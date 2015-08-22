Match of the Day Social

Wayne Rooney has not scored in any of his last nine games for Manchester United, and last found the net for his club against Aston Villa on 4 April.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manager reaction
Man Utd 1-1 Newcastle
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal: "We can be satisfied with the performance but not with the result - we were unlucky.
"We did not make the right choices in the final third but we played fantastic as a team. I like these kind of games when we work like this, but not this result.
"The performance was one of the best in my period but we don't reward ourselves and there was only one club that wanted to win and that was us."
Manager reaction
Man Utd 1-1 Newcastle
Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren: "We're disappointed. We knew the first 20 minutes would be theirs but we grew in belief and we should have scored.
"The defending and discipline was superb but we really could have nicked it - we had the chances but didn't take them.
"We're far from where we want to be and there a lot of areas we need to improve on but we'll get better as the weeks go on."
United's crosses mostly off target
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle
Manchester United made full use of the wings against Newcastle but their final ball frequently let them down. Louis van Gaal's side made 28 crosses in open play but only five of them found a United player. The worst offender was Memphis Depay, who made nine crosses, but only one of them was successful.
OptaCopyright: Opta
Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United
Hassan Khan: Need a new number nine without a doubt. Hernandez is a benchwarmer and Wilson needs a loan spell. We need a striker who can score 20 goals every season.
Matt Walton: I'm losing faith in Van Gaal. United have a lot of midfield players one striker and to be fair so far not a bad defence. But one attacking option is not enough and I don't think Rooney is good enough any more.
Ben Lucas: Fantastic defensive performance from Newcastle, looked a completely different team than last season.
The game opened up in the second half and Leicester attacked mainly down the right. Just as he did with his goal, Riyad Mahrez often looked to come inside when he got on the ball and his movement unsettled the Spurs defence.
OptaCopyright: Opta
OptaCopyright: Opta
Manager reaction
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri: "Tottenham kept possession of the ball but we created the same chances and 1-1 is the right result.
"I am happy, My players have a fantastic spirit. It was an outstanding goal and Riyad Mahrez is a very good player.
"It is important to maintain our place in the Premier League. Seven points, 33 less, that is important for us."
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Mahrez is Leicester's main man
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Mahrez goal
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Leicester scored straight from the restart after going 1-0 down to Tottenham, with a move that was typical of their best attacks against Spurs.
Riyad Mahrez cut in from the right before letting fly with an unstoppable shot into the opposite corner.
OptaCopyright: Opta
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Wesley Allin: Here we go again, same old Spurs conceding very late goals.
Andrew Webb: Unbeaten and top - will take that. This could be the weekend when all four teams that had 100% win records actually see them disappear - Man United, Man City, Leicester and Liverpool. Two down, two to go.
Kevin Lcfc Parry: Leicester had a stone wall penalty turned down. Spurs were very dirty on Mahrez and Vardy.
Allardyce to Sunderland?
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Sam Allardyce has dismissed speculation linking him with the Sunderland manager's job. The former West Ham boss, speaking on Match of the Day, says: "It's not true, look at how relaxed I am. There's no truth in it."
The touchmap of Sunderland keeper Costel Pantilimon (left) shows he was the busier keeper, having 46 touches compared to Swansea counterpart Lukasz Fabianski's 37 (right). Pantilimon also made eight saves compared to Fabianski's one.
.Copyright: .
Gomis goal
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Here's an overview of the route to Gomis giving Swansea the lead at the Stadium of Light...
.Copyright: .
Gomis reaction
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
O'Shea impact
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Sunderland centre-back John O'Shea returned to the starting line-up and made his side look more secure. On the graphic, the purple triangles show his clearances, yellow are his recoveries, blue is his interceptions and red his tackles lost.
.Copyright: .
Take stat
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
.Copyright: .
Post update
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
PACopyright: PA
Manager reaction
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat: "The players responded well after the whole week. Straight from the beginning they showed the commitment which is normal but which we have been missing."
