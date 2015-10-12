Reaction: Lithuania 0-3 England

Even more from Roy Hodgson on BBC Radio 5 live: "We know that we've got work to do still. Some players coming back from injury will mean we'll have a lot of competition for places, and hopefully also we'll learn from the matches we'll play now against Spain and France next, and then Germany and Holland, because those are teams who have shown they can do well in finals competitions.
"They are more likely to show up any defects in our game than we were able to see tonight."
Who's who?
The qualification process is almost over and the make-up of next summer's Euro 2016 is starting to take shape.
There will be 24 teams competing in the finals. France were assured of a place as hosts, and a further 19 countries qualify automatically - 18 by finishing either first or second in their group and one more as the highest third-placed finisher.
There will also be four play-off ties to determine the final four teams competing in France.
Flobalob: Put Walcott up front and the Ox on the right - pace, pace, pace. Would also swap Carrick for Lallana in central attacking midfield... and Baines is so 2010
Abdul Wahab: I would go with 4-2-3-1 with Carrick and Ross Barkley in midfield, Rooney in the 10 position and Kane up front replacing Wilshere.
David Corbett: Hart, Bertrand, Clyne, Cahill, Stones, Henderson, Barkley, Rooney, Sturridge, Kane, Walcott. Rooney should drop into central midfield.
'No games are easy'
Lithuania 0-3 England
BBC Radio 5 Live
England captain Phil Jagielka on 5 live Sport: "It was a fantastic honour tonight, and the icing on the cake was the performance. Three great goals by three great, promising young talents. Nice too for the fans who had come over, and nice to win as captain.
"No games are easy, especially in international football. We got momentum early in the qualifying campaign and just kept it going and going.
"Fair play to the coaching staff and the management, and the boys saw through the job to the last day today."
Post update
Lithuania 0-3 England
More from England boss Roy Hodgson: "I can't fault anyone tonight - a good performance, dominant, and a nice way to end the qualifying campaign.
"We will use the upcoming friendlies to learn, to see where we are. If we concentrate and play properly we can do well. It would have been a surprise if we had not qualified. But the upcoming friendlies are better, stronger opposition sides. We'll see how we deal with that."
'A nice way to end the qualifying campaign'
Lithuania 0-3 England
England manager Roy Hodgson: "This is an achievement. I am very proud of the players' performances. I thought it was excellent, in the first half especially. There was a lot of hard work put in, the quality of play was good and 10 wins out of 10 is very satisfying - we've got to take a lot of pride in that.
"We have used a lot of players in the qualifiers due to injury, so everyone who was part of this troupe has contributed. The players who represented us tonight did a terrific job and they have got to feel they have strengthened their chances if being considered for France."
Post update
England win 10 out of 10
If Phil was in charge
England win 10 out of 10
Here's the starting XI our chief football writer Phil McNulty would select for the opening game of the Euros.
What do you reckon? Agree? Disagree? Let us know.
Jumping ship?
Lithuania 0-3 England
Post update
England win 10 out of 10
England allowed their opponents just 12 shots on target in their 10 qualifiers – at least 10 shots fewer than any other side in the Euro 2016 qualification process.
Post update
England win 10 out of 10
Jordan Henderson, Danny Welbeck, Daniel Sturridge, James Milner, Wayne Rooney, Luke Shaw, Gary Cahill, John Stones, Joe Hart, Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott - just some of the players not available tonight.
What is Roy Hodgson's best XI?
Post update
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Mark Wilkins: England have qualified with a 100% record, over 10 games. Some of the teams maybe weren't the best, but they still did the job!
Sam: 100%, albeit in a unbelievably easy group with teams we should be beating easily. This young team yet to be tested, really.
Hector Payne: 10 wins out of 10 for England is a fantastic achievement, regardless of the opposition!
Post update
England win 10 out of 10
England captain Phil Jagielka: "The gameplan from day one was to win all 10 games and we have done it. We have good youth coming through and hopefully if we can nurture it we could have something special. We have chose some really tough friendlies. It will be hard games but we will try to prove ourselves."
England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: "The pitch was difficult and it skidded through, it made it hard to run in behind but we did what we needed to do.
