Relive Norwich's draw at Liverpool

And that's an Anfield wrap. The Liverpool players will be wondering how they aren't celebrating a win while they tuck into their Sunday takeaway, while their Norwich rivals will be tempted for a cheeky beer on the coach home.
Player reaction - Ings
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Liverpool scorer Danny Ings, who netted his first goal since arriving from Burnley in the summer: "On a personal note it was good to get off the mark but at the same time it is disappointing because I thought we should have got three points.
"It is great to get off the mark anywhere but even better in front of the Kop. I had another chance where I tried going round the keeper, perhaps I should have poked it in.
"You would have thought that we would close the game out, but games like this happen, you create loads of chances but they won't go in. But the positive thing today is that we created lots of chances - more than we have done.
Stats of the day
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Opta: Danny Ings has scored just 2:54 after coming on as a half-time sub.
Manager reaction
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "We had confidence after getting the first goal but we lost concentration on a corner.
"It was a poor goal from that aspect. Then we couldn't get that winning goal. We had a number of opportunities and that was the pleasing aspect of today.
"It was important that we got some flow in our game and our intensity in the second half was much better. But you have to look after the back door and at the corner we didn't do that."
Manager reaction
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "It is disappointing and frustrating not to get the three points. We didn't pass the ball well in the first half but second half we created more opportunities.
"We had chances to win the game but didn't take them. Our supporters were brilliant and sensed the shackles were lifted from the players after the opening goal.
"But you have got to be clinical and we didn't take those chances. In terms of numbers it's not so good but for me it's all about the performance."
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Brendan Rodgers wasn't as positive afterwards as Alistair Lowe (see below) mischievously suggests, but the Liverpool boss was upbeat. Here's what he had to say...
Alistair Lowe: Brendan Rodgers changes formation again, no idea on best 11. Poor to watch but sure he will say they were excellent in some areas....
Manager reaction - Alex Neil
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Norwich manager Alex Neil says his side thoroughly deserved their point at Anfield.
"I thought we played well, some teams sit in, which we had to do sometimes, but we offered a threat going forward too.
"The lads worked very hard and deserved something from the game. We're happy we have come away with a point.
"Football is not just about what you can do with the ball but also about having that never-say-die mentality and doing whatever it takes not to get beat. This group have got that."
Manager reaction - Neil
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Norwich manager Alex Neil praises the performance of goalscorer Russell Martin, who arrived late after the birth of his child.
"He just had a baby boy this morning so he left late night, went to the birth and came back up for the game. Then he produced an excelelnt performance here. I don't think the last 24 hours get much better than that.
"I left it in Russell's hands about whether he was going to play or not. He is the captain of the club and would have said if he had not quite been right for the sake of the team.
"I spoke to him earlier and he said he was ready. I think the adrenaline helped him through."
Tim Ellis: Two points from last four games. Sturridge's inclusion desperate. Anfield fans are fair but I sense change not far away.
Stuart Foster: Rodgers cannot continue like this, one good season where Suarez made us look good. Time for a change to move forward.
Player reaction
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Norwich captain Russell Martin after his equaliser earned a point for the newly-promoted side at Anfield: "It's an immense effort from all the lads. Our performances all season have been right up there. We have set a standard but we have lads who put a real shift in. We've not got any superstars but a real team.
"The manager has set us certain targets. You can’t just aim to finish 17th. We'll have a go against anyone and maintain the standard and see where it takes us."
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Watching back the replays of the Norwich goal, I've only just spotted Russell Martin's heart-warming celebration. New dads either go for the rocking cradle or the sucking of their thumb like a dummy, I'm pleased to report that the Canaries skipper went down the Bebeto route while screaming of a similar pitch to his new-born son.
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
As the graphic below shows, Liverpool shaded possession and territory but it never felt like a dominant home performance. They huffed and they puffed, but failed to blown down the Norwich goal.
Opta
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
What went wrong for Liverpool? And what went right for Norwich? Simply, the visitors took one of their rare chances, while the home side produced more waste than your local garbage tip.
Liverpool peppered the away goal with 23 shots, but only managed seven on target. Norwich had a paltry-by-comparison seven efforts, with only two testing Simon Mignolet. But, yes, we all know that only one statistic matters...
Player reaction
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Reuters
Norwich goalscorer Russell Martin: "I was late for the game as I made it back home last night for the birth of my son.