Get Involved
Defoe equaliser
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Here's an over of Jermain Defoe's leveller again Swansea. Danny Graham (19) passes to Jeremain Lens (17), who passes to Defoe (17) to do what he does best and score...
.Copyright: .
Get involved on the MOTD Facebook page
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Ross Lowrie: Much better performance today from Sunderland. Seemed more organised than the previous two games. A few glimmers of hope from certain players as well, hopefully the rest of season is much better than the opening two games.
Michael Hopley: The way Sunderland are playing so far this season, I wouldn't be surprised to see them relegated come May.
Get Involved
Drinks break?
There were drinks breaks in all but one Premier League match - the one at the Stadium of Light.
So in honour of the 'break' the guys decide to pay their own tribute.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Player reaction
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace striker Dwight Gayle, who recently rejected a move to Championship side Bristol City, came off the bench at half-time to help the Eagles beat Aston Villa as Bakary Sako grabbed a late winner.
Player reaction
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur dedicates the Eagles' 2-1 win over Aston Villa to team-mate Yannick Bolasie, who did not play today following the death of his father.
Get Involved
Get Involved
Yet another goal from a set piece
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
BBCCopyright: BBC
Alan Pardew became Palace manager at the start of January, and no Premier League side has scored more goals from set pieces since then.
'They made a really good call'
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
There were no complaints from Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew as his side were denied a goal after James McArthur had diverted Dwight Gayle's shot into the net.
But it did not prove costly as Palace won the game 2-1.
BBCCopyright: BBC
'What's the West Ham way?'
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Former West Ham boss Sam Allardyce has been talking on Match of the Day about criticism he received while at his former club. He said: "At times you do feel that the criticism is a little harsh when you take them from where we started to where we ended.
"But there was also a big expectation on what we had achieved and what else we could achieve. I always felt the criticism came from a small minority who made a lot of noise verbally or on social media. I did not feel that the criticism was from the majority of fans."
Asked if he was not popular because he didn't get the club playing in 'the West Ham way', Allardyce responded: "I still don't know what the West Ham way is. To play attractive football and winning? But winning is the first priority and we did a lot of that last season."
Crystal Palace debutant Bakary Sako attempted six shots (excluding blocked) and had five shots on target - no player has had more goal attempts in a single Premier League game so far this season.
OptaCopyright: Opta
Get Involved
Dann-tastic
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Scott Dann for England?
Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Greg Pattinson: We should be beating teams like Palace. Sherwood needs to sell Agbonlahor to Walsall and buy a top quality forward. We should've won that game by three or four goals.
Stephen Garner: Palace are always a respectable team. Glad Pardew is enjoying coaching again and is at a club that has owners that respect him.
Michael Wilkins From a Villa fan, I like how Palace look, a very strong side. The game sounded even and then Villa wrapped the three points up in a bow and gave them to Palace at the end.
LINE-UPS
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBCCopyright: BBC
Get Involved
Get Involved
Get Involved
Manager reaction
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic: "It went wrong from the start. We played a very bad first half. It is very hard to explain three of their four goals - you can't make errors like that at this level. They were more lively and more aggressive but you can't make those mistakes.
"It's not an alarming situation but we can't continue to play without more desire. We simply need a better mentality."
Daniel King: The joys of the Premier League. Win at the Emirates and then within a fortnight lose two home games against Leicester and Bournemouth respectively. Why this league is the best in the world and betting coupons are busted all over.
Rommel Sarmiento: Could have been 4-4 right in the very end. Terrible season for Cresswell and Jenkinson so far.
18/09/99 Kevin Phillips (Sunderland) v Derby County
02/04/01 Marcus Stewart (Ipswich Town) v Southampton
19/03/05 Robert Earnshaw (West Brom) v Charlton
22/05/11 Somen Tchoyi (West Brom) v Newcastle
22/08/15 Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) v West Ham
Manager reaction
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It was a really strange game. We were in cruise control in the first half but that seemed to go out of the window after half-time when we made some strange decisions.