"We are very excited about going to France, we have belief in this squad."
What has Roy Hodgson gained from the 10 qualifiers his side have won, to move the team on from that defeat?
Glen Johnson is no longer playing at right-back. Anything else?
The team that night: Hart: Johnson, Cahill, Jagielka, Baines; Henderson, Gerrard; Sterling, Rooney, Welbeck; Sturridge
'A real opportunity for an emerging squad'
Lithuania 0-3 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius
"England have done the job, simple as that. A perfect 10 - I'm sure that will be tomorrow's headlines.
"But now England have to look forward to next summer - how good can they be at a tournament?
"There is now a good mix of young players and some experience too. This is a real opportunity for an emerging squad to do something decent in France."
FULL-TIME
Lithuania 0-3 England
That's it. England end their group with 10 wins from 10, 30 points. You can't do better than that.
'It's all about next summer now'
Lithuania 0-3 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius
"It's all about next summer now. There are some testing friendlies before then, and I really hope they are testing. Then we'll get a much better sense of where this England team are."
'A comfortable victory on a difficult surface'
Lithuania 0-3 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius
"It's been a comfortable victory on a difficult surface. The ball has bobbled a little bit, and any pass a couple of feet wide is very difficult to control and I think England found it hard early on. But the pitch was only a leveller early on - England's technical ability has seen them through."
Post update
Lithuania 0-3 England
Where will Andros Townsend be playing next season? Can't see him staying at Tottenham. Got Sunderland (loan) written all over him in January. He wins a free-kick which comes to nothing.
Post update
Lithuania 0-3 England
Dele Alli keeps the ball alive after a cross hits the corner flag. Andros Townsend then crosses for Jamie Vardy to head over. England's third and fourth-choicers going through the motions.
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Gareth Murray: Andros Townsend. Why?
Francis Edwards: Same every year, getting positives out of playing against pub teams. England are OK in friendlies and then crumbling when it matters.
Karen Lynch: What is wrong with everyone? England can only play who they've been drawn against. Stop moaning and get behind them!
Post update
Lithuania 0-3 England
Into the last 10 minutes in Vilnius and England on track to make it 10 out of 10. The draw for the finals is on 12 December. Then the fun really can begin.
'Would Ings, still at Burnley, play for England?'
Lithuania 0-3 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Lithuania
"Danny Ings is on the pitch. Would he have received an England call-up if he was still playing for Burnley?"
YELLOW CARD
Lithuania 0-3 England
Jonjo Shelvey is booked for charging down a free-kick, and from the re-take Jamie Vardy follows suit! Two bookings.
Just let him shoot lads...
'Should Ross Barkley always start?'
Lithuania 0-3 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Lithuania
"How far can England go in France? And what would be satisfactory at the Euros? Should Ross Barkley always start? Contact us for the 5 live Football Social - call us on 0500 909 693 or text us on 85058 (UK only)."
Final change, and a three-out-of three on my little sweepstake as Andros Townsend replaces Ross Barkley. It's almost like we've seen this game before...
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Lithuania 0-3 England
Good hit Danny Ings! Low and hard, really nice trajectory on the ball but that man Giedrius Arlauskis makes a cracking save again, and a defender does well to sweep it up.
Post update
Lithuania 0-3 England
Post update
Lithuania 0-3 England
Agree Nexus - these games are pointless for teams like England though aren't they? Would the young players not learn more from another week with their clubs?
Maybe it's just me.
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Lucas: In just 10 years we have gone from Neville and Owen to Kyle Walker and Danny Ings. How depressing is that?
Nexus: All too easy tonight. The friendly against France will give us a real yardstick for where we are.
Dave Payn: England - win, lose or draw the reaction's the same; fans and ex-players whinge. Truly laughable.
SUBSTITUTION
Lithuania 0-3 England
Dele Alli is now on for a rather longer run-out for England, he replaces Adam Lallana, who did OK. I fear he may lack a bit of volume for Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy-metal' football at Liverpool. We shall see,
'Very, very comfortable for England'
Lithuania 0-3 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Lithuania
"Sheer power beat the goalkeeper there. The keeper gambled and went down a fraction early, but it was a great move and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain thrashed it home. Very, very comfortable for England."