"Then I shot back up on the plane today with the directors, so it’s a fantastic day and emotional day.
"Just to score at a place like this is great and it’s an important goal. I'm over the moon and delighted."
ibrahim ismail: If tomorrow we will not hear of Rodgers sacking then it's clear the Fenway group is not ambitious as I thought.
Max Baggins-Craig: Norwich deserved a 1-1 no question about it, Liverpool were a mess, a real shambles, Rodgers needs to buck up & fast.
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Norwich hero Russell Martin is talking to the media down in the Anfield tunnel - and reveals he arrived late in Merseyside today after dashing home for the birth of his son! The arrival of a child and the equaliser at Anfield. If cheap Danish lagers made dream days...
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Norwich are happy campers. The smiling players head over to the Anfield Road End to salute their fans, who head back to East Anglia feeling pretty smug.
Norwich are 11th in the top-flight with eight points from six games, just above Liverpool who are 13th with the same tally.
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Indeed it is all over at Anfield. A few jeers from the home stands are drowned out by the huge cheers from the travelling Norwich fans at the final whistle.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Norwich partially clear the corner to Adam Lallana on the edge of the box. The England midfielder's shot is deflected towards goal by Emre Can, but fizzes wide. That must be that...
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
"Handball?!" screams the Kop behind the goal which Liverpool are attacking. Nope it isn't. But the Reds do have a corner...
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Still all Liverpool. Norwich pinned back in their half. Is there time for one last chance?
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Alberto Moreno's cuts back the ball from the left towards Philippe Coutinho. But the Brazilian cannot dig the ball out of his feet quickly enough to hit the target.
INJURY TIME
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Reuters
Four minutes for Liverpool to nick a winner. Or Norwich.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Liverpool win back possession through Roberto Firmino as they look to create one last golden chance to win this match. A cross from the right swings in but Danny Ings cannot get a vital touch.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
PA
Norwich looking pretty comfortable, keeping possession in the home half. Little attacking threat unsurprisingly, a point will more than do.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Oh dear. If you didn't laugh Liverpool fans then you'd cry. Philippe Coutinho gifts possession back to Norwich by messing up a quick throw-in by lifting his back leg up. Foul throw, ball with Norwich.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Norwich are running down the clock as they look to escape Anfield with a point. Graham Dorrans' afternoon is over, trudging off - very slowly - for Gary O'Neil.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Liverpool look the likeliest to bag a late winner. Norwich midfielder Graham Dorrans is perfectly positioned to block another Liverpool effort.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Danny Ings almost doubles his Liverpool tally within 40 minutes. The ex-Burnley man jinks into space in the Norwich box, rounding the on-rushing keeper John Ruddy. But he runs out of pitch as the ball rolls out of play.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Getty Images
Philippe Coutinho is desperate for a goal today. This time his shot from inside the area does not trouble John Ruddy too much.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Reuters
Liverpool should be ahead. Roberto Firmino leads the charge on the break, threading through to Philippe Coutinho who races clear. We have a two-on-two situation here - Coutinho and Ings versus Bassong and Ruddy. Coutinho looks left towards Ings, decides to go alone, only to shoot at the legs of Ruddy. Big miss.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Norwich's second corner of the game fails to have the impact of the first. Oh, hang on...Liverpool are breaking forward on the counter...
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Norwich aren't just content to sit back though. Robbie Brady flies forward down the left, trying to take on James Milner. But the Liverpool skipper slides in to concede their second corner of the game. Their first ended in a goal...
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Few whistles from the frustrated home fans as Norwich full-back Robbie Brady takes his time over a throw-in. The Canaries seem to be clock-watching already...
EPA
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Roberto Firmino - the last throw of Liverpool's tactical dice remember - is straight into the thick of the action. But his low angled shot is easily gathered by Norwich keeper John Ruddy.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Norwich make their switch first. On comes striker Lewis Grabban - who kicked up a stink when his summer move to Bournemouth failed to materialise - on for Cameron Jerome. Straight swap.
Then, we see a bolder change from Liverpool. Brazil attacker Roberto Firmino - who cost the club £29m in the summer - replaces his more defensively-minded countryman Lucas Leiva.
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Activity on the touchline. Both sides preparing to make a change...
