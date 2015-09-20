Relive Norwich's draw at Liverpool

Liverpool scorer Danny Ings, who netted his first goal since arriving from Burnley in the summer: "On a personal note it was good to get off the mark but at the same time it is disappointing because I thought we should have got three points.

"It is great to get off the mark anywhere but even better in front of the Kop. I had another chance where I tried going round the keeper, perhaps I should have poked it in.

"You would have thought that we would close the game out, but games like this happen, you create loads of chances but they won't go in. But the positive thing today is that we created lots of chances - more than we have done.