"The only disappointment at half-time was that we were not more than 2-0 up.
"We have been really heartened by the two previous games but when you don't win then naturally the players will question whether we are doing the right things."
Post update
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Get Involved
West Ham beat Arsenal 2-0 in their opening game of the season...
Pass and smooth
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Get Involved
Get Involved
Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Andy Murray: Callum Wilson is a talented player and if he continues to show how good he is perhaps an England call-up may be on the cards.
Tom Fisher: Wilson's pace and movement is going to be difficult for defenders this year.
Patrick Purtill: Well done Bournemouth hope you stay up this season a very good club with a good young manager.
Golden Cherries
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
LINE-UPS
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
BBCCopyright: BBC
BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
Switch on to BBC One or click on the link in the Live Coverage section on this page. Match of the Day is on NOW.
Running order recap
Match of the Day (BBC One & online, 22:20 BST)
Get Involved
The lights were actually flickering at BBC Sport HQ, while the storm was making a mess outside. Luckily we have candles, although I'm not sure they power computers or provide internet access.
'Presenting your new MOTD host...*'
Match of the Day (BBC One & online, 22:20 BST)
*I can confirm Crystal Palace forward Patrick Bamford will not be presenting MOTD tonight.
Eagles flying
Match of the Day (BBC One & online, 22:20 BST)
Get Involved
#MOTD
Get Involved
#MOTD
Post update
Lineker with Shearer and Allardyce
Match of the Day (BBC One & online 22:20 BST)
Gary Lineker is in the presenter's hot-seat and he will be joined by Newcastle great Alan Shearer and ex-West Ham boss Sam Allardyce, who no doubt will be asked about his opinion about the events at the Boleyn Ground.
This is Match of the Day Social
Match of the Day (BBC One & online 22:20 BST)
Good evening. Six matches, 16 goals - seven of those in one game - and several drinks breaks.
This is Match of the Day Social, where we will analyse every one of Saturday's matches that took place today and include the best of social media reaction.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Thanks for joining us tonight. Until next week.
... but a point gained for Newcastle
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle
Newcastle's players were a lot happier with the result...
Two points dropped for Man Utd...
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle
Man of the match - Fabricio Coloccini
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle
BBC Sport's Neil Johnston went for Newcastle's Argentine defender in his match report - do you agree? Get involved via #motd, or post on the Match of the Day Facebook page.
You can also text on 81111 in the UK only.
When will he score again?
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle
Wayne Rooney has not scored in any of his last nine games for Manchester United, and last found the net for his club against Aston Villa on 4 April.
Manager reaction
Man Utd 1-1 Newcastle
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal: "We can be satisfied with the performance but not with the result - we were unlucky.
"We did not make the right choices in the final third but we played fantastic as a team. I like these kind of games when we work like this, but not this result.
"The performance was one of the best in my period but we don't reward ourselves and there was only one club that wanted to win and that was us."
Manager reaction
Man Utd 1-1 Newcastle
Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren: "We're disappointed. We knew the first 20 minutes would be theirs but we grew in belief and we should have scored.
"The defending and discipline was superb but we really could have nicked it - we had the chances but didn't take them.
"We're far from where we want to be and there a lot of areas we need to improve on but we'll get better as the weeks go on."
United's crosses mostly off target
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle
Manchester United made full use of the wings against Newcastle but their final ball frequently let them down. Louis van Gaal's side made 28 crosses in open play but only five of them found a United player. The worst offender was Memphis Depay, who made nine crosses, but only one of them was successful.
Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United
Hassan Khan: Need a new number nine without a doubt. Hernandez is a benchwarmer and Wilson needs a loan spell. We need a striker who can score 20 goals every season.
Matt Walton: I'm losing faith in Van Gaal. United have a lot of midfield players one striker and to be fair so far not a bad defence. But one attacking option is not enough and I don't think Rooney is good enough any more.
Ben Lucas: Fantastic defensive performance from Newcastle, looked a completely different team than last season.