'England can score as many as they want'
Lithuania 0-3 England
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"That was a good strike from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. England can score as many as they want, but they are not clinical enough in the final third and some of their decisions are poor.
"But Lithuania are the worst team I have seen in this group and if England step it up they can score many more."
Post update
Lithuania 0-3 England
Excellent finish that. I can't make my mind up on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. What's his best position?
GOAL - Lithuania 0-3 England
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Kyle Walker's distribution has been a bit scattergun this evening but he plays a gem of a ball through to send Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain into the penalty area. He's wide on the right, the angle is not great but the Arsenal man just puts the laces through it and rips it right past the goalkeeper and into the roof of the net.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
SUBSTITUTION
Lithuania 0-2 England - INGS ON
Harry Kane won't now get a goal tonight as he is replaced by Liverpool man Danny Ings. Apparently Ings had planned a fishing trip away with his dad this week before a pesky call-up from Roy...
Roy Hodgson takes a few looks at his watch, calls Gary Neville over for a long chat - could soon be time for England's first changes.
Post update
Lithuania 0-2 England
Jonjo Shelvey ends a neat passing move with a rising shot over from the edge of the area.
PACopyright: PA
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Marc Heighway: Kyle Walker. More Dan Walker than Des Walker.
Jayy: Vardy is wasted out on the wing! Either put him alongside Kane, up front alone or don't play him! He's not a winger!
Richard Desira: If Roy picks a full strength team, he's slated. If he picks an experimental team, people like Carragher slate him. Can't win
GREAT SAVE!
Lithuania 0-2 England
And that is nearly three, Ross Barkley meeting the following corner with a downwards header which Giedrius Arlauskis turns away at close range. Watford fans may not have seen much from their keeper before tonight but he looks decent!
SITTER!
Lithuania 0-2 England
You have to score that! Harry Kane meets Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross from the right, Giedrius Arlauskis makes a smart save but the rebound is there for a tap-in. Kane fluffs his left-footed connection though and it's turned over...
'Things will be completely different in France'
Lithuania 0-2 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius
"A fantastic achievement by England, winning 10 out of 10 in this qualifying campaign. Though of course things will be completely different in France... not least England's starting XI."
Post update
Lithuania 0-2 England
Dele Alli, Danny Ings and Andros Townsend. That's my guess for the second-half changes from Roy. First one on 63 minutes.
You have to find your own forms of entertainment at times.
KICK-OFF
Lithuania 0-2 England
Game on!
Rooney's goal was a goal...
After I drew comparisons with Harry Kane's shot and a Wayne Rooney goal in 2004, a few of you are wondering whether Rooney should have his goal tally reduced to 49 now.
Uefa spokesman Rob Faulkner said: "The original shot was on target so we confirm that Rooney is the scorer."
Post update
BBCCopyright: BBC
How fast is an international slug though Mark?
Text 81111
Text 81111
Mark in Glastonbury: We just don't look like a team, even when we are at full strength. We have the fastest, most explosive league in world football, yet we play with the speed of a striking slug at international level.
Dan from Derbyshire: Why are so many people negative? Roy Hodgson didn't pick the opposition but he's beaten everyone put in front of him. He's earned the right to field whatever team he wants to. It's not often you get the chance to experiment. Keep up the good work Roy!
Post update
Lithuania 0-2 England
Post update
Lithuania 0-2 England
Would you make any changes to the qualifying set-up to make it more interesting? It's hard for England to serve up interesting matches against limited opposition isn't it?
'I have been very impressed with Lallana'
Lithuania 0-2 England
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"Barkley has looked confident on the ball, and Kane's movement has been very good. And I have been very impressed with Lallana, who has been linking up well with the frontmen. Those have been my stars of tonight so far."
'England have done the job'
Lithuania 0-2 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius
"It has been a tricky surface to play on, but England have done the job. They have done well, simple as that. Not brilliantly or magnificently."
All very straightforward this for England. Roy Hodgson's side might have an experimental look but they are still in a completely different class to Lithuania, which is to be expected.
HALF-TIME
Lithuania 0-2 England
Half-time, and job very much done for England. Dominant display.
