Match of the Day Social

  Highlights of six Premier League matches

All times stated are UK

    Thanks for joining us tonight. Until next week.

  2. ... but a point gained for Newcastle

    Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

    Newcastle's players were a lot happier with the result...

  3. Two points dropped for Man Utd...

    Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

  4. Man of the match - Fabricio Coloccini

    Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

    Fabricio Coloccini
    Copyright: Reuters

    BBC Sport's Neil Johnston went for Newcastle's Argentine defender in his match report - do you agree?

    You can also text on 81111 in the UK only.

  5. When will he score again?

    Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

    Wayne Rooney has not scored in any of his last nine games for Manchester United, and last found the net for his club against Aston Villa on 4 April.

    Man Utd striker Wayne Rooney
    Copyright: Getty Images

  6. Manager reaction

    Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal: "We can be satisfied with the performance but not with the result - we were unlucky.

    "We did not make the right choices in the final third but we played fantastic as a team. I like these kind of games when we work like this, but not this result.

    "The performance was one of the best in my period but we don't reward ourselves and there was only one club that wanted to win and that was us."

  7. Manager reaction

    Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren:  "We're disappointed. We knew the first 20 minutes would be theirs but we grew in belief and we should have scored.

    "The defending and discipline was superb but we really could have nicked it - we had the chances but didn't take them.

    "We're far from where we want to be and there a lot of areas we need to improve on but we'll get better as the weeks go on."

  8. United's crosses mostly off target

    Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

    Manchester United made full use of the wings against Newcastle but their final ball frequently let them down. Louis van Gaal's side made 28 crosses in open play but only five of them found a United player. The worst offender was Memphis Depay, who made nine crosses, but only one of them was successful.

    Memphis Depay crosses
    Copyright: Opta

    Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United

    Hassan Khan: Need a new number nine without a doubt. Hernandez is a benchwarmer and Wilson needs a loan spell. We need a striker who can score 20 goals every season.

    Matt Walton: I'm losing faith in Van Gaal. United have a lot of midfield players one striker and to be fair so far not a bad defence. But one attacking option is not enough and I don't think Rooney is good enough any more.

    Ben Lucas: Fantastic defensive performance from Newcastle, looked a completely different team than last season. 

    Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle

    man Utd
    Copyright: BBC
    Newcastle
    Copyright: BBC

  12. Happy Cam

    Norwich 1-1 Stoke

    Norwich 1-1 Stoke

    Norwich 1-1 Stoke

  15. Manager reaction

    Norwich 1-1 Stoke

    Norwich City's Alex Neil:  "It's disappointing not to win. We had all the chances in the game but I can't complain with how we played.

    "We were great and Jack Butland made some fantastic saves. There is no question that we deserve to be at this level."

  16. Manager reaction

    Norwich 1-1 Stoke

    Stoke boss Mark Hughes:  "I am happy. We had a decent amount of play in the first half but didn't create a great deal today, the conditions took the edge off our game.

    "In the end we are grateful for a number of saves from Jack Butland who was outstanding today. At the moment Jack has a broken finger as well so that shows the strength of character he has.

    "Xherdan Shaqiri will get better the longer he is with us but you can see that he will be a key player for us. He hasn't played much but the 90 minutes today will do him the world of good."

    Norwich 1-1 Stoke

    Norwich 1-1 Stoke

  19. Brilliant Butland

    Norwich 1-1 Stoke

    Jack Butland
    Copyright: BBC

  20. Allardyce for England?

    Norwich 1-1 Stoke

    Andy Stone: Saw nothing to change my opinion that Norwich will go straight back down. We were woeful in the second half and they couldn't put us away. Shows how lightweight they are.

    Adam Bloor: Stoke were far to open and need to tighten up away from home, fair play to Norwich they exploited the space and would have won comfortably if it wasn't for Butland.

    Russ Meek: We were poor today Didn't turn up but we got a point thanks to Butland.