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Norwich winger Matt Jarvis, moments after coming close to scoring his second goal in as many games since joining from West Ham, tears down the left flank to chase a long ball forward. Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has this under control though. Or has he? No! Jarvis manages to hook the ball into the penalty area, but there are no supporting yellow shirts to pick it up.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
This game, after a disappointing first half, has burst into life after the break. Now it is Liverpool's turn to threaten, Alberto Moreno thumping a vicious rising shot which John Ruddy acrobatically tips over the bar.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Norwich almost take the lead! Simon Mignolet redeems himself for that error for the goal, positioning himself well to block Matt Jarvis's attempt to steer in from close-range.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Reuters
Daniel Sturridge's comeback is now over. Adam Lallana replacing him after that Norwich equaliser.
GOAL - Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
Russell Martin
Reuters
What a finish! Norwich skipper Russell Martin will want to watch this again on Match of the Day 2 later. The defender coolly controls and lobs the ball over Simon Mignolet, who failed to punch clear Jonny Howson's corner. Mignolet, who stuck his glove on the ball but wasn't convincing, won't want to watch that on the box later...
Post update
Liverpool 1-0 Norwich
Norwich, buoyed by that burst from Whittaker, have their first corner of the match....
Post update
Liverpool 1-0 Norwich
Brief respite for Norwich, who have barely broken out of their half since the Liverpool opener. Right-back Steven Whittaker picks up the ball inside his own half and sees plenty of empty space in front of him. No red shirt offers to close him down, the Scot racing forward 40 yards before lashing a wild shot into the Anfield Road end.
Post update
Liverpool 1-0 Norwich
Liverpool look like a different side now. The shackles have been shaken off by the home players, now pinging the ball around sharper and with more confidence. Philippe Coutinho has another pop from 15 yards, jinking inside but again curling over the bar. Take a bit off it son.
YELLOW CARD
Liverpool 1-0 Norwich
Norwich midfielder Alex Tettey might well have been born with a yellow card in his hand. He clatters into Philippe Coutinho - not his first offence of the afternoon - to earn his fifth booking in six matches this season.
Martial on fire
Southampton 1-2 Man Utd
Reuters
Anthony Martial has not yet played 90 minutes in the Premier League but he has scored three goals.
The 19-year-old capitalises on a shocking backpass from Maya Yoshida to put Manchester United ahead with a cool finish.
Post update
Liverpool 1-0 Norwich
Reuters
Danny Ings' opener has raised the temperature inside Anfield. Philippe Coutinho, a player accustomed to creating the spectacular, tries to bend one in from long range but fires over.
GOAL - Liverpool 1-0 Norwich
Danny Ings
Reuters
What an impact! Danny Ings latches onto a pinpoint pass forward by Alberto Moreno, taking a cushioned touch with his chest before calmly drilling in his first Liverpool goal under the advancing John Ruddy.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Norwich, looking revitalised by their half-time orange, are straight on the front foot. Jonny Howson slides in to Cameron Jerome who goes wide and allows Simon Mignolet to save.
KICK-OFF
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Reuters
Is Christian Benteke injured? Possibly.We will find out for sure after the game, I'm sure. The big Belgian is sat in the dugout though as Liverpool restart the game.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
OK, so part of the previous entry is true. Liverpool striker Danny Ings is coming on. But it isn't Daniel Sturridge who is hooked. Instead it is Christian Benteke who is replaced
HALF-TIME
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Some chat from the bowels of Anfield that Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's comeback is over after 45 minutes. Talk is that he will be replaced by Danny Ings. I'll tell you whether that is true or not in about two minutes when the players return...
PA
HALF-TIME
Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
A half of two halves at St Mary's in today's other 16:00 BST kick-off.
Southampton were excellent in the first 25 minutes or so and deservedly forged ahead through Graziano Pelle's close-range finish.
But Anthony Martial - as Liverpool fans can testify - is making an impact on the Premier League and levelled with United's first shot on target.
We've talked a lot about full-backs Alberto Moreno and Nathaniel Clyne providing much of Liverpool's attacking spark - and here is the statistical evidence. Both Moreno (18) and Clyne (2) are almost playing like wingers for Liverpool.
Matthew Jarvis (16) has been Norwich's most advanced player on average.
.
HALF-TIME
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
The bloke in charge of Liverpool's music playlist sticks on The Beatles' cheery classic 'Eight Days A Week' as his opening track during the break. Sure most inside Anfield wouldn't want to watch that opening 45 minutes eight days a season...
HALF-TIME
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Getty Images
Nope. That solitary minute of injury-time passes peacefully. Referee Anthony Taylor toots his whistle on a half where there was only two shots on target...