LINE-UPS
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle
Man of the match - Jack Butland
Norwich 1-1 Stoke
Of course, it had to be Jack Butland - do you agree with BBC Sport's report writer Tim Oscroft? Get involved via #motd, or post on the Match of the Day Facebook page.
You can also text on 81111 in the UK only.
Happy Cam
Norwich 1-1 Stoke
Post update
Norwich 1-1 Stoke
Post update
Norwich 1-1 Stoke
Manager reaction
Norwich 1-1 Stoke
Norwich City's Alex Neil: "It's disappointing not to win. We had all the chances in the game but I can't complain with how we played.
"We were great and Jack Butland made some fantastic saves. There is no question that we deserve to be at this level."
Manager reaction
Norwich 1-1 Stoke
Stoke boss Mark Hughes: "I am happy. We had a decent amount of play in the first half but didn't create a great deal today, the conditions took the edge off our game.
"In the end we are grateful for a number of saves from Jack Butland who was outstanding today. At the moment Jack has a broken finger as well so that shows the strength of character he has.
"Xherdan Shaqiri will get better the longer he is with us but you can see that he will be a key player for us. He hasn't played much but the 90 minutes today will do him the world of good."
Post update
Norwich 1-1 Stoke
Post update
Norwich 1-1 Stoke
Brilliant Butland
Norwich 1-1 Stoke
Allardyce for England?
Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page
Norwich 1-1 Stoke
Andy Stone: Saw nothing to change my opinion that Norwich will go straight back down. We were woeful in the second half and they couldn't put us away. Shows how lightweight they are.
Adam Bloor: Stoke were far to open and need to tighten up away from home, fair play to Norwich they exploited the space and would have won comfortably if it wasn't for Butland.
Russ Meek: We were poor today Didn't turn up but we got a point thanks to Butland.
LINE-UPS
Norwich 1-1 Stoke
Manager reaction
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino: "It was 50/50, a very difficult game for both teams. Second half we played much better.
"I am disappointed with the draw. Last game against Stoke we lost a 2-0 lead and we did it again. We deserved more again but it is a shame.
"I am angry and disappointed, not frustrated. The mistake we made today is difficult to explain."
Inler enjoys his Leicester debut
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Gokhan Inler only came on for the last 10 minutes but enjoyed his whole afternoon. MOTD host Gary Lineker, who played for both clubs but is a Foxes fan, is enjoying their league position this evening
Man of the match - Riyad Mahrez
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
BBC Sport's Chris Bevan plumped for surely August's player of the month - do you agree? Get involved via #motd, or post on the Match of the Day Facebook page.
You can also text on 81111 in the UK only.
Mahrez was Foxes' biggest threat
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
The game opened up in the second half and Leicester attacked mainly down the right. Just as he did with his goal, Riyad Mahrez often looked to come inside when he got on the ball and his movement unsettled the Spurs defence.
Manager reaction
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri: "Tottenham kept possession of the ball but we created the same chances and 1-1 is the right result.
"I am happy, My players have a fantastic spirit. It was an outstanding goal and Riyad Mahrez is a very good player.
"It is important to maintain our place in the Premier League. Seven points, 33 less, that is important for us."
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Mahrez is Leicester's main man
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Mahrez goal
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Leicester scored straight from the restart after going 1-0 down to Tottenham, with a move that was typical of their best attacks against Spurs.
Riyad Mahrez cut in from the right before letting fly with an unstoppable shot into the opposite corner.
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Post update
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Wesley Allin: Here we go again, same old Spurs conceding very late goals.
Andrew Webb: Unbeaten and top - will take that. This could be the weekend when all four teams that had 100% win records actually see them disappear - Man United, Man City, Leicester and Liverpool. Two down, two to go.
Kevin Lcfc Parry: Leicester had a stone wall penalty turned down. Spurs were very dirty on Mahrez and Vardy.
Allardyce to Sunderland?