  22. LINE-UPS

    Norwich 1-1 Stoke

    Norwich
    Copyright: BBC
    Stoke
    Copyright: BBC

  23. Manager reaction

    Leicester 1-1 Tottenham

    Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino:  "It was 50/50, a very difficult game for both teams. Second half we played much better.

    "I am disappointed with the draw. Last game against Stoke we lost a 2-0 lead and we did it again. We deserved more again but it is a shame.

    "I am angry and disappointed, not frustrated. The mistake we made today is difficult to explain."

  24. Inler enjoys his Leicester debut

    Leicester 1-1 Tottenham

    Gokhan Inler only came on for the last 10 minutes but enjoyed his whole afternoon. MOTD host Gary Lineker, who played for both clubs but is a Foxes fan, is enjoying their league position this evening

  26. Mahrez was Foxes' biggest threat

    Leicester 1-1 Tottenham

    The game opened up in the second half and Leicester attacked mainly down the right. Just as he did with his goal, Riyad Mahrez often looked to come inside when he got on the ball and his movement unsettled the Spurs defence.

    Leicester attacked mainly down the right in the 2nd half vs Tottenham
    Copyright: Opta
    Riyad Mahrez's touches against Tottenham
    Copyright: Opta

  27. Manager reaction

    Leicester 1-1 Tottenham

    Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri: "Tottenham kept possession of the ball but we created the same chances and 1-1 is the right result.

    "I am happy, My players have a fantastic spirit. It was an outstanding goal and Riyad Mahrez is a very good player.

    "It is important to maintain our place in the Premier League. Seven points, 33 less, that is important for us."

    Leicester 1-1 Tottenham

  29. Mahrez is Leicester's main man

    Leicester 1-1 Tottenham

    Riyad Mahrez
    Copyright: BBC Sport

  30. Mahrez goal

    Leicester 1-1 Tottenham

    Leicester scored straight from the restart after going 1-0 down to Tottenham, with a move that was typical of their best attacks against Spurs.

    Riyad Mahrez cut in from the right before letting fly with an unstoppable shot into the opposite corner.

    Riyad Mahrez goal v Tottenham
    Copyright: Opta

    Leicester 1-1 Tottenham

  32. Post update

    Leicester 1-1 Tottenham

  33. Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page

    Leicester 1-1 Tottenham

    Wesley Allin: Here we go again, same old Spurs conceding very late goals.

    Andrew Webb: Unbeaten and top - will take that. This could be the weekend when all four teams that had 100% win records actually see them disappear - Man United, Man City, Leicester and Liverpool. Two down, two to go.

    Kevin Lcfc Parry: Leicester had a stone wall penalty turned down. Spurs were very dirty on Mahrez and Vardy. 

  34. Allardyce to Sunderland?

    Sunderland 1-1 Swansea

    Sam Allardyce has dismissed speculation linking him with the Sunderland manager's job. The former West Ham boss, speaking on Match of the Day, says: "It's not true, look at how relaxed I am. There's no truth in it."  

    Allardyce
    Copyright: BBC Sport

  35. LINE-UPS

    Leicester 1-1 Tottenham

    leicester
    Copyright: BBC
    Tottenham
    Copyright: BBC

    Next up we have Leicester v Spurs...

  39. Busy Pantilimon

    Sunderland 1-1 Swansea

    The touchmap of Sunderland keeper Costel Pantilimon (left) shows he was the busier keeper, having 46 touches compared to Swansea counterpart Lukasz Fabianski's 37 (right). Pantilimon also made eight saves compared to Fabianski's one.

    Sunderland v Swansea
    Copyright: .

  40. Gomis goal

    Sunderland 1-1 Swansea

    Here's an overview of the route to Gomis giving Swansea the lead at the Stadium of Light...

    Swansea goal
    Copyright: .