'There are goals in this game'
Lithuania 0-2 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius
"England in and around the box are decent, pinging the ball around. But I'd like to see them play with more tempo, because there are more goals in this game.
"At the moment they are playing well, steadily. But they need to show us what they can really do, because these are players on the fringes of the squad. This is their opportunity to play their way into Roy Hodgson's thinking for a starting berth next summer."
Post update
Lithuania 0-2 England
The prolific 'OG' is now up to 50 for England with that strike. Wayne Rooney now only England's joint record holder again...
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Sam Skilton: If England score five tonight we top the group with 30 points and 30 goals scored. Not bad.
Jon Hare: Direct football. Beautiful.
Dalto65: I take it all back! This game isn't dull, goals make a real difference. Even Jamie Vardy could score against this lot!
England manager Roy Hodgson was keen to see what Tottenham's Harry Kane could do in captain Wayne Rooney's absence and he can have no complaints tonight. He had already three shots saved before his powerful strike led to England's second - perfect 10 coming up.
Post update
Lithuania 0-2 England
That may go down as an own goal - harshly. The ball went in off the head of goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis.
'The keeper will be disappointed'
Lithuania 0-2 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius
"Fantastic from Harry Kane. He had had two sighters already, and this time found himself in lots of space. The keeper will be disappointed with that. This game is now just a case of - how many for England?"
GOAL - Lithuania 0-2 England
Giedrius Arlauskis (OG)
Brilliant again from Harry Kane - he's been England's best player all night. He plays a cracking one-two with Adam Lallana, drives into the area and then hits a hammer of a left-foot shot. Off the post, off the keeper's head and in. Like Wayne Rooney v Switzerland, Euro 2004.
It goes down as an own goal for the Lithuania keeper.
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Kyle Utterson: He may have been fortunate with the deflection but great positivity from Barkley. Great to see he is in top form.
Richard Todd: It's been confirmed Ross 'Gazza' Barkley has the old magic of Gazza, using the defender to bamboozle the keeper.
Aldino: Adam Lallana seduces the ball every time it's within five yards of him. A joy to behold. Romantic.
Blimey. Aldino's getting all hot and bothered...
GREAT SAVE!
Lithuania 0-1 England
Good save Jack Butland! Lithuania's first real attack sees Lukas Spalvis get clear on the left, just outside the area. His shot is hard and well directed, it may take a touch off Phil Jagielka and Butland has to make a flying save with his left hand.
Post update
Lithuania 0-1 England
Plenty of paper aeroplanes on the pitch on the far side as England win a free-kick. Adam Lallana's delivery is a good one but Phil Jagielka can't steer the header on goal.
'Game over for me'
Lithuania 0-1 England
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"It's the first time Barkley had got near the goal. That's game over for me, now. It's just how many England can get."
'A really good strike'
Lithuania 0-1 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius
"That's the first time Barkley has had the opportunity to get a shot on goal. Head down, and just fantastic. In off the post - a really good strike, after shifting the ball with great movement. A slight deflection perhaps, and it was just enough to take the ball away from the keeper.
"Now England can go on and play with more freedom, more expression, and enjoy this match a little bit more."
Post update
Lithuania 0-1 England
Ross Barkley is such a positive player, he makes a difference from nearly every other England midfielder. His first touch is toward goal and he's not afraid to have a shot.
Elsewhere in Europe
Spain have taken a 1-0 lead over Ukraine through Villarreal defender Mario Gaspar's header, while Cesc Fabregas has also missed a penalty.
Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik has put Slovakia 1-0 up at Luxembourg, which means they are taking the second automatic qualification spot in Group C alongside the Spaniard.
GOAL - Lithuania 0-1 England
Ross Barkley
The game needed that! Ross Barkley shows his technique again to turn away from a defender with a lovely first touch and then arrows an early, powerful shot on goal from 20 yards. It takes a huge deflection off the back of a defender and hits the post on its way in. Will that light the blue-touch paper?
Post update
Lithuania 0-0 England
Phil Jones steps into midfield to make the extra man, he finds Adam Lallana with a sharp pass, his first touch is superb to take him away from the defender but then he overdoes it and squirts a cross out of play. Poor in the end.
