)
Raheem Sterling is heading into half-time with the match ball already in his possession. Another mistake by Adam Federici allows Jesus Navas a chance to score but the Spain winger dillies and dallies and fires into the keeper. Raheem Sterling picks up the rebound and fires it low and between the keeper's legs. Hat-trick hero.
'Herrera must think this is his birthday'
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
Jimmy Armfield
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra at Goodison Park
"The midfield players of Everton are getting caught out by the pace of Manchester United. That is a huge problem for Roberto Martinez.
"Herrera must think this is his birthday - he was involved in one goal, scored the other and could have had another. He's enjoying so much freedom.
"Everton need to change things at half-time."
HALF-TIME - Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa
Chelsea in front, but not very convincing.
HALF-TIME
WBA 0-0 Sunderland
HALF-TIME
Everton 0-2 Man Utd
GREAT SAVE!
Man City 3-1 Bournemouth
Manchester City are playing some irresistible stuff now. Raheem Sterling defies cries of 'shoot' and passes on the chance of a hat-trick (for now!) to lay the ball off to Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian takes a couple of touches then curls in a wonderful effort which is tipped onto the bar by Adam Federici.