INJURY TIME
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
The fourth official raises his board to reveal there will be one minute of stoppage time. Don't bank on a goal in these 60 seconds...
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Finally, for all their effort, Norwich force Simon Mignolet into a save. The angle is against Cameron Jerome, who shoots from the right side of the Liverpool goal, forcing the Belgian into a flying fingertip save.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Reuters
Norwich keeper John Ruddy is the busiest man on the pitch now. England colleague James Milner thumps a volley towards him from the edge of the area, but it is straight down Ruddy's throat.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Liverpool burst quickly on the counter after a spell of Norwich pressure which doesn't create a clearcut chance. Alberto Moreno sticks on the burners down the left, playing forward to Benteke whose effort hits a yellow shirt. The ball falls to Coutinho who shoots straight at Ruddy.
Final five
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Any sign of an opener? Not yet. Five minutes for either side to break the deadlock and change the opposition manager's half-time team-talk.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Getty Images
Liverpool are knocking on the Norwich door. James Milner bursts into the Norwich area, thinking smartly to exchange a one-two with Christian Benteke. But the Belgian's return pass is a little strong, allowing Canaries keeper John Ruddy to gather. Not clicking for Liverpool where it matters.
Post update
Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
Reuters
Down at St Mary's, Manchester United have equalised after going behind to Graziano Pelle's goal.
Who got the leveller? New boy Anthony Martial, no less...
Norwich make their first defensive error of the match and are almost punished. Skipper Russell Martin plays a sloppy pass out of the heart of the Canaries defence, straight to Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva. The Brazilian picks out Daniel Sturridge, who is almost stood within his own postcode, with a peach of a first-time pass. Sturridge fires an angled shot to wards the far corner, but John Ruddy is alert to push clear.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Getty Images
Liverpool's new-look strikeforce Christian Benteke and Daniel Sturridge are yet to click. Benteke uses his height to nod back to Sturridge, who tries to return the favour with a sliding pass. But it is too heavy for the Belgian to reach.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
I wonder what the pre-match odds were on one of the full-backs to bag the opening goal. I wish I'd had a flutter. This time it is Reds right-back Nathaniel Clyne - playing his 100th Premier League game - who goes on the attack, sending a low, angled shot whistling past John Ruddy's right-hand post. That briefly raised the volume inside Anfield. A lot of folded arms among the home fans in the stand.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Very little difference in possession so far, but most of the game has been played in the Liverpool half...
.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Norwich's left back Robbie Brady isn't frightened of bombing forward either. But he gets a bit carried away, crashing a shot from about 30 yards way over the Liverpool bar.
Post update
Left-back Alberto Moreno, along with Nathaniel Clyne on the opposite flank, has been the main source of attack for Liverpool in this opening half an hour. This time, the Spaniard's low cross is poor and is hacked clear by Sebastien Bassong.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Reuters
Excitement builds around Anfield whenever the ball falls at the feet of Daniel Sturridge. The Liverpool striker has a sniff of goal when he collects another Alberto Moreno cross, but a heavy touch allows a Norwich defender to muscle in. That's the match sharpness he is lacking.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Norwich might be shading the territorial advantage at the moment, but Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet is yet to feel leather on his gloves. No serious save for either keeper to make yet.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
It's still early doors of course, but so far Norwich have been the more advanced of the two sides.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Another penalty shout for Liverpool? Not a chance. Daniel Sturridge - making his return after a lengthy absence with a hip injury - tumbles in the box after being picked out by Nathaniel Clyne. But replays show he falls to the ground quicker than a contestant in a celebrity diving show. Lucky not to be booked.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
James Milner continues to be at the heart of Liverpool's brighter attacking play. Alberto Moreno finds the Yorkshireman on the edge of the Norwich area with a brilliant cutback, but sees his shot bravely blocked by a yellow shirt.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Norwich are making themselves feel very comfortable at Anfield, stroking the ball around the edge of the Liverpool box as they try to pick an opening. No way through yet.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Another set-piece for Liverpool, another chance to test the Norwich defence. Philippe Coutinho and James Milner stand over the ball, the England man pulling rank as the Brazilian scoots off ahead. But Milner's lofted ball floats straight into the hands of Canaries keeper John Ruddy.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Very quiet inside Anfield at the moment. The home fans soon find their voice - to castigate keeper Simon Mignolet after he shanks a clearance into touch.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
EPA
Norwich make some inroads into the Liverpool half for the first time. Graham Dorrans lines up a long-ranger, but drags his shot well wide.