Post update
Lithuania 0-0 England
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"I don't mind 3G pitches, because they require a good touch. This at the moment resembles a practice match for England. The only question is, when are they going to score?"
All very low-key so far. England probing but not finding a way through apart from some snap shots from Harry Kane and Lithuania no threat, although any signs of life from the home team bring an instant and very noisy reaction from the home support here in Vilnius. They are just waiting for something to shout about - but not had much yet.
Post update
Lithuania 0-0 England
Harry Kane has another low shot from 20 yards which the keeper saves well. That remains England's only outlet.
Post update
Lithuania 0-0 England
Alan Green
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
"Roy Hodgson has been out onto the touchline, glaring at the assistant referee. I'm not sure what the assistant's done wrong. Maybe Roy's not happy with how England are performing."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Lithuania 0-0 England
England keeping the ball, Lithuania putting 10 men behind the ball. The English press will be feeling that cold now...
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Kyle Utterson: Pleased Roy Hodgson has gone with a positive attacking side and pleased he has stuck with Barkley and playing Vardy.
Johnny Magrinho: As much as I'm a Vardy fan, he genuinely looks out of his depth, against Lithuania...
Steven McNamara: I'm no England fan but they have quality like Sterling, Barkley, Wilshere when fit. But pub team opposition won't develop them.
Post update
Lithuania 0-0 England
England's best, maybe only, route to goal so far has been a 20-yarder from Harry Kane. Jamie Vardy and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been anonymous since that opening two or three minutes. Could the full-backs push on and offer some width?
Post update
Lithuania 0-0 England
It's all very neat and tidy but England trying to play the perfect pass sometimes. What's wrong with the ball in to Harry Kane?That's better again, fine strike on goal from Kane, loads of power but again the goalkeeper is able to push it out.
Post update
Lithuania 0-0 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live at Vilnius
"Great effort by Harry Kane. He spotted an opening and drove it, and the keeper did very well to get down to that."
GREAT SAVE!
Lithuania 0-0 England
First strike of the game, and it's a good one. Harry Kane takes aim from 22 yards out, plenty of power on the shot and it hits the post after a nick off the gloves of Giedrius Arlauskis. The best moment so far from Kane.
PACopyright: PA
Post update
Lithuania 0-0 England
Now then! The referee has to come over to tell Roy Hodgson off! I'm not sure what has rattled Roy but he is livid! Gary Neville and Ray Lewington look on bemused as Roy gets a proper telling off from Kenn Hansen. Roy livid!
Post update
Lithuania 0-0 England
Post update
Lithuania 0-0 England
Get artificial pitches in in the lower leagues, I say. Makes sense, the players will just have to adapt.
Jamie Vardy gets the ball wide on the left, beats Linas Klimavicius for pace but can't quite keep the ball in. Nobody had a shot for England yet.
'It's a very tricky surface'
Lithuania 0-0 England
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius
"Playing on a plastic pitch is difficult, as it's a very tricky surface. The players will be wearing specialised boots, footwear that they don't often use. That, and the fact that the ball doesn't always run true.
"Astroturf is great for kids and amazing for amateur football, but at international level I really do think you should play on grass."
Post update
Lithuania 0-0 England
Nice one-two on the right wing sends Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in behind the full-back, the Ox powers on and arrows a low cross into the penalty area but it's well dealt with by Giedrius Arlauskis.
There have just been a few brief skirmishes between rival fans at one end of this tiny stadium where some England fans have posted themselves near Lithuania supporters. Riot police were quickly on the scene have now formed a human barrier separating the two groups. All calm for now.
KICK-OFF
Lithuania 0-0 England
The less said of that, the better. I've not seen or heard anything from here - but I am in Salford.
We are under way! The pitch is very wet, big splashes up from each bounce so far.
'Just awful, absolutely awful'
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
Alan Green
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
"Thankfully the trouble that was alluded to earlier on seems to have been quelled. There are riot police in the stands to our right. I don't know what sparked it, but I have seen missiles being thrown. Just awful, absolutely awful. So out of keeping with the day we've had in this beautiful city."
