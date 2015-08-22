Leicester City v Tottenham
Summary
- Leicester XI: Schmeichel, De Laet, Huth, Morgan, Schlupp, Albrighton, Drinkwater, King, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy.
- Tottenham XI: Loris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Mason, Chadli, Dembele, Lamela, Kane
Live Reporting
By Chris Bevan
All times stated are UK
Leicester remain unbeaten
It took its time to get going but what a finish at King Power Stadium.
FULL-TIME
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
A last Leicester change. Leonardo Ulloa on for their goalscorer Riyad Mahrez
INJURY TIME
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
There will be three minutes of added time
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Tottenham's final change - Nabil Bentaleb on for Ryan Mason. Leicester are still on the attack.
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
Mark Lawrenson
BBC Radio 5 live at King Power Stadium
"Riyad Mahrez cuts in from the right and the Spurs defenders were backpedaling the whole time. He just curls it into the far corner and Hugo Lloris had no chance. All the Leicester fans are off their seats. They can't believe the turnaround."
GREAT SAVE!
Wes Morgan does everything right here, powering his header at goal after meeting a cross from the right, but it is straight at Hugo Lloris.
Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
It is all Leicester since their equaliser. Tottenham are hanging on here.
GOAL - Leicester 1-1 Tottenham
(Riyad Mahrez - 81 min)
This boy cannot stop scoring. Jamie Vardy finds Riyad Mahrez and the Algerian winger composes himself on the right of the area before lashing in an unstoppable shot to equalise.
GOAL - Leicester 0-1 Tottenham
(Dele Alli, 80 min)
All those changes have an effect. Spurs come forward through Harry Kane, who feeds Nacer Chadli - and his cross is turned in at the far post by Dele Alli.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Here comes the Leicester new-boy. Gokhan Inler is on for his Premier League debut, replacing Danny Drinkwater to huge cheers from the home crowd.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri is known as the Tinkerman but he has named the same starting XI for every game this season. It has just taken him 77 minutes to make his first change here - with N'Golo Kante on for Marc Albrighton.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Another Tottenham change. Mousa Dembele is replaced by Tom Carroll.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Play is getting a bit stretched and it is Tottenham's turn to break. Jeffrey Schlupp tangles with Harry Kane as the Tottenham striker tries to cut past him, but referee Martin Atkinson says play on.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Play restarts, and Leicester are back on the attack. Marc Albrighton finds Shinji Okazaki inside the area but he cannot quite control the ball and Jan Vertonghen clears.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
I've just seen the replay - and there is no way Hugo Lloris would have kept that out. Anyway, time for another water break...
HITS THE WOODWORK
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
We are getting closer to a breakthrough. Leicester are unlucky here as Riyad Mahrez dances into the area down the left and fires a thumping low shot against the post. Hugo Lloris was close to it, but I am not sure he would have kept it out.
SUBSTITUTION
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Spurs are first to make a change. Erik Lamela is off, and Dele Alli is on to try and bring some fresh ideas to their attack.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
We have not seen much of Harry Kane today but he shows watching England boss Roy Hodgson his determination here, riding two challenges as he cuts in from the left and fights to make space for a shot. He does get one away, but he was falling as he let fly and it was easy for Kasper Schmeichel.
YELLOW CARD
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Leicester look to break again, this time through Jamie Vardy, but he is sent tumbling by Eric Dier who does not seem surprised to be shown a yellow card shortly afterwards.
Latest scores
Here is how things are looking elsewhere in the Premier League as we approach the hour mark
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
And here is why Leicester are so dangerous. Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel launches a quick counter with some distribution his dad Peter would have been proud of, forcing his Spurs counterpart Hugo Lloris to hare off his line to clear.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
The chances keep coming... we've waited long enough for them, I suppose. Tottenham go close when Nacer Chadli meets a cross but sees his header spin just wide off a defender, and the visitors force a series of corners.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Leicester's turn to threaten. Danny Drinkwater battles into the box but can only find the side-netting with his low shot.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Another sniff for Tottenham. Erik Lamela gets on the end of Jan Vertonghen's cross but cannot get enough on the ball at the near post to steer it goalwards.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
So, signs of life from the Tottenham attack. What about Leicester? Well they are trying harder too but Jamie Vardy cannot get off the ground to get on the end of Marc Albrighton's ball into the box because Jan Vertonghen has hold of him. Risky from the Belgian, but referee Martin Atkinson does not appear to notice.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Spurs never really got behind Leicester's defence in the first half but they manage it here, as Nacer Chadli sprints on to Kyle Walker's curving through-ball and into the right hand side of the area.