  41. Gomis reaction

    Sunderland 1-1 Swansea

  42. O'Shea impact

    Sunderland 1-1 Swansea

    Sunderland centre-back John O'Shea returned to the starting line-up and made his side look more secure. On the graphic, the purple triangles show his clearances, yellow are his recoveries, blue is his interceptions and red his tackles lost.

    Sunderland defender John O'Shea graphic
    Copyright: .

  43. Take stat

    Sunderland 1-1 Swansea

    Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
    Copyright: .

    Sunderland 1-1 Swansea

    Gomis
    Copyright: PA

  45. Manager reaction

    Sunderland 1-1 Swansea

    Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat:  "The players responded well after the whole week. Straight from the beginning they showed the commitment which is normal but which we have been missing."

  47. Defoe equaliser

    Sunderland 1-1 Swansea

    Here's an over of Jermain Defoe's leveller again Swansea. Danny Graham (19) passes to Jeremain Lens (17), who passes to Defoe (17) to do what he does best and score...

    Sunderland goal
    Copyright: .

  48. Get involved on the MOTD Facebook page

    Sunderland 1-1 Swansea

    Ross Lowrie: Much better performance today from Sunderland. Seemed more organised than the previous two games. A few glimmers of hope from certain players as well, hopefully the rest of season is much better than the opening two games.

    Ross Elliot Cowell: Awful result for Swansea, two points dropped against a pub team. Oh dear.

    Michael Hopley: The way Sunderland are playing so far this season, I wouldn't be surprised to see them relegated come May.

  50. Drinks break?

    There were drinks breaks in all but one Premier League match - the one at the Stadium of Light.

    So in honour of the 'break' the guys decide to pay their own tribute.

    MOTD
    Copyright: BBC Sport

  51. Player reaction

    Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa

    Crystal Palace striker Dwight Gayle, who recently rejected a move to Championship side Bristol City, came off the bench at half-time to help the Eagles beat Aston Villa as Bakary Sako grabbed a late winner.

  52. Player reaction

    Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa

    Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur dedicates the Eagles' 2-1 win over Aston Villa to team-mate Yannick Bolasie, who did not play today following the death of his father.

  55. Yet another goal from a set piece

    Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa

    Crystal Palace
    Copyright: BBC

    Alan Pardew became Palace manager at the start of January, and no Premier League side has scored more goals from set pieces since then.

  56. 'They made a really good call'

    Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa

    There were no complaints from Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew as his side were denied a goal after James McArthur had diverted Dwight Gayle's shot into the net.

    But it did not prove costly as Palace won the game 2-1.

    Alan Pardew
    Copyright: BBC

    West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth

    Former West Ham boss Sam Allardyce has been talking on Match of the Day about criticism he received while at his former club. He said: "At times you do feel that the criticism is a little harsh when you take them from where we started to where we ended.

    "But there was also a big expectation on what we had achieved and what else we could achieve. I always felt the criticism came from a small minority who made a lot of noise verbally or on social media. I did not feel that the criticism was from the majority of fans."

    Asked if he was not popular because he didn't get the club playing in 'the West Ham way', Allardyce responded: "I still don't know what the West Ham way is. To play attractive football and winning? But winning is the first priority and we did a lot of that last season."

  59. Super Sako

    Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa

    Crystal Palace debutant Bakary Sako attempted six shots (excluding blocked) and had five shots on target - no player has had more goal attempts in a single Premier League game so far this season.

    Crystal Palace
    Copyright: Opta

  61. Dann-tastic

    Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa

    Scott Dann for England?

  62. Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page

    Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa

    Greg Pattinson: We should be beating teams like Palace. Sherwood needs to sell Agbonlahor to Walsall and buy a top quality forward. We should've won that game by three or four goals.

    Stephen Garner: Palace are always a respectable team. Glad Pardew is enjoying coaching again and is at a club that has owners that respect him.

    Michael Wilkins From a Villa fan, I like how Palace look, a very strong side. The game sounded even and then Villa wrapped the three points up in a bow and gave them to Palace at the end. 