Unfortunate scenes
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
John Murray
BBC Radio 5 live commentator
"There is segregation inside this stadium but it seems to have broken down. We have seen some punches thrown and now the police have moved in behind one of the goals..."
Post update
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
It's even smaller than FA Cup third-round day in fact. It has the look of your local 5-a-side centre. There's another set of blokes kicking a mitre delta around the car park waiting for England to get off. Has everyone got £3?
'Just look at the opposition...'
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"England qualified for the World Cup in Brazil with ease, but were a disaster at the tournament. England could have won this particular group playing their under-21s.
"England have been in control from kick-off in every game they've played. They might have won every game, and well done to them, but just look at the opposition."
Post update
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
The LFF Stadion has the hint of FA Cup third round day about it. Trees overhanging the stand on the far side, vocal home fans, TV cameras hoping for an upset. Here we go...
Post update
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
Interesting night for Jack Butland in goal tonight. He absolutely deserves his chance - he's been excellent for Stoke this year - but he faces the risk of not being involved much if England dominate.
Post update
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
Phil is very keen for me to tell you that the hat he was pictured wearing [see 18:42] IS NOT his. He was offered it as he was looking cold....
Easy to win a cap?
Post update
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
More from England boss Roy Hodgson: "It's been a good qualifying campaign and we want to finish on a high note. But you have to play well enough to do it, and we know it won't be an easy task tonight.
"It's a big ask of my players but I think it's the right thing to ask, to demand, of them. We have high expectations and they have every opportunity on that pitch to show me my faith in them has been justified."
Post update
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
Will Jamie Vardy be on the plane to France next summer?
I say plane, the England team should be going on the coach really. Get the ferry booked, it's cheap in advance. These are times of austerity after all.
This may be a dead rubber in a qualification context for England - but not for the likes of Leicester City's Jamie Vardy. He has excelled in the Premier League this season and a big performance tonight will put him right in manager Roy Hodgson's thoughts as he makes his preparations for Euro 2016.
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Hari Sri: What have Jones, Lallana, Gibbs and Walker done to deserve a start? Stop experimenting in this ridiculous way!
Si Skelly: Try as many players as possible in the England team. Maybe we have been wrong not to and it's the reason for our failures!
Basil: Never mind a cap, it's easy to win a group. Not one challenging game. 10/10 proves nothing.
Post update
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
England manager Roy Hodgson: "We trained on the pitch last night and as artificial pitches go it's not bad. It will play true.
"Lithuania are used to it but I am not that concerned. It is an opportunity for everyone. There are places at stake, I'm excited to see this team play."
The perfect 10
Germany & Spain (Euro 2012)
It's almost as if Uefa has made the qualifying groups easier for seeded sides. As four years ago Germany and Spain both put their respective opposition to the sword. Twice.
Germany were in particularly ruthless mood, scoring 34 times on their way to the finals.
But when it came down to it, Spain were the men to beat - picking up the trophy for a second consecutive time after thumping Italy - conquerors of Germany - in the final.
'Lithuania are not going to beat England tonight'
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius
"Tonight is a great opportunity to put Plan B into action. If England, in the future, are 1-0 down and need a goal, then what is the solution? Tonight is the chance to work on that solution.
"Let's be honest, Lithuania are not going to beat England tonight. So if 10 wins from 10 doesn't happen for England tonight, I will be a little disappointed."
The perfect 10
France (Euro 2004)
Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, er, Sylvain Wiltord - the French of 2002-03 cruised to a 100% record before meeting - and beating - England in the opening group game.
Remember that? Wayne Rooney was brilliant, Zidane scored twice in the last minute...
But the pesky Greeks put paid to France's chances in the quarter-finals on their way to a remarkable win.
The perfect 10
Czech Republic (Euro 2000)
Finalists in 1996, the Czech Republic won all 10 of their qualifiers on the road to Euro 2000, winning their group by a massive 12 points.
However, defeats to co-hosts the Netherlands and France meant it was group stage and out for the team of Rosicky, Nedved, Koller and Poborsky...
'A fantastic opportunity for this starting side'
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius
"That is not a poor England XI, but it is effectively a reserve team. There are plenty of injuries, and Roy doesn't want to risk any players on this artificial pitch.