Chadli has Harry Kane and Erik Lamela waiting in the middle but opts to go for goal and slices his shot wide of the target. A real waste, bearing in mind it was the best opening of this game.
KICK-OFF
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
We are back under way.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Mark Lawrenson
BBC Radio 5 live at King Power Stadium
"Tottenham have been very slow in their approach work, they haven't made any decent chances to speak of and neither have Leicester in truth.
"The home side had a big shout for a penalty but in all honesty the scoreline is about right as it stands. It is very hot and humid here though."
HALF-TIME
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Oh dear. Things are not getting any better for Harry Kane. He has actually just had his first touch inside the Leicester area today but sent the ball across the face of goal... to precisely nobody.
Cue more derisory singing from the Foxes fans.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Mark Lawrenson
BBC Radio 5 live at King Power Stadium
"I would love to know how many touches Harry Kane has had. He's now over on the left wing, and you can see he is getting frustrated. Tottenham can't get the ball to him. It's got to be in single figures."
Just for you Lawro, here it is. He just sneaks into double digits.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
At last, some goalmouth action to talk about.
Leicester want a penalty when Riyad Mahrez goes down in the area. Replays are inconclusive - it looks like he slipped but Jan Vertonghen's presence might have had something to do with it.
Anyway Martin Atkinson says 'no way' and play continues. Fair to say the home fans are far from happy with that decision.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Five minutes of the first 45 to go, plus an extra couple for that drinks break. Both teams look short of a spark at the moment so another rest will probably be welcome.
I've got a feeling both managers might be blaming this energy-sapping heat afterwards if things stay like this...
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Speaking of Leicester on the break, here they come... with Jamie Vardy surging forward. No joy for him this time, but the Foxes fans are still impressed and start singing "England's number nine" at him. Another reason for Harry Kane to feel a bit irked, surely?
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
I've got to be honest, this has not been a thriller so far: Leicester are defending in numbers, Tottenham are seeing most of the ball but going sideways, mostly.
Spurs are getting frustrated and they also have to be wary of how fast the Foxes are on the break.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Here's Harry Kane again, trying to get in on the action and make something happen for Spurs. It's probably not a good idea to try to out-muscle Wes Morgan, though, and he cannot stop the ball running out by the right-hand corner flag.
Kane is getting a bit of stick from some Foxes fans by the way - he had a less than successful loan spell at King Power Stadium at the end of the 2012-13 season.
YELLOW CARD
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Another booking for the visitors, this time going to Erik Lamela for a late lunge on Jeffrey Schlupp.
YELLOW CARD
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
I was hoping a bit of liquid refreshment would reinvigorate this contest and so it proved. Mousa Dembele did not take long to have another pop at goal, again from distance, and this time bringing a diving save from Kasper Schmeichel.
Spurs try to keep up the pressure from the rebound but conceded a free-kick and Dembele is booked for arguing about the decision.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
As he promised earlier, referee Martin Atkinson has just signalled for a drinks break.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Not too many chances to talk about in this game so far, so this has to go down as a half-decent opening - Eric Dier gets on the end of a Erik Lamela corner but sends his header soaring over the bar.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Mark Lawrenson
BBC Radio 5 live at King Power Stadium
"You just feel that every one of the Tottenham players is taking a touch too many at the moment. I've seen them play like this before.
"Mousa Demeble is the biggest culprit. If that boy just played two-touch football, what a player he would be."
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Tottenham have had 65% of the possession so far without doing anything in particular with it and that is pretty much the pattern of this game at the moment. Leicester are sitting back when they don't have the ball but spring forward quickly whenever they win it back.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Yep, it is still Leicester who are looking the more dangerous. This time Marc Albrighton skips past Kyle Walker and moves in off the left wing before skewing a shot wide.
The former Villa winger has been one of the Foxes' stand-out players - could England boss Roy Hodgson be making a few notes on him too?
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is probably not too impressed with the way his side have started this game. They have weathered that spell of pressure from the Foxes but are yet to threaten at the other end - that Mousa Dembele shot from distance is still their only attempt at goal.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Leicester are pressing hard at the moment but Spurs almost nicked something out of nothing on the break when Harry Kane charged down a Kasper Schmeichel clearance... it could have gone anywhere, but the ball span wide of the Foxes' goal.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
It is Marc Albrighton who takes this one, but there is a similar outcome as Ben Davies heads it behind. Better by Leicester, but they are still to test Hugo Lloris.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez has just wasted one free-kick from the right, failing to beat the first defender with his delivery, but he is about to get another go after being tripped by Ben Davies right on the corner of the area.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Not much goalmouth action so far but at least we have now seen the first shot of the game. It comes from Spurs as Mousa Dembele lets fly from 25 yards out... but is straight down Kasper Schmeichel's throat, and an easy catch.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Leicester are buzzing around the Tottenham half and putting the visitors' defence under pressure without playing any real passes of purpose yet. Jan Vertonghen's sliced clearance in his own area is pretty unconvincing, but Spurs just about get away with it.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
I think the other thing we can expect to see is that Tottenham will have most of the possession, while the Foxes favour a fast counter-attack. Anyway, Spurs' first foray forward is also down the left but, after a neat build-up, a ball intended for Ben Davies runs behind.