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Sam Allardyce has dismissed speculation linking him with the Sunderland manager's job. The former West Ham boss, speaking on Match of the Day, says: "It's not true, look at how relaxed I am. There's no truth in it."
LINE-UPS
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Post update
Next up we have Leicester v Spurs...
Post update
Man of the match - Costel Pantilimon
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
BBC Sport's Mandeep Sanghera was impressed with the Black Cats keeper - do you agree? Get involved via #motd, or post on the Match of the Day Facebook page.
You can also text on 81111 in the UK only.
Busy Pantilimon
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
The touchmap of Sunderland keeper Costel Pantilimon (left) shows he was the busier keeper, having 46 touches compared to Swansea counterpart Lukasz Fabianski's 37 (right). Pantilimon also made eight saves compared to Fabianski's one.
Gomis goal
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Here's an overview of the route to Gomis giving Swansea the lead at the Stadium of Light...
Gomis reaction
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
O'Shea impact
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Sunderland centre-back John O'Shea returned to the starting line-up and made his side look more secure. On the graphic, the purple triangles show his clearances, yellow are his recoveries, blue is his interceptions and red his tackles lost.
Take stat
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Post update
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Manager reaction
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat: "The players responded well after the whole week. Straight from the beginning they showed the commitment which is normal but which we have been missing."
Get Involved
Defoe equaliser
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Here's an over of Jermain Defoe's leveller again Swansea. Danny Graham (19) passes to Jeremain Lens (17), who passes to Defoe (17) to do what he does best and score...
Get involved on the MOTD Facebook page
Sunderland 1-1 Swansea
Ross Lowrie: Much better performance today from Sunderland. Seemed more organised than the previous two games. A few glimmers of hope from certain players as well, hopefully the rest of season is much better than the opening two games.
Ross Elliot Cowell: Awful result for Swansea, two points dropped against a pub team. Oh dear.
Michael Hopley: The way Sunderland are playing so far this season, I wouldn't be surprised to see them relegated come May.
Get Involved
Drinks break?
There were drinks breaks in all but one Premier League match - the one at the Stadium of Light.
So in honour of the 'break' the guys decide to pay their own tribute.
Player reaction
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace striker Dwight Gayle, who recently rejected a move to Championship side Bristol City, came off the bench at half-time to help the Eagles beat Aston Villa as Bakary Sako grabbed a late winner.
Player reaction
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur dedicates the Eagles' 2-1 win over Aston Villa to team-mate Yannick Bolasie, who did not play today following the death of his father.
Get Involved
Get Involved
Yet another goal from a set piece
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Alan Pardew became Palace manager at the start of January, and no Premier League side has scored more goals from set pieces since then.
'They made a really good call'
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
There were no complaints from Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew as his side were denied a goal after James McArthur had diverted Dwight Gayle's shot into the net.
But it did not prove costly as Palace won the game 2-1.
'What's the West Ham way?'
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Former West Ham boss Sam Allardyce has been talking on Match of the Day about criticism he received while at his former club. He said: "At times you do feel that the criticism is a little harsh when you take them from where we started to where we ended.
"But there was also a big expectation on what we had achieved and what else we could achieve. I always felt the criticism came from a small minority who made a lot of noise verbally or on social media. I did not feel that the criticism was from the majority of fans."
Asked if he was not popular because he didn't get the club playing in 'the West Ham way', Allardyce responded: "I still don't know what the West Ham way is. To play attractive football and winning? But winning is the first priority and we did a lot of that last season."
Man of the match - Bakary Sako
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Match report writer Michael Emons went for the flying Sako - do you agree? Get involved via #motd, or post on the Match of the Day Facebook page.
You can also text on 81111 in the UK only.
Super Sako
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace debutant Bakary Sako attempted six shots (excluding blocked) and had five shots on target - no player has had more goal attempts in a single Premier League game so far this season.
Get Involved
Dann-tastic
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Scott Dann for England?
Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Greg Pattinson: We should be beating teams like Palace. Sherwood needs to sell Agbonlahor to Walsall and buy a top quality forward. We should've won that game by three or four goals.