"But this is a fantastic opportunity for this starting side. None of those players are likely to start in the first game in France, assuming everyone is fit. So a great chance to put a marker down and show Roy Hodgson that you are ready for this stage."
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Peter Stevens: Shocking to think Michael Ricketts actually won an England cap...
Ali Zubaidi: Even though Carrick's gotten 30 or so caps. I think he has deserved so much more.
Nathaniel Deakin: The problem is we pick players based on their club and not their performances.
The perfect 10?
France (Euro '92)
Played eight, won eight, scored 20, conceded six. France entered Euro 92 in buoyant form and boasting a side of Jean-Pierre Papin, Eric Cantona, Didier Deschamps and Laurent Blanc.
What could go wrong? Everything. The French drew 0-0 with England in a bad-tempered group match before losing to Denmark and it was an early au revoir. Like England, they went out in the group stage.
The perfect 10?
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
England are out to be the sixth team in European Championship history to qualify for the finals with a 100% record tonight.
With nine wins from nine so far, Roy Hodgson's side can join a select group with victory tonight.
But how did the other sides fare?
'Straight away you are in the England squad'
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
Chris Waddle
BBC Radio 5 live
"There is a shortage of English playing talent. As soon as a player gets highlighted in the media, straight away you are in the England squad. Many now bypass the England youth teams and go straight into the full squad."
'You just have to accept it'
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
Danny Mills
BBC Radio 5 live in Vilnius
"It is easier than it used to be to get called up by England, but there isn't strength-in-depth or the quality that there used to be.
"These days, two or three good games gets you elevated and gives you half a chance. You could say it's too easy to get selected, and in my day it was clearly much harder. But you just have to accept it."
Elsewhere in Europe
Group C
Spain have already claimed top spot and will be looking to extend their winning run in the group to eight when they travel to Ukraine. However, the hosts will want to grab the three points in order to snatch the remaining automatic qualification spot.
Slovakia are favourites to do that though, as they travel to lowly Luxembourg.Belarus play Macedonia in the other game.
Easy to win a cap?
Should they have had more?
How about this lot then - how many caps would Matt Le Tissier get if he was playing now?
Steve Bould - just the two caps to go with his three league titles and two FA Cups. Poor old Jimmy Case won three European Cups and couldn't get a look-in.
And yes - Steve Bruce of course.
'Undervalued' Team: Tim Flowers: Lee Dixon, Gary Pallister, Steve Bould. Alan Kennedy; Steve McMahon, Jimmy Case; Matt Le Tissier; Laurie Cunningham, Stan Collymore, Sir Les Ferdinand.
Easy to win a cap?
#bbcfootball
You're all over the players cruelly denied England caps, or else those who you reckon shouldn't have had them.
Snafu: Has been easy to get an England cap for years. Sven started it, giving anyone who did well in their first full Premier League game a call-up.
Jim McPhee: I always thought it surprising that Gareth Southgate won 57 England caps, yet Steve Bruce not a single one! I know who I'd pick.
Mr Hind: Carlton Palmer... just why?
Carlton won 18 caps. And he could knock it...
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Elsewhere in Europe
Group G
Top side Austria ended their impressive qualifying campaign unbeaten after beating Lichtenstein 3-0 earlier today.
Second placed Russia sealed automatic qualification for Euro 2016 with victory over Montenegro.
Sweden will have to go to the play-offs, despite victory over Moldova.
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Joey: England having 100% record is the minimum you'd want from the group they got. Switzerland provided the only real challenge.
Nathan: Great Radiohead reference at 18:40. Hope I'm not a Creep for pointing that out.
David: The Radiohead reference hasn't gone unnoticed - well played sir.
News travels fast
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
Easy to win a cap?
The 90-minuters
For some players, 90 minutes is all you get. For some, 90 minutes would be lovely.
We've assembled this team of players whose England careers lasted less than 90 minutes in total.
Crystal Palace defender Martin Kelly has officially the shortest England career in history, but you can't take his two minutes against Norway in 2012 away from him.
Some big names there too. Nigel Winterburn got just 23 minutes, Joey Barton 11. A cruel game...