Getty Images
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Reuters
Liverpool's free-kick is wasted as Christian Benteke is stood in an offside position when the delivery from Alberto Moreno arrives. Basic.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Referee Anthony Taylor has been the busiest man on the pitch so far. He gives free-kick against Robbie Brady when the Norwich left-back hacks down Nathaniel Clyne about 30 yards out on the right flank. Free-kick in a promising position...
PENALTY APPEAL
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Reuters
"Penalty?!" shout/ask about 40,000 Scouse voices. James Milner bursts into the right channel of the Norwich box, going down when he reckons he has been clipped by left-back Robbie Brady. Ref Anthony Taylor shakes his head as Brady gives Milner a mouthful.
YELLOW CARD
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Liverpool start brightly in the opening exchanges, winning a free-kick through Christian Benteke who cannot climb high enough to meet the inswinging set-piece from the left.
Moments later, skipper James Milner goes into ref Anthony Taylor's notebook after losing the ball in the centre circle and then hauling down Cameron Jerome to stop him breaking clear.
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Here's a quick reminder of the two teams for all you stragglers....
Right, here we go. Norwich have the honour of kicking off the game.
Post update
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Getty Images
Before kick off there is a minute's applause for former Reds player Brian Hall who died in the summer. Then there is a huddle from the home side before Norwich prepare to kick us off.
Post update
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Time for one of the great football anthems. Fans on the Kop wave giants flags and hold aloft their scarves as the opening bars of Gerry and the Pacemakers' 'You'll Never Walk Alone' blast out. Deafening.
Post update
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Rapturous applause from the 40,000-plus packed into Anfield as the players squeeze out of the tunnel. Liverpool's James Milner wisely allows the burly figure of Norwich keeper John Ruddy to go first. Reds striker Daniel Sturridge saunters out at the back of line.
'Rodgers under scrutiny'
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Steve Bower
BBC football commentator
"The list of players not included for the midweek Europa League trip to Bordeaux indicates how important Brendan Rodgers thinks this fixture is. He knows he and his new-look team are under scrutiny.
"Liverpool have back-to-back home games, with Aston Villa the next to visit, and they have to win both to calm the stormy waters. They need some stability and more positive headlines.
"Fresh from their victory over Bournemouth, Norwich may feel the trip to Anfield isn't as daunting as it has been in the past for them. They won't be the team in the spotlight or carrying the weight of expectation."
In the tunnel
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Liverpool's players are keen to get out onto that lush Anfield turf - they're already lined up in the tunnel. James Milner is captaining the side, the Yorkshireman exchanging some friendly 'bantz' with the officials. Who said he was boring?
Norwich are a little tardy, eventually appearing and being led by Russell Martin. Charmingly he, er, clears his throat in the tunnel. But at least he apologies.
Stats of the day
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches against Norwich (W9, D1).
No side has scored as many Premier League goals against Norwich City as Liverpool's 39.
Liverpool could lose three Premier League matches in a row under Brendan Rodgers for only the second time. They suffered three straight defeats in November 2014.
Wes Hoolahan had provided four goal assists, more than any player in the top flight this season ahead of the weekend's fixtures.
'Dropping Hoolahan is right decision'
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Norwich manager Alex Neil on dropping Wes Hoolahan: "I just felt this game better suits other players. I've opted to change the team and I think it's the right decision for this game.
"We must adapt to whatever system Liverpool play but we're well quipped and know what we're here to do."
Liverpool out of luck?
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
MOTD2 Extra
Football writer Amy Lawrence: “I do have some sympathy for Brendan Rodgers, although there are things he’s done that certain Liverpool fans seem to find unforgivable.
"It looks like Daniel Sturridge will come back to being fit and that will be hugely important. But at the same time they've lost Jordan Henderson.
"To not have him the side when there is so much adjustment in the team, is really not helpful."
Rodgers welcomes Sturridge return
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers on Daniel Sturridge's return: "He is a top talent and the last 10 days have been about getting him back into training. He has looked good and worked very hard. It is great to have him back because of the quality and speed in his game. He is not at match speed but it is important to get him back out there."