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
Here come Leicester down the left already - I've got a feeling I might be writing that a lot this afternoon. Jamie Vardy has the ball and feeds Marc Albrighton, but his pull-back only finds a Spurs player.
KICK-OFF
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham
The Leicester fans are making a lot of noise as Spurs get us under way.
Here come the teams...
Leicester v Tottenham (15:00 BST)
Here we go then... the teams have emerged into the bright sunshine at King Power Stadium. It is so hot in the East Midlands that referee Martin Atkinson has already said there will be water breaks during the game.
Kane needs to find shooting boots
Leicester v Tottenham (15:00 BST)
Yep, a reminder that Harry Kane is yet to open his account this season, after scoring 31 goals in 2014-15. It is still very early days though of course...
Kane looking tired already?
Leicester v Tottenham (15:00 BST)
John Hartson
Former Wales striker on Football Focus
"Last season Harry Kane was out of this world at times, with 30 goals-plus. He will have to go some to match that but he looks a little tired to me. I think he needs a bit of help. There are reports that Tottenham are in for Saido Berahino, and I think he needs one or two around him to help him out."
Who is in England form?
Leicester v Tottenham (15:00 BST)
England manager Roy Hodgson names his squad for September's Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Switzerland next week, so he is here to check on the form of Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy.
There's a sentence nobody anticipated writing (or reading) at the start of 2015.
Team news
Leicester v Tottenham (15:00 BST)
Tottenham make one change from the team that drew with Stoke last week. Christian Eriksen has picked up a knee injury, so Erik Lamela comes in.
Their new signing, Clinton Njie, does not make their squad.
Team news
Leicester v Tottenham (15:00 BST)
Leicester stick with the same starting XI that has won their first two games of the season, with new £5m midfielder Gokhan Inler on the bench.
No surprises from Ranieri
Leicester v Tottenham (15:00 BST)
Robbie Fowler
Former Liverpool striker on Football Focus
"If you look at Leicester’s form at the back end of last season, they won 28 points out of a possible 33. The stats tell you something about how good the team is.
"With a new manager you don’t ever know how they will react but I've not been surprised by how well they have done under Claudio Ranieri."
100% starts
Leicester 0-0 Tottenham (15:00 BST)
Manchester United have just drawn 0-0 with Newcastle so make that just THREE teams with a 100% start. That result also means Leicester will be on their own at the top of the table tonight if they beat Spurs... no pressure then.
Lawro's prediction
Leicester v Tottenham (15:00 BST)
Mark Lawrenson
BBC Radio 5 live at King Power Stadium
Speaking of Lawro, he is at King Power Stadium today for BBC Radio 5 live.
He does not think Spurs will leave empty-handed but has been pretty underwhelmed by their threat in front of goal in recent weeks.
Lawro says: "Harry Kane had a great season last time out but clearly they had to get him some help in attack over the summer.
"That hasn't really happened yet, and for such a big club to have such an over-reliance on one player in attack is a strange situation."
Lawro's predictions v comedian Jack Whitehall
Premier League Predictor
Leicester v Tottenham (15:00 BST)
Yep, life is certainly good for Leicester fans at the moment. The sun is out at King Power Stadium, their team is flying high in the Premier League... and they are top of the supporters' league table in the BBC Sport Predictor game too.
Tottenham fans? Second bottom, so far. That's a sluggish start, similar to the way things have gone for Spurs on the pitch.
Still plenty of time to change that, though... get involved now and see how your guesses fare against other supporters and pundit Mark Lawrenson, plus get feedback from BBC Sport's team including Gary Lineker - who I am sure will be watching this game closely.
In-form Foxes vs sluggish Spurs
Leicester v Tottenham (15:00 BST)
Before a ball was kicked on Saturday, only four out of the 20 Premier League teams had 100% records. Leicester are one of them (Tottenham aren't).
Will the Foxes continue their fantastic start to the season? We are about to find out...