Team who played fewer than 90 minutes: Nigel Spink; Martin Kelly, Ryan Shawcross, Anthony Gardner, Nigel Winterburn; Lee Bowyer, Lee Hendrie, Joey Barton, Matt Jarvis; Fraizer Campbell, Chris Sutton
Easy to win a cap?
Get Involved
Who do you agree with then, Jamie Carragher or Roy Hodgson?
Tonight's hot topic is centred on the winners of England caps.
Who is the most surprising player you have seen play in an England shirt? And who should have won more?
Let us know please - and don't just give us a name, we want reasons. Expand your minds.
Text us at 81111 (UK Only) or tweet us at #bbcfootball. Lovely.
Easy to win a cap?
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
England boss Roy Hodgson, unsurprisingly, disagrees with the notion that England caps are easy to come by these days.
"I think you have to be careful with those sorts of comments because I don't think it's a situation where the moment you kick the ball correctly from A to B you'll get in the England team," he said. "It's not like that at all.
"But if you do come in and make an impact as a young player and there are a lot of injuries in the first team, there may be opportunities."
Easy to win a cap?
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
Has it ever been easier to win an England cap?
Was competition fiercer just a few years ago?
In the 1990s, strikers Stan Collymore, Andy Cole and Sir Les Ferdinand won 35 caps BETWEEN THEM - despite scoring 398 Premier League goals. Massive.
In the current set-up Danny Welbeck has 33. Stewart Downing has won 35...
Jamie Carragher, writing in his column in the Daily Mail, said: "It has never been easier to win an England call-up. If anyone doubted that, Roy Hodgson's latest squad proved how quickly a young player can be elevated. Dele Alli's inclusion in the group for the games against Lithuania and Estonia caused eyebrows to be raised."
"England manager Roy Hodgson and his backroom team have just been out to inspect the synthetic pitch here in this tiny stadium in Vilnius.
"And in freezing temperatures the local fire brigade have just been soaking the surface. Interesting to see what impact that has as England go for the perfect 10 out of 10 wins in their successful Euro 2016 qualifying campaign."
Post update
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
As the players go through their final paces before the match, our man in a chilly Vilnius is doing exactly the same.
Phil McNulty's pre-match prep list?
Thick coat? Check.
Coffee? Check
Hat? Check.
What a sight.
From Lithuania to your living room
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
BBC Radio 5 Live
Tonight's action is, as you'd expect, live on BBC Radio 5 live.
Build-up begins with 5 live Sport from 19:00 BST, with live commentary 45 minutes later courtesy of John Murray, Alan Green and 19-cap man Danny Mills.
Tune in online, on various BBC apps, on digital TV or radio or on 909 or 693 medium-wave.
The 5 live Football Social follows on from 22:00 BST, and you can contact the programme by calling 0500 909 693, texting 85058 (UK only) and on social media.
Fake plastic pitch
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
It looks like the real thing. It tastes like the real thing. My fake plastic, pitch.
Artificial pitch for England to contend with this evening but fear not, the fire brigade in Vilnius are making sure that it's slick enough...
Team News
Lithuania v England (19:45 BST)
Roy Hodgson makes eight changes from the side which beat Estonia on Friday.
The only survivors are Adam Lallana, Ross Barkley and Harry Kane.
Is it boring winning all the time? England fans certainly aren't used to it and this qualifying campaign has seemed all but over since the opening win away in Switzerland.
Tonight Roy Hodgson goes for 10 wins out of 10 (though even a defeat is of no consequence if we're being honest), he's left half his team at home without being overly experimental and the most interesting nugget of the pre-match news conferences was that Lithuania will be 'well organised.'
Let's see how well organised. German public transport? Underground car parking in Brugges? My CD collection?
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
I will eat my keyboard if Roy Hodgson doesn't pick a fit Wayne Rooney at Euro 2016, but there you go.
While you think about that I'm off - Wales wrap up the final night of Euro 2016 qualifiers tomorrow, see you there.
Rooney in or out?
Five journalists have named their preferred starting XIs for the Euros next summer - and not everyone has found a place for captain Wayne Rooney.
Is he in or out?
Have a read here and see what you think...
'Work to do'
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
Text 81111
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
#bbcfootball