Reuters
'Henderson's absence a big blow'
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers on Jordan Henderson's injury setback: "It is a big blow because in the last few games we have missed a player of that quality. He had a problem with his heel but that felt fine then he came back and broke his fifth metatarsal. He's out for six weeks."
Team news
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Norwich manager Alex Neil decides to make two changes to the starting XI which beat Bournemouth last weekend.
Liverpool loanee Andre Wisdom is ineligible and is replaced by Scotland international Steven Whittaker, while - more surprisingly - Irish playmaker Wes Hoolahan is dropped in favour of another Scottish player, Graham Dorrans.
Not that I'm suggesting Scot Alex Neil is favouring his countrymen. Honest!
Stuie Neale: Afternoon JJ, LFC to continue our cracking record v Norwich 3-0.
Team news
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
So Daniel Sturridge's return after a five-month absence is the headline news in Liverpool's team selection. But Brendan Rodgers has also decided to bring in three other players to the side which lost 3-1 at Manchester United.
Centre-back Mamadou Sakho and left-back Alberto Moreno come into the defence, while Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho returns from suspension.
Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino and Danny Ings are the quartet to drop out. All four will be sat on the bench.
Players turning up the volume
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Fantastic reception from those already inside Anfield, and not swilling down another couple of pints, for the home players as they jog out for their warm-up. The visitors are also out there too, both sets of players limbering up under a slate grey Liverpool sky. Some 1990s classics are pumping out of the Anfield PA system. Blur's Girls and Boys is followed by White Town's Your Woman. One of the great one-hit wonders of that decade. Any decade in fact.
'Coutinho the difference for Reds'
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Mark Lawrenson
Former Liverpool defender on MOTD 2 Extra
"The Canaries play with a fast tempo, and they have to stick with that at Anfield, but even so I still think Liverpool will have too much for them, especially because Philippe Coutinho is back from suspension.
"If Brendan Rodgers picks a balanced team with players in their correct positions, and gets the ball up to Christian Benteke a little bit quicker, then this is a game Liverpool should win."
Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.
Post update
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
And Norwich boss Neil is also taking to the Premier League like an Atlantic Canary takes to the Mediterranean Sea. (Pun intended)
The Canaries - the football team, not a flock of yellow birds - have made their best start to a Premier League season since 1992-93.
What happened then? They finished third...
PA
Post update
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
So we know how Liverpool have changed since April 2014 - but times have also changed dramatically for Norwich since they last faced the Reds.
That heartbreaking defeat plunged the Canaries closer to the relegation zone, with only one point from their final three games - against, gulp, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal - seeing them drop through the trapdoor.
Chris Hughton has gone. Neil Adams has been and gone. And Alex Neil, Canaries fans hope, is here to stay.
The young Scot led his team on a charge in the second half of the Championship season, eventually leading back to the Premier League at the first attempt through the play-offs.
"Coutinho needs to learn to score ugly goals"
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
Dion Dublin
Football Focus
"Sturridge only played 12 games in the league for Liverpool last season. Sturridge, when he is on song, is exactly what Liverpool have been missing.
"Coutinho needs to score 12 goals a season, and he needs to learn how to score ugly goals as well as 25 yard screamers."
LINE-UPS - Norwich
Liverpool v Norwich (16:00 BST)
One other player who Brendan Rodgers can't call upon is young full-back Andre Wisdom - he has been shipped out on loan to Norwich. But Canaries boss Alex Neil cannot select him either because he can't play aginst his parent club.
That's right, Brendan Rodgers was just seven points away from becoming a Premier League title-winning manager - the first in Liverpool's rich history - when the Reds and Norwich last met.
That was back in April 2014 as a 3-2 win at Carrow Road allowed Rodgers' side to open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with just three fixtures remaining.
You know what happened next. Sorry Liverpool fans. Oh how Brendan would love to turn back the clock. But he can't. Instead he will have to settle for a victory against Norwich today which will move his new-look side into the top half of the top-flight table.
Post update
Cast your mind back to about 17 months ago. It might be a time when you were in a relationship with someone who you now despise. It might be a time when you didn't have a tiny baby bringing new-found responsibility to your life.
It might be a time when you were on the verge of etching yourself into the history books of one of England's most successful football clubs...
Follow the second-half of that game here.
You can follow updates from that game in a separate live text commentary.
Read Lawro's full predictions v England cricketer Stuart Broad
It might be a time when you were on the verge of etching yourself into the history books of one of England's most successful football clubs...