Stephen Garner: Palace are always a respectable team. Glad Pardew is enjoying coaching again and is at a club that has owners that respect him.
Michael Wilkins From a Villa fan, I like how Palace look, a very strong side. The game sounded even and then Villa wrapped the three points up in a bow and gave them to Palace at the end.
LINE-UPS
Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Get Involved
Get Involved
Get Involved
Manager reaction
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
West Ham boss Slaven Bilic: "It went wrong from the start. We played a very bad first half. It is very hard to explain three of their four goals - you can't make errors like that at this level. They were more lively and more aggressive but you can't make those mistakes.
"It's not an alarming situation but we can't continue to play without more desire. We simply need a better mentality."
Away the lad
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Mitchell Leonard: As a West Ham fan, I'm truly shocked at how poor we were.
Daniel King: The joys of the Premier League. Win at the Emirates and then within a fortnight lose two home games against Leicester and Bournemouth respectively. Why this league is the best in the world and betting coupons are busted all over.
Rommel Sarmiento: Could have been 4-4 right in the very end. Terrible season for Cresswell and Jenkinson so far.
Man of the Match - Callum Wilson
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
BBC Sport's Emlyn Begleypicked Mr.Wilson, but do you agree? Get involved via #motd, or post on the Match of the Day Facebook page.
You can also text on 81111 in the UK only.
Read the match report.
Wilson joins select list
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Away hat-tricks for promoted sides:
18/09/99 Kevin Phillips (Sunderland) v Derby County
02/04/01 Marcus Stewart (Ipswich Town) v Southampton
19/03/05 Robert Earnshaw (West Brom) v Charlton
22/05/11 Somen Tchoyi (West Brom) v Newcastle
22/08/15 Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) v West Ham
Manager reaction
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It was a really strange game. We were in cruise control in the first half but that seemed to go out of the window after half-time when we made some strange decisions.
"The only disappointment at half-time was that we were not more than 2-0 up.
"We have been really heartened by the two previous games but when you don't win then naturally the players will question whether we are doing the right things."
Post update
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Get Involved
West Ham beat Arsenal 2-0 in their opening game of the season...
Pass and smooth
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Get Involved
Get Involved
Get Involved on the MOTD Facebook page
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Andy Murray: Callum Wilson is a talented player and if he continues to show how good he is perhaps an England call-up may be on the cards.
Tom Fisher: Wilson's pace and movement is going to be difficult for defenders this year.
Patrick Purtill: Well done Bournemouth hope you stay up this season a very good club with a good young manager.
Golden Cherries
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
LINE-UPS
West Ham 3-4 Bournemouth
Post update
Switch on to BBC One or click on the link in the Live Coverage section on this page. Match of the Day is on NOW.
Running order recap
Match of the Day (BBC One & online, 22:20 BST)
Get Involved
The lights were actually flickering at BBC Sport HQ, while the storm was making a mess outside. Luckily we have candles, although I'm not sure they power computers or provide internet access.
'Presenting your new MOTD host...*'
Match of the Day (BBC One & online, 22:20 BST)
*I can confirm Crystal Palace forward Patrick Bamford will not be presenting MOTD tonight.
Eagles flying
Match of the Day (BBC One & online, 22:20 BST)
Get Involved
#MOTD
Get Involved
#MOTD
Post update
Lineker with Shearer and Allardyce
Match of the Day (BBC One & online 22:20 BST)
Gary Lineker is in the presenter's hot-seat and he will be joined by Newcastle great Alan Shearer and ex-West Ham boss Sam Allardyce, who no doubt will be asked about his opinion about the events at the Boleyn Ground.
This is Match of the Day Social
Match of the Day (BBC One & online 22:20 BST)
Good evening. Six matches, 16 goals - seven of those in one game - and several drinks breaks.
This is Match of the Day Social, where we will analyse every one of Saturday's matches that took place today and include the best of social media reaction.