  63. LINE-UPS

    Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa

    Palace
    Copyright: BBC
    villa
    Copyright: BBC

  67. Manager reaction

    West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth

    West Ham boss Slaven Bilic:  "It went wrong from the start. We played a very bad first half. It is very hard to explain three of their four goals - you can't make errors like that at this level. They were more lively and more aggressive but you can't make those mistakes.

    "It's not an alarming situation but we can't continue to play without more desire. We simply need a better mentality."

  68. Away the lad

    West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth

    Callum Wilson
    Copyright: Getty Images

  69. Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page

    West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth

    Mitchell Leonard: As a West Ham fan, I'm truly shocked at how poor we were. 

    Daniel King: The joys of the Premier League. Win at the Emirates and then within a fortnight lose two home games against Leicester and Bournemouth respectively. Why this league is the best in the world and betting coupons are busted all over. 

    Rommel Sarmiento: Could have been 4-4 right in the very end. Terrible season for Cresswell and Jenkinson so far.  

  71. Wilson joins select list

    West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth

    Away hat-tricks for promoted sides:

    18/09/99 Kevin Phillips (Sunderland) v Derby County

    02/04/01 Marcus Stewart (Ipswich Town) v Southampton

    19/03/05 Robert Earnshaw (West Brom) v Charlton 

    22/05/11 Somen Tchoyi (West Brom) v Newcastle

    22/08/15 Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) v West Ham

  72. Manager reaction

    West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth

    Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:  "It was a really strange game. We were in cruise control in the first half but that seemed to go out of the window after half-time when we made some strange decisions.

    "The only disappointment at half-time was that we were not more than 2-0 up.

    "We have been really heartened by the two previous games but when you don't win then naturally the players will question whether we are doing the right things."

    West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth

    West Ham beat Arsenal 2-0 in their opening game of the season...

  75. Pass and smooth

    West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth

    Bournemouth
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: A great move for Bournemouth's third

  78. Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page

    West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth

    Andy Murray: Callum Wilson is a talented player and if he continues to show how good he is perhaps an England call-up may be on the cards.

    Tom Fisher: Wilson's pace and movement is going to be difficult for defenders this year.

    Patrick Purtill: Well done Bournemouth hope you stay up this season a very good club with a good young manager. 

  79. Golden Cherries

    West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth

  80. LINE-UPS

    West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth

    West Ham
    Copyright: BBC
    Bournemouth
    Copyright: BBC

    Switch on to BBC One or click on the link in the Live Coverage section on this page. Match of the Day is on NOW.

  82. Running order recap

    Match of the Day (BBC One & online, 22:20 BST)

    The lights were actually flickering at BBC Sport HQ, while the storm was making a mess outside. Luckily we have candles, although I'm not sure they power computers or provide internet access.

  84. 'Presenting your new MOTD host...*'

    Match of the Day (BBC One & online, 22:20 BST)

    *I can confirm Crystal Palace forward Patrick Bamford will not be presenting MOTD tonight.  

  85. Eagles flying

    Match of the Day (BBC One & online, 22:20 BST)

    #MOTD

  87. Get Involved

    #MOTD

  89. Lineker with Shearer and Allardyce

    Match of the Day (BBC One & online 22:20 BST)

    Gary Lineker is in the presenter's hot-seat and he will be joined by Newcastle great Alan Shearer and ex-West Ham boss Sam Allardyce, who no doubt will be asked about his opinion about the events at the Boleyn Ground.

    Sam Allardyce
    Copyright: PA
    Image caption: "Big Sam" joins tonight's MOTD team

  90. This is Match of the Day Social

    Match of the Day (BBC One & online 22:20 BST)

    Good evening. Six matches, 16 goals - seven of those in one game - and several drinks breaks.

    This is Match of the Day Social, where we will analyse every one of Saturday's matches that took place today and include the best of social media reaction.

